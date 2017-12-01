₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by oluwabless1: 9:58am
Tonto Dikeh shared adorable photos with her son and they got a visit from Santa..While she was all smiles, her son King looked less than impressed or probably scared after he was awoken from his sleep.
More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/12/-and-son-get-their-first.html
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:59am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by itspzpics(m): 10:01am
lovely
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by SydneyBrown(f): 10:03am
Lmao.....
i also remember those days, this father christmas also scared the poo outta me
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by Catalyst4real: 10:04am
Black Santa
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by nero2face: 10:17am
Just do fast make u return person pikin for am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by Africanbest(m): 11:10am
y would a boy/girl sit on a mans lap when perverts are everywhere lately
#Stop_the_Santa_sitting
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by earthsync(f): 11:27am
oluwabless1:
I feel the boy's pain our Nigerian father Christmas looks scary
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by Realkenny: 2:29pm
The boy no get time for this kind of nonsense
Meanwhile see as Toto or tonto dey shine teeth upandan
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by Playz: 2:29pm
Santa comes early when you're rich...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by stevezuks: 2:29pm
Married fake Husband, gave birth to fake son(we nor know who true true be the Papa) and organized fake father Xmas. What a fake life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by COOLHOMIE(m): 2:29pm
The boy is like warris this one [b][/b]
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by blackbelt(m): 2:30pm
N
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by 9jatatafo(m): 2:31pm
Santa from osun
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by fpeter(f): 2:31pm
this one no be our culture.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by oake(m): 2:31pm
Money good!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by LadyGoddiva(f): 2:31pm
The poor baby is scared of Santa
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by ganiyu26(m): 2:32pm
The little one want to cry
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by Crixina(f): 2:32pm
That Tonto doesn't deserve any gift from Santa. She has been naughty all year long.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by solasoulmusic(f): 2:34pm
lol bless
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Son Get Their First Visit From Santa by xxx53332: 2:36pm
