Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? (2457 Views)

Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal / Selling Fuel In Jerry-cans Via Car Boot (pic) / Henry Ikem-Obih Tours Filling Stations In Abuja, Nigerians Mock Him (pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Almost all the filling stations around Lekki are not selling fuel. There are queues at all the stations along Awolowo road Ikoyi now.

Please what is happening?

FILLING STATIONS ARE SELLING HERE IN IKEJA 1 Like

No fuel even at Ogudu-Ojota-Alapere, when I went that area to buy.... bought black market...

The price is being set to be increased 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:

The price is being set to be increased

Mainland is worse, most of stations along Ikorodu road not selling presently, theone selling has long queue Mainland is worse, most of stations along Ikorodu road not selling presently, theone selling has long queue 2 Likes

Omooba77:





Mainland is worse, most of stations along Ikorodu road not selling presently, theone selling has long queue

There is no fuel in the Lekki axis as we speak sef .the govt cant hold out for too long There is no fuel in the Lekki axis as we speak sef .the govt cant hold out for too long

Fuel prices will soon be increased by FG

And people that believe they are mentally stable are proposing for Buharis second tenure. 13 Likes

Where is that NNPC thread sef...



APC is useless 10 Likes

Keneking:

Where is that NNPC thread sef...

APC is useless Seems the perenial problem is back Seems the perenial problem is back

Omooba77:





Seems the perenial problem is back

Which perennial problem?

5yrs of GEJ witnessed no fuel queues despite selling fuel at ₦97



Nigerians last started experiencing fuel queues September 2015 till around March 2016 when Buhari increased pump price of fuel to ₦145 & we are still experiencing fuel queues with it. Which perennial problem?5yrs of GEJ witnessed no fuel queues despite selling fuel at ₦97Nigerians last started experiencing fuel queues September 2015 till around March 2016 when Buhari increased pump price of fuel to ₦145 & we are still experiencing fuel queues with it. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala you get fuel? 1 Like

luvinhubby:





Which perennial problem?

5yrs of GEJ witnessed no fuel queues despite selling fuel at ₦97



Nigerians last started experiencing fuel queues September 2015 till around March 2016 when Buhari increased pump price of fuel to ₦145 & we are still experiencing fuel queues with it.

Issokay... Issokay...

Ask minister of petroleum now, bubu himself

even in kaduna most places are not selling 1 Like

Hardship

Cos they are supposed to be using private jet

hmm o

It's all over the country.



APC led govt is trying to frustrate the PDP convention this weekend.



Very soon Lie Mohammed will come out with some funny press release.

The usual is about to happen again

its december time we experience such..

Which kind govt be this?

Na make hunger kill person.

Ask Osunbade

luvinhubby:





Which perennial problem?

5yrs of GEJ witnessed no fuel queues despite selling fuel at ₦97



Nigerians last started experiencing fuel queues September 2015 till around March 2016 when Buhari increased pump price of fuel to ₦145 & we are still experiencing fuel queues with it. u can lie oh u can lie oh 5 Likes

Not just Lagos, heard of issues in Calabar.



Sai Buhari indeed.



Useless people.

Well, there could be so many explanations for that.



The most likeley is as a result of recent speculations of an increase in pump price. When this happens, holders of such inventory (fuel, in this case) would stop selling now in order to sell at a higher price in the future, invariably, when such speculative price increase comes to pass. Note that these marketers purchased the fuel from the depots at the normal price. So it's not an issue of cost driving up prices. It is just to make abnormal profit, arguably driven by greed.



When this happens, it creates an artificial scarcity of petrol, thereby forcing consumers to buy more than they currently need (i.e. panic buying).



Another possible reason is shortage of supply to depots (where the marketers load) in Lagos and it's environs by the satellite depot , not ruling out the possibility of the satellite depot not being supplied from the atlas. (Basically, the flow is Atlas to Satellite depot to other various depots).



NB: The satellite depot for south west is in Sagamu, Ogun state.



A lot shaa, let me avoid too much jargon.

OP, Na which kind Question be this ? u no fit carry ur leg go ask them?

When you have dullards in power, fuel queues return



I am not surprised though. I have been expecting it. The idiots in power have zero conscience and clue on how to run a country

this is worrisome

buhari is the worst president in Africa 2 Likes