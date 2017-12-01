₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,565 members, 3,950,427 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 06:30 PM

"I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie (4699 Views)

Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) / PDP (A Party I Founded) Humiliated Me - Alex Ekwueme / Goodluck Jonathan Founded Niger-Delta Avengers – Ex-Militants' Leader, Akpodoro (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by OrientDailyNews: 3:05pm
The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the current National Chairman and founder of United Progressive Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, has disputed claims that the late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was one of the founding fathers of APGA.

According to him, Ojukwu joined APGA six months after the registration of the party.

Okorie in a statement entitled, “I am the undisputed founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA” and made available to newsmen, in Abuja yesterday explained how he founded the party and brought in the former Biafran leader to join the party and become its presidential candidate.
“INEC announced the registration of APGA, NDP and UNPP on Saturday 22nd June 2002 and I received the Certificate of Registration of APGA on Monday, 24th June 2002 in an impressive ceremony at INEC headquarters presided over by late Dr. Abel Guobadia, the honourable chairman of INEC at the time,” he said.
He said that it was about six months later that Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu was persuaded to dump the defunct APP for the APGA.

“On the 24th of December 2002, he (Ojukwu) agreed to become a member of APGA after I had consented to propose him as our presidential candidate for the 2003 presidential election.

“This took place at his No 4 Isiuzo Street residence, in Independence Layout, Enugu, in the presence of Justice Eze Ozobu (rtd), Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Prince Richard Ozobu, Chief H.B.C Ogboko and Chief Onwuka Ukwa. On the 26th of December 2002, I proposed Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu as our presidential candidate in a well-attended World Press Conference at the Zodiac Hotel, Independence Layout Enugu.

“On the 10th of January, at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja, I proudly raised the hands of Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Alhaji Sanni Bayero as our presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively,” he said.

Okorie blamed the distortion of the history of APGA on the former national treasurer and national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Umeh, who he accused of deliberate distortion of facts.
He stated that when APGA was formed Umeh was still a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). “I wonder why any person with any sense of proportion would want to ascribe the founding of APGA to Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu. The Eze Igbo Gburugburu I associated with for a long time never for a moment laid claim to founding APGA. God knows that I genuinely and loyally added appreciable value to Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s political profile. I deserve nothing but gratitude,” he added.

He noted that “Section 18(1) of APGA Constitution registered with INEC which was there before Umeh joined the party states as follows. ‘The Founder of the party Chief Chekwas Okorie shall hold the office of the national chairman of the party for an initial period of four years and may hold the office for a second term of four years if he so desires’. Umeh aided by sponsors from the Obasanjo Presidency, struck when I was mid-way in my first term of four years.”

He expressed happiness that none of the children of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu has been tempted to ascribe the founding APGA to their noble father, stressing that a man of immeasurable integrity would never desire to be dressed in borrowed robes.

“I am unable to come to terms with the reasons why his wife Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who is aware of the veracity of the above narrative would want to join in denigrating the image of the great leader by dressing her late husband in borrowed robes as if he needed it to compliment his historic and noble accomplishments. This is an obvious and regrettable disservice to the personality of the sage.

“The incontrovertible fact is that I, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie, am the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA 2002 and the United Progressive Party, UPP 2012. By this feat, I proudly join Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, all of blessed memory, as one of four Nigerians who founded two political parties each in their life time”, he stated.



http://orientdailynews.com.ng/politics/founded-apga-ojukwu-insists-okorie/

2 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by nairavsdollars: 3:09pm
If Ojukwu used his manhood swear for you

3 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bonapart(m): 4:46pm
Go and sit down. You a red cap chief

2 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by RIPEnglish: 4:46pm
Whoever finded it between the 2 both of you is not none of business, rubbish peoples.

4 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by femi4: 4:47pm
You are irrelevant.. The coward we know, who are you?

5 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Playz: 4:47pm
Politics...
OK Mr. Founder
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Ayo4251(m): 4:47pm
B
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by wiloy2k8(m): 4:48pm
Make we fry beans

1 Like

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ProfChris10(m): 4:48pm
Who is he pls?

2 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:49pm
And after his demise, you want to change history undecided

Some people self grin grin grin grin grin grin all of a sudden, he is awake from his slumber grin grin grin

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ask4double(m): 4:49pm
.....so what the basis for this contention? Igbos; this why no one is talking about you guys occupying the no1 seat of this nation even in the next 100yrs. You lack core unity. Tufieakwaa!
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by imstrong1: 4:49pm
RIPEnglish:
Whoever finded it between the 2 both of you is not none of business, rubbish peoples.

1 Like

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by omop20(m): 4:50pm
Irrelevant statements from irrelevant politicians.
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by dolphinife: 4:51pm
Similar thing played out in Ikare Akoko In Ondo State where Olukare of Ikare who's a stranger to Ikare is now the authentic king recognised by the government over the Owa Ale of Ikare whose progenitor are the founder of Ikare Akoko
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by LasGidiOwner: 4:51pm
Liar.

Just look at this i.diot.

You founded the party, and how come you are not viewing from outside?
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bobby4090: 4:51pm
Hmmm, You founded APGA and then ran away from it to open another party. Does that make sense.
Or are you now a nomadic politician!!!

1 Like

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Daboywizzy: 4:52pm
Frustration

1 Like

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by MrImole(m): 4:53pm
God bless you sir
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bimpe29: 4:53pm
You tried no be small. You are un-celebrated political icon.
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by jerryBoss1(m): 4:55pm
Now you're telling us #Mcheeeew Abeg who ask am In the first place or are the sharing money and e no reach your pocket Oga?!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Boyooosa(m): 4:55pm
Rebellious spirit is not far fetched among them, still, they will want loyalists from other zones.
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by careytommy7(m): 4:59pm
Sorry o. After every, they still chance you for your house
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bolustical: 4:59pm
Who is Ojukwu?

Who is Chekwas Okorie?

Who knows them?

1 Like

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Bolustical: 4:59pm
Yes
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:00pm
My former housemate dad cool
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by bareal(m): 5:00pm
This pic na meme of the week oh
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by ODUBEZE: 5:06pm
Abeg go back to bed!
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by BruncleZuma: 5:06pm
So?
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by FBIL: 5:07pm
You founded APGA just as you founded UPPN but Ojukwu gave meaning, name and life into APGA.
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by mrvitalis(m): 5:08pm
That's the simple truth

Every one knows that
Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by jerflakes(m): 5:08pm
Tinubu founded APC and he's still there

You founded APGA and you've left

Pathetic

3 Likes

Re: "I Founded APGA, Not Ojukwu" - Chekwas Okorie by Henri8: 5:11pm
ProfChris10:
Who is he pls?
He's Chief Chekwas Okorie the man who founded APGA.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

By 2050 The Population Of Nigeria Will Be 402 Million / BREAKING NEWS: Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime Dies In India? / CBN Disburses N109bn To Support Power Reform

Viewing this topic: Sunnelzky(m), Innu, kurt09(m), FieryFilm, waveman2, seuneniola(m), Drpain, priapus(m), fof1, Iboboiz93(m), lilmonarch, Olayinkaoj(m), Luther366(m), yanjutomi(m), wydmag(m), wagzyl, genecoide, sharaawy, Ademak and 42 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 61
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.