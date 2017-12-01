₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 09:58 PM
Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by OneHead: 5:29pm
Political Tussle Unrests Imo State House Of Assembly
Three Officers Step Down,
Oguwuike, Offor, Igwim Take Over
Drama In Imo State House Of Assembly As 3 Principal Officers Resign
3 Principal officers of Imo State House of Assembly have this afternoon resigned from their positions, citing the overall interest of the House, and the State reasons.
They are:
Hon. Lugard Osuji Majority Leader.
Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, Deputy Majority Leader.
Hon. Marcel Odunze, Chief Whip.
While the APC in the state had written to acknowledge the move by the Majority leader and his deputy, the chief whip seemed to have outsmarted the party, as his resignation took the party unawares.
Meanwhile, the trio have been replaced thus:
Hon. Barr. Uche Oguwuike, Majority Leader
Hon. Chinedu Offor, Deputy Majority Leader,
Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim, Chief whip.
Today's sitting was quite dramatic as more than half of the members refused to enter the hallowed chambers of the House of Assembly in a bid to frustrate the proceedings, by way of quorum, but rather they sat in the gallery, clad in jeans and shirts, an watched the sitting in utter discontent.
Watch Video:
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by marshalldgreat: 7:27pm
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Keneking: 7:34pm
Buhari should send his jet fighter
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by OneHead: 7:42pm
Keneking:
To do mini?
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by yarimo(m): 7:55pm
Keneking:effect of too much intake of WEED, I SMH for you
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by TheHistorian(m): 7:55pm
Is the recent Okorocha's display of unparalleled madness not enough reason to even denounce one's indigeneship of Imo state??
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by link2ok22: 7:56pm
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by judey1992(m): 7:56pm
When the centre cannot no longer hold...
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by amiibaby(f): 7:56pm
Okorohausa have done his worse... Come 2019 I will be smilling with my pvc
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by nwakibie3(m): 7:56pm
They should impeach that useless governor
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by mrvitalis(m): 7:56pm
This guys can become Heros if they just impeach
That's usless governor of ours
Okorocha is a disgrace to the Igbo race
I have always seen the fraud in him from day one
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:56pm
From moulding statues to appointing "happiness commisioner"!
Rochas should be certified a total loss.
That guy's gone! Just gone!
What baffles me is, when exactly did it happen?
When did the bug drill into his brain?
Wonder of wonders.
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by emeijeh(m): 7:57pm
That state again!
No statue for the 3 musketeers sha
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by 9jatatafo(m): 7:57pm
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Fresia01(f): 7:57pm
IMO state the Eastern Heartland.. Now a caricature state. God dey!!
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by IBpaul(m): 7:58pm
For the interest of the whole state, nice move gentle men
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by givan(m): 7:58pm
Imo should stop making the news for now. biko, the embarrassment is too much.
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by EagleScribes: 7:59pm
Okorocha should erect a statue for each of them to be appeased
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Edu3Again: 8:00pm
thunder go fire anybody from Kogi or Benue wey go tell me say,
dem Governors worse pass Imo State.
Is there any other Governor as useless as Rochas who made his sister Commissioner for enjoyment?
Imo State people impeach that guy.
Na now I believe say Ghost slap am true true.
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by kay29000(m): 8:00pm
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by purpose32: 8:01pm
Buhari cef
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by afbstrategies: 8:01pm
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Saintsbrown(m): 8:02pm
In imo state, Rochas and Family is like God.
No functional house of Assembly.
No functional local government election / chairman since inception let alone chancellors.
Commissioners are mere furniture.
Workers are being owed
Every affairs in the state is being taken over by Rochas and his family members.
Worst state in Nigeria.
APC is a Big mistake.
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Referendum50(f): 8:06pm
Zombies will run here to defend the Okoroawusa
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by kinibigdeal(m): 8:08pm
amiibaby:
If Okorocha wants 5 term he will get it, all he need is okorocha rice and a statues to attracts investment
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by Heylius(m): 8:15pm
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by smartmey61(m): 8:24pm
something is wrong somewhere, naija politifcian are not used to resigning,
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by AishaBuhari: 8:25pm
Edu3Again:No talk again make him no erect Seun statue
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by amiibaby(f): 8:36pm
kinibigdeal:you don't know what u are saying
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by PHIPEX(m): 8:42pm
Ever since Okorocha got the spiritual slap his brain got drained
Re: Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly by ofuonyebi: 8:51pm
check these men pot belly well...they are belleful with dinning with okorocha..
the next step is that they want to port...for save landing because okorocha like mimiko no go fit win 3rd-time agenda!
yeye people...who them dey deceive?
