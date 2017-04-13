Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo (16344 Views)

Rochas Okorocha unveiled the post during the swearing in of 27 other new commissioners for Imo State.



It is not the first questionable decision the governor has made in recent times.



Earlier this year, he unveiled a statue dedicated to South African President Jacob Zuma - a man who has no apparent links to the south-eastern state .



http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42239108



A Nigerian governor has created a new role for his sister - as commissioner for happiness and couples' fulfilment.

Rochas Okorocha unveiled the post during the swearing in of 27 other new commissioners for Imo State.

Lalasticlala

This gov should be impeached immediately because he is an embarrassment to Nigeria. Buhari should declare a state emergency in the state because the law makers and people of the state appears to be helpless.

sometimes I feel ashamed to tell people that i'm from Imo state because of this man. 152 Likes 4 Shares

So they're against hapiness? 2 Likes 1 Share

What about the daura family members in power? 7 Likes

Ibos are the ones marginalising themselves. 12 Likes

When we believe every Nigerian is a sane human being. Rocha's is a example of wasted space and time.

Commissioner for enjoyment matters

Commissioner for comedy matters

His highly insane excellence Rocha's owellemistake okorofool. 33 Likes 4 Shares

O'Lord give governor Okorocha the grace of shame. He have lost it. Rochas have no shame. 15 Likes

Reminds me of the billboard erected after shaking hands with Obama



Rochas mumu na international 42 Likes 1 Share

Tapout:

Tapout:

sometimes I feel ashamed to tell people that i'm from Imo state because of this man.

Heya! Kpele ehn?! I also feel ashamed for you o. Okorocha is a national disgrace to all of us

Imo people are angry because of a commissoner for happiness



What a contradiction 32 Likes

I am a proud Imolite and Rocha's is a working Governor, today owerri is among the most beautiful state capital I. Nigeria, imolites are happy people, the installment of a commissioner oh happiness is highly welcomed, little minds will not understand now but will copy later. Haters go and die 3 Likes 3 Shares

Is this true?

Nawa o.

Why is Dia different reports here and there over this.

If it is true, okorocha has messed up in a big way

Ngene will jump in his support because Okorocha is in APC and supports Bubu 5 Likes





This man is really sick This is so funnyThis man is really sick 25 Likes

Nwades:

Nwades:

I am a proud Imolite and Rocha's is a working Governor, today owerri is among the most beautiful state capital I. Nigeria, imolites are happy people, the installment of a commissioner oh happiness is highly welcomed, little minds will not understand now but will copy later. Haters go and die

Speak for yourself bro.

Just Imagine what this Mugu, Intoxicated Fool, Status Builder Idiot is doing to our beloved country 4 Likes





∆ So BBC could be jobless too at times? ∆ 1 Like

So this pathetic story is true after all.



What a mockery. Even international community take style dey mock us so tey e don land for BBC.



Where in the history of mankind has there been a commissioner for happiness. 8 Likes

Okorocha you see your life now.... 2 Likes

he is working. . but he seems totally lost on what to do with his second term

Imo people, how market? 13 Likes 1 Share

The woman herself is an idiot. How she can bear the title 'Comissioner for Happiness' with a straight face is beyond me.



Then again, Nigerian politicians are unapologetically shameless and will readily dance _naked in the market Square for a piece of the 'national cake'. Hopeless idiots. 11 Likes 1 Share

computerwiz2:

Ibos are the ones marginalising themselves. Stupid generalization. Stupid generalization. 6 Likes

Nwades:

Nwades:

I am a proud Imolite and Rocha's is a working Governor, today owerri is among the most beautiful state capital I. Nigeria, imolites are happy people, the installment of a commissioner oh happiness is highly welcomed, little minds will not understand now but will copy later. Haters go and die

because of meat,rice,2 bottle of hero you have lost ur conscience....... Shame on you

How did he forget to appoint a commissioner for all the statues he erected? This man is cluelessness personified.



And to think he is aiming at being President of Nigeria. 7 Likes

Hit the Like button to vote for him. 8 Likes

I swear this is how confused OKOROCHA is. 7 Likes

being in the news is good but being in the news for the wrong reasons is shear dumbness and okorocha is seriously destroying any chance of an igbo becoming president of Nigeria. 4 Likes

New flashy baby names:



Onyeakpuziri (he that was molded well)



Okpukpuomachi (statue of the Lord)



Chimakpuolam (God has molded me)



Okpukpuike (strong statue)



Okpukpuchukwu (God's statue)



Chikpuzie (God mold well)



Chikpuru (God molded)



Chikpuwa (God continue molding)



Chigaakpu (God will mold)



Chikpurumdikaya (God molded me like Him)



Kachisirikpuo (How God molded)



Suggested by Commissioner for Happiness & Couples Fulfilment, Imo State.



����� 9 Likes 1 Share

Take a look at your Commissioner for Happiness Twitter account. 7 Likes