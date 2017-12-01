Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Mentally Challenged Woman Healed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress - Autoreportng (10366 Views)

This is not a sham, this is not what men program or sat down to plan, it's really a miracle!!



When Pastor Adeboye once said some years back that a time is coming in RCCG that when you are walking along the streets, the sick will be healed, no one believed him then, now its happening



When God is working, we just watch and say Wow! God of awesome wonders. A mad woman was healed today at Sango under the bridge during Holy Ghost Congress Rally of The Redeem Christian Church of God Abundant Life Arena Zone today...We Give God the Glory...Hallelujah!!! ��



Don't miss this year Holy Ghost Congress!!



- Autoreportng.com





See more pictures here..



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/12/mentally-challenged-woman-healed-at.html Iyanu... Onise IyanuSee more pictures here.. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Whats the difference between holy ghost congress and national convention? Which is more sweeter and which will you find more pretty girls around? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Good. 1 Like

Typical Nigerian lie from he pits of hell 29 Likes 3 Shares

NwaChibuzor33:

Whats the difference between holy ghost congress and national convention? Which is more sweeter and which will you find more pretty girls around? both actually,you would see pretty girls and both are sweet buh you will have to look for a suitable seat to complete your mission. both actually,you would see pretty girls and both are sweet buh you will have to look for a suitable seat to complete your mission. 2 Likes

chefremy:

both actually,you would see pretty girls and both are sweet buh you will have to look for a suitable seat to complete your mission.

true tho. No difference between that place and NYSC camp. I had some crazy memories but I think the convention is better. During convention periods, students are always on holidays so you'll find many people around but same can't be said for holy ghost it mainly runs when those children are in school. true tho. No difference between that place and NYSC camp. I had some crazy memories but I think the convention is better. During convention periods, students are always on holidays so you'll find many people around but same can't be said for holy ghost it mainly runs when those children are in school.

Miracles are always on high rate in most corrupt countries,

How can they move forward when they are deceiving themselves 19 Likes 2 Shares

NwaChibuzor33:



true tho. No difference between that place and NYSC camp. I had some crazy memories but I think the convention is better. During convention periods, students are always on holidays so you'll find many people around but same can't be said for holy ghost it mainly runs when those children are in school. i think i agree with you. i think i agree with you.







If Nigerians can act porn just because of money, why won't they act as mad people who got healed in crusades for money too?



I've never met someone who knew someone that knew someone whose family member was cured of madness in all these crusades.



It's always untraceable strangers.

Who can attest that this 'mad woman' is their relative? If Nigerians can act porn just because of money, why won't they act as mad people who got healed in crusades for money too?I've never met someone who knew someone that knew someone whose family member was cured of madness in all these crusades.It's always untraceable strangers.Who can attest that this 'mad woman' is their relative? 25 Likes 5 Shares

Nah spirit of automobiles? 2 Likes

Check out that Mad woman and tell me what you see. Her skin clean pass some NL SlayQueens.



Meaning she was never mad in the first place, she was just paid for short-term madness 11 Likes

Jesus.Is Lord 2 Likes

Na you certify am mentally stable? 1 Like

Amen 2 Shares

Me just came to read comment

Hmmmmmmm

Topic says at Holy Ghost congress, write up says at Sango under bridge? 4 Likes

Ehn ehn, U no mean am??

As adeboye they prepare to chop people first fruits 2 Likes 1 Share

Scam 2 Likes 1 Share

This "mad" woman has fresh skin. Maybe now she's cured of "madness" she can go into modelling. 1 Like 1 Share

Elnino4ladies:

Scam

THAT YOU DO NOT CHOOSE TO BELIEVE DOESN'T MEAN IT'S NOT HAPPENING



can you now self-service with your lube of IGNORANCE? THAT YOU DO NOT CHOOSE TO BELIEVE DOESN'T MEAN IT'S NOT HAPPENINGcan you now self-service with your lube of IGNORANCE? 4 Likes

hmmmm

Lol....see people wey dey practice for Nollywood, so na Holy Ghost Congress dem dey sharpen their skills? 1 Like

Everyday God is healing people 1 Like





I am not saying that this is fake but this is December period and man gats to double his hustle Na soI am not saying that this is fake but this is December period and man gats to double his hustle 9 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Typical Nigerian lie from he pits of hell stop the hating men. stop the hating men. 3 Likes

am happy for her







welcome back to your senses 2 Likes