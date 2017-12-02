Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN (3002 Views)

Well she received another #100,000 from a company who saw it wise to reward her. Kudos.



So an employee of @Africlearn saw the story of my University prize award on social media and raised it to the AfricLearn Management. The company sent me an email congratulating me and said they have decided to compliment my University award with an additional N100K and asked me to provide my account details. They have since credited my account with the N100k. While I really appreciate the award from my lovely Uni (UNN) I am particularly humbled by @AfricLearn 's kind gesture and use this opportunity to thank them and wish their company all the best they deserve.

GOD BLESS @africlearn

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1977278499160933&id=100006364053502



See her awards from UNN



Nice one 1 Like 1 Share

Not bad dough.

Very good

Nice one

we don here

Some girls dey know book Sha.. That year for uniben, e get one girl like that wey dey dust all of us. We dey call the babe Chinese, because na only that kain Bruce Lee canvas she dey wear come rain come sun, skirt or gown. In fact na she and one other girl wey be like pencil get d top positions. After Dem u go come see us



Now to politics...I will choose the lesser of two evils... Buhari vs atiku? Don't quote me cos I won't bother to check 3 Likes

So they actually gave her only 26k before?



Anyway, what do you expect when we only know how to give millions for beauty peagent and co...

Even NUC budgeted more millions for cars than for research...



And we say we want to make Nigeria great...We are not ready yet..

Congratulations to her.



Beauty and brains.







Senator Ben Bruce is yet to congratulate her,

GEJ is yet to congratulate her,

PMB is yet to congratulate her,

Notable Nigerians are yet to react to her academic success.



Imagine a cash gift of 26k for best graduating student, very appalling and disheartening.



God bless the company that boosted her account with 100k.



I think an automatic employment in a top notch company or government establishment will expand her job and satisfaction.







good for her,the power of media...





Even in civilized countries, Nurses don't earn more than 100k yearly, the same amount a shockingly average Lingard earns weekly.



So, it's not a Nigerian thing. It's simple logic.

You get paid how much your sector is worth



and she is using Airtel network.....I hope they have reward you with alot of data

The so called president and his cohorts won’t applaud such an achievement but would rather congratulate the likes of wizkid and Davido for spreading moral decadence with their vague songs. Shithole country! 1 Like

Na Girl abi?





I don't give a damn.



Nigeria is a cheat that's all I know





Hw many lives have she touched with her first class?



Hw many problems have her first class solved?



Has her first class made any difference in the society?



It'd have been better she went home empty handed naw... If na me ehn, na their front I go take spray other people the money.

Imagine!

Oya, Maikanti Baru over to you?Abi, is she not qualified for scholarship abroad?Afterall, NNPC belongs to all Nigerians.

hmmm

must we know.

i pity her

make bad ppl no go rob am.

y must they display shiit online

cwnt it be kept private

poverty is a disease.

at this stage of my life.

500k is like 5 naira to me.

wtf is 100k

poverty i rebuke u

still somtin..kudos to d company..

Lol









Is your degree to earn cash gifts or to build a career for the future? Asking for a friend.



We have a way of reducing every single thing to money in Nigeria

well nice gesture, meanwhile BBnaija, is giving 35million naira, this season. smh

My sister doh....for this country na only Olosho, yahoo pastor and polithiefing we dey celebrate. Good luck...



Another thought....we always celebrate University First class Holder's how abt there counter part...Polytechnic Upper and Distinction Holder.



Very unfair..afterall BBC and HND na same now...No be so my people?



Wish u good luck sha...

Nairalander please let's contribute money on behalf of Nairaland to acknowledge this girls effort. Make e no be like say we are just good for nothing.