Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sworn in 28 new commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state.



He charged them to prove their worth in the service of the state and her people. One of the commissioners sworn in by the governor is his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha). She is now the state’s Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.



Ololo, who is married to Chuks, an engineer, was the All Progressives Congress’ candidate into the House of Representatives for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat in 2015 and she has served in various capacities since Okorocha became the state governor in 2011.



She had, before her new appointment, served as her brother’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Domestic Matters.



Swearing in the new commissioners and the Transition Committee Chairmen on Monday at the Imo International Convention Centre, Owerri, the governor charged them to leave their marks in their respective ministries and local governments.





He urged them to see themselves as men and women on a rescue mission.



The governor added that they had come to be part of the success story of his administration.



Okorocha said, “You are the privileged group that has the opportunity to make names for yourselves. I want to remind all of you that this appointment is not business as usual. We shall not tolerate any sharp practice or corruption of any type. Neither shall we accept indolence or laziness. You have been called to duty to help us to achieve our vision in the Rescue Mission Project.



“At this moment, I charge you all to be good ambassadors of the Rescue Mission wherever you find yourselves. To the Transition Committee Chairmen, you must ensure that ongoing projects must be completed especially the schools, chapels etc.”



He reiterated that what his administration had achieved so far had exceeded all that the previous administrations in the state, both civilian and military put together, had achieved.





The commissioners sworn in and their portfolios are: Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Information); Lady Ugochi Nnana-Okoro (Agric and Food Security); Gertrude Oduka (Primary and Secondary Education); Dr. Jones Uzoka (Niger Delta Affairs); Uchendu Mark (Public Utilities); and Gerald Okolie (Rural Development).



Others are Dr. Cyril Okafor (Tourism); Emmanuel Ojinere (Trade and Investment); Chief Lasbery Anyanwu (Transport); Onwueyiagwu Valentine (Youth Development); Mrs. Ngozi Njoku (Gender and Social Development); Chief Josephine Udoji (Works); Achilike Nwawuike (Internal Resources and Pension Matters); Prof. Emenalo Chizoba (Tertiary Education); Nwamerenini Chukwuka (Labour); and Dr. Iyke Njoku (Planning, Budget and Statistics).



The Transition Committee Chairmen sworn in include Okechukwu Onyechere(Ideato South); Sir Anyehe Okeneme (Ikeduru); Julius Onyeneho (Isiala Mbano); Akas Paschal, (Isu); Steve Odoemena (Mbaitoli); Eke Chidi (Ngor Okpala); Aloysius Onwuegbuchulam (Njaba); and Paschal Onwukaike (Nkwerre).



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/okorocha-swears-in-sister-as-happiness-commissioner/amp/

What kind of nepotism is this?This man is really taking Imolites on a ride and they seem to be helpless too,waiting and hoping his second term is done with asap.He is a mistake of a governor.. 48 Likes 5 Shares

It is well

useless statue man 8 Likes

..and you wonder why the state is cursed, useless and worthless. 4 Likes

Oga ooo just when you have concluded there is nothing new again

If the so called 'commissioner for happiness' can't make this my face smile/happy, then FORGETIT 18 Likes

people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper 1 Like

Roachy Cockroachy Otuocha Okochi Okorocha

Just when you think his madness is subsiding, he suffers another relapse

Maybe next time, we should give him 54 birthday cakes each with vulture feathers on top Roachy Cockroachy Otuocha Okochi OkorochaJust when you think his madness is subsiding, he suffers another relapseMaybe next time, we should give him 54 birthday cakes each with vulture feathers on top 9 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper i feel u my guy, its not easy to get a job of 30000 monthly. post harder or u will be sacked i feel u my guy, its not easy to get a job of 30000 monthly. post harder or u will be sacked 25 Likes 1 Share

This man is stupid 2 Likes 1 Share

ipobarecriminals:

people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper



When IPOB saw the foolishness of this man that he has the mentality of an average shoe shiner roaming the street and baptise him with Okoroawusa, you, omenka python1 NgeneUkwenu Sarrki madridguy etc were insulting IPOBS, posterity is waiting for us all. When IPOB saw the foolishness of this man that he has the mentality of an average shoe shiner roaming the street and baptise him with Okoroawusa, you, omenka python1 NgeneUkwenu Sarrki madridguy etc were insulting IPOBS, posterity is waiting for us all. 19 Likes 1 Share

Lolssss... 1 Like

Just Negodu!



The more you complain, the more he wastes money. Ndi Imo bear your cross. It's just for a short while now 4 Likes

apc party wants to destroy Nigeria 3 Likes

This guy is really a joke, just creating a senseless office for his relative to come and 'eat' from govt. purse. Happiness and fulfilment are things that are relative to individuals.

BTW what will be the measurement of performance for the the office. 4 Likes

Wtf

It is finished

Happiness commissioner indeed 1 Like

Lmao.... When they said a ghost slapped this man, i laughed over it, i am now seeing signs that he really got slapped. 12 Likes 1 Share

When we thought we have seen it all.





This truly confirms it...







Okorocha is MAD





This truly confirms it...Okorocha is 29 Likes 6 Shares

"Commissioner for Happiness and Couple's Fulfilment"?



Da hell 1 Like

Rochas the comedian!

haba how bad can this get

ipobarecriminals:

people like dis charlatan make APC look like a misfit,useless /hopeless party..From sigidi to misfortune.It is well with independent PIGS of Bia........*dive unda blanket* No weapon fashion against me shall prosper

Buhari is even doing worse , the only APC actor giving APC a good name is Ambode Buhari is even doing worse , the only APC actor giving APC a good name is Ambode 10 Likes





Yiigboo people. Oh oh.Yiigboo people.

Hmmm is this man really serious.. 4 Likes

There is nothing wrong with this. Afterall happiness is one if the major things that make life sweet.



We all hustle so that we can make money, and enjoy the little happiness that is available.

With this,I can now see that the governor wants to turn Imo state into another Bhutan. Today,he has appointed a commissioner for "HAPPINESS" who knows what he might do tomorrow?? Let me guess calculate Imo State's Gross Domestic Happiness[GDH] instead of Gross Domestic Product[GDP] like the Kingdom of Bhutan does every year. I am having a good laugh right now. Political Clown. 1 Like