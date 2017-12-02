₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Adieza(m): 3:56pm
In my opinion this is one of what Church should be doing.
"Thumb up!
T B Joshua gives out N4.4m to deportees from Libya in one week
The general overseer of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T. B. Joshua, has helped Libya deportees with N4.4m this week
For some days now, social media has been agog with many Nigerians talking against the slave trade and maltreatment of Nigerians and other black people in Libya. This issue has raised lots of dust as to who to do what and what to do to make things right. Aside from speaking against it, the 54-year-old cleric known for his humanitarian habits, revealed he empowers deportees weekly. He went on to also say he has spent a total of N4,450,000 this week on deportees from Libya, without questioning their religion or tribe.
Read below:
As the influx of Nigerians being deported from Libya continues, The SCOAN continue to help in the best way they can - with love in action and words of comfort. Having stared death and brutality in the face – they can now appreciate life.
In bids to ‘make it in life’ the mostly young Nigerians, aged from 15 upwards, travelled illegally in hope of a better future abroad. Many complained of being deceived that the journey would take two weeks and the more you paid to make the trip the smoother it would be. Today, ask them and they will tell you there is nothing smooth about an illegal road trip that entails hunger, hijackings, beatings, kidnappings, brutality and all kinds of abuse.
The church receives an endless flow of such deportees and on a weekly basis, they are given millions of naira. This week alone N4,450,000 was given to the deportees - without question of their religion, belief or background - alongside food and further assistance.
"The beauty of life is not how happy you are but how happy others can be because of you." - T.B. Joshua"
- Chukwudi Iwuchukwu
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Adieza(m): 4:00pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
Great man
Others please do something
Use you PJ private jet to pick up the stranded guys abeg biko
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Lekan111(m): 4:25pm
That's what it expected of us, show the world light
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Bukolar1(f): 5:51pm
nice move.
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Oma307: 6:33pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by feelgoodInc: 6:46pm
the reason why united Nations was created was because the church failed a long time ago.
what TB Joshua is doing is great, others will come and say that they use to do but they don't announce it.
meanwhile there's no record of them doing anything.
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by miqos02(m): 7:20pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by KushyKush: 7:21pm
TB is one of the very few men of God left in this country. The others (oyedepo and Co) are criminals in suit
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by firstclassmumu(m): 7:21pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by NigerDeltan(m): 7:22pm
No longer news my brother
Only him already spent close to N30bn on refugees cum deportees since 2009
After when freeze will talk some low lifes will come online to say rubbish
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by WisdomFlakes: 7:22pm
E try. Waiting for Adeboye, Oyakhilome, oyedepo, ashimolowo, Sulaimon, etc to follow siut.
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Einl(m): 7:23pm
I always liked him and what he preaches and does.
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by wiloy2k8(m): 7:23pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by OrestesDante(m): 7:23pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by cashlurd(m): 7:23pm
And others are busy building expensive schools that ordinary church members can't afford to attend While others are begging members to donate #1b to their ministry.
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Saintsbrown(m): 7:24pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by chesterlee(m): 7:24pm
shame unto Freeze (The Anti Christ)
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by chinawapz(m): 7:24pm
God bless!
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by MrMoney007: 7:24pm
The fear of Freezer.
He has been giving though
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Solomonudofia(m): 7:24pm
Wow � good one
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by columbus007(m): 7:24pm
Exactly,pastors are suppose to be doing this,heal the world with all of your tithes.
|Re: T.B Joshua Gives N4.4m To Libya Deportees This Week by Okewa: 7:25pm
Make sense.....those deportees shld us the monies well and not thinking of seeking greener pasture in another man's land illegally.
