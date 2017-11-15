Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter (19792 Views)

Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness / Obiano Dances With His Daughter, Ogechi Obiano After Her Graduation In US / Ogechi Obiano Graduates From Houston, Texas University - Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







I am truly surprised by the outbursts of young Nigerians on his excellency; Dr Rochas Okorocha. If you don't understand something, keep quite, read and research. Make good use of your senses

https://mobile.twitter.com/MrsOgechiOlolo/status/938042522525368322 imo state is in trouble. misplaced priorities. from statue to commissioner of happiness. does this gov need commissioner of happiness to know that most of the roads in the state are dilapidated? does he equally need the commissioner of happiness to know that the workers and pensioners are owed? does he need commissioner of happiness to make couples and pensioners happy who are owed salary arrears that runs into months and years? i weep for imo state though am not ibo. 2 Likes 1 Share





Mad Rochas knew that no sane person will accept that mad position so he appointed his mad sister to occupy the mad seat. Mad Rochas knew that no sane person will accept that mad position so he appointed his mad sister to occupy the mad seat. 154 Likes 5 Shares

...... 43 Likes 1 Share

Gov. Rochas 6 Likes 1 Share

Our ipob brothers are naturally comedians 19 Likes 1 Share

In a time were? 154 Likes 7 Shares

FortifiedCity:





Mad Rochas knew that no sane person will accept that mad position so he appointed his mad sister to occupy the mad seat.

In other words okoroawusa madness is a family disease In other words okoroawusa madness is a family disease 28 Likes 1 Share

APShit... 7 Likes

Happiness?? its just so uneccesary. You will be paid,but hundreds of imo citizens have and will not be paid their salaries,so how then can u bring happiness to couples who are not only going through marital challenges but financial challenges? 15 Likes 1 Share

To all Imolites in the house, accept my condolences. It's not easy to have a governor like Rochas.



To think we in Delta State complained about Ibori and Uduaghan. 37 Likes 2 Shares

imo state don enter.zoo is zoo imo state don enter.zoo is zoo 4 Likes

ruggedised:

soon your master Obiano will make you comm of happiness soon your master Obiano will make you comm of happiness 2 Likes 2 Shares

Kokolet11:

soon your master Obiano will make you comm of happiness

sharrap, obiano is better than that failure called okorocha sharrap, obiano is better than that failure called okorocha 26 Likes 1 Share

ruggedised:





sharrap, obiano is better than that failure called okorocha lolz Hon chino comm for happiness Anambra state, loading. lolz Hon chino comm for happiness Anambra state, loading.

Kokolet11:

lolz Hon chino comm for happiness Anambra state, loading.

unfortunately I'm not chino unfortunately I'm not chino 1 Like

Imo Omo state needs to wash their tears with Omo 4 Likes

ruggedised:



unfortunately I'm not chino lolz Hon chino don't lie like Obiano lolz Hon chino don't lie like Obiano

Kokolet11:

lolz Hon chino don't lie like Obiano

stop mentioning me before I change am for you, if you want to argue with chino cc LasGidiOwner stop mentioning me before I change am for you, if you want to argue with chino cc LasGidiOwner

This woman killed English at her first tweet. Okorocha is insane 21 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Gov. Rochas I still dey laugh since morning I still dey laugh since morning

NwaChibuzor33:

Every state must have a commissioner for happiness but it can never work in afonja state. Nothing in this world makes them happy. Even the amala and ewedu they eat, they are not happy eating such but they have no choice. A yoruba person will literally pick up a quarrel with you because you forgot to greet him that morning or because you did not help him pack his cloths when the rain started. They are all saddist. I've not even talked about the way they uproot human parts and fish for fresh skulls without feeling remorse.

who is happy eating toilet soup who is happy eating toilet soup 5 Likes 1 Share

ruggedised:





stop mentioning me before I change am for you, if you want to argue with chino cc LasGidiOwner chino change am for me chino change am for me

One unemployed person taken out of that pit of unemployment

See her English sef. 21 Likes 2 Shares

orishirishi.. I don't have anything to say as long as the post is from imo state.

5 Likes

Ministry of Divorce!!! 9 Likes 2 Shares