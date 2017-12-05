₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by AyoolaIgwe(m): 12:58am
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sworn in 28 new commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by MONITZ: 1:07am
What kind of nepotism is this?This man is really taking Imolites on a ride and they seem to be helpless too,waiting and hoping his second term is done with asap.He is a mistake of a governor..
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by tripoli007(m): 1:09am
It is well
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by kocvalour(m): 1:31am
useless statue man
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by LasGidiOwner: 2:11am
..and you wonder why the state is cursed, useless and worthless.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Amthol(m): 2:18am
Oga ooo just when you have concluded there is nothing new again
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Daniel2060(m): 2:48am
If the so called 'commissioner for happiness' can't make this my face smile/happy, then FORGETIT
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by ipobarecriminals: 3:03am
people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Rhea(f): 3:51am
AyoolaIgwe:
Roachy Cockroachy Otuocha Okochi Okorocha
Just when you think his madness is subsiding, he suffers another relapse
Maybe next time, we should give him 54 birthday cakes each with vulture feathers on top
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by nedu666: 4:01am
ipobarecriminals:i feel u my guy, its not easy to get a job of 30000 monthly. post harder or u will be sacked
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by AxeLord: 4:48am
This man is stupid
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by PointZerom: 5:27am
ipobarecriminals:
When IPOB saw the foolishness of this man that he has the mentality of an average shoe shiner roaming the street and baptise him with Okoroawusa, you, omenka python1 NgeneUkwenu Sarrki madridguy etc were insulting IPOBS, posterity is waiting for us all.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by ibkkk(f): 5:27am
Lolssss...
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Alexandro15: 5:44am
Just Negodu!
The more you complain, the more he wastes money. Ndi Imo bear your cross. It's just for a short while now
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by orion7: 5:50am
apc party wants to destroy Nigeria
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Olalan(m): 5:53am
This guy is really a joke, just creating a senseless office for his relative to come and 'eat' from govt. purse. Happiness and fulfilment are things that are relative to individuals.
BTW what will be the measurement of performance for the the office.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by jazon(m): 6:14am
Wtf
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Samusu(m): 6:23am
It is finished
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by boss01: 6:23am
Happiness commissioner indeed
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by sinistermind(m): 6:25am
Lmao.... When they said a ghost slapped this man, i laughed over it, i am now seeing signs that he really got slapped.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by emeijeh(m): 6:26am
When we thought we have seen it all.
This truly confirms it...
Okorocha is MAD
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by mazimee(m): 6:31am
"Commissioner for Happiness and Couple's Fulfilment"?
Da hell
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by proeast(m): 6:35am
Rochas the comedian!
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by bonechamberlain(m): 6:40am
haba how bad can this get
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by SalamRushdie: 6:42am
ipobarecriminals:
Buhari is even doing worse , the only APC actor giving APC a good name is Ambode
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by juman(m): 6:51am
Oh oh.
Yiigboo people.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by policy12: 7:01am
Hmmm is this man really serious..
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by Rochas2023: 7:02am
There is nothing wrong with this. Afterall happiness is one if the major things that make life sweet.
We all hustle so that we can make money, and enjoy the little happiness that is available.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by mansakhalifa(m): 7:02am
With this,I can now see that the governor wants to turn Imo state into another Bhutan. Today,he has appointed a commissioner for "HAPPINESS" who knows what he might do tomorrow?? Let me guess calculate Imo State's Gross Domestic Happiness[GDH] instead of Gross Domestic Product[GDP] like the Kingdom of Bhutan does every year. I am having a good laugh right now. Political Clown.
|Re: Okorocha Appoints His Sister, Ogechi Ololo, As Commissioner For Happiness by amaco13: 7:04am
Okorocha appointment is now trending everywhere, but Wike's 800m SUV for lawmakers never trend like common appointment,hmmmmmm.
