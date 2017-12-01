₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,139 members, 3,949,048 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 06:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) (2648 Views)
Lady Tattooed Her Boyfriend's Face On Her Throat. Photo Goes Viral / Guys, Can You Date A Lady With So Much Tattoos Like This? (viral Photos) / Man Stuck Inside His Friend's Wife During Sex From The Back (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Drinokrane: 3:00am
This lady tattooed her son’s face on her back!
Cute or nay?
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/nigerian-lady-tattoos-her-sons-face-on.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by daewoorazer(m): 3:10am
Cool, at least not some wizkid or davido face...
Believes in d nigga....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Partnerbiz: 4:30am
mum did same
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:30am
Not bad...That's her own son & it only shows how much she loves him..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by SenorFax(m): 4:48am
Weird, imagine that look on her boyfriend or husband's face when giving her a back-entry-digging.
Total turnoff.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by akheen: 5:08am
There are better ways to show love to your kid...
imagine how she'd look at old age. !
pukes
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by princeade86(m): 5:14am
if she accept Jesus Christ now, how she go commot the tattoo. is it by iron or knife. I pity the big wound for her back
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by sisisioge: 5:33am
Dear maama, isn't that too much? Yes, I know you love him.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by SojiCash(m): 5:34am
Good for her
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 5:36am
Drinokrane:
She is not a Nigerian, how is this our business?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 5:36am
Iranu
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Toosure70: 5:39am
See Love
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Olulinks(m): 5:39am
Partnerbiz:for who?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Partnerbiz: 5:41am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by serikiYCU(m): 5:42am
Abasha
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by money121(m): 5:42am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by 7footre(m): 5:42am
Wouldn't this be absurd to the hubby when they tumble in the sheets? Would feel like the son is watching when the hubby is getting it from behind...
Pardon my dirty mind
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by donconior: 5:43am
sons face though
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by abike12(f): 5:43am
O ga o
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by pointstores(m): 5:45am
Na craze dey worry them
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Olulinks(m): 5:46am
Partnerbiz:OK. That's good.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Sunkyphil: 5:47am
Some ladies will begin to follow suite now especially single mum
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Boyooosa(m): 5:56am
Na baby mama of abandonment dey do like that.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by wickyyolo: 5:58am
Even the boy got earring Baddosneh
|Re: Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) by Bishop4bella(m): 5:59am
Small yansh all I can see
(0) (Reply)
To Protect Your Family From Malaria Attacking , 08029062772 / Professionals For Pmp/capm Training, November / Hot And Tested
Viewing this topic: yomilike(m), Olujava(m), Jenifa123, inoki247, Yinkami00, Tonymills1992, flinton(m), princejerry4th, kekeolu(f), back2sender, OboOlora(f), Bblessing37, abdulsalaam01, mubar(m), Flaghouse1, naijaceo, kayburner, Lastborn0074(m), LaExpert, noupzy, mazimee(m), Maxiyke, marcel399(m), dimple571991(m), hundu, kalebsky, lokotamak, sanwotronics01, Skywalker5(m), ililebeke, hydrazone, sabacity(m), adeoba5, herxix(m), joshboo(m), mikelcj, Emarex(m), Horlazuncanmi(m), Kenzniky, hartum(m), shalommmmm, Brugo(m), oluvick(m), emmy478, OLP46(m), psalmsjob, teckmore(m) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14