Breaking News!



PDP Sweeps A'Ibom Council Polls



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has swept all 31 Local Government Areas as the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, releases a Press Statement affirming results earlier declared by the authorized Returning Officers in various locations. PDP Councillorship candidates also win all 329 wards. Jubilation breaks out as AKISIEC directs winners to report and receive their Certificates of Return on Monday, December, 4th.



See pictures for the Press Release below





The anti-Christain party is detested in those regions .



The anti-Christain party is detested in those regions .

Let them remain in SW and North: their areas of incfluence whose populace have a lot in common with the APC. When will APC that it's anti-democratic policies are not welcome in the SS & SE

Of course that is Nigerian politics. The party at the helm of affairs doctors the outcome. And the State INEÇ is a product of the government. 2 Likes 1 Share

We didn't expect anything different.

South-South is PDP, except for Bini (Edo). They get Yoros blood sef.

No qualms. 13 Likes

Noted.





Local government elections in Nigeria is sham! Any Party in power writes the results! Ipob hypocrites will hail this....but when Okorocha's APC clears IMO Poll! they would cry biafra/marginalization

What do you expect in a PDP state.There's nothing new 3 Likes

APC lose again 6 Likes 1 Share

Who else for win again? The election that nobody came out to vote. Even the Governor was begging people to come out and vote on AKBC. Everybody was indoors enjoying the curfew with Afang Soup. 2 Likes





I'm as confused as the next guy...

Akwa ibom is obviously PDP stronghold,no surprise 5 Likes 1 Share

One super mod closed a thread and then brought it to front page 4 Likes

.

fratermathy:

Who else for win again? The election that nobody came out to vote. Even the Governor was begging people to come out and vote on AKBC. Everybody was indoors enjoying the curfew with Afang Soup.







m telling... the election was ridiculous

fratermathy:

Who else for win again? The election that nobody came out to vote. Even the Governor was begging people to come out and vote on AKBC. Everybody was indoors enjoying the curfew with Afang Soup.







m telling... the election was ridiculous

themonk:

One super mod closed a thread and then brought it to front page

You mean the empty headed super mod? Are you surprised?











Apc not welcome In my state 4 Likes

No surprises here. Who wants association with failures anyway? 1 Like

I BASE IN AKWA IBOM BUT FROM WHAT I SAW TODAY PEOPLE DID'NT REALLY VOTE DON'T KNOW WHY 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

Ipob hypocrites will hail this....but when Okorocha's APC clears IMO Poll! they would cry biafra/marginalization



Local government elections in Nigeria is sham! Any Party in power writes the results!

You would probably need a bucket to fill your tears....

PDP is Akwa Ibom 2 Likes

Spaxon people

If PDP sweeps, then what is APC's brooms used for?! 5 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Ipob hypocrites will hail this....but when Okorocha's APC clears IMO Poll! they would cry biafra/marginalization



this one sha pain u

OK

Its like apc doesnt knw hw to swip wit der broom again...pdp don take control of apc broom 2 Likes

Celcius:

We didn't expect anything different.

South-South is PDP, except for Bini (Edo). They get Yoros blood sef.

No qualms.

WHERE ART THY SENSE?



BMC troops redeployment to the state critical

Over And Out!

BMC troops redeployment to the state critical

Over And Out!

This is bad news for APC

Obijulius:

When will APC that it’s anti-democratic policies are not welcome in the SS & SE



The anti-Christain party is detested in those regions .



Ofcause who wants to affiliate with Arewa People Congress(APC) and All Progressive Criminals(APC).

The beginning of the end for apc, though i dnt support any of the useless party