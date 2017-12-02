Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Kneels To Propose To Gun-Wielding Lady (Photo) (2653 Views)

Shey na by Force

Lobatan

Seems she is pregnant 5 Likes

This is a Do or Die kind of proposal



Brotherman wen dis kind of tin happens u gaz no choice ohh



Either u put d bleeping ring or she blows d bleeping brains out..



Ur choice tho 3 Likes

Propose or die 1 Like

Sugar mummy 1 Like

When you've been in courtship for over 10 years and you cant take it no more. 4 Likes

What is this one now 1 Like

This made me laugh ! 1 Like

biacan:

Sugar mummy sugar girl . sugar girl . 1 Like

When you eat the cookie for 10 years and try to break up

Abbeysunday:

Achalugo! Achalugo!









What's happening here?



Humans are losing Humanity.





Most knowledgeable people will now agree with me that this Pre-wedding pics of a thing is now turning to Chronic madness



I hope they are not placing a curse on their marriage

Okay

This is Rape!!!...say no to rape

Staged!

na how LadyGoddiva, Safiaa and packahantas go propose to their men be this. Yorubad demons don do dem bad already









She looks like Iya Atinuke,



Obviously an old cargo cum sugar mummy!





Nothing humbles a man and bring him to his knees like pointing a metal piece at him.





The man and the woman are in for a marriage full of raging storm.





It could still be premeditated and not real.

Could be something for d camera.



I know someone totally capable of this. Thankfully I escaped before it got serious. Her love is always like she's threatening you. Men, there are crazy girls in this world.

I'd rather take the bullet than propose to a fat belly

addikt:

This is Rape!!!...say no to rape

I don't see sex in that pic, just a woman wielding gun and a man on his knee.



Na so all dis gehs wey dey form slay queens now go do later ooo......chaiii i jus dey pity guys wey go fall victim

Na so all dis gehs wey dey form slay queens now go do later ooo......chaiii i jus dey pity guys wey go fall victim

Is dis not even kidnapping??

proposal demand at gun point

On top wetin

this one Na slavery Photoshop be this