Short story. Written by: Danny Walker.(Deadrat) Published by: Gucciqueen (pinky)

INTRODUCTION. Its been 2 weeks since the burial of Collins, family and friends had consoled her over the lose, they both had 2 kids, Andy 10 and Mercy, 4. The death of Collins had come as a surprise because he was a man in his late 30s. He was very wealthy, so people had concluded that his business rivals had killed him but there was something no one knew.

Collins was poisoned.... 1 Like

22nd october 2017. 11:15pm.

Margret was in the bedroom, sitting on the bed with a blanket covered up to her waist, she holds her gaze to her phone screen, a tecno phantom 6. She is smiling brightly and didn't seem like a woman who had lost a loved one.. She was excited over whatever she was reading on her mobile, she gives a short loud laugh raising her face then focusing on the phone again.

Suddenly she shivers lightly as she felt like ice had dropped on her arms which slowly vanishes.

"Jeez! What was that?" she asked quietly. Cold white air escaped her mouth, that was weird, just then her phone rings, she picks up the mobile then look at the number calling, she got perplexed on seeing the strange number, she concluded it was the service provider calling. Probably to talk to her about callers tune. She touches the cancel icon and terminate the call,flings the phone to the bed then goes back to her surfing on the other mobile. The phone rings again, she picks the phone and sees the same number..

She flings it again and after sometime the ringing stops. She then paused as she taught to herself "the service provider don't call twice in a roll" As she thought, the phone rang again, she picks it and looks at the number.

"What kind of number is this? She asked no one; the number appears to be two digits thrice "696969" suddenly there was a loud scream from the other end of the call that almost shattered her ear drum, and in a quick reflex she flings the phone to the bed, her heart beat loudly. The screaming continues, she could hear the female scream loudly from the phone on the bed, she was in shock as the screaming continued..

"Here me! Please stop! Lord lucifer forgive me! The pain! Jesus save me! Angel Michael! Here my cry! My eyes are falling!" the screaming was getting louder as margret block her ear but it didn't help. More voices joined, she immediately picks the phone and sends it to the wall and scattering the 350,000 naira mobile and the horrow stops. 2 Likes

Margret was so scared and breathing heavily, she gets up quickly from the bed, looking at the destroyed mobile and wondering what just happened, was someone playing a stupid trick on her? Was she imagining things? Did her mobile just receive a signal from hell?!

"That's impossible" she said loudly looking around the room, suddenly she hears her other phone ring.

"Jesus not again!" she looked at the phone, she walks closer then picks up the phone and sees the same number calling. She immediately throws the phone to the bed and withdraws quickly.

"I will kill whoever is doing this" She pointed to the phone. The ringing stops, she quickly goes to the phone and remove the battery and sim card and throws the phone to the bed. Her instinct told her that she was going to see worse tonight, she didn't want to believe it until the phantom6 6 rings again..



I'm here! Thanks for the invite...if it's gonna be scary, biko please tell me

Margret was in the greatest shock of her life, she now knows this was beyond normal but who could be calling her or what could be calling her? She walked closer slowly and picked up the phone to see the same number, she looks at the back of the phone, there was no battery or sim but it was ringing.. She managed to put herseft together and not freak out, she picked the call but didn't put it to her ear and after 10secs there was no screaming, she slowly takes the phone to her ear but doesn't say anything.

"Hello Margret" a familiar voice spoke, she didn't want to believe it was who she thought.

"Who is this?"she questioned.

"its me honey.... Collins" he said and there seems to be excitement in his voice.

"Collins" she repeated then takes a deep breath, she tries to wake up from this dream but couldn't because this was real..



Continuation:



"Yes love... Its I" He said, she felt her legs weaken, she manage to sit down before she fainted, she then tries to act normal.

"OK?... Why... sorry, how did you do it? She stammered.

"How did i do what? He asked.

"How are you calling me? You are dead? And where are you? She was confused.

"Well, there seems to be a kind of revolution going on here in hell. Alot of demons and entities revolting against lord lucifer and his host. Some of us kind of got freed during the chaos and hell gates were brought down, lots of souls have been slayed by fallen angels for going out but i managed to breakthrough" He explained and suddenly there was a loud scream and snaring of a beast.

"What was that?" Margret asked. "a beast being killed" He replied;

Margret couldn't believe this was happening, she would have doubted but the phone she was talking with had no sim and battery in it.

Why are you calling me? She wasn't sure she wanted to ask that.

"I want to bring you here" he replied. 1 Like

Her heart skipped a beat.

"Wh.. what did you say?

I want to bring you here you bitch" he yelled and frightened her more.

"No no no please i don't want to come there" she cried.

"OK! So i'm the one who deserves hell right?" He was angry.

"You are a wicked bitch"

"Please Collins, i am sorry" she begged.

"I can't forgive, i am already dead and so will you in few hours"

She cried but he didn't care.

"Please i don't want to die" she pleaded but those words got him angry.

"You killed me, remember? Now you don't want to die" he reminded her.

She cried as she looked around believing he might appear soon.

"I love you so much but you betrayed me... I know everything now... I will do horrible things to you tonight as i have done to doctor Oscar and Vincent" he said," she was speechless.

"The kids" Collins said, Margret heart jumped, she went on her knees.

"Please don't touch them"

"Before our wedding day, you slept with Vincent and you deceived me into believing it was my pregnancy. 1 Like

Lefulefu lalas247 tosyne2much kozmicity sinaj biacan queensekxy sexybbstar motun2017 augustap rebirthforgoody Jesus! Please,let me sleep this night. I sleep alone. Jesus! Please,let me sleep this night. I sleep alone.