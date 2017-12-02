₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by choku123: 3:21pm
The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, has presented one million naira cheque to the immediate family of late actor, Obi Madubogwu.
The cheque was presented by Hon.Desmond Elliot to the late actor’s widow, Uju Ngozi Madubogwu last Thursday. Present at the presentation was the late filmmaker cum actor’s friend, Nobert Ajaegbu, a popular lawyer and movie marketer. The widow expressed her thanks to the governor and prayed for God’s blessing for him. Hon Elliot also commended the Governor’s magnanimity and passed the governor’s condolence message to Obi’s family.
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by Benjom(m): 3:39pm
Better than nothing. That's kind of him.
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by miqos02(m): 7:16pm
Wow
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by abimbolabolaw(m): 7:17pm
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by BruncleZuma: 7:17pm
To buy ashoebi? I don't understand.
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by oodualover: 7:20pm
This ambode is an eddiot. How many family of late Yoruba actors have you given such money?
Oloriburuku somebody ni e.
Yoruba people must learn lesson by fire by force.
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by free2ryhme: 7:20pm
Nice gesture Mr Governor
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by WisdomFlakes: 7:20pm
Ambode try. Hopefully his state governor in the South East would do similarly or even better.
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by watchwoman(f): 7:20pm
Gos bless him
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by ogundokun: 7:20pm
Too small
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by free2ryhme: 7:20pm
oodualover:
How many Yoruba actors have died lately
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by Bolustical: 7:20pm
Okm
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by edo3(m): 7:20pm
Yorubas supporting yeebhoes since the time of Adekunle fajuyi and Aguyi ironsi,,but how do they repay our kindness?? Abuse and insult..
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by Bolustical: 7:20pm
Good
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by firstclassmumu(m): 7:22pm
gov ambode dey try. God will bless you my governor
|Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by sinola(m): 7:23pm
oodualover:
guy,nawaooo.don"t sound like a damn fool bigot....leave sentiment for once and be a Nigerian.
This is why people like you tend to find it hard to make it in life
