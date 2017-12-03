Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘SARS Doing Fantastically Well’ — Police Kick Against #endsars Campaign (13243 Views)

Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter / Buhari Has Done "FANTASTICALLY" Well- Dino Melaye / Muslims Kick Against Christian/Christian Ticket In Ondo State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





SARS was established by the Nigeria police to fight violent crimes.



On Saturday, Some Nigerians took to the social media to condemn the “careless” regard for human lives which they say is evident in operations of SARS operatives.



While calling for the proscription of the squad, they accused SARS of maltreating and torturing innocent citizens at will.



But the police said such accusations should be dismissed by Nigerians.



Speaking to TheCable on Sunday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said SARS has lived up to its duty of curbing violent crimes and so, calls for its proscription should be “totally condemned”.



“As we speak, SARS is doing fantastically well across the country in reducing incidents of robbery to the barest minimum… they are doing very, very well,” Moshood said.



“There has not been any specific violation of human rights against any SARS personnel. So anybody that is spreading such a rumour is not doing the nation any good.



“SARS has no excesses and when there is any, we do investigate.



“The call for SARS to be scrapped should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Anybody calling for their proscription is not doing the nation any good and such people should be suspected as having something to hide.”



Moshood urges Nigerians with complaints against any police officer – “whether SARS or any other personnel” – to channel their complaints through established channels.



“Accessibility (to the police in cases of complaints) is very possible, he said, adding: “We do not take any infraction or violation of human right of any Nigerian likely. You know that so many police officers have been dismissed and even charged to court.”



“So, Nigerians should not give in to insinuations from people that just come to the social media and start spreading falsehood. Such people spreading such information may likely be armed robbers themselves.



“There is laid down rules for police procedures and any police officer that go beyond boundary to do something outrageous which is against the law is apprehended.”



https://www.thecable.ng/sars-fantastically-well-police-kick-endsars-campaign/amp The Nigeria Police Force have dismissed allegations of torture and crimes levelled against the the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).SARS was established by the Nigeria police to fight violent crimes.On Saturday, Some Nigerians took to the social media to condemn the “careless” regard for human lives which they say is evident in operations of SARS operatives.While calling for the proscription of the squad, they accused SARS of maltreating and torturing innocent citizens at will.But the police said such accusations should be dismissed by Nigerians.Speaking to TheCable on Sunday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said SARS has lived up to its duty of curbing violent crimes and so, calls for its proscription should be “totally condemned”.“As we speak, SARS is doing fantastically well across the country in reducing incidents of robbery to the barest minimum… they are doing very, very well,” Moshood said.“There has not been any specific violation of human rights against any SARS personnel. So anybody that is spreading such a rumour is not doing the nation any good.“SARS has no excesses and when there is any, we do investigate.“The call for SARS to be scrapped should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Anybody calling for their proscription is not doing the nation any good and such people should be suspected as having something to hide.”Moshood urges Nigerians with complaints against any police officer – “whether SARS or any other personnel” – to channel their complaints through established channels.“Accessibility (to the police in cases of complaints) is very possible, he said, adding: “We do not take any infraction or violation of human right of any Nigerian likely. You know that so many police officers have been dismissed and even charged to court.”“So, Nigerians should not give in to insinuations from people that just come to the social media and start spreading falsehood. Such people spreading such information may likely be armed robbers themselves.“There is laid down rules for police procedures and any police officer that go beyond boundary to do something outrageous which is against the law is apprehended.” 3 Likes 1 Share

What do you guys expect they are all birds of a feather.... Even Buhari has continue to exonerate Magu from corruption case despite the gravity of crimes levied against him. 70 Likes 3 Shares

Oh dear! Oh dear!! We have a very big problem in this country!!! Lalasticlala mynd44 imagine what the police complaints rapid response unit tweeted !! 37 Likes

So why do they go about stopping cars with happy unarmed youngmen and women if their mandate is to curb armed robbery and violent crimes 28 Likes 1 Share

Are we really expecting a corrupt institution like the police to denounce Sars??

What were u guys expecting 69 Likes 3 Shares

Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car. 1 Like 1 Share

This niggars are helpless, hopeless, they got no shame.! 1 Like

SARS should continue its work.



I am a law abiding citizen who has never been treated badly or falsely by SARS.



They've always been in operation and appear to be even more effective than ever.



There's a lot of room for improvement but SARS must stay. 7 Likes 3 Shares

Failure to listen to the masses has been hallmark of the present administration.



What a pity though! 36 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:

SARS should continue its work.



I am a law abiding citizen who has never been treated badly or falsely by SARS.



They've always been in operation and appear to be even more effective than ever.



There's a lot of room for improvement but SARS must stay. your type will come here tomorrow and swallow his vomit...

I have marked ur moniker your type will come here tomorrow and swallow his vomit...I have marked ur moniker 146 Likes 14 Shares

The APC's Buhari administration has militarized our cattle herdsmen and policemen to go around without uniforms to kill Nigerians.



While also sending the soldiers out to the indigenous communities to kill and destroy lives of humans and animals with their fulani herdsmen destroying crops, raping our women and killing our children. The pain caused by this administration is only truly felt by the families who have lost their loved ones to the actions of these killer Police Squad.



We must all condemn the action of these killer squad, lethalized and militarized by the APC administration headed by an illiterate maniac if we are not to experience what other families go through. Let us not share in the karma of these politicians by supporting them. 24 Likes 1 Share

SMh

Too many innocent blood on their hands. 6 Likes

Doing fantastically well by searching for Yahoo bois up nd dwn abi??





Der mata juz Tire me



Bt why sars or police go dey check Person phone? Dey ask person wer him see money buy phone



Seriously if i see police wey dey shout for help



I go waka pass am 8 Likes

Fantastically well and fantastically corrupt.



Seems the police are the root problem of these corruption thingy all along.

Thay act as personal guards of the big time Yahoo++ boys, but t harrass and rob those carrying laptops and and ipads.



They act as body guards for the big thieving politicians and arrest and get death sentences for some a guy caught stealing bread.



Fantasticaly corruptly speaking, tge police are doing fantastically well . 9 Likes

APC is doing a wonderful job Lai Mohammed is very truthful... Nigeria is corruption free bail is free... For more lies text mumu to 505

lytech1:



your type will come here tomorrow and swallow his vomit...

I have marked ur moniker 9 Likes 1 Share

bloody corrupt people 1 Like

the worst police in the world has spoken 14 Likes 2 Shares

I have this officers complimentary card, whoever wants his no to advise him, do signify 2 Likes

NaijaEfcc:

The Nigeria Police Force have dismissed allegations of torture and crimes levelled against the the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).



SARS was established by the Nigeria police to fight violent crimes.



On Saturday, Some Nigerians took to the social media to condemn the “careless” regard for human lives which they say is evident in operations of SARS operatives.



While calling for the proscription of the squad, they accused SARS of maltreating and torturing innocent citizens at will.



But the police said such accusations should be dismissed by Nigerians.



Speaking to TheCable on Sunday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said SARS has lived up to its duty of curbing violent crimes and so, calls for its proscription should be “totally condemned”.



“As we speak, SARS is doing fantastically well across the country in reducing incidents of robbery to the barest minimum… they are doing very, very well,” Moshood said.



“There has not been any specific violation of human rights against any SARS personnel. So anybody that is spreading such a rumour is not doing the nation any good.



“SARS has no excesses and when there is any, we do investigate.



“The call for SARS to be scrapped should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Anybody calling for their proscription is not doing the nation any good and such people should be suspected as having something to hide.”



Moshood urges Nigerians with complaints against any police officer – “whether SARS or any other personnel” – to channel their complaints through established channels.



“Accessibility (to the police in cases of complaints) is very possible, he said, adding: “We do not take any infraction or violation of human right of any Nigerian likely. You know that so many police officers have been dismissed and even charged to court.”



“So, Nigerians should not give in to insinuations from people that just come to the social media and start spreading falsehood. Such people spreading such information may likely be armed robbers themselves.



“There is laid down rules for police procedures and any police officer that go beyond boundary to do something outrageous which is against the law is apprehended.”



https://www.thecable.ng/sars-fantastically-well-police-kick-endsars-campaign/amp

This is what happens when the system is fantastically corrupt... This is what happens when the system is fantastically corrupt... 3 Likes

Y U no go take side wit dem wen dem dey REMIT tru REMITA 6 Likes

[quote author=GavelSlam post=62949306]SARS should continue its work.



I am a law abiding citizen who has never been treated badly or falsely by SARS.



They've always been in operation and appear to be even more effective than ever.



There's a lot of room for improvement but SARS must stay.

Anyway u av not fall victim b4 u can yern gibberish as u like.... 4 Likes

Zd

Are we supposed to be surprised by this response from the police? It just goes to confirm they are all one and the same. 6 Likes 1 Share

I wasnt expecting anything less. Only a fool will expect a stinking mouth to ooze deodorant.

#EndSARS 3 Likes 1 Share

Our problem continues

What do they know

I just pity for those who have fallen victims in the hands of these robbers call sars, those in detention that they have sold their parts , those they ve been killed and their body thrown into the lagoon to remove all traces, how many can I say? If you ever fall victim to Sars and came out of it alive you have no idea what God just did fo you.you ought to throw a feast 10 Likes