The cheque was presented by Hon.Desmond Elliot to the late actor’s widow, Uju Ngozi Madubogwu last Thursday. Present at the presentation was the late filmmaker cum actor’s friend, Nobert Ajaegbu, a popular lawyer and movie marketer. The widow expressed her thanks to the governor and prayed for God’s blessing for him. Hon Elliot also commended the Governor’s magnanimity and passed the governor’s condolence message to Obi’s family.



Better than nothing. That's kind of him.

Wow

To buy ashoebi? I don't understand.

This ambode is an eddiot. How many family of late Yoruba actors have you given such money?

Oloriburuku somebody ni e.

Yoruba people must learn lesson by fire by force. 1 Like

Nice gesture Mr Governor

Ambode try. Hopefully his state governor in the South East would do similarly or even better. 1 Like

Gos bless him

Too small

oodualover:

This ambode is an eddiot. How many Yoruba actors have you given such money.

Oloriburuku somebody ni e

How many Yoruba actors have died lately How many Yoruba actors have died lately

Okm

Yorubas supporting yeebhoes since the time of Adekunle fajuyi and Aguyi ironsi,,but how do they repay our kindness?? Abuse and insult.. 1 Like

Good

gov ambode dey try. God will bless you my governor