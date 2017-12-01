₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by OrientDailyNews: 3:05pm
The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the current National Chairman and founder of United Progressive Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, has disputed claims that the late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was one of the founding fathers of APGA.
http://orientdailynews.com.ng/politics/founded-apga-ojukwu-insists-okorie/
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by nairavsdollars: 3:09pm
If Ojukwu used his manhood swear for you
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bonapart(m): 4:46pm
Go and sit down. You a red cap chief
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by RIPEnglish: 4:46pm
Whoever finded it between the 2 both of you is not none of business, rubbish peoples.
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by femi4: 4:47pm
You are irrelevant.. The coward we know, who are you?
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Playz: 4:47pm
Politics...
OK Mr. Founder
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Ayo4251(m): 4:47pm
B
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by wiloy2k8(m): 4:48pm
Make we fry beans
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ProfChris10(m): 4:48pm
Who is he pls?
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:49pm
And after his demise, you want to change history
Some people self all of a sudden, he is awake from his slumber
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ask4double(m): 4:49pm
.....so what the basis for this contention? Igbos; this why no one is talking about you guys occupying the no1 seat of this nation even in the next 100yrs. You lack core unity. Tufieakwaa!
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by imstrong1: 4:49pm
RIPEnglish:
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by omop20(m): 4:50pm
Irrelevant statements from irrelevant politicians.
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by dolphinife: 4:51pm
Similar thing played out in Ikare Akoko In Ondo State where Olukare of Ikare who's a stranger to Ikare is now the authentic king recognised by the government over the Owa Ale of Ikare whose progenitor are the founder of Ikare Akoko
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by LasGidiOwner: 4:51pm
Liar.
Just look at this i.diot.
You founded the party, and how come you are not viewing from outside?
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bobby4090: 4:51pm
Hmmm, You founded APGA and then ran away from it to open another party. Does that make sense.
Or are you now a nomadic politician!!!
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Daboywizzy: 4:52pm
Frustration
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by MrImole(m): 4:53pm
God bless you sir
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bimpe29: 4:53pm
You tried no be small. You are un-celebrated political icon.
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by jerryBoss1(m): 4:55pm
Now you're telling us #Mcheeeew Abeg who ask am In the first place or are the sharing money and e no reach your pocket Oga?!
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Boyooosa(m): 4:55pm
Rebellious spirit is not far fetched among them, still, they will want loyalists from other zones.
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by careytommy7(m): 4:59pm
Sorry o. After every, they still chance you for your house
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bolustical: 4:59pm
Who is Ojukwu?
Who is Chekwas Okorie?
Who knows them?
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bolustical: 4:59pm
Yes
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:00pm
My former housemate dad
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by bareal(m): 5:00pm
This pic na meme of the week oh
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ODUBEZE: 5:06pm
Abeg go back to bed!
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by BruncleZuma: 5:06pm
So?
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by FBIL: 5:07pm
You founded APGA just as you founded UPPN but Ojukwu gave meaning, name and life into APGA.
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by mrvitalis(m): 5:08pm
That's the simple truth
Every one knows that
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by jerflakes(m): 5:08pm
Tinubu founded APC and he's still there
You founded APGA and you've left
Pathetic
|Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Henri8: 5:11pm
ProfChris10:He's Chief Chekwas Okorie the man who founded APGA.
