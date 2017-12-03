₦airaland Forum

Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by fredfish: 1:32pm
Breaking News!

PDP Sweeps A'Ibom Council Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has swept all 31 Local Government Areas as the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, releases a Press Statement affirming results earlier declared by the authorized Returning Officers in various locations. PDP Councillorship candidates also win all 329 wards. Jubilation breaks out as AKISIEC directs winners to report and receive their Certificates of Return on Monday, December, 4th.

See pictures for the Press Release below

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by Obijulius: 1:33pm
When will APC that it’s anti-democratic policies are not welcome in the SS & SE

The anti-Christain party is detested in those regions .

Let them remain in SW and North: their areas of incfluence whose populace have a lot in common with the APC.

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by deco22(m): 1:39pm
shocked
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by zico530(m): 1:39pm
Of course that is Nigerian politics. The party at the helm of affairs doctors the outcome. And the State INEÇ is a product of the government.

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by Celcius: 1:54pm
We didn't expect anything different.
South-South is PDP, except for Bini (Edo). They get Yoros blood sef.
No qualms.

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by madridguy(m): 2:23pm
Noted.
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:24pm
Ipob hypocrites will hail this....but when Okorocha's APC clears IMO Poll! they would cry biafra/marginalization cheesy

Local government elections in Nigeria is sham! Any Party in power writes the results!

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by asuustrike2009: 2:32pm
What do you expect in a PDP state.There's nothing new

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by Keneking: 6:05pm
APC lose again

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by fratermathy(m): 6:06pm
Who else for win again? The election that nobody came out to vote. Even the Governor was begging people to come out and vote on AKBC. Everybody was indoors enjoying the curfew with Afang Soup.

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by BruncleZuma: 6:07pm
I'm as confused as the next guy...

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by deco22(m): 6:08pm
Akwa ibom is obviously PDP stronghold,no surprise

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by themonk(m): 6:09pm
One super mod closed a thread and then brought it to front page grin

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by amoduokoh(m): 6:10pm
.
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by awesomegenius(m): 6:12pm
fratermathy:
Who else for win again? The election that nobody came out to vote. Even the Governor was begging people to come out and vote on AKBC. Everybody was indoors enjoying the curfew with Afang Soup.




m telling... the election was ridiculous
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by awesomegenius(m): 6:12pm
fratermathy:
Who else for win again? The election that nobody came out to vote. Even the Governor was begging people to come out and vote on AKBC. Everybody was indoors enjoying the curfew with Afang Soup.




m telling... the election was ridiculous
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by lomaxx: 6:18pm
themonk:
One super mod closed a thread and then brought it to front page grin

You mean the empty headed super mod? Are you surprised?

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by rozayx5(m): 6:19pm
Apc not welcome In my state




cool

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by ChristineC: 6:31pm
No surprises here. Who wants association with failures anyway?

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by TRUTH2020: 6:42pm
I BASE IN AKWA IBOM BUT FROM WHAT I SAW TODAY PEOPLE DID'NT REALLY VOTE DON'T KNOW WHY

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by gurunlocker: 6:42pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Ipob hypocrites will hail this....but when Okorocha's APC clears IMO Poll! they would cry biafra/marginalization cheesy

Local government elections in Nigeria is sham! Any Party in power writes the results!

You would probably need a bucket to fill your tears....

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by careytommy7(m): 6:43pm
PDP is Akwa Ibom cool

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:44pm
Spaxon people
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by emeijeh(m): 6:44pm
If PDP sweeps, then what is APC's brooms used for?! grin cheesy

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by Bede2u(m): 6:45pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Ipob hypocrites will hail this....but when Okorocha's APC clears IMO Poll! they would cry biafra/marginalization cheesy

Local government elections in Nigeria is sham! Any Party in power writes the results!
this one sha pain u

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by bright007(f): 6:46pm
OK
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by ademidedavid(m): 6:46pm
Its like apc doesnt knw hw to swip wit der broom again...pdp don take control of apc broom

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by daddio: 6:48pm
Celcius:
We didn't expect anything different.
South-South is PDP, except for Bini (Edo). They get Yoros blood sef.
No qualms.

Please Observe The Following Rules: (skip)
1. Please post all threads in the right section, and don't derail threads by posting off topic.
2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or wish harm to Nairaland members OR THEIR TRIBES.
3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or group (e.g. rape).

WHERE ART THY SENSE?

Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by DesChyko(m): 6:49pm
This is bad news for APC
BMC troops redeployment to the state critical
Over And Out!
angry
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by NLandIsHypocrit: 6:50pm
Obijulius:
When will APC that it’s anti-democratic policies are not welcome in the SS & SE

The anti-Christain party is detested in those regions .

Let them remain in SW and North: their areas of incfluence whose populace have a lot in common with the APC.
Ofcause who wants to affiliate with Arewa People Congress(APC) and All Progressive Criminals(APC).
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by desreek9(f): 6:50pm
The beginning of the end for apc, though i dnt support any of the useless party
Re: Breaking News! PDP Sweeps A'ibom Council Polls by Fatherly: 6:52pm
APC are just wasting there time in akwa ibom.

