Nasarawa State Government said it generated about N5.5 billion as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, between January and October 2017.



Ayuba Ayenajeh, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, said this on Tuesday while giving the breakdown of the 2018 budget to journalists in Lafia.



Mr. Ayenajeh said the review of the 2017 budget indicated that, of the over N91.48 billion total expected revenue receipts from all sources, N52.04 billion, representing 56.8 per cent was realised as at October.



He said the state had an opening balance of N6.4 billion; got N20.7 billion as statutory revenue allocation; N7.1billion value added tax; N8.6 billion budget support and N2.09 billion exchange gain.



Other sources include: excess crude savings N733 million; aids and grants N533 million and special allocation N390 million.



According to him, N24.7 billion was spent on recurrent items as against the N40.2 billion budgeted for recurrent expenditure for the 2017 fiscal year.



He said N44.07 billion was budgeted for capital spending in the 2017 fiscal year but N20.6 billion was spent on capital projects.



“This indicates a recurrent spending of about 27 per cent and 22.5 per cent capital expenditure of government total spending for the 2017 fiscal year,’’ he said.



On the 2018 budget proposal, christened “Budget of Sustainable development,’’ Mr. Ayenajeh said it was focused on completion of all on-going projects.’’



He said it was meant to “create enabling environment for investment; encouraging and supporting agricultural production as a way of boosting production.”



The commissioner explained that N122.8 billion budget of the state for the 2018 fiscal year had a component of N71.06 billion capital expenditure, N45.2 billion recurrent expenditure and N6.6 billion consolidated revenue fund.



“The 2018 is geared toward sustaining the solid socio-economic foundation laid by this administration since 2011.



“Government is determined to ensure that all on-going projects were fully completed and fully paid for in the 2018 fiscal year.



“However, new projects and programmes with direct bearing on the lives of the people will be started and completed.’’



Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/251483-nasarawa-generates-n5-5-billion-igr-ten-months.html

Good one there. But that is far less than the annual expenditure/budget na. Anyway, dem try sha.

good

that's terrible. Their tax base pays hardly anything in terms of IGR. I'm going to assume the base is 100k. That's only 5500 naira per month. What's is the state suppose to do with those peanuts? that's terrible. Their tax base pays hardly anything in terms of IGR. I'm going to assume the base is 100k. That's only 5500 naira per month. What's is the state suppose to do with those peanuts?

Money they generated from those ashawoos at state hotel lafia

ANAMBRA;;OVER TO YOU.



Be it an inflated figure,atleast declare your total IGR. Be it an inflated figure,atleast declare your total IGR. 10 Likes







Interesting

OMO, Na blood Money







∆ That's 550million monthly.



Nassarawa? Nassarawa?? Na wa o ∆

That is too low for a State like Nasarawa that has the highest number of Solid Mineral resources in the country. They should do more and maximize their potentials.

What if they are to live/survive from their own personal revenue and no assistant from Federal Government? 2 Likes

Somebody hellllpppp!





Which one is greater



-1.5 or - 2.5

some states are unduly in a race against themselves for who post the higher returns of IGR per year..its a shame that their revenue drive does not consider the impact of poverty growth caused by it within their state...shameless economics of paper works!!!!!

impressive

Whrs the sense in raising 5.5bn but spending close to 60bn ?

from keffi to nyanya...

Despite the low IGR to be honest the governor is trying. Lafia dat used to be a glorified local govt has seen transformations of recent. I was impressed with what i saw on ground the last time i visited there. 1 Like

I doubt the authentication of this figure 1 Like

this is to say that if all govs stop running like blind men to Abuja for allocation



by thinking of IGR and other areas of financial growth...then, 9ja will regain it s lost



glory and they will not owe their workers a dime!

With so much generated revenue from each states, yet the hunger story is overwhelming!



It's only in Nigeria We Save to Starve. The government bleeds its citizens for their gains.

What most people don't know is over 65% of Nasarawa businesses and land are controlled by Jew Igbo developers. When I served there, I was shocked at the amount of Igbos there; they speak Hausa like typical northerners. Afonjas think Jew developers are only in Lagos. We have not even added Abuja where they control over 70% of landed properties, and over 60% of businesses.

Very poor 5.5 billion naira in 10 months, dnt tell me that obi, akpor LGA here in rivers stated generate more revenue that nasarawa 2 Likes

Typical Afonja, including Igbo towns in the comparison to cause discord between Igbos and Nasarawa people...wicked evil things. Better than your useless skull mining IGR Typical Afonja, including Igbo towns in the comparison to cause discord between Igbos and Nasarawa people...wicked evil things. Better than your useless skull mining IGR

OGUN state generates this same amount in 3months



Not to mention the state beside it....some guys will tire me....



Awon didirin 1 Like

While the Northern states are making progress, the states in the south east are busy shouting marginalization even when they contribute nothing to the FG IGR.



Stop allocation from the FG and see SE turn to a forest.

Damn! You folks can never change. See as e dey pull out percentages out of his anus. Since we all know you made all that up, why not just make it a 100%? You feel me? Smh. Damn! You folks can never change. See as e dey pull out percentages out of his anus. Since we all know you made all that up, why not just make it a 100%? You feel me? Smh. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Only?

Typical Afonja, including Igbo towns in the comparison to cause discord between Igbos and Nasarawa people...wicked evil things. Better than your useless skull mining IGR i dnt get u bro, am frm rivers state nd d last time i check rivers state is nt igbo i dnt get u bro, am frm rivers state nd d last time i check rivers state is nt igbo 2 Likes

Can you explain why these developers pay next to nothing in taxes. The revenue collected is absymal. Lol this is empty chest beating like the state is very developed. 65% of land is owned by Jewish Igbo developers? Can you explain why these developers pay next to nothing in taxes. The revenue collected is absymal. Lol this is empty chest beating like the state is very developed.65% of land is owned by Jewish Igbo developers? 5 Likes