₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,536 members, 3,946,943 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 07:26 PM

Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife (1236 Views)

Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor / Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra / Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by choku123: 3:21pm
The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, has presented one million naira cheque to the immediate family of late actor, Obi Madubogwu.

The cheque was presented by Hon.Desmond Elliot  to the late actor’s widow, Uju Ngozi Madubogwu last Thursday. Present at the presentation was the late filmmaker cum actor’s friend, Nobert Ajaegbu, a popular lawyer and movie  marketer. The widow expressed her thanks to the governor and prayed for God’s blessing for him. Hon Elliot also commended the Governor’s magnanimity and passed the governor’s condolence message to Obi’s family.

http://news.nollyzone.com/governor-akinwummi-ambode-gives-late-actor-obi-madubogwus-wife-n1m/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by Benjom(m): 3:39pm
Better than nothing. That's kind of him.
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by miqos02(m): 7:16pm
Wow
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by abimbolabolaw(m): 7:17pm
If you know you need a writer who can create contents on business, write on incisive resource-based articles on various topics in Nigeria, craft original articles in the topics provided and who is also a Social Analyst, You can chat me up via Whatapp through this number: 08102320310 or send me an email on abimbolalawrencezi@gmail.com at an affordable rate
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by BruncleZuma: 7:17pm
To buy ashoebi? I don't understand.
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by oodualover: 7:20pm
This ambode is an eddiot. How many family of late Yoruba actors have you given such money?
Oloriburuku somebody ni e.
Yoruba people must learn lesson by fire by force.

1 Like

Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by free2ryhme: 7:20pm
Nice gesture Mr Governor
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by WisdomFlakes: 7:20pm
Ambode try. Hopefully his state governor in the South East would do similarly or even better.

1 Like

Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by watchwoman(f): 7:20pm
Gos bless him
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by ogundokun: 7:20pm
Too small undecided
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by free2ryhme: 7:20pm
oodualover:
This ambode is an eddiot. How many Yoruba actors have you given such money.
Oloriburuku somebody ni e

How many Yoruba actors have died lately
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by Bolustical: 7:20pm
Okm
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by edo3(m): 7:20pm
Yorubas supporting yeebhoes since the time of Adekunle fajuyi and Aguyi ironsi,,but how do they repay our kindness?? Abuse and insult..

1 Like

Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by Bolustical: 7:20pm
Good
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by firstclassmumu(m): 7:22pm
gov ambode dey try. God will bless you my governor
Re: Governor Ambode Gives N1m To Uju Ngozi Madubogwu Late Actor Obi Madubogwu's Wife by sinola(m): 7:23pm
oodualover:
This ambode is an eddiot. How many Yoruba actors have you given such money.
Oloriburuku somebody ni e

guy,nawaooo.don"t sound like a damn fool bigot....leave sentiment for once and be a Nigerian.
This is why people like you tend to find it hard to make it in life

(0) (Reply)

Branding Wedding Cards, Wedding Programme And All Kind Of Souvnirs / Bellator 54 Live Stream / Nollywood Actor Van Vicker To Receive Achievement Award

Viewing this topic: Bolustical, magd, XDplus, princeryle1, Ycmia, nengibo, pjobaby(f), djWALE(m), TheDokita(m), tonexman18(m), oodualover, mandhip, ocheezie, paragon40(m), wittyt98(m), jimzy4u(m), oyila10yahooc(m), Eemeekaa(m), QUESHIQUE(f), Krisddon, Samuel55dauda, profoslan(m), seunogunbiyi(m), fortuneobi(m), Nuells, Dinieoj(f), Airforce1(m), Sunkyphil, Pavore9, chrisbaby24(m), Arysexy(m), ODVanguard, keziah123, Lumig, proudlyYoruba(m), lovelybanj(m), MrMoney007, PenlsCaP, Customer80, softthings, nacksonjoeo, t111(m), edith82, Coraje(m), neoclassical, jocarfid(m), Sanchase and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.