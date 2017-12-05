₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Blue3k2: 6:08pm
Nasarawa State Government said it generated about N5.5 billion as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, between January and October 2017.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/251483-nasarawa-generates-n5-5-billion-igr-ten-months.html
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by python1: 6:11pm
Good one there. But that is far less than the annual expenditure/budget na. Anyway, dem try sha.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by zakim(m): 6:12pm
good
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Blue3k2: 6:16pm
that's terrible. Their tax base pays hardly anything in terms of IGR. I'm going to assume the base is 100k. That's only 5500 naira per month. What's is the state suppose to do with those peanuts?
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Homeboiy(m): 6:27pm
Money they generated from those ashawoos at state hotel lafia
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by TheHistorian(m): 8:27pm
ANAMBRA;;OVER TO YOU.
Be it an inflated figure,atleast declare your total IGR.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by talk2ekpa(m): 8:27pm
This is a good effort as far as Am concern.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by kay29000(m): 8:29pm
Interesting
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by OneKinGuy(m): 8:29pm
OMO, Na blood Money
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by OrestesDante(m): 8:30pm
∆ That's 550million monthly.
Nassarawa? Nassarawa?? Na wa o ∆
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Olasco93: 8:30pm
That is too low for a State like Nasarawa that has the highest number of Solid Mineral resources in the country. They should do more and maximize their potentials.
What if they are to live/survive from their own personal revenue and no assistant from Federal Government?
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Daniel058(m): 8:30pm
Somebody hellllpppp!
Which one is greater
-1.5 or - 2.5
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by bigpicture001: 8:31pm
some states are unduly in a race against themselves for who post the higher returns of IGR per year..its a shame that their revenue drive does not consider the impact of poverty growth caused by it within their state...shameless economics of paper works!!!!!
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by chixophyta01(m): 8:32pm
impressive
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by BruncleZuma: 8:33pm
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:35pm
Whrs the sense in raising 5.5bn but spending close to 60bn ?
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Drbarmes(m): 8:36pm
from keffi to nyanya...
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Ahmed0336(m): 8:36pm
Despite the low IGR to be honest the governor is trying. Lafia dat used to be a glorified local govt has seen transformations of recent. I was impressed with what i saw on ground the last time i visited there.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by xynerise(m): 8:37pm
I doubt the authentication of this figure
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by ofuonyebi: 8:39pm
this is to say that if all govs stop running like blind men to Abuja for allocation
by thinking of IGR and other areas of financial growth...then, 9ja will regain it s lost
glory and they will not owe their workers a dime!
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by AishaBuhari: 8:40pm
With so much generated revenue from each states, yet the hunger story is overwhelming!
It's only in Nigeria We Save to Starve. The government bleeds its citizens for their gains.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by liberalsinnerx: 8:43pm
What most people don't know is over 65% of Nasarawa businesses and land are controlled by Jew Igbo developers. When I served there, I was shocked at the amount of Igbos there; they speak Hausa like typical northerners. Afonjas think Jew developers are only in Lagos. We have not even added Abuja where they control over 70% of landed properties, and over 60% of businesses.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Hector09(m): 8:45pm
Very poor 5.5 billion naira in 10 months, dnt tell me that obi, akpor LGA here in rivers stated generate more revenue that nasarawa
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by liberalsinnerx: 8:50pm
Hector09:
Typical Afonja, including Igbo towns in the comparison to cause discord between Igbos and Nasarawa people...wicked evil things. Better than your useless skull mining IGR
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by BEENUEL: 8:51pm
OGUN state generates this same amount in 3months
Not to mention the state beside it....some guys will tire me....
Awon didirin
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Antipob777(f): 8:57pm
While the Northern states are making progress, the states in the south east are busy shouting marginalization even when they contribute nothing to the FG IGR.
Stop allocation from the FG and see SE turn to a forest.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by ODVanguard: 8:59pm
liberalsinnerx:
Damn! You folks can never change. See as e dey pull out percentages out of his anus. Since we all know you made all that up, why not just make it a 100%? You feel me? Smh.
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by HajimeSaito: 9:03pm
Only?
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Hector09(m): 9:06pm
liberalsinnerx:i dnt get u bro, am frm rivers state nd d last time i check rivers state is nt igbo
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by Blue3k2: 9:09pm
liberalsinnerx:
Can you explain why these developers pay next to nothing in taxes. The revenue collected is absymal. Lol this is empty chest beating like the state is very developed. 65% of land is owned by Jewish Igbo developers?
|Re: Nasarawa Generates N5.5 Billion IGR In Ten Months by adecz: 9:12pm
And they'll be making budget
of over 100bn naira.
Going cap in hand to Abuja
for handouts, bailouts & Paris Club.
Our new crop of leaders are just
one big joke. Taking Nigerians for
a long ride.
I cry for this country..
