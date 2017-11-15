₦airaland Forum

Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by computerwiz2: 3:30pm
imo state is in trouble. misplaced priorities. from statue to commissioner of happiness. does this gov need commissioner of happiness to know that most of the roads in the state are dilapidated? does he equally need the commissioner of happiness to know that the workers and pensioners are owed? does he need commissioner of happiness to make couples and pensioners happy who are owed salary arrears that runs into months and years? i weep for imo state though am not ibo.


I am truly surprised by the outbursts of young Nigerians on his excellency; Dr Rochas Okorocha. If you don't understand something, keep quite, read and research. Make good use of your senses

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by FortifiedCity: 3:31pm
angry

Mad Rochas knew that no sane person will accept that mad position so he appointed his mad sister to occupy the mad seat.

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:32pm
......

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by madridguy(m): 3:33pm
Gov. Rochas lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by darfay: 3:34pm
Our ipob brothers are naturally comedians

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Catalyst4real: 3:34pm
In a time were?

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by darfay: 3:36pm
FortifiedCity:
angry

Mad Rochas knew that no sane person will accept that mad position so he appointed his mad sister to occupy the mad seat.

In other words okoroawusa madness is a family disease

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Firefire(m): 3:36pm
APShit...

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Jochabed(f): 3:36pm
Happiness?? its just so uneccesary. You will be paid,but hundreds of imo citizens have and will not be paid their salaries,so how then can u bring happiness to couples who are not only going through marital challenges but financial challenges?

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by AZeD1(m): 3:39pm
To all Imolites in the house, accept my condolences. It's not easy to have a governor like Rochas.

To think we in Delta State complained about Ibori and Uduaghan.

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 3:42pm
grin imo state don enter.zoo is zoo

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 3:44pm
ruggedised:
angry
soon your master Obiano will make you comm of happiness

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ruggedised: 3:53pm
Kokolet11:
soon your master Obiano will make you comm of happiness

sharrap, obiano is better than that failure called okorocha

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 3:56pm
ruggedised:


sharrap, obiano is better than that failure called okorocha
lolz Hon chino comm for happiness Anambra state, loading.
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ruggedised: 4:00pm
Kokolet11:
lolz Hon chino comm for happiness Anambra state, loading.

unfortunately I'm not chino

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by MrMoney007: 4:01pm
Imo Omo state needs to wash their tears with Omo

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 4:05pm
ruggedised:

unfortunately I'm not chino
lolz Hon chino don't lie like Obiano
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ruggedised: 4:10pm
Kokolet11:
lolz Hon chino don't lie like Obiano

stop mentioning me before I change am for you, if you want to argue with chino cc LasGidiOwner
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by ERockson: 4:28pm
This woman killed English at her first tweet. Okorocha is insane

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:38pm
madridguy:
Gov. Rochas lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
I still dey laugh since morning
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Ejanla07: 4:49pm
NwaChibuzor33:
Every state must have a commissioner for happiness but it can never work in afonja state. Nothing in this world makes them happy. Even the amala and ewedu they eat, they are not happy eating such but they have no choice. A yoruba person will literally pick up a quarrel with you because you forgot to greet him that morning or because you did not help him pack his cloths when the rain started. They are all saddist. I've not even talked about the way they uproot human parts and fish for fresh skulls without feeling remorse.

who is happy eating toilet soup

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Kokolet11: 4:51pm
ruggedised:


stop mentioning me before I change am for you, if you want to argue with chino cc LasGidiOwner
chino change am for me
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Keneking: 5:00pm
One unemployed person taken out of that pit of unemployment shocked
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by tribalistseun: 5:03pm
See her English sef.

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Treasure17(m): 5:13pm
orishirishi.. I don't have anything to say as long as the post is from imo state.
Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by AngelicBeing: 5:44pm
angry

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Stingman: 5:53pm
Ministry of Divorce!!!

Re: Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner For Happiness In Imo Makes First Post On Twitter by Optional09: 6:00pm
“In a time were” lol grin

