Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari ‘Never Knows Anything’ - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (10389 Views)

"Yahaya Bello Is Little Hitler" - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe / Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) / Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Signed By Jewish Rabbi & Enyinnaya Abaribe In Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari ‘never knows anything’, Senator attacks president





A senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-PDP), has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for constantly denying responsibility when things go wrong.



The senator said Mr. Buhari is always in the habit of saying, “I don’t know.”



Mr. Abaribe said this while contributing to a motion on the recent violence killings in Kogi state by suspected herdsmen.



Atai Aidoko Ali (Kogi-APC) had raised a motion on the activities of armed bandits who he referred to as ‘Fulani herdsmen.’



He said the herdsmen killed 32 people in two local government areas of the state on Wednesday.



Mr. Abaribe, in his reaction, said President Buhari by his attitude had not shown readiness to curb insecurity across the country.



“I agree with the senate leader who said this is a moment where we have to work with the executive. The only thing I don’t agree with is, this executive that you want us to work with, have they accepted that they are the people that have responsibility?



“We have a president that will say I don’t know my IG didn’t even follow my order. A president that says I didn’t even know when this happened. Every little thing he doesn’t know.”



Mr. Abaribe was cut short by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who invoked Order 53 (4) to call his colleague to order.



He asked Mr. Abaribe to confine his observation to the subject matter and not digress.





Resuming his contribution, Mr. Abaribe continued his attack on the president.



He said that security operatives were incapacitated because the ‘Commander-in-chief is always not knowing.’



“I’m keeping my contribution to security and the Commander-in-chief of Nigeria is in charge of security and when the Commander-in-chief says I don’t know what happened, then we have to worry whether this our security is actually in the right hands.



“Let us bring to the fore another aspect which the senate leader mentioned. He said that the security forces are overstretched, we agree but distinguished senator Marafa has told us here that information was given in the Zamfara case to the same security people and the governor was dancing Arabango somewhere else and left the security. Is that not what you said? So, it is not a question of not having enough people, it is a question of not acting on intelligence and information that you have. And of course I can’t blame them for not acting because the President says I don’t know.



“How will you act on what you don’t know? Mr. President, let us beg this president; please take responsibility for one thing. It’s not everything that you don’t know so that we will be safe in Nigeria.”





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/261897-buhari-never-knows-anything-senator-attacks-president.html/amp 21 Likes 3 Shares

A country called Nigeria





The only country where the president thinks 'I don't know' covers up for his incompetence 63 Likes 4 Shares

Useless idiat of a president 51 Likes 2 Shares

An irresponsible/insincere leader always gives excuses.



For a president to have said he doesn't know his IGP whom he often have security meetings with disregarded his order shows he doesn't know what's happening within his government and the country aside what he's being told.



And only simpletons, greedy, conscienceless and brain dead individuals will still support and vote for him in 2019.



His new appellation henceforth should be Mr. know-nothing aka Alhaji Zero. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala over to you. 1 Like

Not long ago buhari revealed that more people were killed in Taraba than Benue and Zamfara state combined, claiming he has his own way of gathering information (To justify his nonchalant attitude to states ravaged by fulani terrorist herders) only for vegetable to bomb himself days later that he didn't know were his IGP is. The question Nigerians should ask him is this; Where did he get the information that more people were killed in Taraba than Benue and Zamfara?

This is what you get when a dinosaur is the President. 35 Likes

SEMO007:

A country called Nigeria





The only country where the president thinks 'I don't know' covers up for his incompetence



Buhari is a typical ancient man who will fit better in a society of bush people, as leader of bushmen tribe like those in "Gods must be Crazy". He doesn't belong to this age. Buhari is a typical ancient man who will fit better in a society of bush people, as leader of bushmen tribe like those in "Gods must be Crazy". He doesn't belong to this age. 23 Likes 1 Share

The worst is that he doesn't even know that he does not

Know anything 47 Likes 3 Shares

Truly, buhari knows nothing!



A man that his child owned a bike worth 100 million had no idea till it almost killed him.



Who did we offend to have buhari as President??



Come 2019 its #back2dura 14 Likes

Masama:

The worst is that he doesn't even know that he does not

Know anything Those who do not know, yet do not know that they do not know are FOOLS. Ignore them. eg Buhari. Those who do not know, yet do not know that they do not know are FOOLS. Ignore them. eg Buhari. 10 Likes 1 Share

Stupid coward general that zombies told us how he will lead the war from the front only to turn out to be the sponsor..



He is as daft as what I don't know

Always never in touch with reality 9 Likes

Hilarious. 1 Like

True talk



He doesnt know nada.





How this kind of character ended as the helmsman of over 180 million people wont cease to amaze me. 7 Likes

He will know in 2019...

#PVC Loaded... 3 Likes

yes sir, he's a dullard from daura 4 Likes

Where are the presidiots nairaland goats. I need you goats to rise in defence of your master. 8 Likes 1 Share

b

BMC OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



explain this to us oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo 1 Like

It's raining hard on the "commander in chief" that does not know.



When asked about his age...I don't know.



Where is your certificate? I don't know.



Where is the IGP? I don't know.



Who brought Maina back? I don't know.



They looted PTF funds under your watch. I don't know.





All he knows is that He loves the perks of office and will do everything possible to continue to enjoy it. 11 Likes 1 Share

nwabobo:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/261897-buhari-never-knows-anything-senator-attacks-president.html/amp

"Shithole President!!! "Shithole President!!! 3 Likes

Yeye Ahmed Lawan had to get up to exhibit his eye service of 'protecting the president' like it is not the worst form of embarrassment that the president doesn't have his pulse on the damning security situation currently obtainable in Nigeria and he makes no effort to update himself through regular security reports hence his lame, incompetent answer of 'I don't know'.



Good thing Abaribe stood his ground and made his point. You cannot separate the President from the security of Nigeria whether good or bad. He is the CSO of the country and swore to protect lives and property of citizens in light of the provisions of the Constitution. 6 Likes 1 Share

The truth is coming out small small. 2 Likes

We have seen the real Mr. Clueless



His name is Buhari 6 Likes

all this yeye Northerners no go allow sensible people talk wetyn dey go on







fools them 3 Likes

He is stating the obvious. That we have a bunch of dullards and robots in Abuja 10 Likes

Bring back our own Buhari 1 Like

Totally bereft of ideas. Senility at its peak. 2 Likes

Wetin we no go hear? Naija which way? 1 Like

he knew nothing that was why he was overthrown in 1985 without single gun 3 Likes

7 Likes

It's a pity. 2 Likes