|BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by computerwiz2: 8:03pm
A Nigerian governor has created a new role for his sister - as commissioner for happiness and couples' fulfilment.
Rochas Okorocha unveiled the post during the swearing in of 27 other new commissioners for Imo State.
It is not the first questionable decision the governor has made in recent times.
Earlier this year, he unveiled a statue dedicated to South African President Jacob Zuma - a man who has no apparent links to the south-eastern state.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42239108
Lalasticlala
This gov should be impeached immediately because he is an embarrassment to Nigeria. Buhari should declare a state emergency in the state because the law makers and people of the state appears to be helpless.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Tapout(m): 8:08pm
sometimes I feel ashamed to tell people that i'm from Imo state because of this man.
152 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by hisgrace090: 8:09pm
So they're against hapiness?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Keneking: 8:10pm
What about the daura family members in power?
7 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by computerwiz2: 8:13pm
Ibos are the ones marginalising themselves.
12 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by rafindo(m): 8:13pm
When we believe every Nigerian is a sane human being. Rocha's is a example of wasted space and time.
Commissioner for enjoyment matters
Commissioner for comedy matters
His highly insane excellence Rocha's owellemistake okorofool.
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by emmie14: 8:14pm
O'Lord give governor Okorocha the grace of shame. He have lost it. Rochas have no shame.
15 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by AnodaIT(m): 8:15pm
Reminds me of the billboard erected after shaking hands with Obama
Rochas mumu na international
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by dodelight(m): 8:15pm
Tapout:Heya! Kpele ehn?! I also feel ashamed for you o. Okorocha is a national disgrace to all of us
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Archangel15: 8:16pm
Imo people are angry because of a commissoner for happiness
What a contradiction
32 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Nwades(m): 8:16pm
I am a proud Imolite and Rocha's is a working Governor, today owerri is among the most beautiful state capital I. Nigeria, imolites are happy people, the installment of a commissioner oh happiness is highly welcomed, little minds will not understand now but will copy later. Haters go and die
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Amarabae(f): 8:16pm
Is this true?
Nawa o.
Why is Dia different reports here and there over this.
If it is true, okorocha has messed up in a big way
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by BUHARItesticles: 8:16pm
Ngene will jump in his support because Okorocha is in APC and supports Bubu
5 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by sinaj(f): 8:17pm
This is so funny
This man is really sick
25 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by sinaj(f): 8:18pm
Nwades:Speak for yourself bro.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by OneKinGuy(m): 8:21pm
Just Imagine what this Mugu, Intoxicated Fool, Status Builder Idiot is doing to our beloved country
4 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by OrestesDante(m): 8:23pm
∆ So BBC could be jobless too at times? ∆
1 Like
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by GraGra247: 8:27pm
So this pathetic story is true after all.
What a mockery. Even international community take style dey mock us so tey e don land for BBC.
Where in the history of mankind has there been a commissioner for happiness.
8 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by uwa1(m): 8:28pm
Okorocha you see your life now....
2 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by owobokiri(m): 8:30pm
he is working. . but he seems totally lost on what to do with his second term
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Ishilove: 8:45pm
Imo people, how market?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Ishilove: 8:47pm
The woman herself is an idiot. How she can bear the title 'Comissioner for Happiness' with a straight face is beyond me.
Then again, Nigerian politicians are unapologetically shameless and will readily dance _naked in the market Square for a piece of the 'national cake'. Hopeless idiots.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Alexus23: 8:48pm
computerwiz2:Stupid generalization.
6 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by wisino1(m): 8:50pm
Nwades:because of meat,rice,2 bottle of hero you have lost ur conscience....... Shame on you
48 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Masterclass32: 8:59pm
How did he forget to appoint a commissioner for all the statues he erected? This man is cluelessness personified.
And to think he is aiming at being President of Nigeria.
7 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Fukafuka: 9:07pm
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by iamleumas: 9:07pm
Hit the Like button to vote for him.
8 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by iamleumas: 9:07pm
I swear this is how confused OKOROCHA is.
7 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by SupremeBeast: 9:08pm
being in the news is good but being in the news for the wrong reasons is shear dumbness and okorocha is seriously destroying any chance of an igbo becoming president of Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by ElPadrino33: 9:10pm
New flashy baby names:
Onyeakpuziri (he that was molded well)
Okpukpuomachi (statue of the Lord)
Chimakpuolam (God has molded me)
Okpukpuike (strong statue)
Okpukpuchukwu (God's statue)
Chikpuzie (God mold well)
Chikpuru (God molded)
Chikpuwa (God continue molding)
Chigaakpu (God will mold)
Chikpurumdikaya (God molded me like Him)
Kachisirikpuo (How God molded)
Suggested by Commissioner for Happiness & Couples Fulfilment, Imo State.
�����
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by frankobaba(m): 9:10pm
Take a look at your Commissioner for Happiness Twitter account.
7 Likes
|Re: BBC Report On "Imo State Commissioner Of Happiness- Photo by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:10pm
Den don dey wash hand for Rochas head, aswear!
4 Likes
