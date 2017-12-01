₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by HeWrites(m): 2:07am
An aggrieved Nigerian lady and Facebook user, Desire Gold took to the platform to recount how she was forced to pay for drinks and pepper soup ordered by a fake client who also robbed her.
According to her, she met the client whose name she gave as Muna Opara on Facebook and then their chat led to a business meeting being setup.
Here’s what she wrote;
“Good evening everyone, please kindly read and also help me share on how I was robbed by my facebook friend Muna Opara.
Although he has blocked me and I can’t in anyway trace his account ,I made an advert on my page and he came inbox and asked for my number which I did give to him and he whatsapp immediately and after pleasantries he started asking about our estate and I gave him details and he said apart from him one other of his friend by name FRED is also interested in the ibeju lekki but they will like more discount ,and we booked appointment to see at the festac shopping mall(shoprite) on getting to feel he said we should meet at the mall again but an open bar close to shoprite and the name is Swiss bar and I accepted, I also called his friend FRED to met us dia on getting dia I called and he waved from distance, I sat and he told me to order for what I want and I asked for water he said he doesn’t like ople ordering for water I should order for something expansive.
I order for maltina and during that time I called his so called FRED and he said I should give him 10mins and the one I am with I spoke and explain in details all the estate and also showed him video i made in my Samsun galaxy 7edge.
He liked the Estate and Said we should Wait for FRED and after 10mins he wasn’t with us yet and he decided to call him and on the conversation they guy drove to shoprite thinking we were dia and he told him nope but Swiss bar during process of discribing the place his credit got finished and he asked for my phone to call him and which I did give him, he was speaking in front of me later started walking up and down and asked if I have 200 naira, I said nope what I have was 500 and he said his other friend that wants to buy units ikorodu is outside but doesn’t have change to give the bike man and this happened around 3:30-4pm and he went to give the 200 he collected from the bar guy but I never knew the bike was waiting to pick him and before then he has taken Henekin, fish pepper soup and Andre, that was how he made away with my Samsung 7edage and leaving all the bills for me to pay, and since then he has blocked me and I can’t trace his facebook acct…
Please kindly help and share someone that have useful information about him may come up…”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/lady-forced-to-pay-for-drinks-and.html
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by paybak(m): 2:18am
She ain't at fault much but she ain't smart enough either.
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by daewoorazer(m): 3:36am
She wasn't sensitive ni.... What d guy wanted was an estate of pepper soup, Andre and Heineken which she gladly gave.....
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by linearity: 4:02am
Sorry, at least you have learnt valuable lessons & experience from the incident that will better prepare you for the future.
Lessons & Experience do have a cost that must be paid; they are not free and sometimes, they are very expensive.
Red Flags that you ignore.
1. Don’t allow Strangers to change your predefined meeting location on a fly. This has serious security implications and this is scammer MO.
2. Don’t allow strangers to influence or change your decisions. This is another of their MO, they want to throw you off your game to see if they change gain your trust.
3. He wants to buy a real estate, which I guess run into some millions, but can’t afford enough maintain enough minutes on his phone or means of topping up his minutes remotely.
4. His friend, who also want to make another million naira with you, can’t afford to pay his bike man.
Most likely, you were eager to make a sale and was blindsided...that is a weakness you must work on. Don’t loose the sense of all checks and balance because you want to net the next breakthrough.
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Ishilove: 4:27am
Why some Nigerians so dishonest? God is far from the hearts of many men.
If she is smart she can lure this Muna guy out hiding and set him up for beta beating.
Note to self: never give your phone to strangers, no matter how charming they may be.
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Smellymouth: 5:36am
Nawa
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by MhizzAJ(f): 6:24am
Some people are just too dubious
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by cummando(m): 6:31am
Thief level..... 75%.
..the guy na learner..... Lady na mumu
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by dominique(f): 7:50am
To do business in this Lagos, you have to be street smart. Don't be too eager to get clients or make sales and under any circumstances must you give a stranger to use your phone. Even if you must, he or she must never leave your presence. The lady should have known that the Muna fellow and his so-called friend were not serious but her desperation to seal a deal didn't make her see how unserious they are. As for that useless excuse for a human being called Muna, he will still get what is coming to him. I wonder how some people will just wake up one morning and be thinking of ways to steal and rip off their fellow human beings.
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by teflonjake(m): 8:47am
Girl is a fool tho!!!!!
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by LordPOSEIDON: 11:04am
CONGRATULATIONS!!!
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:05am
God will deal with that fraudster. He won't live to see January 1 2018. Nne God will replace everything that walking dead took from you
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by maxiuc(m): 11:05am
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by 9jatatafo(m): 11:05am
Good not everytime guys pay
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by sajb(m): 11:06am
I just don't understand this lady's story..
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Bossontop(m): 11:07am
Eya.... sorry ooo....pele
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Missmossy(f): 11:08am
Nawa ooo! This is too bad!
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by wildchild02: 11:08am
heya, sorry
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by UbanmeUdie: 11:09am
Ladies will always exhibit the fish brain trait!
Serves her right!
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Diablo666: 11:09am
Lobatan
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by alexistaiwo: 11:11am
Frying pan to fire
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by olanrewaju99(m): 11:12am
Hmm scammers everywhere beware of men in suit not by dressing any more everyone is trying to upgrade his or her level. hardwork forever pays. Bleep FAKE NIGGA! !!
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by UnimkeAk(m): 11:13am
Xcelinteriors:
Cuz of small phone?
U saying someone wont see 2017.
Like u have been righteous all ur live, and ur loved ones have also never been bad...
Not supporting the thief tho
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by xxx40155: 11:13am
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by GraveMan(m): 11:14am
The Lady Got Herself Scammed, How On Earth Will You Let A Stranger Make Way With Your Phone To Pick A Friend. She Is So Dump That She Cant Collt Her Phone After The Call And Still Gave Him 500.. Nawa Oh
All These Shaku Shaku Girls Cant Fall Victim Of This Scam
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by NaijaNaWaa: 11:14am
Chai!!!
|Re: Lady Forced To Pay For Drinks & Pepper Soup Ordered By A Client Who Robbed Her by Kingdolo(m): 11:15am
