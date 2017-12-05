₦airaland Forum

Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by AyoolaIgwe(m): 12:58am
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sworn in 28 new commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state.

He charged them to prove their worth in the service of the state and her people. One of the commissioners sworn in by the governor is his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha). She is now the state’s Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.

Ololo, who is married to Chuks, an engineer, was the All Progressives Congress’ candidate into the House of Representatives for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat in 2015 and she has served in various capacities since Okorocha became the state governor in 2011.

She had, before her new appointment, served as her brother’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Domestic Matters.

Swearing in the new commissioners and the Transition Committee Chairmen on Monday at the Imo International Convention Centre, Owerri, the governor charged them to leave their marks in their respective ministries and local governments.


He urged them to see themselves as men and women on a rescue mission.

The governor added that they had come to be part of the success story of his administration.

Okorocha said, “You are the privileged group that has the opportunity to make names for yourselves. I want to remind all of you that this appointment is not business as usual. We shall not tolerate any sharp practice or corruption of any type. Neither shall we accept indolence or laziness. You have been called to duty to help us to achieve our vision in the Rescue Mission Project.

“At this moment, I charge you all to be good ambassadors of the Rescue Mission wherever you find yourselves. To the Transition Committee Chairmen, you must ensure that ongoing projects must be completed especially the schools, chapels etc.”

He reiterated that what his administration had achieved so far had exceeded all that the previous administrations in the state, both civilian and military put together, had achieved.


The commissioners sworn in and their portfolios are: Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Information); Lady Ugochi Nnana-Okoro (Agric and Food Security); Gertrude Oduka (Primary and Secondary Education); Dr. Jones Uzoka (Niger Delta Affairs); Uchendu Mark (Public Utilities); and Gerald Okolie (Rural Development).

Others are Dr. Cyril Okafor (Tourism); Emmanuel Ojinere (Trade and Investment); Chief Lasbery Anyanwu (Transport); Onwueyiagwu Valentine (Youth Development); Mrs. Ngozi Njoku (Gender and Social Development); Chief Josephine Udoji (Works); Achilike Nwawuike (Internal Resources and Pension Matters); Prof. Emenalo Chizoba (Tertiary Education); Nwamerenini Chukwuka (Labour); and Dr. Iyke Njoku (Planning, Budget and Statistics).

The Transition Committee Chairmen sworn in include Okechukwu Onyechere(Ideato South); Sir Anyehe Okeneme (Ikeduru); Julius Onyeneho (Isiala Mbano); Akas Paschal, (Isu); Steve Odoemena (Mbaitoli); Eke Chidi (Ngor Okpala); Aloysius Onwuegbuchulam (Njaba); and Paschal Onwukaike (Nkwerre).


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/okorocha-swears-in-sister-as-happiness-commissioner/amp/

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by MONITZ: 1:07am
What kind of nepotism is this?This man is really taking Imolites on a ride and they seem to be helpless too,waiting and hoping his second term is done with asap.He is a mistake of a governor..

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by tripoli007(m): 1:09am
It is well cry
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by kocvalour(m): 1:31am
useless statue man

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by LasGidiOwner: 2:11am
..and you wonder why the state is cursed, useless and worthless. cheesy

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Amthol(m): 2:18am
Oga ooo just when you have concluded there is nothing new again
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Daniel2060(m): 2:48am
If the so called 'commissioner for happiness' can't make this my face smile/happy, then FORGETIT

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by ipobarecriminals: 3:03am
sad people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Rhea(f): 3:51am
AyoolaIgwe:

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha listed her biological sister, Mrs.Ogechi Ololo as Commissioner for “Happiness and Couples Fulfilment” Mrs. Ololo
already holds a key office in Government House, Owerri. She was among the 28 commissioners
the Governor swore in on Monday, 4th December, 2017 at the International Convention Centre, ICC, Owerri.
In his speech, the governor told them that they have been appointed to come and prove their worth in the service of the State and her people. The governor informed his audience that his administration has completed more than One Thousand Projects and
would do everything possible to complete the remaining ones before May 29, 2019.
He charged the new appointees to work
as if they have only few weeks to
deliver and leave their marks in their
respective Ministries and Local
Governments and to see themselves as
men and women on rescue mission,
adding that they have come to be part of
the success story of the administration
and to contribute their own quotas.
His words “You are the privileged group
that has the opportunity to make names
for yourselves, and put your signatures
in the sands of time. I want to remind
all of you that this appointment is not
business as usual. We shall not tolerate
any sharp practice or corruption of any
type. Neither shall we accept indolence
or laziness. You have been called to duty
to help us achieve our vision in the
Rescue Mission Project”.
He Continued “at this moment I charge
you all to be good ambassadors of the
Rescue Mission wherever you find
yourselves. To the Transition Committee
Chairman, you must ensure that on-
going projects must be completed
especially the Schools, Chapels etc”.
He reiterated that what his
administration has achieved so far has
exceeded all that the previous
administrations in the State, both
Civilian and Military, put together had
achieved pointing out that anybody with
contrary claim on that should make it
public.

Roachy Cockroachy Otuocha Okochi Okorocha cheesy cheesy grin grin
Just when you think his madness is subsiding, he suffers another relapse
Maybe next time, we should give him 54 birthday cakes each with vulture feathers on top grin grin cheesy cheesy

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by nedu666: 4:01am
ipobarecriminals:
sad people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper
i feel u my guy, its not easy to get a job of 30000 monthly. post harder or u will be sacked

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by AxeLord: 4:48am
This man is stupid

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by PointZerom: 5:27am
ipobarecriminals:
sad people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper


When IPOB saw the foolishness of this man that he has the mentality of an average shoe shiner roaming the street and baptise him with Okoroawusa, you, omenka python1 NgeneUkwenu Sarrki madridguy etc were insulting IPOBS, posterity is waiting for us all.

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by ibkkk(f): 5:27am
Lolssss...

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Alexandro15: 5:44am
Just Negodu!

The more you complain, the more he wastes money. Ndi Imo bear your cross. It's just for a short while now

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by orion7: 5:50am
apc party wants to destroy Nigeria

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Olalan(m): 5:53am
This guy is really a joke, just creating a senseless office for his relative to come and 'eat' from govt. purse. Happiness and fulfilment are things that are relative to individuals.
BTW what will be the measurement of performance for the the office.

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by jazon(m): 6:14am
Wtf
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Samusu(m): 6:23am
It is finished
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by boss01: 6:23am
Happiness commissioner indeed

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by sinistermind(m): 6:25am
Lmao.... When they said a ghost slapped this man, i laughed over it, i am now seeing signs that he really got slapped.

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by emeijeh(m): 6:26am
When we thought we have seen it all.


This truly confirms it...



Okorocha is MAD


Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by mazimee(m): 6:31am
"Commissioner for Happiness and Couple's Fulfilment"?

Da hell

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by proeast(m): 6:35am
Rochas the comedian!
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by bonechamberlain(m): 6:40am
haba how bad can this get
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by SalamRushdie: 6:42am
ipobarecriminals:
sad people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper

Buhari is even doing worse , the only APC actor giving APC a good name is Ambode

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by juman(m): 6:51am
Oh oh.

Yiigboo people. grin
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by policy12: 7:01am
Hmmm is this man really serious..

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Rochas2023: 7:02am
There is nothing wrong with this. Afterall happiness is one if the major things that make life sweet.

We all hustle so that we can make money, and enjoy the little happiness that is available.
Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by mansakhalifa(m): 7:02am
With this,I can now see that the governor wants to turn Imo state into another Bhutan. Today,he has appointed a commissioner for "HAPPINESS" who knows what he might do tomorrow?? Let me guess calculate Imo State's Gross Domestic Happiness[GDH] instead of Gross Domestic Product[GDP] like the Kingdom of Bhutan does every year. I am having a good laugh right now. Political Clown.

Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by amaco13: 7:04am
Okorocha appointment is now trending everywhere, but Wike's 800m SUV for lawmakers never trend like common appointment,hmmmmmm.

