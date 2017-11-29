Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / #endsars: 5 Reasons Why SARS Must Not Be Abolished By Nwachibuzor (3074 Views)

First before I continue, a wise woman called Hannah Arendt once said No punishment has ever possessed enough power of deterrence to prevent the commission of crimes. On the contrary, whatever the punishment, once a specific crime has appeared for the first time, its reappearance is more likely than its initial emergence could ever have been..



1. It will give room for social vices : To the best of my knowledge, 70% of those campaigning against SARS are criminals and yahoo boys. Over the years, SARS have been doing an excellent job in curbing societal vices and crimes. Just last week, they succeeded in arresting 3 notorious 419ers in my hood via an invaluable intel. Thanks to SARS, those fraudsters will cease to carry out their devilish acts no more



2. Many stories about SARS are all lies: I wonder what some people derive in tarnishing the name of the Special Anti Robbery squad. Mnay people have been faking horrible stories about SARS just to be relevant. The government should look into this and fish out the culprits.



3. Many will be un-employed: These are people who are risking their lives just to earn a living and make sure Nigerians are safe. Why should they be discarded like that without proper plan for their future.



4. That they look rough and mean is very misleading: Well some of them might carry dreads and smoke weed but its very necessary. That mean look of theirs is to strike fear in the hearts of criminals and prostitutes. The weed smoking is also necessary to ginger them and keep them awake for a long night. Ever wonder why people don't fear the police with their skin head and clean shave?



5. More security outfits are needed to put crime to a minimum: Simply put , abolishing SARS will weaken our already failing paramilitary. In fact, more outfits like SARS needs to be introduced.



The points you raised point to you as a pointless writer.





#EndSARS



You are writing from a position of ignorance.



U just wanted to start a thread shaa... Else i don't understand how someone will display such level of ignorance in a public forum.

Ignorance or not, SARS is not going anywhere.

Ladies and gentlemen please help who's this mumu am not sure you are a nigerian you must definitely be a Togolese or something, you are not even talking from an international view at all, i don't even think you go out at all and if you have been harrassed once by these

legalised criminals called SARS and have bailed yourself with 100k SOFT u won't come here and talk rubbish. You just opened your account today and your first article has been pushed to FB (politics on nairaland) and all ojoro MODS Wehdon sir wehdon ma





And wait self are you SARS PR or representative

It seems like you or a family member work with sars, if not u wouldnt say all this. Of course not all but most of them are corrupt but when the complaints are too much, drastic measures should be taken.

imagine what this pleb has written. are you sure this fellow has crossed the shores of this amalgamation. has he spent a week in a civilized clime.



and he is an igbo man, chai , am ashamed. so my people have joined the defenders of failure and shamelessness





All you listed here, did you even go to school?





Is this in the jokes section?



Smoking weed is very necessary? NL has gone to the dogs Nwachibuzor32 and all of you that pushed this to front page....I don't know what to tell you.All you listed here, did you even go to school?Is this in the jokes section?Smoking weed is very necessary?NL has gone to the dogs

Smh. This thread should be moved to jokes section for horror comic relief. Joke post of the century

If only monikers don't get banned on NL... This guy doesn't deserve a logical reply, na just to destroy his entire life with curse be the best.
Yeye human beign.

Yeye human beign. 2 Likes

op I do not know how you came about your name nwachibuzor



but on behalf of umu chineke I banish you to nothern nigeria



#END SARS

This clown has never been visited by SARs or know someone who has.

Out of point as usual.

#EndSARS





The reason why I love Nairaland is because you'd always get 2 sides to a story. Nothing is completely right or wrong. 1 Like

I think seun needs to integrate an I.Q question exam, before anyone registers on Nairaland...



Just look at a mess of a thread!! 5 Likes 1 Share

End SARS ko Endpolice ni, No doubt there is a need for proper training, most of our security outfits do not even know they are service outfits, so how do you expect them to see things from that perceptive. So lets face fact nobody is ending any SARS instead there should be appropriate training



#EndPoliceLeaveSARS ni

To be honest here, SARS does not has to be completely Abolished. Restructuring is the deal in Nigeria Not. It should also be used in to deal with SARS

I can give you 100 reasons why some bad eggs need to be fished out and punished

Are nairalanders and the twitter users crazy!?



How on earth do you wake up and start clamouring for the eradication of the SARS unit in the NPF?



Firstly,SARS is a unit of the NPF so whatever nefarious acts are/have been perpetrated by SARS,The normal black-uniform wearing police officers are capable of replicating such.



Secondly,Those who spearhead or propagate these disgusting campaigns needs their brain to be checked for any case of mental derailment because almost all these negative accusations labelled on SARS can be as well be said of ALL OTHER security agencies in the Country...See why you are all making yourself a tool for insecurity for petty emotions??



#SARS carryGo!!!!!!!!!!!

Trying TO DERIVE SOME SENSES IN YOUR WRITEUP UNTIL I REACHED NO4. so they should be allowed to smoke so they can kill and harass more harmless citezens , they should carry dreads right ??......you ended your writeup tackling those points ...



I pity you

If Nwachibuzor wen no gt sense post reach fp regarding this sensible mata ON NAIRALAND, 'THEN IT IS TRULY FINISHED"

And this list of trash was published on FP? I'm not surprised btw.



Trolls have always been relevant on this platform since time immemorial. It's only sad the relevance is so disturbing recently.



SARS is a Unit under the worst Police Force in the World (NPF). They should stop the unnecessary harassment and fears they put in the mind of Nigerians. You will be scared to even leave your house.



They wield guns, charms and threaten to shoot in broad daylight. Pray you don't get into their hands. They have been known to have lot of underground offices which they operate with.



And yes! Some of us are into Legal Online Businesses. We have shown proof of what we do many times but this is Nigeria, they will burn your ID and deal you a slap.



#EndSARS #SayNoToPoliceBrutality

This guys are only second to bokoharam when you count the number of innocent souls they have wasted, those supporting them ,till the day you will loose your beloved one whom you are so sure is innocent, that is when you will think of any available means to destroy this country.

we do not need to scrape them,we must restructure them ,why put illiterates there when we have many graduates.

They should be restructured!

Ignorance or not, SARS is not going anywhere. You be SARS police? You sound like a man about to lose his job. SARS will definitely go no where but a major restructuring needs to go on and even if SARS is disbanded, the officers will still remain police officers, no job lost.



You be SARS police? You sound like a man about to lose his job. SARS will definitely go no where but a major restructuring needs to go on and even if SARS is disbanded, the officers will still remain police officers, no job lost.
If you were paid for this PR, you did a horrible job.

Restructure SARS

I read the post and all I can say is #TRASH. .. .



Senseless points from a senseless poster....

Ignorance or not, SARS is not going anywhere.



[b] Hakeem Oladipo! stop calling yourself nwachibuzo stop calling yourself nwachibuzo

I pray SARS will visit you and your family and show you what they are made of. Then let's see whether you will change your music or not