In my opinion this is one of what Church should be doing. "Thumb up! T B Joshua gives out N4.4m to deportees from Libya in one week The general overseer of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T. B. Joshua, has helped Libya deportees with N4.4m this week For some days now, social media has been agog with many Nigerians talking against the slave trade and maltreatment of Nigerians and other black people in Libya. This issue has raised lots of dust as to who to do what and what to do to make things right. Aside from speaking against it, the 54-year-old cleric known for his humanitarian habits, revealed he empowers deportees weekly. He went on to also say he has spent a total of N4,450,000 this week on deportees from Libya, without questioning their religion or tribe. Read below: As the influx of Nigerians being deported from Libya continues, The SCOAN continue to help in the best way they can - with love in action and words of comfort. Having stared death and brutality in the face – they can now appreciate life. In bids to ‘make it in life’ the mostly young Nigerians, aged from 15 upwards, travelled illegally in hope of a better future abroad. Many complained of being deceived that the journey would take two weeks and the more you paid to make the trip the smoother it would be. Today, ask them and they will tell you there is nothing smooth about an illegal road trip that entails hunger, hijackings, beatings, kidnappings, brutality and all kinds of abuse. The church receives an endless flow of such deportees and on a weekly basis, they are given millions of naira. This week alone N4,450,000 was given to the deportees - without question of their religion, belief or background - alongside food and further assistance. "The beauty of life is not how happy you are but how happy others can be because of you." - T.B. Joshua" - Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

This is one of the best sets of advice l have ever read.



1. Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide.



2. People are not what they say but what they do; so judge them not from their words but from their actions.



3. When someone hurts you, don't feel bad because it's a law of nature that the tree that bears the sweetest fruits gets maximum number of stones.



4. Take whatever you can from your life because when life starts taking from you, it takes even your last breath.





5. In this world, people will always throw stones on the path of your success. It depends on what you make from them - a wall or a bridge.



6. Challenges make life interesting; overcoming them makes life meaningful.



7. There is no joy in victory without running the risk of defeat.



8. A path without obstacles leads nowhere.



9. Past is a nice place to visit but certainly not a good place to stay.



10. You can't have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time.



11. If what you did yesterday still looks big to you, then you haven't done much today.



12. If you don't build your dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs.



13. If you don't climb the mountain; you can't view the plain.



14. Don't leave it idle - use your brain.



15. You are not paid for having brain, you are only rewarded for using it intelligently.



16. It is not what you don't have that limits you; it is what you have but don't know how to use.



17. What you fail to learn might teach you a lesson.



18. The difference between a corrupt person and an honest person is: The corrupt person has a price while the honest person has a value.



19. If you succeed in cheating someone, don't think that the person is a fool...... Realize that the person trusted you much more than you deserved.



20. Honesty is an expensive gift; don't expect it from cheap people.



Let friends and family to benefit please.



Dont forget to thank God for today