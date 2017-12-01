₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by AutoReportNG: 3:26pm
This is not a sham, this is not what men program or sat down to plan, it's really a miracle!!
When Pastor Adeboye once said some years back that a time is coming in RCCG that when you are walking along the streets, the sick will be healed, no one believed him then, now its happening
When God is working, we just watch and say Wow! God of awesome wonders. A mad woman was healed today at Sango under the bridge during Holy Ghost Congress Rally of The Redeem Christian Church of God Abundant Life Arena Zone today...We Give God the Glory...Hallelujah!!! ��
Don't miss this year Holy Ghost Congress!!
- Autoreportng.com
18 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by AutoReportNG: 3:27pm
Iyanu... Onise Iyanu
See more pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/12/mentally-challenged-woman-healed-at.html
12 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by NwaChibuzor33: 3:28pm
Whats the difference between holy ghost congress and national convention? Which is more sweeter and which will you find more pretty girls around?
4 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by madridguy(m): 3:29pm
Good.
1 Like
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by SalamRushdie: 3:30pm
Typical Nigerian lie from he pits of hell
29 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by chefremy(m): 4:22pm
NwaChibuzor33:both actually,you would see pretty girls and both are sweet buh you will have to look for a suitable seat to complete your mission.
2 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by NwaChibuzor33: 4:35pm
chefremy:true tho. No difference between that place and NYSC camp. I had some crazy memories but I think the convention is better. During convention periods, students are always on holidays so you'll find many people around but same can't be said for holy ghost it mainly runs when those children are in school.
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by obinna58(m): 5:11pm
Miracles are always on high rate in most corrupt countries,
How can they move forward when they are deceiving themselves
19 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by chefremy(m): 5:45pm
NwaChibuzor33:i think i agree with you.
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by NwaAmaikpe: 5:48pm
If Nigerians can act porn just because of money, why won't they act as mad people who got healed in crusades for money too?
I've never met someone who knew someone that knew someone whose family member was cured of madness in all these crusades.
It's always untraceable strangers.
Who can attest that this 'mad woman' is their relative?
25 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by BruncleZuma: 5:48pm
Nah spirit of automobiles?
2 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by Pidginwhisper: 5:48pm
Check out that Mad woman and tell me what you see. Her skin clean pass some NL SlayQueens.
Meaning she was never mad in the first place, she was just paid for short-term madness
11 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by nairalandfreak(m): 5:49pm
Jesus.Is Lord
2 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by SweetJoystick(m): 5:49pm
Na you certify am mentally stable?
1 Like
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by BigSarah(f): 5:50pm
Amen
2 Shares
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by Mayor38(m): 5:50pm
Me just came to read comment
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by 9jatatafo(m): 5:50pm
Hmmmmmmm
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by SweetJoystick(m): 5:51pm
Topic says at Holy Ghost congress, write up says at Sango under bridge?
4 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by xxx533117: 5:51pm
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by LordPOSEIDON: 5:51pm
Ehn ehn, U no mean am??
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 5:51pm
As adeboye they prepare to chop people first fruits
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by Elnino4ladies: 5:52pm
Scam
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by ezeagu(m): 5:53pm
This "mad" woman has fresh skin. Maybe now she's cured of "madness" she can go into modelling.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by Jh0wsef(m): 5:53pm
Elnino4ladies:
THAT YOU DO NOT CHOOSE TO BELIEVE DOESN'T MEAN IT'S NOT HAPPENING
can you now self-service with your lube of IGNORANCE?
4 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by Techyboi02: 5:53pm
hmmmm
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by safarigirl(f): 5:53pm
Lol....see people wey dey practice for Nollywood, so na Holy Ghost Congress dem dey sharpen their skills?
1 Like
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by Lovine: 5:53pm
Everyday God is healing people
1 Like
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by alexistaiwo: 5:53pm
Na so
I am not saying that this is fake but this is December period and man gats to double his hustle
9 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by chefremy(m): 5:53pm
SalamRushdie:stop the hating men.
3 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by borgugreen: 5:54pm
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by esthy86: 5:55pm
am happy for her
welcome back to your senses
2 Likes
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng by tiwiex(m): 5:56pm
SalamRushdie:If they can heal the crazy, why can't they make unemployment go away? It's a more serious problem.
4 Likes
