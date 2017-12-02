₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,619 members, 3,947,247 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 11:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina (5593 Views)
Buhari: Femi Adesina Talks About What Will Happen When Buhari Finally Returns / "Buhari Never Said That The War Against Boko Haram Is Over" - Adesina / Nwokocha-Ahaaiwe: "Buhari Never Sat For WASC" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by GameGod(m): 8:07pm
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1744681105827024&id=1452287068399764
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by olihilistic(m): 8:08pm
GameGod:Respected my foot.
Here in Makurdi I don't even regard him talk more of globally..
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by GameGod(m): 8:09pm
I advise Atiku not to misbehave because of power desparation. He should rather promote his aspiration instead of joining issues so blindly with others. Buhari is a highly respected personality globally.
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by Alariiwo: 8:10pm
Leave Atiku to continue lying..
He'll only succeed in fooling the biafrans who see him as their new messiah.
Every right thinking Nigerian with functioning brain knows a thief like Atiku can never emerge president.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by python1: 8:12pm
Alariiwo:E.O.D
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by SalamRushdie: 8:13pm
Nobody ever said Buhari was banned , Atiku only said Buhari was denied multiple VISA because he was a questionable character over religious ground while Atiku also has never been banned but has been a denied visa because he is a PEP of interest ..Get your facts right
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by python1: 8:16pm
Lol, waiting for some flat headed animals to start grunting as usual. They will start telling Adesina to prove how Buhari was never banned even though Atiku cannot provide the weakest of evidence to substantiate his allegation. . That is how one kpomo eating clown claimed Aisha could not visit same US, and when he was proved wrong practically, he started saying it was diplomatic immunity. Can this donkey called Atiku post some screen shots of Buhari’s visa application that was denied? I know pigs don't reason, all that is required is to give clues about the dirtiest potopoto around, you are automatically qualified as a god.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by SalamRushdie: 8:20pm
Alariiwo:
Cant you Buhari zombies say anything without giving it tribal coloration ..If you plan is to label Atiku and Ipob candidate just ro discredit him in the north and SW then you habe failed
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by GameGod(m): 8:23pm
python1:They will arrive soon, one is already here
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by Alariiwo: 8:23pm
SalamRushdie:
You and your Atiku have failed.
When they carve out biafra, you can install him as your President but not in Nigeria.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by Cajal(m): 8:24pm
Alariiwo:....atiku was just insinuating......
Atiku is only popular on the negative side
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by python1: 8:25pm
GameGod:Lol. I don save this meme sharply.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by GameGod(m): 8:25pm
SalamRushdie:
Someone who can't enter America today is comfortably saying some other person was once banned from entering America.
The shamelessness is unprecedented.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by SalamRushdie: 8:29pm
Alariiwo:
I have never been a supporter of Atiku but rather a supporter of Buhari but after what I have seen Buhari I must say no leadership can be worse or more purposeless than what Buhari is delivering today ..I am wiser and will only vote someone who has ever ran a successful business and not an empty useless sloganeering herdsman with and IQ of 20 and the blood thirstyness of a school of piranhas.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by Alariiwo: 8:31pm
SalamRushdie:
K
Sorry o, but your matter pass me.. I'm not Buhari's media secretary ok?
Bye!
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by IsokoPrince: 8:49pm
Alariiwo:But u re a ZonB
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by seunmsg(m): 9:25pm
Atiku is nothing but a shameless liar.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by olatade(m): 9:29pm
Atiku should be ignored by PMB joining issues with him is like fighting a swine in the mud.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by Konpresor012(m): 9:37pm
So athiefku can lie like this Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun what're you guys waiting for? Huh
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by obonujoker(m): 9:45pm
Alariiwo:
Buh you are BMC......
why can't you defend Buhari without using tribal slurs??
why are you trying to discredit Atiku in the North??
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:48pm
We all know that Buhari is a failure but Atiku should stop alleging what he can't prove.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by miqos02(m): 10:17pm
Yes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by BruncleZuma: 10:18pm
We know
Chief Reactant Femi
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by NwaAmaikpe: 10:18pm
Femi Adesina has something in common with a girl with 8 boyfriends.
Both can never be trusted.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by yeahh(m): 10:18pm
Nigeria is in trouble if we have to choose between Buhari and Atiku. Really sad
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by Abfinest007(m): 10:18pm
we didn't expect to say the true bcus buhari carbinet members are born liars
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by firstclassmumu(m): 10:19pm
APC
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:19pm
Atiku is an Ipob member with no joy. We are not taking him serious before
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by LasGidiOwner: 10:20pm
#ATIKU didn't lie
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by IamPatriotic(m): 10:22pm
The question that is begging for an answer from Mazi Nnamdi
Atikuchukwu is, why is he banned from entering America?
And not if Buhari was banned or not.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by bright007(f): 10:23pm
OK
|Re: Buhari Never Banned From Entering America At Any Time - Femi Adesina by oshe11(m): 10:24pm
I dnt knw who is saying the truth bt the way the Old man is travelling at every given opportunity, one wud think ATIKU IS SAYING THE TRUTH
Zonning:Jonathan or IBB remove North or edo,delta and Yorubas(satellte pics) / Sovereign National Conference Thread On Nairaland / Is Tompolo Alias Governor Bigger Than Nigeria? Mr President + Pic
Viewing this topic: cooldude62(m), Nji, back2sender, iamboody(m), sokera, Biodun1234, profmallor, Saheed9, laffwitmi, olusledge, mayoadegbola(m), SoNature(m), Buharimustgo, nwamehn, Olabenjamen22(m), OAM4J, Excellent4love, aomekeh(m), teabully(m), Owiiziiiii(m), Tirexy(m), kinzodigital, lightest(m), Blogsphere, Dominiquez, Jamzig1(m), Newbiee, denuga01, mosegifted, bulalakoboko(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19