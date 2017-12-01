₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Angelanest: 5:32am
A Facebook user has revealed how the last girlfriend he dated refused him from seeing her people because of how he looks.. According to the man suffering from Albinism, he used to believe that people have special someone meant for them but not anymore this days after suffering from heartbreak.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
I used to believe that we all have that special someone but not anymore this days. The last girl I dated when it got time to see her people she refused that she cannot cause of obvious reasons.. of how I look so why would one believe someone praying for you. Where the world see you as strange. No matter how hard you try to take care of yourself and look good...
Some online users have reacted to the young man's Facebook lament...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/albino-man-reveals-girlfriend-refused-meeting-parents-looks.html
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 5:49am
My dear jilted guy, see it that she broke your heart because she never loved you and not because you are an unfortunate European. Anybody can be heartbroken irrespective of what/whom you are. Weeping sentiments based on your colouration is making others of your skin type feel less human. Sometimes ago, a guy who genuinely loved an albino lady married her and showcased the event in Nairaland here!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by cummando(m): 5:57am
Wooooow
Afin good parararararara
Afin good parararararara
So good Pam Pam
So good Pam Pam
I got you
Pam Pam Pam Pam paaaam
Gone are those days wey man suppose dey lament onto woman no like.
Afin make money!!!! The family go come see you!!!!
#I_remember_my_broke_years
P.s No offense to the albinos in the house. I love you guys. One of my wish in my bucket list is to date one.
10 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 6:02am
Ma binu afin
Dis one don chop salt well
3 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:05am
Sorry dude,love come to those who believe.
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by cummando(m): 6:11am
UbanmeUdie:Are you one? Because you're cursed. No offense
21 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:12am
There is a woman for every man.
2 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Hector09(m): 6:22am
Go and make ur money bro, even a deaf nd dumb can marry if only he has d money, even the cripples nd the blind, people only marry the money cus thats where d happiness lies
5 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 6:30am
Funny enough this guy might not have any child (albino) but truth be told I can't deal with Albinos.
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by alfred007(m): 6:43am
be proud of yourself! that's the best way to live!
in other news
please if you know about affiliate marketing or networking, contact me! 08064772292
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Lamzee(m): 6:44am
someone said this is the first Albino I'm seeing on Facebook
2 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 6:50am
its well.
But dude isn't bad.
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:00am
The girl is wise.
There are some things you don't bring into your lineage with your own hands.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by dyze: 7:38am
UbanmeUdie
NwaAmaikpe.
Two of una dey craze. Useless set of creatures.
I wonder if your fingers do the thinking when you type.
10 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:44am
Albinos are human beings nah but there's no point dating someone that you can't bring home...If you aren't proud of him...Don't
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:47am
That girl is a Wicked somebody.
2 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by columbus007(m): 7:47am
You are on your own mehn
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 8:00am
UbanmeUdie:Are u an albino
1 Like
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 8:01am
NwaAmaikpe:
U are so correct that I just realised u are just an attention seeking jerk
2 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by TruePass(m): 8:03am
Mumu.
Copy cat.
UbanmeUdie:
2 Likes
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 8:32am
Cute Albino?
I encountered one fine albino during my service year in cross river.
I bleeped her so bad to know how it feels bleeping a White woman. Lo n behold, she is cool
If you have not f*ck albino before go and try it.
F*ck her in the night without light. That's their comfortable time.
1 Like
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Jodha(f): 8:32am
cummando:
Savage arth thou.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:32am
There's a white girl for u out there somewhere....
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 8:34am
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 8:34am
lol..fine albino
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:34am
Eyaaaaaaaaaaa see as ajepako is treating this guy,na was o. That babe is damn too weekend
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 8:34am
Person wey see wetin that Olubukola write now go think say she dey ready to take the guy home to Mama. I sure say if the guy DM her, na waka-pass-role she go do am
Fear Woman
|Re: Albino's Girlfriend Refused Him From Meeting Her Parents (Photos) by prodiG(m): 8:35am
UbanmeUdie:You're trying too hard. NwaAmaikpe wannabe
6 Likes 1 Share
