₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,219 members, 4,135,970 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (10389 Views)
"Yahaya Bello Is Little Hitler" - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe / Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) / Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Signed By Jewish Rabbi & Enyinnaya Abaribe In Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by nwabobo: 1:35pm
Buhari ‘never knows anything’, Senator attacks president
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/261897-buhari-never-knows-anything-senator-attacks-president.html/amp
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by SEMO007(m): 1:40pm
A country called Nigeria
The only country where the president thinks 'I don't know' covers up for his incompetence
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by LORDOFAFONJAS: 1:42pm
Useless idiat of a president
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by TheFreeOne: 1:46pm
An irresponsible/insincere leader always gives excuses.
For a president to have said he doesn't know his IGP whom he often have security meetings with disregarded his order shows he doesn't know what's happening within his government and the country aside what he's being told.
And only simpletons, greedy, conscienceless and brain dead individuals will still support and vote for him in 2019.
His new appellation henceforth should be Mr. know-nothing aka Alhaji Zero.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by nwabobo: 1:47pm
Lalasticlala over to you.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by saarumann: 1:57pm
Not long ago buhari revealed that more people were killed in Taraba than Benue and Zamfara state combined, claiming he has his own way of gathering information (To justify his nonchalant attitude to states ravaged by fulani terrorist herders) only for vegetable to bomb himself days later that he didn't know were his IGP is. The question Nigerians should ask him is this; Where did he get the information that more people were killed in Taraba than Benue and Zamfara?
This is what you get when a dinosaur is the President.
35 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by saarumann: 2:02pm
SEMO007:Buhari is a typical ancient man who will fit better in a society of bush people, as leader of bushmen tribe like those in "Gods must be Crazy". He doesn't belong to this age.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Masama: 2:10pm
The worst is that he doesn't even know that he does not
Know anything
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by xcolanto(m): 2:33pm
Truly, buhari knows nothing!
A man that his child owned a bike worth 100 million had no idea till it almost killed him.
Who did we offend to have buhari as President??
Come 2019 its #back2dura
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by saarumann: 2:41pm
Masama:Those who do not know, yet do not know that they do not know are FOOLS. Ignore them. eg Buhari.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by LastSurvivor11: 3:29pm
Stupid coward general that zombies told us how he will lead the war from the front only to turn out to be the sponsor..
He is as daft as what I don't know
Always never in touch with reality
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by IamMissMarvel(f): 3:29pm
Hilarious.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by maestroferddi: 3:30pm
True talk
He doesnt know nada.
How this kind of character ended as the helmsman of over 180 million people wont cease to amaze me.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Amirullaha(m): 3:30pm
He will know in 2019...
#PVC Loaded...
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by ogaJona(m): 3:30pm
yes sir, he's a dullard from daura
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by kabrudrapist: 3:30pm
Where are the presidiots nairaland goats. I need you goats to rise in defence of your master.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by miracool946: 3:31pm
b
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by tivta(m): 3:32pm
BMC OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
explain this to us oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
1 Like
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Omeokachie: 3:32pm
It's raining hard on the "commander in chief" that does not know.
When asked about his age...I don't know.
Where is your certificate? I don't know.
Where is the IGP? I don't know.
Who brought Maina back? I don't know.
They looted PTF funds under your watch. I don't know.
All he knows is that He loves the perks of office and will do everything possible to continue to enjoy it.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by cytell56: 3:32pm
nwabobo:
"Shithole President!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by freeze001(f): 3:32pm
Yeye Ahmed Lawan had to get up to exhibit his eye service of 'protecting the president' like it is not the worst form of embarrassment that the president doesn't have his pulse on the damning security situation currently obtainable in Nigeria and he makes no effort to update himself through regular security reports hence his lame, incompetent answer of 'I don't know'.
Good thing Abaribe stood his ground and made his point. You cannot separate the President from the security of Nigeria whether good or bad. He is the CSO of the country and swore to protect lives and property of citizens in light of the provisions of the Constitution.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Fortunehunter(m): 3:32pm
The truth is coming out small small.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by eleojo23: 3:32pm
We have seen the real Mr. Clueless
His name is Buhari
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by georjay(m): 3:32pm
all this yeye Northerners no go allow sensible people talk wetyn dey go on
fools them
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by naijjaman(m): 3:33pm
He is stating the obvious. That we have a bunch of dullards and robots in Abuja
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by adezjamz(m): 3:33pm
Bring back our own Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by chrisxxx(m): 3:33pm
Totally bereft of ideas. Senility at its peak.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Queenserah26(f): 3:33pm
Wetin we no go hear? Naija which way?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by judecares1: 3:34pm
he knew nothing that was why he was overthrown in 1985 without single gun
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by salbis(m): 3:34pm
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:35pm
It's a pity.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by Lomprico2: 3:35pm
Nigga's brain dead na!
Madam pepe said it long ago, nigga's brain is rotten.
Jona's cluelessness dey learn work wia buhari own dey. Tufiaa!!
5 Likes
( Photo) When U Dare Nigeria Army To Do Their Worst / Apc’s Failings Will Boost PDP Victory In 2019 – Onuesoke / Murtala Mohammed's 78th Posthumous Birthday Is Today
Viewing this topic: Buking1, Slippy, gadgetsngs, Sheunsy01(m), shigoawesu(m), MountCliff, CrazyG, Harryeme(m), samuel900(m), jabarry, Samson712, proudlyND(m), Castroii(m), Gboom, Bodmas06, zik4ever, phyllosilicate(m), BrownRoofRep, GenSam(m), kutchs, collinsVP, Mmirianu, melejo(m), iammo(m), Princelyod(m), Ehins22(m), BMZK, Engineer123(m), sirfee(m), Desdola(m), justinaa2012, tonysoul, Urchmandee(m), nomenclature(m), Bizibi(m), ezenwajosh(m), Samuel1106(m), berryprety(f), beambally, Aksalaam, Akseph, 2021, 1bunne4lif(m), superhumanist(m), daomi(m), davo90tico(m), maldox(m), Eaa247(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31