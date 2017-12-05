Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Monitor Lizard Killed Now In UNILAG (Photos) (10457 Views)

This animal was killed now in UNILAG ,

exactly at the back of Jaja hostel.















Food don set�

The guy holding monitor lizard at the first pic be like lala go push this one go promise land wetin you think my guy?



The second guy be like no worry food don ready na him password be that...



Front page straight! 4 Likes

Pepper soup gang.



Please someone sud help me compare d head of the reptile and that of the fellow holding it ASAP

inside UNILAG or outside UNILAG?

sey these my brodas be students too.. 15 Likes

dyadeleye:

inside UNILAG or outside UNILAG?

sey these my brodas be students too..





Those guys are construction workers working on sites , they are the one that kill the big lizard Those guys are construction workers working on sites , they are the one that kill the big lizard 5 Likes

see meat

Even at UNILAG? Where can Animals be safe in Nigeria?

I smell front page! where is the minister of bush meat affairs! "Lala" 2 Likes

One day, the toxins from these reptiles Nigerians eat as a result of Buhari's Mandatory Poverty Policy (BMPP) will kill them. 2 Likes

pls kip the tail for seun and the head for lala

Do the needful.

Those guys are construction workers working on sites , they are the one that kill the big lizard



Thank goodness Thank goodness





Something for research in some Universities But where is the lalasticlala sefSomething for research in some Universities

Stop killing reptiles. They were here on Earth before humans even come. They have the rights, just like us to live on this planet.



Why do we hate nature and her babies? 2 Likes

oboy ehh nonso meat Don show carry plate come.

Yeah... Back of Jaja is swampy... And around that hell fire bridge, going from sciences to Senate area. I won't be surprised if there are Alligators in that swamp.



Such an inseparable union..

lalasticlala and reptiles...Such an inseparable union..

God jes bless this man wey dem dey call Lala... Guy man hear monitor lizard, see speed wey Uncle Lala carry enter de thread

As dem kill am now wetin dem gain?

This meat no go fit belleful one persin sef

E be like say na this one dey monitor all those slay queens , eeyah

lala ryt now

Lala I sight you... 1 Like

naija is a danger zone for animals, every living creature must be killed. 1 Like

Make dem release postgraduate result jooor

Why wasting wildlife. Bet we will live to tell our kids what happened to these animals that we are wasting in Africa. The western world is talking and practicing sustainable development, Africa is practicing stomach development.

Let's wake up......

Welcome to the Lala Show - We cop dem reptiles! 2 Likes











How can someone see a lizard and think "Peppersoup" ??



Just saying.



Funny thing since Mad Cow Disease in 1997, my Mum hasn't touched red meat. No vex oo. But abeg, how can someone eat a reptile and say it's nice?

.