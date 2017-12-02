₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Comrade360(m): 12:13am
I'm sure you remember Chinelo Okafor.
Well she received another #100,000 from a company who saw it wise to reward her. Kudos.
So an employee of @Africlearn saw the story of my University prize award on social media and raised it to the AfricLearn Management. The company sent me an email congratulating me and said they have decided to compliment my University award with an additional N100K and asked me to provide my account details. They have since credited my account with the N100k. While I really appreciate the award from my lovely Uni (UNN) I am particularly humbled by @AfricLearn 's kind gesture and use this opportunity to thank them and wish their company all the best they deserve.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1977278499160933&id=100006364053502
See her awards from UNN
http://www.nairaland.com/4208786/chinelo-okafor-jennifer-receives-26000
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by marshalldgreat: 3:12am
Nice one
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by miqos03: 10:44am
Not bad dough.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by overhypedsteve(m): 10:44am
Very good
Very good
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by ngwababe: 10:45am
Nice one
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by maj59(m): 10:46am
we don here
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by nams77: 10:46am
Some girls dey know book Sha.. That year for uniben, e get one girl like that wey dey dust all of us. We dey call the babe Chinese, because na only that kain Bruce Lee canvas she dey wear come rain come sun, skirt or gown. In fact na she and one other girl wey be like pencil get d top positions. After Dem u go come see us
Now to politics...I will choose the lesser of two evils... Buhari vs atiku? Don't quote me cos I won't bother to check
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by eleojo23: 10:46am
So they actually gave her only 26k before?
Anyway, what do you expect when we only know how to give millions for beauty peagent and co...
Even NUC budgeted more millions for cars than for research...
And we say we want to make Nigeria great...We are not ready yet..
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by deco22(m): 10:47am
Congratulations to her.
Beauty and brains.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by UbanmeUdie: 10:47am
Senator Ben Bruce is yet to congratulate her,
GEJ is yet to congratulate her,
PMB is yet to congratulate her,
Notable Nigerians are yet to react to her academic success.
Imagine a cash gift of 26k for best graduating student, very appalling and disheartening.
God bless the company that boosted her account with 100k.
I think an automatic employment in a top notch company or government establishment will expand her job and satisfaction.
Congrats pretty brains!
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Sunkyphil: 10:48am
good for her,the power of media...
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Elxandre(m): 10:49am
Nigerians do not realize that entertainers get paid much because the entertainment sector generates alot more money than the education sector.
Even in civilized countries, Nurses don't earn more than 100k yearly, the same amount a shockingly average Lingard earns weekly.
So, it's not a Nigerian thing. It's simple logic.
You get paid how much your sector is worth
The only basis for condemnation would have been if the Government was responsible for rewarding these entertainers with such heft pay checks.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by christinme224(m): 10:49am
and she is using Airtel network.....I hope they have reward you with alot of data
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Muyiii(m): 10:49am
The so called president and his cohorts won’t applaud such an achievement but would rather congratulate the likes of wizkid and Davido for spreading moral decadence with their vague songs. Shithole country!
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by ekensi01(m): 10:49am
Na Girl abi?
I don't give a damn.
Nigeria is a cheat that's all I know
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by jaychubi: 10:49am
Hw many lives have she touched with her first class?
Hw many problems have her first class solved?
Has her first class made any difference in the society?
If the answers are NO then y is this considered an achievement deserving a reward
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by kullozone(m): 10:50am
Wait oh! 26k
It'd have been better she went home empty handed naw... If na me ehn, na their front I go take spray other people the money.
Imagine!
The company try.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by mariousroi: 10:50am
Oya, Maikanti Baru over to you?Abi, is she not qualified for scholarship abroad?Afterall, NNPC belongs to all Nigerians.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by AK481(m): 10:51am
hmmm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by 2shure: 10:51am
must we know.
i pity her
make bad ppl no go rob am.
y must they display shiit online
cwnt it be kept private
poverty is a disease.
at this stage of my life.
500k is like 5 naira to me.
wtf is 100k
poverty i rebuke u
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Ikmontana1: 10:52am
still somtin..kudos to d company..
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Dc4life(m): 10:52am
Lol
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Kufie(m): 10:52am
The internet wins again!!
...but then the guy below me has a valid point!
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by Trillyonaire: 10:52am
Is your degree to earn cash gifts or to build a career for the future? Asking for a friend.
We have a way of reducing every single thing to money in Nigeria
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by peacesamuel94(m): 10:52am
well nice gesture, meanwhile BBnaija, is giving 35million naira, this season. smh
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by myjobsfinder(m): 10:53am
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by tigarlomotee(m): 10:53am
My sister doh....for this country na only Olosho, yahoo pastor and polithiefing we dey celebrate. Good luck...
Another thought....we always celebrate University First class Holder's how abt there counter part...Polytechnic Upper and Distinction Holder.
Very unfair..afterall BBC and HND na same now...No be so my people?
Wish u good luck sha...
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by deavicky(m): 10:53am
Nairalander please let's contribute money on behalf of Nairaland to acknowledge this girls effort. Make e no be like say we are just good for nothing.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Receives N100,000 From AfricLearn For Making First Class In UNN by firstclassmumu(m): 10:54am
yeah. I was the one that told the ceo to give her the 100k. I wish her all the best in life
