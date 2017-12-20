₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by dre11(m): 8:16am
OBJ vows never to support ex-VP
Atiku shuns Ethiopia meeting
I made my money early –Atiku
He must beg to achieve aim –Group
By Olalekan Osiade
Sequel to the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), there have been so many backlashes on the rumoured presidential ambition of the former number two citizen. But of all the criticisms trailing his ambition, the most striking is that of his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom many see as a major obstacle to Atiku’s ambition. Some highly influential Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan have advised the ex-VP to close ranks with Obasanjo in order to achieve his aim.
Though Atiku has not announced his presidential plans or the platform he will use, Jonathan had recently warned him not to ignore Obasanjo, even if he gets the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. “If Atiku gets our party ticket, he would compete well. But he would have to reach out to our boss, Baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses.
We’ve all learnt at different times that you ignore OBJ at your peril. OBJ has the magic wand, he is respected at home and abroad”, Jonathan was quoted as saying. As if some Atiku’s traducers were waiting for his exit from the APC, they had immediately put to use an old video of Obasanjo’s interview where he gave reasons for not supporting his former ally.
The video, which had recently gone viral showed the retired General saying he couldn’t have allowed Atiku to succeed him, apparently because of the magnitude of the information at his disposal. “With what I know about Atiku, if I had put Atiku forward, God would not have forgiven me”, Obasanjo claimed in the video, said to have been recorded in 2015.
The insinuations from the video have portrayed Atiku as corrupt in the public view but the ex-VP had on Thursday in Lagos put paid to all the insinuations surrounding his source of wealth where he narrated how he established his business as far back as 1971. With this, it appears that the Atiku camp seems not to be deterred by Obasanjo’s outburst, as the team is also determined to fight back and call the bluff of the ex-president; this, Saturday Telegraph gathered, from sources close to both camps.
Atiku shunned meetings –OBJ camp
An impeccable source within the Obasanjo camp told Saturday Telegraph that with the stance taken by Atiku, it’s going to be a fight to the finish, just as he revealed how Atiku had refused to take advantage of two meetings meant to reconcile the old friends.
The source claimed that though Atiku had been to Obasanjo’s home in Abeokuta, he said that was just a publicity stunt, revealing that there were two meetings called specifically for reconciliatory purposes that had been thwarted. “Some people tried to put all these crises to an end, they called two meetings for them within and outside the country but their efforts were frustrated.
It is a pity things are going this way. “But for the steps taken by Atiku and his die-hard supporters, the matter would have been settled long ago. Baba only wanted him to confess the allegations against him and apologise. He could just have done that but he botched it twice. “There had been two meetings called to settle this matter.
On the first occasion, he refused to apologise and he shunned the second one that was to be held outside Nigeria. “He attended the one in Nigeria but was adamant, he didn’t apologise. On the second meeting, baba was actually waiting for him in an East African country but Atiku did not show up.
That was a great opportunity he missed. He would have been president if he hadn’t fought his benefactor. “Unknown to many people, baba actually brought him on board in 1999 to succeed him in 2007. If you remember, Atiku was already elected a governor in Adamawa but baba picked him as his running mate for the presidency”, the source said.
OBJ is not God –Atiku’s camp
But in response from the other camp, a source linked with Atiku faulted the claim, saying that Obasanjo was becoming too overbearing for his former deputy, hence the need for Atiku to check his excesses.
The Atiku’s ally was also of the opinion that the apology demanded by Obasanjo would not have changed anything because the former president had made up his mind and had publicly said he wont back Atiku. “Don’t believe everything they are saying, it is even people in Obasanjo’s camp that are scuttling all the reconciliation moves. They are not sincere.
What else do they want? If we call a meeting, they will make it public. Ask them why? “The last time Atiku was in Abeokuta, it was supposed to be a closed-door meeting, it wasn’t meant to be for the press, but when we got there, they had already briefed the media. “Whatever we do, they have a way of turning it around.
That’s why we went with our team for the Abuja meeting, in case they wanted to play pranks. The one they told you we didn’t attend was supposed to be in Ethiopia. “They didn’t tell you the country but I am telling you now that it was supposed to be in Ethiopia. They told Atiku late and he already had another engagement within the country.
“They can’t blame anybody for that. More so, why are they playing God? Is Obasanjo God? Let nobody play God, whatever would be, would be. 2019 is not a do-or-die matter, if God decrees that Atiku will rule, millions of Obasanjo cant stop it. We shall leave beyond 2019 by God’s grace.”
Atiku must beg OBJ, says NYLF
In the same vein, the National Youth Leaders Forum, has aligned itself with Jonathan, asking Atiku to seek reconciliation with his former boss. The group, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, explained that its position is to clear the air, being a group that had been a party to the reconciliatory efforts so far made.
Accusing some supporters of the former VP, the group alleged that some of the ex-VP’s aides were the cause of the unending crisis. “We make bold to say that aides of the former Vice President are responsible for the botch attempts to reconcile them, because Atiku, rather than listen to wisdom with no vested interest chose to listen to these aides. “Twice we had made moves to reconcile him with Baba, but, twice he had failed. Atiku is not that hard to bend, but his so-called loyal aides were responsible for those failed times we agreed.
“For the records, we make bold to say that those two times were in Nigeria and outside Nigeria, yet at the last minute, Atiku would bow to his aides and will not come. We want to appreciate Dr. Goodluck Jonathan for hitting the nail on the head.
“It is not too late, we are going to build on the suggestion of Jonathan to reach out to Atiku again for the reconciliation. Baba Obasanjo is the most forgiving person for those who are close to him. When you are wrong or make mistakes he will naturally chide you. “And it is for you to go back to him to apologise and promise not to repeat the mistake. He will surely forgive, that is Baba Obasanjo for you.
But, when your aides are telling you to do without him, then according to Jonathan, you are doing so at your own peril. “NLYF is using this opportunity to call again on Atiku, irrespective of his aspiration or ambition to do away with his aides’ hard stance and seek the reconciliation with Obasanjo and our doors are wide opened to be the channel for such”, the statement reads.
Atiku will work with everybody –Media aide
In response to our enquiries, Atiku’s Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, denied knowledge of any botched meeting or any group that is linked with such reconciliatory efforts.
Ibe however assured Nigerians that his principal would work with everybody that matters for the betterment of the nation and towards achieving a united country. “Atiku’s strength is his ability to gather people together and work with all shades of opinion from all sides. Be it Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo, Atiku will work with everybody and he has that ability to carry everybody along.
That is his strength. When probed further on the botched meeting with Obasanjo, he denied knowledge of such, saying, “I am not aware of any meeting and I don’t even know the group you are talking about. “Like I told you, I have said this in a recent interview and I am repeating it. Atiku will not discountenance the importance of carrying everybody along in order to build a consensus. Atiku is opened to all”, Ibe said.
How I started my business in 1971 – Atiku
In what seems like a denial to all the allegations of corruption against him, the former VP, while speaking in Lagos on Thursday explained how he made his money, revealing that he took his first business decision as far back as 1971. Atiku, who urged Nigerian youths to have more drive towards entrepreneurship, spoke after receiving the Honourary Achiever Award, at the Africa’s Youth Entrepreneurs Conference and Award. “I came to Lagos on June 29, 1969, and after my twoyear training with the Nigeria Customs Service; I was posted to the border station of Idi-Iroko.
At that time, the Badagry Road had not been constructed and the only means of transportation to the rest of the West African corridor was through the Idi-Iroko border to what used to be called Dahomey and what is now known as Benin Republic.
“On getting to Idi-Iroko, my first posting, I was not married and what I discovered was that the most promising business was transportation. Many pickup vans were transporting women traders from Ajase (Port Novo) to Lagos every morning, and every evening from Lagos back to Port Novo. “So I asked myself; how can I seize the opportunity of this moving business?
I came over to Lagos and in those days, SCOA was the sole distributor of Peugeot, so I went to SCOA and I signed a hire-purchase agreement and bought four of those pickups and gave them to four different drivers and every day they will bring their returns to me and at the end of the month, I will go to SCOA and pay them.
“I wasn’t married, so my salary was intact, and in addition I was saving from what I was getting from my transport business. So, sometime, to be an entrepreneur you must have the ingenuity to be an entrepreneur”, Atiku said, noting that the country’s education system in the early 1960s provided the Nigerian youths the opportunities to make diverse carrier choice.
According to the former Vice President, “the educational system we operated in the First Republic provided our students then the opportunity to either go to universities or go to technical colleges or to go to crafts schools. There was never a dropout in that kind of educational system.
The dullest was trained on a skill and given the capital to start a business.” Atiku however regrets that “suddenly, Nigeria moved away from that to a system of education where you train only job seekers.” He pointed out that the products of this educational system didn’t know how to do anything else other than to seek for jobs, adding that they could not self-employ themselves.
“So, what I am trying to say is that my Nigeria is possible and your own Nigeria is possible”, he said. The former Vice President urged the youth to take advantage of the rebound in railway infrastructure that was built by the last administration to start a business initiative of transportation of goods across the country and reduce the reliance on heavy-duty trucks to convey those goods.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by madridguy(m): 8:24am
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by bedspread: 8:27am
NO MAN SHOULD SHARE GOD's Glory......
FOLLOW PEACE WITH ALL MEN, BUT DO NOT MAKE ANY MAN PARTAKE IN GOD'S GLORY....
GOD HAS SPOKEN ONCE, TWICE DID I HEAR IT; POWER BELONGS TO GOD
ITS GOD THAT MAKES KINGS
ITS GOD THAT GIVES POWER
ASK Obama
ASK Hilary Clinton
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Robisky001: 8:30am
Who's OBJ?
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by ejibaba(m): 8:33am
Interesting but baba should forgive him and allow him try his luck with Nigerians.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by uwa1(m): 8:33am
Ok
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by 7lives: 8:36am
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by skillful01: 8:38am
It would be difficult for Atiku to win the election without the blessings of Baba OBJ.
OBJ; The Chairman of Nigeria.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by seunmsg(m): 8:40am
It is not even all about Obasanjo, so many political and business elites cannot stomach an Atiku presidency. In fact, the business elites in Nigeria are more concerned about Atiku becoming the president than the political elites and hence, will do all they can to stop him.
Atiku showed his greed and insatiable appetite to corruptly enrich himself when he used his position as chairman of National privatisation council to buy up almost every agency that was up for privatisation to the consternation of the business elites. Since then, they knew a character like Atiku cannot be trusted with the almost absolute powers that come with being president. Atiku will never be president of Nigeria and that's fact!
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by PointZerom: 8:53am
Obasanjo is nothing but a glorified criminal.
Power belongs to God, Atiku himself and Buhari are fraudsters. They should go and rest.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by LasGidiOwner: 8:57am
#ATIKU is our next president. It is done and dusted already.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by PointZerom: 9:00am
seunmsg:
All of them are criminals, OBJ is their leader.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by nelcliff(m): 9:03am
If baba is the only owner to Nigeria then we all should move out for him to live alone. What's all these nonsense after many years of leaving office..
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Kulas: 9:22am
So Obj is now God that gives Power or what?.This Obj hatred and hardened heart over Atiku is getting unbearable,part of it being that Atiku opposed Obj third term agenda which we all were happy over the step.Atiku should ignore Obj and ride on.Its God that giveth power and any stumbling block on Atiku way to success being placed by Obj..,Holy Ghost fireeeee!!!!.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Keneking: 9:25am
Its time to call the bluff of Obasanjo
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by orion7: 9:28am
seunmsg:keep dreaming.
many years ago some people said that about buhari
quit recently Donald trump
if atiku runs the south east and south/south will vote for him enmass
don't think the north won't vote for him. he has his fingers deep in thier ass
they will vote for him. buhari is too rigid he is not a politician
the south west can decide to vot for buhari again who cares. but atiku will get upto 40% from there too.
fact
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by orion7: 9:30am
Keneking:obj has never won any contest. since he lost his 3rd term bid.
greedy afonja idiot
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by edoman2016: 9:41am
There is something we don't know about Atiku that Obasanjo know about him. If Obasanjo can not trust Atiku as his ex-vice president and still see him as a very corrupt man, then I think Nigerian youth should stick to Obasanjo's wisdom.
Take it or leave it, Obasanjo at his old age meant well for Nigeria .
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by AngelicBeing: 9:50am
Atiku, Obasanjo, Buhari, Babangida, Abdusalami, Jonathan, Shonekan, Abacha, Shagari and Buhari all contributed to the sufferings, misery and hardship in Nigeria, l don't trust in any of them, none of these satanic politicians are worth less than 20 billion naira each, how did they ammas so much wealth as public officers, they should all be flogged with koboko laden with chilly pepper, arrested, shot on their forehead and dumped in the sea to be eaten by sharks, as long as the masses are suffering and dying daily, l don't trust any of these satanic, occultic, vampires politicians, where is my cane to flog these useless thieves out of Nigeria
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by baralatie(m): 9:52am
seunmsg:it is true!atiku penchant for abuse of office for money enrichment cannot be denied
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by morbeta(m): 9:59am
AN ACCOUNT OF THE TRIALS OF ATIKU THE SON OF ABUBAKAR
1. In the seventh year that king Obasanjo reigned over the kingdom, a great trouble broke out in the land. For when his time was come nigh that he may descend from the throne that he called unto himself noble men in the land.
2. And he declared unto them saying: "Now that my days on the throne are few, allow me therefore to rule over thee for another four years".
3. And he gathered together of them that maketh laws in the Red Chamber in the city of the king, and even unto they in the Green Chamber, that they may amend the books of the law to favour him.
4. But this thing grieved Atiku the son of Abubakar who was the king's deputy. And he said unto his master, "howbeit seekest thou to rule over the people for another term? sweareth not thou by the name of thy god to set me upon the throne after thee?
5. Practice thou not this great evil against me and against the kingdom for it is written in the books of the law that a king may not reign but for two terms which equal eight years''. But these words changeth not the heart of the king.
6. And Atiku conspired with the Governors of the provinces and of the men who maketh laws in the city of the great king and they rejected king Obasanjo that he may continually reign over the kingdom.
7. And the king was wrought with grave anger and he declared according to these words to Atiku the son of Abubakar saying, "because thou hath done this great evil unto me, thou shall no longer sit upon the throne of this kingdom even unto thy death".
8. When the son of Abubakar saw that the king favoureth him not, that he departed from the camp of the king by the name PDP, and pitched his tent in the camp of the king's adversaries by the name ACN that he may contend the throne of the kingdom.
9. And it came to pass that Governor Yaradua who ruleth over the province of Katsina found favour in the sight of king Obasanjo. And when the time was come for the appointment of the king that he defeated Atiku and was appointed and anointed king over the kingdom. And king Yaradua ruleth the kingdom with the fear of God. But his days as king was full of affliction.
10. And when king Yaradua gave up the ghost that Goodluck the son of Jonathan who siteth by his side as the deputy reigned after him. But when the time was come nigh that the son of Jonathan be appointed again that Atiku departed from the camp of the king's adversaries and entered into the king's camp that he may be appointed.
11 . But the son of Jonathan defeated Atiku again for he spake according to these words unto the people, "I feel thy pains brethren for I was once like thee. I wore no sandals on the soul of my feet in the years of my youth when seeketh I knowledge, for my parents were of little means". And the people loved him and appointed him.
12. And the host of the other camps were vexed with a great vexation. For sixteen years they made battle against the king's camp and hath not prevailed against it.
13. And a certain noble man by the name Audu the son of Ogbe declared unto the leaders of the camps that contended the throne with the king's camp saying: "howbeit thinkest thou in thy heart to prevail against the king's camp if comest thou not together as one?
14. Harken to my voice this day, come let us reason together that we may enlarge our coast and verily, verily I say unto thee, the throne of the kingdom shall be delivered into our hands.
15. Of the camps that came together that day to form the APC were ACN from the west, ANPP from the North and a part of APGA from the East of the kingdom. Even the unhappy in the camp of PDP crossed over into the camp too.
16. And Atiku the son of Abubakar departed again from the king's camp by the name PDP and entered into the camp of the king's adversaries that he may contend the throne.
17. But Mohammed the son of Buhari was favoured among them that seeketh the throne from the camp of the APC for he swore unto the leaders of the camp saying, "Behold brethren, I am full of age and my eyes are becoming dim, suffer me to ascend unto the throne for I shall only reign for four years". And Buhari was anointed king over the kingdom.
18. And it troubled the son of Abubakar in his heart that he was rejected as king again. But he saith in his heart, I shall be of long suffering and remain in this camp for I shall ascend unto the throne after the fourth year of king Buhari.
19. But it came to pass that as the end of the fourth year of king Buhari's reign was at hand that the advisers in the king's court said unto him, be of good courage, gird thy loins and present thyself to be appointed again to reign over the kingdom for another four years.
20. And when Atiku heard of these words that he was vexed with anger and he repenteth that he joined the APC.
21. And he said, "I shall arise and go back to PDP which is the camp of my youth. And I shall declare unto them, “I have sinned against thee and against God. Accept me this day that I may once again contend the throne in thy bosom”.
22. And on the twenty fourth day of the eleventh month of the year before a new king is appointed that Atiku the son of Abubakar departed from the camp of APC and joined the camp of his youth.
23. And there was great jubilation in the camp of PDP that day for they said, “Verily, the prodigal son returneth.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by CharlotteFlair(f): 10:04am
Robisky001:He is Nebuchadnezzar. Are you a Christian? You will understand this better if you are.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:07am
Obasanjo just wanted to humiliate Atiku at the end he won't support him
It is left for Atiku to either allow it or not
Even though I am not in support of the same people governing us all the time but OBJ is not God!
Fayose has proved that to his fellow politicians!
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Sammiejokes(m): 10:16am
Atiku: Baba I want to run
OBJ: Atiku where are you running to ?
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Alexgeneration(m): 10:20am
Pedestrian journalism. Call the names and stop these "our source, a reliable source, supporters in the camp of". I wonder the kind of dumb journalists we have now.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Ballmer: 10:24am
Keneking:Your Atiku as been calling his bluff right from the time he was the VP. Even if Amadioha join you in calling Obasanjo's bluff Atiku will still not be the president, you can take that to the bank.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Bede2u(m): 10:25am
If Obasanjo had real evidence of Atiku's corruption, the Obj I know would have used EFCC and Ribadu to fvck him up.
Obj just hates Atiku's guts.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by baralatie(m): 10:47am
Bede2u:guess what atiku has on obj
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by Ballmer: 12:29pm
Bede2u:Igbo's n madness yet he selected him as his Vice President or was Atiku imposed on Obasabjo. You lot are just senseless plain n simple
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by anibirelawal(m): 12:47pm
bedspread:AMEN.
|Re: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku In Fight To The Finish by anibirelawal(m): 12:54pm
seunmsg:hmmm... ATIKU is too HUNGRY for ABSOLUTE POWER. I beleive he has a hidden agenda aside to be a president .
