₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,018 members, 3,952,001 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters (10479 Views)
Video Of President Buhari's Plane Leaving London Fake - Sahara Reporters / Cabal To Bring President Buhari Back To Nigeria On July 27th - Sahara Reporters / Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Ifeanyi4491(m): 10:19am
GOOD OR BAD: Who Amongst These 10 shortlisted persons will you choose as "Man Of The Year?"
1. Nnamdi Kanu
2.Charly Boy
3. Yemi Osinbajo (Ag. Pres)
4. Oby Ezekwesili
5. Abubakar Atiku
6. Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu-Ali
7. Dino Melaye
8. Bobrisky
9. Daddy Freeze
10. Abdulrasheed Maina
1 Share
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Movic1(m): 10:40am
None
I'm confused Is bobrisky Man or woman
66 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by tolugar: 10:41am
Nnamdi Kanu
That guy gave naija headache
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:41am
Bobrisky
1 Like
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Obijulius: 10:44am
Nnamdi Laju
3 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:45am
Boleyndynasty2:is bobrisky a man?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by sinaj(f): 10:46am
Charly boy for 2019!
Biko is aunty Oby a man or a woman
6 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by nijabazaar: 10:48am
Nnamdi KANU and Daddy Freeze.
They fought for good causes..
I won't be surprised if Nnmadi KANU or Freeze appears on Time Magaziness Most influential list
The two said and spearheaded things that most us were too cowardly to say. ..
They put their reputation on the line and suffered ...
I mean, Daddy freeze is already labelled The Anti Christ and
Dear Nnmadi , we saw his fate.
But these two were the core focal points of revolutions against the status quo in this Hopeless and mere Geographical Expression
88 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by princechurchill(m): 10:48am
Without sentiment Nnamdi KANU
Someone said bobrisky u mean the one that grew bears and revealed his color after 24 hours behind counter..
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Paperwhite(m): 10:49am
Abu Ali.
9 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Mynd44: 10:51am
Bobrisky!!!!
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by SpComedy: 10:51am
Nnamdi kanu..... Man of the year after the year......
Daddy Freeze is the second
28 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Evablizin(f): 10:53am
Please remove Bobrisky from this list,he is not a man neither a woman he is in-between.
OP the answer is already there as no 1 Mazi Nnamdi kanu.
13 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by nabiz(m): 10:55am
nnamdi kalu
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by obailala(m): 11:00am
It has to be Kanu... dude held Nigeria by the balls; still can't explain his disappearance.
13 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:06am
nijabazaar:those two guys are the highest fools in Nigeria.
Col Abu Ali remain the man
16 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by IsokoPrince: 11:10am
Nnamdi kanu
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by IsokoPrince: 11:11am
Nnamdi KANU is more relevant Dan Buhari
23 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:23am
IsokoPrince:and buhari is far more relevant to your father
2 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by yarimo(m): 12:01pm
(3) YEMI OSIBANJO the active and action vice-president since independent
8 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Henryyy(m): 12:11pm
Since when is Oby Ezekwesili a man?
2 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by percyshelu(m): 12:46pm
Jesusloveyou:damn
Jesusloveyou:damn
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Lot13(m): 12:56pm
Ifeanyi4491:V.P osinbajo.
4 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Lipscomb: 1:12pm
In what bases
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by hucienda: 1:20pm
It's obvious with the ranking looking at the first name.
Nnamdi Kanu.
10 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by desreek9(f): 1:41pm
Good: Yemi Osinbajo
Bad: freeze (i refuse to call him d**dy)
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Playz: 1:41pm
3. Yemi Osinbajo (Ag. Pres)
C'mon he has tried for this country, as both Acting/Vice President.
He deserves it!
#NoHate
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by sotall(m): 1:41pm
OK
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by robosky02(m): 1:42pm
the real man of the year is..........
the creator of
Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment.
6 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by BafanaBafana: 1:42pm
Nnamdi kanu is my choice. He made the most headlines.
He sneaked into Nigeria feeling like James Bond, he was arrested within 48 hours. He was thrown into kuje and some savages even crowned him the onikuje of kuje. He begged, he cried, he shouted, apologized all to no avail, until his people joined him in begging. He was given the most degrading bail conditions ever know to man, which anybody with a little dignity should reject. But he accepted it with open hands and his people cheered him as the victor. The boy began feeling pompous, making all kinds of threats untill the army drove past his backyard and he ran into hiding. Nothing has been heard of him since then. He should be the man (despite that he still lives with his parents) of the year.
4 Likes
|Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Abee79: 1:42pm
Nnamdi Kanu
12 Likes 1 Share
Wasn't Colonialism A Good Thing In A Way? / Atedo Peterside Knocks Out Soludo / Musa Yar'adua Is The New President Of Nigeria!
Viewing this topic: dominique(f), Penboy(m), hayordelevic(m), loveth360(f), snazzy5050(m), BrokenTV, Smartii(m), Eggheader101, MrWondah(m), obulor6468, MeinKampf, CyberFury, mekanaky, playboy19(m), NateNwajei(m), NPComplete, sonofaGod, shakurkings(m), mercy3215, Sonney01(m), Pasako(m), kendrace(f), ogunladeabiodun, cadian, kense88, nijabazaar, IdisuleOurOwn(m), Doerstech(m), kingsley989(m), kay5you, Nascad, Ayodejioak(m), fabulouskeem(m), Racing(m), Ujunkem(f), people4rmVillag, validman7(m), Smartixy(m), twelvefigure, NtoAkwaIbom(m), mikotim(m), shekinahola, Simongabriel, FreeWorld23, engronwe22, Okaakoko(m), JUBILEE2000, pastormellanby, Gluthatione, wajaja, PopeExplicit(m), heckymaicon(m), 1bunne4lif(m), Brinxs(m), uzedo1(m), thegraace, nonny1212, ayoomoba1(m), MrOfficer(m), Crixina(f), Philosopher101, Mrees(m), Bankyb10(m), Sokovilla(m), Biodup, Charly68, Cooladex(m), cedaraustine(m), CadetFrancis, JamieStPatrick(m), equity2genesis, admissionrunz, sonsomegrigbo, mickeymimi, lordspiritual(m), Campusity, Hansie63(f), deewhone(f), robosky02(m), mcmurphy132(m), bookhy(f), Alao046(m), totalhouse(m), gigante, omoleka(f), Frankyboy1(m), pasroland, bidemz(m), Mznaett(f), brown04221(m), MizMyColi(f), officializzijac, aewhydot, greatcid02(m), Egein(m), nanotechy, Snagid, bobkezel(m), fferanmi and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32