Greetings my fellow Nigerians. I'm facing the prospect of coming back to Nigeria after 8 years in the USA. I finished my post-graduate degree and I'm coming back with a Bsc, MBA and 2 years of work experience in the telecoms industry. I want to know from my people back home, how is the general national feeling, how they enjoy their lifestyle/quality of life and the hard-truths of what I'll be facing coming back as I've been so far removed from the national consciousness because I've been in the USA for almost a decade. I feel passion about my country and people but I need to know what too expect. So my people are you happy with life back home? 14 Likes 2 Shares

BluFlyBoy:

Compare it to Nigeria and draw your conclusions...

Why do you want to come back to this hell hole?

Or are you facing deportation

On a lighter side though, Nigeria is not worth coming back to...

It's sad... Very sad that our nation is subjected to this justifiable ridicule...



For those quoting me, won't you run Unclad all the way from here to South Africa, if presented the opportunity? � � �� � �

Hypocrisy at it's peak...You all are trying to paint Nigeria good but won't mind getting smuggled by canoe to Italy..

BluFlyBoy:

thesicilian:

If it's d US of America u mean u want to relocate from, I take God beg U pls remain there.. We here are looking for any way to escape dis hell 74 Likes 2 Shares

welcome home 7 Likes

Of course I do, but I'm still asking, I want to get as much information as possible. I'm not trying to offend anyone, I just looking for know what people are feeling.





Still no light, no security, health sector zero.



Boko haram, fulani terrorist, militant, kidnappers, ritualist, baddo boys, army robbers to mention few are making Nigeria the most dangerous place on earth. @ OP sit down for US and stop looking for what is not. Nigeria is only good for the rogues in the govt, their family member,or associate.Still no light, no security, health sector zero.Boko haram, fulani terrorist, militant, kidnappers, ritualist, baddo boys, army robbersto mention few are making Nigeria the most dangerous place on earth. 77 Likes 3 Shares

i sincerely will advice you wait till BUHARI leaves ASO ROCK 76 Likes 3 Shares

BluFlyBoy:

Lol!! Don't yet get discouraged from some of the negative responses you've gotten so far here.



Lol!! Don't yet get discouraged from some of the negative responses you've gotten so far here.

Now the question that should have been asked is what did you intend to achieve when you get back to Nigeria...or maybe plans for the country?.

bro i take blood of angel fatai beg you no allow your village witches draw you come suffer for naija again. 65 Likes

I plan on coming back with about 30000 USD and getting myself land/property to my name, complete NYSC, see what the job market is like as well as concurrently starting a one or two provisions stores. Slowly expand on that, with the end goal to become a distributor at the national level. I plan on coming back with about 30000 USD and getting myself land/property to my name, complete NYSC, see what the job market is like as well as concurrently starting a one or two provisions stores. Slowly expand on that, with the end goal to become a distributor at the national level. 21 Likes 1 Share

Coming home with that money will only last your for 3 months instead if u were you I will continue working and to get a landed property in that place and get my self settled very well before making any shitty move to come to this hell we live in my brother Nigeria is different from what u use to know hunger every where and if boys hear say u come home consider your life gone 48 Likes

Op, plan your homecoming/ homegoing and don't be in a rush. The hardship others are experiencing you will most likely be able to side step for the most part. You have international qualifications and you are not poor.



Plan and make your way back when you feel you can. Go to Abuja first for a softer landing and surround yourself with people that have the same money or who wealthier than you. Stay away from the hungry, they are the dangerous ones imho.



You can also get a job lined up while you are in the US for international firms operating in Nigeria.



If you have your US citizenship you can always go back if you see the signs that you should leave Nigeria.



You have options which others don't. I would say move over in STAGES if you can. 53 Likes 2 Shares

Search #EndSARS on Twitter you'll probably get a clue. Search #EndSARS on Twitter you'll probably get a clue. 61 Likes 1 Share

Can we exchange base? I need to check something in USA asap 85 Likes 1 Share

Me wey I dey look for how to even get out of this country, even if na Ghana self..... 10 Likes

If I ever leave this country permanently, only God's voice will make me even think about coming back.

Op, the country is kinda in a mess, just plan yourself well, your degrees and work experience should be able to get you a good job. Check LinkedIn.

You should settle down a bit before moving into distribution IMHO to let you grasp the dos and donts of the business side of the nation.

Kudos to you.

PS - Do you have green card that you are not using again?

Or even H1-B visa? 30 Likes 2 Shares

U said u have about 30,000$ and someone is saying move to abuja...lol land in Egbeda lagos full plot is about 7-9million,festac ure looking at 15-30million,except you want to go to inside inside lekki,those ibeju lekki axis,u il get 4 mayb 3-5million,but be careful b4 dem dupe u oooo,i will advise u to stay back make more money and buy a property here first,9million is nothing in Nigeria now,because i believe staying away for almost 10 years u will want to rent an accommodation in a gud location,Festac where i use to stay b4 i left naija,u get a good place-two bedroom for nothing less than 800k,two years,with agent agreement blahblahblah we are looking at 2million,u will furnish the place get a generator.....by the time u look at it ure left with lets say 6million,u might need a car to move around or if ure o.k with public transport then fine,except u have someone u want to stay with.....getting a job is slim,so many graduates from u.s and u.k re all over the place especially the u.k gradutes since they cant stay back,so the competition too is high for international graduates,if i were u i will rather stay back,except u have a big plan or business that ure sure will yield profits in months,Abuja is expensive u will go broke in months if u dont have something doing........i see older folks coming back permanently and thats understandable,some come back and run back again coz they couldnt cope with naija stress again,But for a young person its alarming,because u said u av been away 4 close to 10years,why not come for a month or two and do ur survey,look around and if things wont work out as planned for u then u move back......except there is more to what ure telling us,because am in naija now n honestly i cant wait to go back to my small village where i have light 24/7,things re working,food is cheap,and life is easier,police re respectful,good roads............anyway all the best in whatever decisions u make. 90 Likes 3 Shares

Also think of your future kids, having the citizenship will be beneficial for them and they will not have to go through student visa process in the future should they need to study in the US. While I am hopeful about Nigeria, I do not see the educational sector improving anytime soon.



You can always start working on buying land etc. before moving finally.







What is your current status in the US i.e. are on you track to get a green card and at some point citizenship? If yes I will advice you stay in the US and get the citizenship or at least green card as back up before making the move back to Nigeria. This gives you a safety net in case things don't work out, and if they do then fine, at least you come back with more savings and experience.

Also think of your future kids, having the citizenship will be beneficial for them and they will not have to go through student visa process in the future should they need to study in the US. While I am hopeful about Nigeria, I do not see the educational sector improving anytime soon.

You can always start working on buying land etc. before moving finally.

Op, plan your homecoming/ homegoing and don't be in a rush. The hardship others are experiencing you will most likely be able to side step for the most part. You have international qualifications and you are not poor.



Plan and make your way back when you feel you can. Go to Abuja first for a softer landing and surround yourself with people that have the same money or who wealthier than you. Stay away from the hungry, they are the dangerous ones imho.



You can also get a job lined up while you are in the US for international firms operating in Nigeria.



If you have your US citizenship you can always go back if you see the signs that you should leave Nigeria.



You have options which others don't. I would say move over in STAGES if you can.

Abuja is not the only state where he can get soft landing, I live in Lagos and have averagely 20hrs light daily plus neat environ e bi like say u no dry com home often. In fact, many more States are easier to live in and more quiet than Abuja Abuja is not the only state where he can get soft landing, I live in Lagos and have averagely 20hrs light daily plus neat environ e bi like say u no dry com home often. In fact, many more States are easier to live in and more quiet than Abuja 3 Likes 1 Share

To be sincere the hell hole is only in your mind. You created your own hell, the OP is not in your category, you should be asking him for anticipated employment to help your situation. This is how to save yourself from your misery To be sincere the hell hole is only in your mind. You created your own hell, the OP is not in your category, you should be asking him for anticipated employment to help your situation. This is how to save yourself from your misery 15 Likes 1 Share