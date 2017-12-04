Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters (10479 Views)

1. Nnamdi Kanu



2.Charly Boy



3. Yemi Osinbajo (Ag. Pres)



4. Oby Ezekwesili



5. Abubakar Atiku



6. Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu-Ali



7. Dino Melaye



8. Bobrisky



9. Daddy Freeze



10. Abdulrasheed Maina





GOOD OR BAD: Who Amongst These 10 shortlisted persons will you choose as "Man Of The Year?" 1 Share











I'm confused Is bobrisky Man or woman NoneI'm confusedIs bobrisky Man or woman 66 Likes 2 Shares

Nnamdi Kanu





That guy gave naija headache 76 Likes 1 Share

Bobrisky 1 Like

Nnamdi Laju 3 Likes

Boleyndynasty2:

Bobrisky is bobrisky a man? is bobrisky a man? 1 Like 1 Share







Biko is aunty Oby a man or a woman Charly boy for 2019!Biko is aunty Oby a man or a woman 6 Likes

Nnamdi KANU and Daddy Freeze.



They fought for good causes..



I won't be surprised if Nnmadi KANU or Freeze appears on Time Magaziness Most influential list



The two said and spearheaded things that most us were too cowardly to say. ..



They put their reputation on the line and suffered ...



I mean, Daddy freeze is already labelled The Anti Christ and

Dear Nnmadi , we saw his fate.



But these two were the core focal points of revolutions against the status quo in this Hopeless and mere Geographical Expression 88 Likes 3 Shares

Without sentiment Nnamdi KANU

Someone said bobrisky u mean the one that grew bears and revealed his color after 24 hours behind counter.. 38 Likes 1 Share

Abu Ali. 9 Likes

Bobrisky!!!!

Nnamdi kanu..... Man of the year after the year......



Daddy Freeze is the second 28 Likes





Please remove Bobrisky from this list,he is not a man neither a woman he is in-between.



OP the answer is already there as no 1 Mazi Nnamdi kanu. Please remove Bobrisky from this list,he is not a man neither a woman he is in-between.OP the answer is already there as no 1 Mazi Nnamdi kanu. 13 Likes

nnamdi kalu 7 Likes 1 Share

It has to be Kanu... dude held Nigeria by the balls; still can't explain his disappearance. 13 Likes

nijabazaar:

Nnamdi KANU and Daddy Freeze.



They fought for good causes..



I won't be surprised if Nnmadi KANU or Freeze appears on Time Magaziness Most influential list



The two said and spearheaded things that most us were too cowardly to say. ..



They put their reputation on the line and suffered ...



I mean, Daddy freeze is already labelled The Anti Christ and

Dear Nnmadi , we saw his fate.



But these two were the core focal points of revolutions against the status quo in this Hopeless and mere Geographical Expression those two guys are the highest fools in Nigeria.

Col Abu Ali remain the man those two guys are the highest fools in Nigeria.Col Abu Ali remain the man 16 Likes

Nnamdi kanu 17 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi KANU is more relevant Dan Buhari 23 Likes

IsokoPrince:

Nnamdi KANU is more relevant Dan Buhari and buhari is far more relevant to your father and buhari is far more relevant to your father 2 Likes

(3) YEMI OSIBANJO the active and action vice-president since independent 8 Likes

Since when is Oby Ezekwesili a man? 2 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

and buhari is far more relevant to your father damn Jesusloveyou:

and buhari is far more relevant to your father damn damndamn

cc: Mynd44 V.P osinbajo. V.P osinbajo. 4 Likes

In what bases

It's obvious with the ranking looking at the first name.



Nnamdi Kanu. 10 Likes

Good: Yemi Osinbajo

Bad: freeze (i refuse to call him d**dy)

3. Yemi Osinbajo (Ag. Pres)

C'mon he has tried for this country, as both Acting/Vice President.

He deserves it!



#NoHate 3 Likes 2 Shares

the creator of





Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment. the real man of the year is..........the creator ofCommissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment. 6 Likes

Nnamdi kanu is my choice. He made the most headlines.

He sneaked into Nigeria feeling like James Bond, he was arrested within 48 hours. He was thrown into kuje and some savages even crowned him the onikuje of kuje. He begged, he cried, he shouted, apologized all to no avail, until his people joined him in begging. He was given the most degrading bail conditions ever know to man, which anybody with a little dignity should reject. But he accepted it with open hands and his people cheered him as the victor. The boy began feeling pompous, making all kinds of threats untill the army drove past his backyard and he ran into hiding. Nothing has been heard of him since then. He should be the man (despite that he still lives with his parents) of the year. 4 Likes