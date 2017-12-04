₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Omooba77: 6:12pm
Almost all the filling stations around Lekki are not selling fuel. There are queues at all the stations along Awolowo road Ikoyi now.
Please what is happening?
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by BasketballGURU(f): 6:22pm
FILLING STATIONS ARE SELLING HERE IN IKEJA
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by obonujoker(m): 6:24pm
No fuel even at Ogudu-Ojota-Alapere, when I went that area to buy.... bought black market...
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by SalamRushdie: 6:31pm
The price is being set to be increased
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Omooba77: 6:54pm
SalamRushdie:
Mainland is worse, most of stations along Ikorodu road not selling presently, theone selling has long queue
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by SalamRushdie: 6:55pm
Omooba77:
There is no fuel in the Lekki axis as we speak sef .the govt cant hold out for too long
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by ChimaAgbalajob: 7:00pm
Fuel prices will soon be increased by FG
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by emmie14: 7:03pm
And people that believe they are mentally stable are proposing for Buharis second tenure.
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Keneking: 7:06pm
Where is that NNPC thread sef...
APC is useless
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Omooba77: 7:21pm
Keneking:Seems the perenial problem is back
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by luvinhubby(m): 7:34pm
Omooba77:
Which perennial problem?
5yrs of GEJ witnessed no fuel queues despite selling fuel at ₦97
Nigerians last started experiencing fuel queues September 2015 till around March 2016 when Buhari increased pump price of fuel to ₦145 & we are still experiencing fuel queues with it.
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by luvinhubby(m): 7:35pm
Lalasticlala you get fuel?
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Omooba77: 7:53pm
luvinhubby:
Issokay...
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Lakside1955: 8:04pm
Ask minister of petroleum now, bubu himself
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by ct2(m): 8:04pm
even in kaduna most places are not selling
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by aku626(m): 8:04pm
Hardship
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by martineverest(m): 8:04pm
Cos they are supposed to be using private jet
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by yomalex(m): 8:04pm
hmm o
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Lescalier: 8:04pm
It's all over the country.
APC led govt is trying to frustrate the PDP convention this weekend.
Very soon Lie Mohammed will come out with some funny press release.
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by IMASTEX: 8:04pm
The usual is about to happen again
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by habex050: 8:05pm
its december time we experience such..
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by pol23: 8:05pm
Which kind govt be this?
Na make hunger kill person.
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by ayoblinks: 8:05pm
Ask Osunbade
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by miqos02(m): 8:05pm
luvinhubby:u can lie oh
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by mmsen: 8:05pm
Not just Lagos, heard of issues in Calabar.
Sai Buhari indeed.
Useless people.
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Nevee: 8:05pm
Well, there could be so many explanations for that.
The most likeley is as a result of recent speculations of an increase in pump price. When this happens, holders of such inventory (fuel, in this case) would stop selling now in order to sell at a higher price in the future, invariably, when such speculative price increase comes to pass. Note that these marketers purchased the fuel from the depots at the normal price. So it's not an issue of cost driving up prices. It is just to make abnormal profit, arguably driven by greed.
When this happens, it creates an artificial scarcity of petrol, thereby forcing consumers to buy more than they currently need (i.e. panic buying).
Another possible reason is shortage of supply to depots (where the marketers load) in Lagos and it's environs by the satellite depot , not ruling out the possibility of the satellite depot not being supplied from the atlas. (Basically, the flow is Atlas to Satellite depot to other various depots).
NB: The satellite depot for south west is in Sagamu, Ogun state.
A lot shaa, let me avoid too much jargon.
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Dearlord(m): 8:05pm
OP, Na which kind Question be this ? u no fit carry ur leg go ask them?
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by Suprnov3r(m): 8:05pm
When you have dullards in power, fuel queues return
I am not surprised though. I have been expecting it. The idiots in power have zero conscience and clue on how to run a country
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by omofem: 8:05pm
this is worrisome
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by congorasta: 8:06pm
buhari is the worst president in Africa
|Re: Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? by jaheymezz(m): 8:06pm
all I have to say is that I have nothing to say
