The former Vice President said that the Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.



He tweeted:





"The arbitrary harassment of young Nigerians by Police (who should be protecting them) has no place in a democratic society.



The #EndSARS protest shows Nigerian youth are upset and the matter needs urgent attention.



Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.



I commend our young people for protesting these injustices peacefully online, and encourage the IG of @PoliceNG to take these complaints seriously.



I also urge the National Assembly to look into these complaints, and address the human rights issues. Reforms are urgently needed."





Atiku now exhibiting Donald Trump style... 4 Likes

Atiku seems to be crossing all 't's and doting all 'i's towards 2019 elections.

If Twitter comments would make a good politician, the Nigerian Senate would have been the best in the world: Ben Bruce, Shehu Sanni, Bukola Saraki etc.



My problem with Atiku is that I can't trust him.

I trusted Buhari but his government disappoint me.

I just can't bring myself to trust Atiku enough to vote for him at all. 1 Like

I am sure Buhari doesn't have the brain capacity to understand what is happening, let alone react.

Campaign has started. This man means business.



Wouldn't be surprised when the number of followers of his social media handles increase in the coming months.



Politicians now recognise the need to harness what the internet and technology affords them - as the recent case studies of Obama (2008, 2012), Buhari (2015) and Trump (2016) - suggest.

This Guy is desperate



PDP,Atiku ipobs are all one family

Spoken like a true statesman...



Something the likes of Buhari the illiterate cannot comprehend

Hate or like Atiku, one thing about him is he is a care free, easy-going man. If he had wicked revenge mind like Buhari, he would have strangled Obasanjo for what he did to him. Atiku is will not witch-hunt any body, he will not tolerate abuse of power to witch hunt anyone. Under his government respect of rule of law will be exemplary. Remember Atiku is not just a politician, he is an entrepreneur, industrialist and most importantly an educator....not an Islamic educator, A WESTERN UNIVERSITY EDUCATOR!



Atiku, you have millions of Nigerians behind you. Make sure you pick a technocract as VP; Prof. Charles Soludo or Dr. Olusegun Olutoyin Aganga 1 Like 1 Share

This man has finally started campaigning.

That is man will just be tweeting from one corner of Aso Rock once he gets there. That's all he hopes to achieve. I pity those campaigning for him.

I like what he is doing.