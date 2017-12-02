Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina (5593 Views)

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, claims in an interview published Saturday that "for about 15 years, Buhari could not enter America on account of religious considerations."



This fictive concoction being passed off as truth is mind boggling, coming from a former Number Two man of Nigeria, who should know the truth. At no time was President Buhari, as a private person, ever forbidden from entering any country in the world. Rather, the rest of the world has always held Muhammadu Buhari as a man of sterling qualities, strong on integrity, transparency and accountability. The same testimony is still borne of the Nigerian President by many world leaders today.

It is curious that former VP Abubakar had been asked why he had not visited America for over a decade, something that had been a stubborn fact dogging his footsteps. Instead of answering directly, he begged the question, saying Buhari also had been disallowed from entering the same country for 15 years, before becoming President.



We hereby make it resoundingly clear that what the former Vice President said only exists in the realm of his imagination. If he has issues to settle with American authorities, he should do so, rather than clutch at a straw.



FEMI ADESINA



Special Adviser to the President



(Media & Publicity)



December 2. 2017



GameGod:

Respected my foot.

Here in Makurdi I don't even regard him talk more of globally..

Respected my foot.Here in Makurdi I don't even regard him talk more of globally..

I advise Atiku not to misbehave because of power desparation. He should rather promote his aspiration instead of joining issues so blindly with others. Buhari is a highly respected personality globally. 32 Likes 5 Shares

Leave Atiku to continue lying..



He'll only succeed in fooling the biafrans who see him as their new messiah.



Every right thinking Nigerian with functioning brain knows a thief like Atiku can never emerge president. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Nobody ever said Buhari was banned , Atiku only said Buhari was denied multiple VISA because he was a questionable character over religious ground while Atiku also has never been banned but has been a denied visa because he is a PEP of interest ..Get your facts right 26 Likes 4 Shares

. That is how one kpomo eating clown claimed Aisha could not visit same US, and when he was proved wrong practically, he started saying it was diplomatic immunity. Can this donkey called Atiku post some screen shots of Buhari’s visa application that was denied? I know pigs don't reason, all that is required is to give clues about the dirtiest potopoto around, you are automatically qualified as a god. Lol, waiting for some flat headed animals to start grunting as usual. They will start telling Adesina to prove how Buhari was never banned even though Atiku cannot provide the weakest of evidence to substantiate his allegation.. That is how one kpomo eating clown claimed Aisha could not visit same US, and when he was proved wrong practically, he started saying it was diplomatic immunity. Can this donkey called Atiku post some screen shots of Buhari’s visa application that was denied? I know pigs don't reason, all that is required is to give clues about the dirtiest potopoto around, you are automatically qualified as a god. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Cant you Buhari zombies say anything without giving it tribal coloration ..If you plan is to label Atiku and Ipob candidate just ro discredit him in the north and SW then you habe failed Cant you Buhari zombies say anything without giving it tribal coloration ..If you plan is to label Atiku and Ipob candidate just ro discredit him in the north and SW then you habe failed 18 Likes 1 Share

You and your Atiku have failed.



When they carve out biafra, you can install him as your President but not in Nigeria. You and your Atiku have failed.When they carve out biafra, you can install him as your President but not in Nigeria. 28 Likes 2 Shares

....atiku was just insinuating......

Atiku is only popular on the negative side ....atiku was just insinuating......Atiku is only popular on the negative side 7 Likes 2 Shares

Someone who can't enter America today is comfortably saying some other person was once banned from entering America.



The shamelessness is unprecedented. Someone who can't enter America today is comfortably saying some other person was once banned from entering America.The shamelessness is unprecedented. 23 Likes 2 Shares

I have never been a supporter of Atiku but rather a supporter of Buhari but after what I have seen Buhari I must say no leadership can be worse or more purposeless than what Buhari is delivering today ..I am wiser and will only vote someone who has ever ran a successful business and not an empty useless sloganeering herdsman with and IQ of 20 and the blood thirstyness of a school of piranhas. I have never been a supporter of Atiku but rather a supporter of Buhari but after what I have seen Buhari I must say no leadership can be worse or more purposeless than what Buhari is delivering today ..I am wiser and will only vote someone who has ever ran a successful business and not an empty useless sloganeering herdsman with and IQ of 20 and the blood thirstyness of a school of piranhas. 21 Likes 2 Shares

K





Sorry o, but your matter pass me.. I'm not Buhari's media secretary ok?

Bye! Sorry o, but your matter pass me.. I'm not Buhari's media secretary ok?Bye! 6 Likes

Bye! But u re a ZonB But u re a ZonB 8 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is nothing but a shameless liar. 5 Likes

Atiku should be ignored by PMB joining issues with him is like fighting a swine in the mud. 4 Likes

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun what're you guys waiting for? Huh So athiefku can lie like thisLalasticlala Mynd44 seun what're you guys waiting for? Huh 3 Likes

Buh you are BMC......



why can't you defend Buhari without using tribal slurs??



why are you trying to discredit Atiku in the North?? Buh you are BMC......why can't you defend Buhari without using tribal slurs??why are you trying to discredit Atiku in the North?? 6 Likes 1 Share

We all know that Buhari is a failure but Atiku should stop alleging what he can't prove. 4 Likes

Femi Adesina has something in common with a girl with 8 boyfriends.



Both can never be trusted. Femi Adesina has something in common with a girl with 8 boyfriends.Both can never be trusted. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is in trouble if we have to choose between Buhari and Atiku. Really sad 3 Likes

we didn't expect to say the true bcus buhari carbinet members are born liars

Atiku is an Ipob member with no joy. We are not taking him serious before 1 Like

#ATIKU didn't lie 1 Like

The question that is begging for an answer from Mazi Nnamdi

Atikuchukwu is, why is he banned from entering America?

And not if Buhari was banned or not. 5 Likes

OK