|Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by money121(m): 8:53am
Shey na by Force
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by money121(m): 8:54am
Lobatan
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by sinaj(f): 8:56am
Seems she is pregnant
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Abbeysunday(m): 8:56am
This is a Do or Die kind of proposal
Brotherman wen dis kind of tin happens u gaz no choice ohh
Either u put d bleeping ring or she blows d bleeping brains out..
Ur choice tho
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 8:58am
Propose or die
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by biacan(f): 9:00am
Sugar mummy
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Lionbite(m): 9:00am
When you've been in courtship for over 10 years and you cant take it no more.
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:07am
What is this one now
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 9:10am
This made me laugh !
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by smulti(m): 9:15am
biacan:sugar girl .
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Kufie(m): 10:25am
When you eat the cookie for 10 years and try to break up
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by ELShehzad: 10:28am
Abbeysunday:Bros, its Propose or Die
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by royalamour(m): 2:03pm
Achalugo!
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 2:03pm
What's happening here?
Humans are losing Humanity.
Most knowledgeable people will now agree with me that this Pre-wedding pics of a thing is now turning to Chronic madness
I hope they are not placing a curse on their marriage
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 2:03pm
Okay
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by addikt(m): 2:04pm
This is Rape!!!...say no to rape
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Benjom(m): 2:04pm
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by ModsWillKillNL: 2:04pm
Staged!
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Oche211(m): 2:04pm
.
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 2:05pm
na how LadyGoddiva, Safiaa and packahantas go propose to their men be this. Yorubad demons don do dem bad already
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 2:05pm
She looks like Iya Atinuke,
Obviously an old cargo cum sugar mummy!
Nothing humbles a man and bring him to his knees like pointing a metal piece at him.
The man and the woman are in for a marriage full of raging storm.
One of them will back out soonest!
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by OKorowanta: 2:05pm
It could still be premeditated and not real.
Could be something for d camera.
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Brugo(m): 2:05pm
I know someone totally capable of this. Thankfully I escaped before it got serious. Her love is always like she's threatening you. Men, there are crazy girls in this world.
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Tajbol4splend(m): 2:06pm
I'd rather take the bullet than propose to a fat belly
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by ivolt: 2:06pm
addikt:
I don't see sex in that pic, just a woman wielding gun and a man on his knee.
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 2:06pm
Na so all dis gehs wey dey form slay queens now go do later ooo......chaiii i jus dey pity guys wey go fall victim
Is dis not even kidnapping??
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Profezzor: 2:07pm
proposal demand at gun point
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by maverickdude(m): 2:07pm
On top wetin
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Russianruble: 2:07pm
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by habsydiamond(m): 2:08pm
this one Na slavery Photoshop be this
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Nutase(f): 2:08pm
|Re: Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) by Russianruble: 2:08pm
MhizzAJ:
