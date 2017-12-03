|Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by ijustdey: 6:56pm
Traders, commuters commend Buhari, FG to sustain pace till completion
From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitshahttp://sunnewsonline.com/work-resumes-on-second-niger-bridge/
The atmosphere in and around the site of the Second Niger Bridge has been suffused with joy and excitement, following the resumption of work on the project, which has become an emotional and political touchstone for the people of the Southeast, long marginalized in the national scheme of things.
The return of the principal contractor, Julius Berger Plc, to the site expectedly stirred good feeling among the people.
When Sunday Sun visited the site of the project there were heavy duty machines and equipment as well as workers and security agents on ground at the site. An engineer at the site who does not want to be mentioned said they resumed work at the site in October after the federal government mobilized the contractor to return to site.
He said that the duration for the completion of the contract is five years, noting that Julius Berger being a reputable construction firm would keep to it and ensure the delivery of the project within the stipulated period.
“We are back to the site fully and as you can see work has started and by the grace of God, we will not stop until we finish the job. I’m happy that the government has played its part and I pray it will keep to its promise and sustain it so that the job will continue until we finish it. I don’t think anything will stop the job again because water level has reduced, so we can comfortably work without any hindrance,” he stated.
Efforts to speak with the company’s Public Relations Officer proved abortive as the security agents at site prevented the reporter from taking photographs of the site but was directed to the Site Manager or PRO at the company yard at the waterways under the old bridge. Also at the yard, a security man prevented the reporter from seeing the site manager, insisting that the inquiries be directed to the PRO, who was not on hand at the time of the visit.
When the reporter visited the second time later that day, he was informed that the PRO had traveled outside the state. A request for his phone number, so that a text could be sent to him was declined. This prompted the reporter to leave a note and his phone contact with the security guard at the gate requesting the PRO to contact him, to give more details on the project. Until this report was filed, no response came from the PRO at the site.
Recall that the existing Niger Bridge was commissioned on January 4, 1966. The idea of a Second Niger Bridge started in the 1970s but its execution had been constantly delayed due to multifarious problems ranging from finance to political will.
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on October 20, 2017 during the APC Governorship campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State, said that the federal government had released the sum of N2 billon through the Sovereign Wealth Fund for the project.
Osinbajo reiterated the Buhari administration’s commitment to keeping its promises to the Nigerian people, saying that one of those promises was the construction of the Second Niger Bridge.
The President of Bridgehead Market, Chief Sunday Obinze, while reacting on the project urged the federal government to keep to its promise by completing the project at the stipulated time and not just to use it as a campaign gimmick for 2019 general election.
His words: “My advice for the federal government is for them to keep to their promise in completing the Second Niger Bridge at the specific period and not for campaign strategy because once election is close politicians will embark on one project or the other. So the President should complete the project and should have good intention in doing the job.
“There are many benefits that would come from the completion of the Second Nigeria Bridge. One, it will decongest the road and end the crippling traffic jam as well as reduce pressure on the existing bridge. It will help to develop the nearby state, Delta state, which is close to Onitsha. Most of the traders in Onitsha have properties in Asaba, the state capital and due to the menace of traffic they could not develop their property.
But with the construction of the second bridge it will ease flow of traffic. It will also improve our businesses here in Onitsha and improve the revenue base of Delta State. In fact the second Niger Bridge will be of greater advantage to the traders and the road users.
“Then you know that the bridge is a gateway to many states and when another one is being constructed it will create free flow of human and vehicular movement in and out of Onitsha and reduce traffic jam from the security checkpoint at Asaba end of the bridge.”
A trader from Delta State, Mrs. Agnes Olisa, expressed happiness over the resumption of work at the project site, saying that when completed it would help to reduce their suffering in coming to the market in Onitsha due to daily gridlock along Onitsha-Asaba axis of the expressway.
“On many occasions, many of us that come to Onitsha to buy our goods were trapped in the traffic jam, which could for three to four hours just between Asaba and Onitsha. On two or three occasions, I had to turn back when the gridlock held us for hours because I could not make it to the market again. At times thieves will waylay us on the road and take our money while we are stuck in the holdup; so we have suffered on this road over the years.
“I want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for continuing with the project which was inaugurated by his predecessors and who did not do any work until their tenure expired. My prayer is that the government should not play politics with the job and should face it squarely and complete it.
The Second Niger bridge is important to not only Igbo people but to all who use this road including the Hausa and Yourba people because I have seen some these people caught in the gridlock with us on some occasions. I am begging the federal government to pay the contractor in order for them not to have excuse to stop work on the bridge,” Olisa said.
A commercial bus driver, Mr. Okechukwu Nduka, expressed hope that the government and the contractor would sustain the project after so much complaint of lack of money and recession. He wondered if the work would be sustained and probably completed as scheduled.
“We the drivers on this route are worst hit.
There is no driver that plies the Onitsha-Asaba route or even passenger that traveled to South-South, South-West or even Northern states that through this road that Swill tell you that the Second Niger Bridge is not needed urgently because of not only gridlocks on the road but also the danger ahead. This old bridge is being over stretched and is on the verge of collapse any moment because the pressure is too much on it. If this old bridge collapses now that is the end and everybody will be using small vessels and boats to cross the River Niger before you continue your journey.”
“So, am happy that working is going on at the site of the second bridge but the question is, how far will it go? This is not the first time they will promise us and also map out money in the budget for the job but to no avail. The 2019 election is close and the work at the site may be connected to the campaign for re-election and after which they will remove all these machines just like what happened after Jonathan left office. The federal government should be sincere and keep to its promise by completing the project and everybody will be happy,” Nduka stated.
A resident of Onitsha who works at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, Mr. Nnaemeka Arinze, who was not aware that the job had resumed, recounted his ordeal on the Onitsha-Asaba road and how he had been trapped on the road on several occasions, saying that he would be the happiest person if government completed the second bridge to reduce gridlock on the old bridge.
“I go to work in Asaba every day except when I’m off duty or on leave; so I have seen it all on this road and that is what attracted my curiosity when I heard from you that work had resumed again at the site of Second Niger Bridge site. I thank God for that and pray that they will sustain the work and complete it to reduce pressure on the old bridge.
I have suffered on this road; sometimes I will leave my house at 5.00am to beat traffic going to my office but most time I will meet traffic and then while going home. Sometimes I will stay in the office up to 8.00pm waiting for when the road would be free but still I will meet holdup. So, the solution is the new bridge for free flow of traffic” Arinze said.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Leboska(m): 7:11pm
politics
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by NigerDeltan(m): 7:12pm
If buhari is sincere work is not suppose to stop in the first place, the bridge is a PPP arrangement of which the MOU was signed by GEJ before leaving office, the agreement was for govt to budget at least N10bn each year for the project
The 10bn budgeted for the project in 2016 is no where to be found because of the hatred for people from the zone.
But the truth is that every road in Nigeria is owned and travelled on by Nigerians, roads are never meant for only one region
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Ejanla07: 7:15pm
who una dey deceive. orji uzor kalu trying to please his paymasters....
niger bridge is not in the budget so no way any work will happen thr...
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by NwaAmaikpe: 7:15pm
Lies because of 2019
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by hucienda: 7:16pm
lol ... resume work on 2NB?
That horse has long been flogged to the bones.
Whichever administration that eventually builds and commissions that bridge will enter the Guinness Book of Records.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by luvinhubby(m): 7:17pm
Politicians are the idiots and fools, not us.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by SouthEastFacts: 7:18pm
After budgeting 2 Billion NGN for the bridge, who they wan deceive.
Atiku Go!
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Keneking: 7:18pm
Atiku effect
Pictures or adonbelivit
Useless newspaper report from Sun
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Bari22(m): 7:18pm
Jonathan campaign with it 2011
Jonathan campaign with it 2015
Buhari is building it 2017
Meanwhile Jonathan and Atiku will still campaign with it come 2019
And the gullible ebos will..........
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by LasGidiOwner: 7:21pm
Buhari should start writing his handover note.
#ATIKU is coming.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by luvinhubby(m): 7:26pm
Bulk votes from South East and South South, split votes from North central, South West and North West(Kwankaso effect).
Atiku is the President in waiting for 2019.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by lightheart(m): 7:28pm
Awesome, if true.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by otokx(m): 7:31pm
Good news.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by chupachups: 7:37pm
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Ojiofor: 7:37pm
Five years to build a bridge.SMH for Nigeria.
If Buhari lose next election his successor will cancel the contract and reaward it for another 5 years after two years into his first term and the circle continues.Ndi uchu.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by shervydman(m): 7:37pm
Good development.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by NigerDeltan(m): 7:38pm
Stop work since 2015 only to commence work now cos election is near and they have started the normal noise as if they are doing us a favour
That was how he increased the dollar to 500 only to bring it down to 360 some months ago and lai Mohammed has started saying buhari stabilize the naira
Ndi ara!
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by shervydman(m): 7:39pm
Ojiofor:
Five years to build a bridge.SMH for Nigeria.
If Buhari lose next election his successor will cancel the contract and reaward it for another 5 years after two years into his first term and the circle continues.Ndi uchu.
How many years were u expecting for d completion of d project?
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Emyogalanya: 7:43pm
ONLY IF I HEAR IT FROM KANU
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Ojiofor: 7:43pm
shervydman:
How many years were u expecting for d completion of d project?
A serious government can do that project in 2,3 years time.Remember GEJ signed that contract in 2014 so when do we start counting?
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:49pm
If this is true, but where are the pictures evidence? Because I know the owner is SUN is an APC man trying everything possible to sell Jubril to us same way some lunatics in PDP used second Niger bridge to sell Jonathan.
Except the bridge is completed, to HELL with any useless celebration.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by guterMann: 8:13pm
The politics of 2nd Niger bridge.
Buhari trying to 'water ' the ground ahead of 2019 .
Igbos are not gullible.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by PointZerom: 8:25pm
South East watch your back Buhari planing this...
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by kings09(m): 8:25pm
Ok but still SE n SS wont vote for buhari - a tribalistic failure
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Billyonaire: 8:26pm
This bridge is always for elections.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by legitnow: 8:26pm
SINCE 2015 BUHARI BECAME PRESIDENT AND STOP WORK IMMEDIATELY, IT IS NOW THAT WORK RESUME.
APC, ARE JUST SHAMELESS BUNCH!
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by oka4ugoo: 8:26pm
Which 2nd Niger Bridge?
Una don start again.
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by gurunlocker: 8:26pm
The way BMC and their crew shout about last administration not completing the 2nd Niger bridge, you will think Bubu will finish it with 1 year or two. Even with the much allocated budget each year, they are still showing old pictures...
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by CrtlAltDel: 8:27pm
guterMann:Igbos are not gullible but are rallying round Atiku another northern…. We have hear
The politics of 2nd Niger bridge.
Buhari trying to 'water ' the ground ahead of 2019 .
Igbos are not gullible.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by kings09(m): 8:28pm
gurunlocker:
The way BMC and their crew shout about last administration not completing the 2nd Niger bridge, you will think Bubu will finish it with 1 year or two. Even with the much allocated budget each year, they are still showing old pictures...
They must do their 30k per month wrk na. Dont blame dem. Oya yarimo, madridguy, sillymods com n do ur wrk
|Re: Work Resumes On Second Niger Bridge by Fukafuka: 8:29pm
