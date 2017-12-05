₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by obas01(m): 2:18pm
This animal was killed now in UNILAG ,
exactly at the back of Jaja hostel.
Food don set�
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 2:27pm
The guy holding monitor lizard at the first pic be like lala go push this one go promise land wetin you think my guy?
The second guy be like no worry food don ready na him password be that...
Front page straight!
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Danelo(m): 2:27pm
Pepper soup gang.
Please someone sud help me compare d head of the reptile and that of the fellow holding it ASAP
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 2:28pm
inside UNILAG or outside UNILAG?
sey these my brodas be students too..
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Samusu(m): 2:32pm
Cc: Lalasticlala, Seun and Mynd44
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by obas01(m): 2:38pm
dyadeleye:Those guys are construction workers working on sites , they are the one that kill the big lizard
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Munae(f): 2:44pm
see meat
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by biggboy(m): 2:52pm
Even at UNILAG? Where can Animals be safe in Nigeria?
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by vicben27(m): 2:59pm
I smell front page! where is the minister of bush meat affairs! "Lala"
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 3:06pm
One day, the toxins from these reptiles Nigerians eat as a result of Buhari's Mandatory Poverty Policy (BMPP) will kill them.
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:24pm
pls kip the tail for seun and the head for lala
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by TemmyT123(m): 3:32pm
Do the needful.
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 3:42pm
obas01:
Thank goodness
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Keneking: 4:00pm
But where is the lalasticlala sef
Something for research in some Universities
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Billyonaire: 4:09pm
Stop killing reptiles. They were here on Earth before humans even come. They have the rights, just like us to live on this planet.
Why do we hate nature and her babies?
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by clerkent(m): 4:24pm
oboy ehh nonso meat Don show carry plate come.
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by kay29000(m): 4:38pm
Yeah... Back of Jaja is swampy... And around that hell fire bridge, going from sciences to Senate area. I won't be surprised if there are Alligators in that swamp.
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Playz: 4:38pm
lalasticlala and reptiles...
Such an inseparable union..
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by LordPOSEIDON: 4:39pm
God jes bless this man wey dem dey call Lala... Guy man hear monitor lizard, see speed wey Uncle Lala carry enter de thread
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 4:40pm
As dem kill am now wetin dem gain?
This meat no go fit belleful one persin sef
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 4:40pm
E be like say na this one dey monitor all those slay queens , eeyah
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 4:41pm
lala ryt now
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 4:41pm
Lala I sight you...
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by highrise07: 4:41pm
naija is a danger zone for animals, every living creature must be killed.
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by mosesbola(f): 4:42pm
Make dem release postgraduate result jooor
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by kerry57: 4:44pm
Why wasting wildlife. Bet we will live to tell our kids what happened to these animals that we are wasting in Africa. The western world is talking and practicing sustainable development, Africa is practicing stomach development.
Let's wake up......
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by MrHim(m): 4:44pm
Welcome to the Lala Show - We cop dem reptiles!
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Joemetry(m): 4:44pm
PLEASE MEDICAL EXPERTS IN THE HOUSE, WHAT IS A DOCTOR WHOSE SPECIALTY IS TREATMENT OF BURNS (FIRE BURNS, HOT WATER BURN, HOT OIL SCALE, ACID AND OTHER CHEMICALS , ETC) CALLED?
Like we have pediatrist, neurologist, obstetricians, dentist, opticians, etc.
Thanks...
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Einl(m): 4:44pm
No vex oo. But abeg, how can someone eat a reptile and say it's nice?
How can someone see a lizard and think "Peppersoup" ??
Just saying.
Funny thing since Mad Cow Disease in 1997, my Mum hasn't touched red meat.
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by sbfynest(m): 4:45pm
obas01:
were u there?
|Re: Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) by kelvyn7(m): 4:45pm
