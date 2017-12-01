Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady (20599 Views)

According to one @olaeloquence, while she and her friend were travelling to Ilorin from Ife on a fateful day, she was stopped by the operatives, who literally showed her and her friend hell that day.



She shared her story as thus:





Sars stopped us on our way to ilorin. Pulled out my bras and pants and asked why I had g-string if I wasn't an ashewo. Hit my friend in the head 6 times with their guns. They took us to the ATM with my friend's bloody head to collect 40k and never returned our phones.

#endsars



Thugs in uniform 28 Likes 3 Shares

Sorry, are you now satisfied.

make una no use because of few bad ones spoil others market. 2 Likes

ohhh boy!! who ever posted this is a pathological lair,I came upon this picture few months back when ipob members were protesting and they claim the soldiers flogged that woman for protesting...this bloggers can lie!! 29 Likes 3 Shares

So many stories 2 Likes







Watch as many people go come out begin dey lie now





Still #endsars Nigerians that can sabi to sprinkle salt inside juiceWatch as many people go come out begin dey lie nowStill #endsars 5 Likes 1 Share

ItsTutsi:

ohhh boy!! who ever posted this is a pathological lier,I came upon this picture few months back when ipob members were protesting and they claim the soldiers flogged that woman for protesting...this bloggers can lie!!

The girl is my close friend and follower on twitter sef..



She's not the one in the picture but she actually did share the story on twitter



Them bloggers have to use pictures that'll make u clock na The girl is my close friend and follower on twitter sef..She's not the one in the picture but she actually did share the story on twitterThem bloggers have to use pictures that'll make u clock na 89 Likes 5 Shares

ItsTutsi:

ohhh boy!! who ever posted this is a pathological lair,I came upon this picture few months back when ipob members were protesting and they claim the soldiers flogged that woman for protesting...this bloggers can lie!! That picture was just attached to it to spice it up. It doesn't make the story false... 57 Likes 4 Shares

kendrace:

So many stories

so he should do whatever he can to make that money, right? - you type SARS are looking for wallahi



an a flip side, how about u doing whatever u got to do to make that money? so he should do whatever he can to make that money, right? - you type SARS are looking for wallahian a flip side, how about u doing whatever u got to do to make that money? 1 Like

Hmmm, they didn't leave you people till 11pm.....tell us more. Did they play penalty shootout? 1 Like

Alao046:

Sorry, are you now satisfied. You get sense so? You get sense so? 18 Likes 1 Share

Alao046:

Sorry, are you now satisfied. You get sense so? You get sense so? 6 Likes

And I ask, how many pants and bras does she wear at a time?



16 Likes 3 Shares

Who be SARS sef, e be like sey the guy don enter one chance o 1 Like

more reasons they should be ended. Different stories surfacing everyday .







hustla:





The girl is my close friend and follower on twitter sef..



She's not the one in the picture but she actually did share the story on twitter



Them bloggers have to use pictures that'll make u clock na Baba, how far na, where u dey? Baba, how far na, where u dey?

ItsTutsi:

ohhh boy!! who ever posted this is a pathological lair,I came upon this picture few months back when ipob members were protesting and they claim the soldiers flogged that woman for protesting...this bloggers can lie!! as in ehn, the girl na big fat liar. Na her type when she reach hell fire, devil go fetch fire wood kerosene for her to go and start her own hell fire. as in ehn, the girl na big fat liar. Na her type when she reach hell fire, devil go fetch fire wood kerosene for her to go and start her own hell fire. 1 Like 1 Share

Alao046:

Sorry, are you now satisfied.

ode ...must u comment .? ode ...must u comment .? 2 Likes

Khd95:

Nigerians that can sabi to sprinkle salt inside juice





Watch as many people go come out begin dey lie now





Still #endsars

I pray make SARS catch you ...so you too go get story ...amen I pray make SARS catch you ...so you too go get story ...amen 5 Likes

karma is running after sars

they are official thieves....all our security agencies in this country are filled with robbers and kidnappers...I pray the fed govt disband this Sars oooo...cos they are very wicked and heartless 3 Likes 1 Share

Kkkk

H

eleribu sars





After they will say white people are mistreating blacks, when even your fellow blacks don't even see you as a complete human being. Even slaves in Libya enjoy more human right benefits than citizens in NigeriaAfter they will say white people are mistreating blacks, when even your fellow blacks don't even see you as a complete human being. 5 Likes

This One Weak Me oo 1 Like

If you get dread no near Ogun state oh, pkasheke SARS wicked pass devil 5 Likes

Drinokrane:

Still on the #EndSARS campaign, a Twitter user has taken to the platform to share her own ordeal with the anti-robbery operatives.



According to one @olaeloquence, while she and her friend were travelling to Ilorin from Ife on a fateful day, she was stopped by the operatives, who literally showed her and her friend hell that day.



She shared her story as thus:





http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/stopped-us-on-our-way-to-ilorin-pulled.html







https://mobile.twitter.com/olaeloquence/status/937309567339454464



We know you're lying, but continue.





They pulled off your pant and bra without pulling your dress. We know you're lying, but continue.They pulled off your pant and bra without pulling your dress.

SARS are criminals