Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters

Politics

Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Ifeanyi4491(m): 10:19am
GOOD OR BAD: Who Amongst These 10 shortlisted persons will you choose as "Man Of The Year?"

1. Nnamdi Kanu

2.Charly Boy

3. Yemi Osinbajo (Ag. Pres)

4. Oby Ezekwesili

5. Abubakar Atiku

6. Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu-Ali

7. Dino Melaye

8. Bobrisky

9. Daddy Freeze

10. Abdulrasheed Maina


Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Movic1(m): 10:40am
None lipsrsealed




I'm confused Is bobrisky Man or woman undecided

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by tolugar: 10:41am
Nnamdi Kanu


That guy gave naija headache

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:41am
Bobrisky undecided undecided lipsrsealed

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Obijulius: 10:44am
Nnamdi Laju

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:45am
Boleyndynasty2:
Bobrisky undecided undecided lipsrsealed
is bobrisky a man?

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by sinaj(f): 10:46am
Charly boy for 2019!


Biko is aunty Oby a man or a woman

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by nijabazaar: 10:48am
Nnamdi KANU and Daddy Freeze.

They fought for good causes..

I won't be surprised if Nnmadi KANU or Freeze appears on Time Magaziness Most influential list

The two said and spearheaded things that most us were too cowardly to say. ..

They put their reputation on the line and suffered ...

I mean, Daddy freeze is already labelled The Anti Christ and
Dear Nnmadi , we saw his fate.

But these two were the core focal points of revolutions against the status quo in this Hopeless and mere Geographical Expression

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by princechurchill(m): 10:48am
Without sentiment Nnamdi KANU
Someone said bobrisky u mean the one that grew bears and revealed his color after 24 hours behind counter..

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Paperwhite(m): 10:49am
Abu Ali.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Mynd44: 10:51am
Bobrisky!!!!
Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by SpComedy: 10:51am
Nnamdi kanu..... Man of the year after the year......

Daddy Freeze is the second

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Evablizin(f): 10:53am
shocked

Please remove Bobrisky from this list,he is not a man neither a woman he is in-between.

OP the answer is already there as no 1 Mazi Nnamdi kanu.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by nabiz(m): 10:55am
nnamdi kalu

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by obailala(m): 11:00am
It has to be Kanu... dude held Nigeria by the balls; still can't explain his disappearance.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:06am
those two guys are the highest fools in Nigeria.
Col Abu Ali remain the man

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by IsokoPrince: 11:10am
Nnamdi kanu

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by IsokoPrince: 11:11am
Nnamdi KANU is more relevant Dan Buhari

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:23am
and buhari is far more relevant to your father

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by yarimo(m): 12:01pm
(3) YEMI OSIBANJO the active and action vice-president since independent

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Henryyy(m): 12:11pm
Since when is Oby Ezekwesili a man? lipsrsealed

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by percyshelu(m): 12:46pm
damn embarassed
damn
Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Lot13(m): 12:56pm
cc: Mynd44
V.P osinbajo.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Lipscomb: 1:12pm
In what bases
Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by hucienda: 1:20pm
It's obvious with the ranking looking at the first name.

Nnamdi Kanu.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by desreek9(f): 1:41pm
Good: Yemi Osinbajo
Bad: freeze (i refuse to call him d**dy)
Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Playz: 1:41pm
3. Yemi Osinbajo (Ag. Pres)
C'mon he has tried for this country, as both Acting/Vice President.
He deserves it!

#NoHate

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by sotall(m): 1:41pm
OK
Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by robosky02(m): 1:42pm
the real man of the year is..........



grin


the creator of


Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by BafanaBafana: 1:42pm
Nnamdi kanu is my choice. He made the most headlines.
He sneaked into Nigeria feeling like James Bond, he was arrested within 48 hours. He was thrown into kuje and some savages even crowned him the onikuje of kuje. He begged, he cried, he shouted, apologized all to no avail, until his people joined him in begging. He was given the most degrading bail conditions ever know to man, which anybody with a little dignity should reject. But he accepted it with open hands and his people cheered him as the victor. The boy began feeling pompous, making all kinds of threats untill the army drove past his backyard and he ran into hiding. Nothing has been heard of him since then. He should be the man (despite that he still lives with his parents) of the year.

Re: Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters by Abee79: 1:42pm
Nnamdi Kanu

