|#endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by NwaChibuzor32: 7:46pm
First before I continue, a wise woman called Hannah Arendt once said No punishment has ever possessed enough power of deterrence to prevent the commission of crimes. On the contrary, whatever the punishment, once a specific crime has appeared for the first time, its reappearance is more likely than its initial emergence could ever have been..
1. It will give room for social vices : To the best of my knowledge, 70% of those campaigning against SARS are criminals and yahoo boys. Over the years, SARS have been doing an excellent job in curbing societal vices and crimes. Just last week, they succeeded in arresting 3 notorious 419ers in my hood via an invaluable intel. Thanks to SARS, those fraudsters will cease to carry out their devilish acts no more
2. Many stories about SARS are all lies: I wonder what some people derive in tarnishing the name of the Special Anti Robbery squad. Mnay people have been faking horrible stories about SARS just to be relevant. The government should look into this and fish out the culprits.
3. Many will be un-employed: These are people who are risking their lives just to earn a living and make sure Nigerians are safe. Why should they be discarded like that without proper plan for their future.
4. That they look rough and mean is very misleading: Well some of them might carry dreads and smoke weed but its very necessary. That mean look of theirs is to strike fear in the hearts of criminals and prostitutes. The weed smoking is also necessary to ginger them and keep them awake for a long night. Ever wonder why people don't fear the police with their skin head and clean shave?
5. More security outfits are needed to put crime to a minimum: Simply put , abolishing SARS will weaken our already failing paramilitary. In fact, more outfits like SARS needs to be introduced.
SARS is here to stay and if you don't want to be harassed, dress like a mentally stable individual and not like a gangster. I will you carry dread and earrings and expect not to be questioned
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by NwaAmaikpe: 7:48pm
The points you raised point to you as a pointless writer.
#EndSARS
This must be our OP
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by MaziOmenuko: 7:49pm
You are writing from a position of ignorance.
U just wanted to start a thread shaa... Else i don't understand how someone will display such level of ignorance in a public forum.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by NwaChibuzor32: 7:54pm
Ignorance or not, SARS is not going anywhere.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by hollamanng(m): 7:59pm
Ladies and gentlemen please help who's this mumu am not sure you are a nigerian you must definitely be a Togolese or something, you are not even talking from an international view at all, i don't even think you go out at all and if you have been harrassed once by these
legalised criminals called SARS and have bailed yourself with 100k SOFT u won't come here and talk rubbish. You just opened your account today and your first article has been pushed to FB (politics on nairaland) and all ojoro MODS Wehdon sir wehdon ma
And wait self are you SARS PR or representative
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by desreek9(f): 8:00pm
It seems like you or a family member work with sars, if not u wouldnt say all this. Of course not all but most of them are corrupt but when the complaints are too much, drastic measures should be taken.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by IPOBrep: 8:00pm
chai
ndi hausa tuli imeha.
just negodu.
imagine what this pleb has written. are you sure this fellow has crossed the shores of this amalgamation. has he spent a week in a civilized clime.
and he is an igbo man, chai , am ashamed. so my people have joined the defenders of failure and shamelessness
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by tempest01(m): 8:00pm
Nwachibuzor32 and all of you that pushed this to front page....I don't know what to tell you.
All you listed here, did you even go to school?
Is this in the jokes section?
Smoking weed is very necessary? NL has gone to the dogs
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by EagleScribes: 8:00pm
Smh. This thread should be moved to jokes section for horror comic relief. Joke post of the century
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by kullozone(m): 8:00pm
If only monikers don't get banned on NL... This guy doesn't deserve a logical reply, na just to destroy his entire life with curse be the best.
Yeye human beign.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by orion7: 8:01pm
smh
op I do not know how you came about your name nwachibuzor
but on behalf of umu chineke I banish you to nothern nigeria
#END SARS
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by BruncleZuma: 8:01pm
This clown has never been visited by SARs or know someone who has.
Out of point as usual.
#EndSARS
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by HeyCorleone(m): 8:01pm
The reason why I love Nairaland is because you'd always get 2 sides to a story. Nothing is completely right or wrong.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by BiafranBushBoy: 8:01pm
Lol
I think seun needs to integrate an I.Q question exam, before anyone registers on Nairaland...
Just look at a mess of a thread!!
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by chukxy44(m): 8:01pm
End SARS ko Endpolice ni, No doubt there is a need for proper training, most of our security outfits do not even know they are service outfits, so how do you expect them to see things from that perceptive. So lets face fact nobody is ending any SARS instead there should be appropriate training
#EndPoliceLeaveSARS ni
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by andrew444(m): 8:01pm
NwaChibuzor32:
One word for you........IGNORANCE
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by GoodiOG(m): 8:02pm
To be honest here, SARS does not has to be completely Abolished. Restructuring is the deal in Nigeria Not. It should also be used in to deal with SARS
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by sbashir10: 8:02pm
N
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by maxtop(m): 8:02pm
I can give you 100 reasons why some bad eggs need to be fished out and punished
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by TheHistorian(m): 8:02pm
Are nairalanders and the twitter users crazy!?
How on earth do you wake up and start clamouring for the eradication of the SARS unit in the NPF?
Firstly,SARS is a unit of the NPF so whatever nefarious acts are/have been perpetrated by SARS,The normal black-uniform wearing police officers are capable of replicating such.
Secondly,Those who spearhead or propagate these disgusting campaigns needs their brain to be checked for any case of mental derailment because almost all these negative accusations labelled on SARS can be as well be said of ALL OTHER security agencies in the Country...See why you are all making yourself a tool for insecurity for petty emotions??
#SARS carryGo!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by addikt(m): 8:02pm
Trying TO DERIVE SOME SENSES IN YOUR WRITEUP UNTIL I REACHED NO4. so they should be allowed to smoke so they can kill and harass more harmless citezens , they should carry dreads right ??......you ended your writeup tackling those points ...
I pity you
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by oshe111(m): 8:02pm
Chaiiiii.....
If Nwachibuzor wen no gt sense post reach fp regarding this sensible mata ON NAIRALAND, 'THEN IT IS TRULY FINISHED"
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by Dhortunn(m): 8:02pm
And this list of trash was published on FP? I'm not surprised btw.
Trolls have always been relevant on this platform since time immemorial. It's only sad the relevance is so disturbing recently.
SARS is a Unit under the worst Police Force in the World (NPF). They should stop the unnecessary harassment and fears they put in the mind of Nigerians. You will be scared to even leave your house.
They wield guns, charms and threaten to shoot in broad daylight. Pray you don't get into their hands. They have been known to have lot of underground offices which they operate with.
And yes! Some of us are into Legal Online Businesses. We have shown proof of what we do many times but this is Nigeria, they will burn your ID and deal you a slap.
#EndSARS #SayNoToPoliceBrutality
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by Byko899(m): 8:04pm
This guys are only second to bokoharam when you count the number of innocent souls they have wasted, those supporting them ,till the day you will loose your beloved one whom you are so sure is innocent, that is when you will think of any available means to destroy this country.
we do not need to scrape them,we must restructure them ,why put illiterates there when we have many graduates.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by zeekeyboy: 8:04pm
G
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by Lomprico2: 8:04pm
They should be restructured!
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by Jethrolite(m): 8:04pm
NwaChibuzor32:You be SARS police? You sound like a man about to lose his job. SARS will definitely go no where but a major restructuring needs to go on and even if SARS is disbanded, the officers will still remain police officers, no job lost.
If you were paid for this PR, you did a horrible job.
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by holluwai(m): 8:04pm
Restructure SARS
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by valdes00(m): 8:04pm
I read the post and all I can say is #TRASH. .. .
Senseless points from a senseless poster....
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by Archangel15: 8:04pm
NwaChibuzor32:[/b]
[b]Hakeem Oladipo! stop calling yourself nwachibuzo
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by nairanaira12: 8:04pm
[quote author=NwaChibuzor32 post=62981291]
I pray SARS will visit you and your family and show you what they are made of. Then let's see whether you will change your music or not
|Re: #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor by Hector09(m): 8:04pm
Sars are into kidnappung or army robbery, endsars and the number of crime we reduce mostly here in rivers state, do u how many innocent lives that ve been cuy short cus of sars, 60% of sars victims are the innocent nigerians, cus i knew upto 18 innocent guys that are victims of sars here in rivers state
