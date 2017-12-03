₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by Wesporting: 12:33pm
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the #EndSars campaign thread on Twitter.
The former Vice President said that the Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.
He tweeted:
"The arbitrary harassment of young Nigerians by Police (who should be protecting them) has no place in a democratic society.
The #EndSARS protest shows Nigerian youth are upset and the matter needs urgent attention.
Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.
I commend our young people for protesting these injustices peacefully online, and encourage the IG of @PoliceNG to take these complaints seriously.
I also urge the National Assembly to look into these complaints, and address the human rights issues. Reforms are urgently needed."
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by princechurchill(m): 12:36pm
Atiku now exhibiting Donald Trump style...
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by godfatherx: 12:36pm
Atiku seems to be crossing all 't's and doting all 'i's towards 2019 elections.
If Twitter comments would make a good politician, the Nigerian Senate would have been the best in the world: Ben Bruce, Shehu Sanni, Bukola Saraki etc.
My problem with Atiku is that I can't trust him.
I trusted Buhari but his government disappoint me.
I just can't bring myself to trust Atiku enough to vote for him at all.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by Ikwokrikwo: 12:38pm
I am sure Buhari doesn't have the brain capacity to understand what is happening, let alone react.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by hucienda: 12:39pm
Campaign has started. This man means business.
Wouldn't be surprised when the number of followers of his social media handles increase in the coming months.
Politicians now recognise the need to harness what the internet and technology affords them - as the recent case studies of Obama (2008, 2012), Buhari (2015) and Trump (2016) - suggest.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by Mynd44: 12:48pm
godfatherx:Atiku or Editi Effiong his handler?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by sarrki(m): 12:49pm
This Guy is desperate
PDP,Atiku ipobs are all one family
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by ZombiePUNISHER: 12:51pm
Spoken like a true statesman...
Something the likes of Buhari the illiterate cannot comprehend
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by liberalsinnerx: 12:51pm
Hate or like Atiku, one thing about him is he is a care free, easy-going man. If he had wicked revenge mind like Buhari, he would have strangled Obasanjo for what he did to him. Atiku is will not witch-hunt any body, he will not tolerate abuse of power to witch hunt anyone. Under his government respect of rule of law will be exemplary. Remember Atiku is not just a politician, he is an entrepreneur, industrialist and most importantly an educator....not an Islamic educator, A WESTERN UNIVERSITY EDUCATOR!
Atiku, you have millions of Nigerians behind you. Make sure you pick a technocract as VP; Prof. Charles Soludo or Dr. Olusegun Olutoyin Aganga
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by sdindan: 12:51pm
godfatherx:Then trust yourself and vote for yourself.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by ZombiePUNISHER: 12:54pm
sarrki:
You clearly cannot make a point without ethnic or religious colouration...
And they pay you money for typing trash
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by NwaAmaikpe: 1:02pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by Grafixnuel(m): 1:03pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by kolafolabi(m): 1:03pm
Y
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by siraj1402(m): 1:03pm
This man has finally started campaigning.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by aguiyi2: 1:04pm
e
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by delugajackson(m): 1:05pm
That is man will just be tweeting from one corner of Aso Rock once he gets there. That's all he hopes to achieve. I pity those campaigning for him.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by zicoraads(m): 1:05pm
I like what he is doing.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter by Hizzy(m): 1:05pm
sarrki:so Ipob and Atiku are now the problems of Nigeria
Oh boy did u transfer ur brain? Or there's no tissue in it
Nigerias oya ATIKULATE
