|‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Drinokrane: 1:21am
Still on the #EndSARS campaign, a Twitter user has taken to the platform to share her own ordeal with the anti-robbery operatives.
According to one @olaeloquence, while she and her friend were travelling to Ilorin from Ife on a fateful day, she was stopped by the operatives, who literally showed her and her friend hell that day.
She shared her story as thus:
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/stopped-us-on-our-way-to-ilorin-pulled.html
Sars stopped us on our way to ilorin. Pulled out my bras and pants and asked why I had g-string if I wasn't an ashewo. Hit my friend in the head 6 times with their guns. They took us to the ATM with my friend's bloody head to collect 40k and never returned our phones.
https://mobile.twitter.com/olaeloquence/status/937309567339454464
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Yeligray(m): 1:52am
Thugs in uniform
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Alao046(m): 2:05am
Sorry, are you now satisfied.
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by zadok60: 2:36am
make una no use because of few bad ones spoil others market.
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by ItsTutsi(m): 3:14am
ohhh boy!! who ever posted this is a pathological lair,I came upon this picture few months back when ipob members were protesting and they claim the soldiers flogged that woman for protesting...this bloggers can lie!!
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by kendrace(f): 3:15am
So many stories
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Khd95(m): 3:21am
Nigerians that can sabi to sprinkle salt inside juice
Watch as many people go come out begin dey lie now
Still #endsars
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by hustla(m): 3:46am
ItsTutsi:
The girl is my close friend and follower on twitter sef..
She's not the one in the picture but she actually did share the story on twitter
Them bloggers have to use pictures that'll make u clock na
89 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by NeeKlaus: 5:18am
ItsTutsi:That picture was just attached to it to spice it up. It doesn't make the story false...
57 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by BabbanBura(m): 5:28am
kendrace:
so he should do whatever he can to make that money, right? - you type SARS are looking for wallahi
an a flip side, how about u doing whatever u got to do to make that money?
1 Like
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by PointZerom: 5:42am
Hmmm, they didn't leave you people till 11pm.....tell us more. Did they play penalty shootout?
1 Like
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by hostine316(m): 6:12am
Alao046:You get sense so?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by hostine316(m): 6:13am
Alao046:You get sense so?
6 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by emeijeh(m): 6:21am
And I ask, how many pants and bras does she wear at a time?
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Samusu(m): 6:22am
Who be SARS sef, e be like sey the guy don enter one chance o
1 Like
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by sinceraconcept(m): 6:31am
more reasons they should be ended. Different stories surfacing everyday .
Anyone in Kwara that wants 2 buy used stuffs like Generator,thermal printer,HP LaserJet printer,32inch TV,glass aluminium door,well piped fish tanks,etc should call or whatsapp 08147748795
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by bayocanny: 7:41am
hustla:Baba, how far na, where u dey?
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Gofwane(m): 7:46am
ItsTutsi:as in ehn, the girl na big fat liar. Na her type when she reach hell fire, devil go fetch fire wood kerosene for her to go and start her own hell fire.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by heddiebanks(m): 8:05am
Alao046:
ode ...must u comment .?
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by heddiebanks(m): 8:07am
Khd95:
I pray make SARS catch you ...so you too go get story ...amen
5 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by favourmic(m): 9:19am
karma is running after sars
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by habsydiamond(m): 9:23am
they are official thieves....all our security agencies in this country are filled with robbers and kidnappers...I pray the fed govt disband this Sars oooo...cos they are very wicked and heartless
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by sureheaven(m): 10:29am
Kkkk
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by hollamanng(m): 10:29am
H
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Moreoffaith(m): 10:30am
eleribu sars
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by hanassholesolo: 10:30am
Even slaves in Libya enjoy more human right benefits than citizens in Nigeria
After they will say white people are mistreating blacks, when even your fellow blacks don't even see you as a complete human being.
5 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by castrokins(m): 10:31am
This One Weak Me oo
1 Like
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:31am
If you get dread no near Ogun state oh, pkasheke SARS wicked pass devil
5 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by Ayemileto(m): 10:31am
Drinokrane:
We know you're lying, but continue.
They pulled off your pant and bra without pulling your dress.
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:32am
SARS are criminals
|Re: ‘SARS Stopped Us On Our Way To Ilorin, Pulled Out My Bras & Pants..’ – Lady by booqee(f): 10:32am
my fren will u keep chut..oniro oshi
