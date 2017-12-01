Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Lady Tattoos Her Son’s Face On Her Back (photos) (2648 Views)

Lady Tattooed Her Boyfriend's Face On Her Throat. Photo Goes Viral / Guys, Can You Date A Lady With So Much Tattoos Like This? (viral Photos) / Man Stuck Inside His Friend's Wife During Sex From The Back (Photos, Video)

Cute or nay?



This lady tattooed her son's face on her back!

Cute or nay?





Cool, at least not some wizkid or davido face...



Believes in d nigga....



2 Likes 1 Share

mum did same





Not bad...That's her own son & it only shows how much she loves him..

Weird, imagine that look on her boyfriend or husband's face when giving her a back-entry-digging.



Total turnoff. 2 Likes

There are better ways to show love to your kid...

imagine how she'd look at old age. !

pukes 2 Likes

if she accept Jesus Christ now, how she go commot the tattoo. is it by iron or knife. I pity the big wound for her back

Dear maama, isn't that too much? Yes, I know you love him.

Good for her

She is not a Nigerian, how is this our business? She is not a Nigerian, how is this our business?

Iranu

See Love

Abasha

Ok

Wouldn't this be absurd to the hubby when they tumble in the sheets? Would feel like the son is watching when the hubby is getting it from behind...



Pardon my dirty mind

sons face though

O ga o

Na craze dey worry them

Some ladies will begin to follow suite now especially single mum

Na baby mama of abandonment dey do like that.

