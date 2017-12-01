Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lugard Osuji, Kennedy Ibeh, Marcel Odunze Resign From Imo House Of Assembly (11084 Views)

Three Officers Step Down,



Oguwuike, Offor, Igwim Take Over









Drama In Imo State House Of Assembly As 3 Principal Officers Resign

3 Principal officers of Imo State House of Assembly have this afternoon resigned from their positions, citing the overall interest of the House, and the State reasons.



They are:

Hon. Lugard Osuji Majority Leader.

Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, Deputy Majority Leader.

Hon. Marcel Odunze, Chief Whip.



While the APC in the state had written to acknowledge the move by the Majority leader and his deputy, the chief whip seemed to have outsmarted the party, as his resignation took the party unawares.



Meanwhile, the trio have been replaced thus:

Hon. Barr. Uche Oguwuike, Majority Leader

Hon. Chinedu Offor, Deputy Majority Leader,

Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim, Chief whip.



Today's sitting was quite dramatic as more than half of the members refused to enter the hallowed chambers of the House of Assembly in a bid to frustrate the proceedings, by way of quorum, but rather they sat in the gallery, clad in jeans and shirts, an watched the sitting in utter discontent.



Watch Video:

Buhari should send his jet fighter 3 Likes

Keneking:

Buhari should send his jet fighter

To do mini? To do mini? 2 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Buhari should send his jet fighter effect of too much intake of WEED, I SMH for you effect of too much intake of WEED, I SMH for you 5 Likes

Is the recent Okorocha's display of unparalleled madness not enough reason to even denounce one's indigeneship of Imo state?? 22 Likes 1 Share

When the centre cannot no longer hold... 3 Likes

Okorohausa have done his worse... Come 2019 I will be smilling with my pvc 8 Likes

They should impeach that useless governor 3 Likes

This guys can become Heros if they just impeach

That's usless governor of ours



Okorocha is a disgrace to the Igbo race



I have always seen the fraud in him from day one 9 Likes 2 Shares

From moulding statues to appointing "happiness commisioner"!



Rochas should be certified a total loss.



That guy's gone! Just gone!



What baffles me is, when exactly did it happen?



When did the bug drill into his brain?



Wonder of wonders. 4 Likes 1 Share

No statue for the 3 musketeers sha 3 Likes

#Endoldpolitician

IMO state the Eastern Heartland.. Now a caricature state. God dey!! 6 Likes

For the interest of the whole state, nice move gentle men 2 Likes

Imo should stop making the news for now. biko, the embarrassment is too much. 6 Likes

Okorocha should erect a statue for each of them to be appeased 9 Likes

thunder go fire anybody from Kogi or Benue wey go tell me say,

dem Governors worse pass Imo State.



Is there any other Governor as useless as Rochas who made his sister Commissioner for enjoyment?



Imo State people impeach that guy.



Na now I believe say Ghost slap am true true.

dem Governors worse pass Imo State.Is there any other Governor as useless as Rochas who made his sister Commissioner for enjoyment?Imo State people impeach that guy. 7 Likes

Buhari cef 2 Likes

In imo state, Rochas and Family is like God.

No functional house of Assembly.

No functional local government election / chairman since inception let alone chancellors.

Commissioners are mere furniture.

Workers are being owed

Every affairs in the state is being taken over by Rochas and his family members.

Worst state in Nigeria.

APC is a Big mistake. 5 Likes

Zombies will run here to defend the Okoroawusa 3 Likes

amiibaby:

Okorohausa have done his worse... Come 2019 I will be smilling with my pvc

If Okorocha wants 5 term he will get it, all he need is okorocha rice and a statues to attracts investment If Okorocha wants 5 term he will get it, all he need is okorocha rice and a statues to attracts investment

#turnallpolytechnictouniversity

something is wrong somewhere, naija politifcian are not used to resigning, 2 Likes

Edu3Again:

thunder go fire anybody from Kogi or Benue wey go tell me say,

dem Governors worse pass Imo State.



Is there any other Governor as useless as Rochas who made his sister Commissioner for enjoyment?



Imo State people impeach that guy.



Na now I believe say Ghost slap am true true.

dem Governors worse pass Imo State.Is there any other Governor as useless as Rochas who made his sister Commissioner for enjoyment?Imo State people impeach that guy.

No talk again make him no erect Seun statue No talk again make him no erect Seun statue 7 Likes 1 Share

If Okorocha wants 5 term he will get it, all he need is okorocha rice and a statues to attracts investment you don't know what u are saying you don't know what u are saying 1 Like

Ever since Okorocha got the spiritual slap his brain got drained 2 Likes