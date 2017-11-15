₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by computerwiz2: 3:30pm
imo state is in trouble. misplaced priorities. from statue to commissioner of happiness. does this gov need commissioner of happiness to know that most of the roads in the state are dilapidated? does he equally need the commissioner of happiness to know that the workers and pensioners are owed? does he need commissioner of happiness to make couples and pensioners happy who are owed salary arrears that runs into months and years? i weep for imo state though am not ibo.
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by FortifiedCity: 3:31pm
Mad Rochas knew that no sane person will accept that mad position so he appointed his mad sister to occupy the mad seat.
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:32pm
......
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by madridguy(m): 3:33pm
Gov. Rochas
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by darfay: 3:34pm
Our ipob brothers are naturally comedians
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Catalyst4real: 3:34pm
In a time were?
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by darfay: 3:36pm
FortifiedCity:
In other words okoroawusa madness is a family disease
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Firefire(m): 3:36pm
APShit...
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Jochabed(f): 3:36pm
Happiness?? its just so uneccesary. You will be paid,but hundreds of imo citizens have and will not be paid their salaries,so how then can u bring happiness to couples who are not only going through marital challenges but financial challenges?
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by AZeD1(m): 3:39pm
To all Imolites in the house, accept my condolences. It's not easy to have a governor like Rochas.
To think we in Delta State complained about Ibori and Uduaghan.
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 3:42pm
imo state don enter.zoo is zoo
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 3:44pm
ruggedised:soon your master Obiano will make you comm of happiness
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ruggedised: 3:53pm
Kokolet11:
sharrap, obiano is better than that failure called okorocha
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 3:56pm
ruggedised:lolz Hon chino comm for happiness Anambra state, loading.
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ruggedised: 4:00pm
Kokolet11:
unfortunately I'm not chino
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by MrMoney007: 4:01pm
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 4:05pm
ruggedised:lolz Hon chino don't lie like Obiano
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ruggedised: 4:10pm
Kokolet11:
stop mentioning me before I change am for you, if you want to argue with chino cc LasGidiOwner
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ERockson: 4:28pm
This woman killed English at her first tweet. Okorocha is insane
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:38pm
madridguy:I still dey laugh since morning
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Ejanla07: 4:49pm
NwaChibuzor33:
who is happy eating toilet soup
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 4:51pm
ruggedised:chino change am for me
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Keneking: 5:00pm
One unemployed person taken out of that pit of unemployment
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by tribalistseun: 5:03pm
See her English sef.
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Treasure17(m): 5:13pm
orishirishi.. I don't have anything to say as long as the post is from imo state.
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by AngelicBeing: 5:44pm
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Stingman: 5:53pm
Ministry of Divorce!!!
|Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Optional09: 6:00pm
“In a time were” lol
