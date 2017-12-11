Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' (8715 Views)

"Dear Nairalanders



My name is Buchi, a 28-year-old married. I must say that I am very unlucky in marriage as my husband who lives in Asia has been away for the past two years, leaving me all alone.

I met Dominic through his sister who is my good friend. Mary had told me that her brother who had been out of the country for many years needed a wife as their family had been on his neck to come home and get married.

They did not want him to get married to a foreigner and so, they were on the lookout for a wife for him, particularly an Igbo woman.

I had been friends with Mary since our university days and she felt I would be the right woman for her husband. I was not particularly interested in an arranged marriage, especially to a man I knew nothing about.

But Mary kept assuring me that Dominic was a good man and would make a good husband for me. Aside from that, she also told me he would take me abroad as soon as we got married. »

I told her that I would like to hear from Dominic himself and after she sent him my number, he started calling me and we would speak for hours. We also connected on the social media and would spend the whole night chatting and exchanging pictures.

Dominic changed my mind about dating someone I had never met before as he proved to be very caring. He would wake me up with his calls and text messages and before going to bed, he would call just to say good night.

Gradually, I began to fall in love with him and would wait breathlessly for his calls just to hear his voice.

Two years ago, he came to Nigeria and came to meet my parents. He wanted us to get married before going back and within two months, we got married and he left a month later.

And for two years now, the man I got married to has made no attempt to come back. His calls have been infrequent, neither does he send me money like he used to do.

It could take six months before Dominic would send me money and whenever I call, he would be evasive, telling me he would call and would go for weeks without calling.

As if that is not enough, he has left me sex-starved and needing attention like every woman. When I tell Dominic that I am Hot, he would tell me to endure it just like he is doing but I know he has been sleeping with women wherever he is.

There is this guy in my office who has been asking me out and with the way things are and the way I am sexually starved » , I am tempted to give this guy a chance, at least to have someone to satisfy my sexual urge.

I have tried some intimacy gadgets but nothing can be as satisfying as having the feel of a real man inside of a woman.

I know many people out there will say sex is not food but I am still a young woman and I have sexual urges too. I am married but it seems I am not.

Sorry to say this, you're not yet married. Find another man and divorce your husband. 64 Likes 4 Shares

Arranged Marriage is not too good.



You married someone someone you barely knew just so he can take you abroad or so he could become your Money-Making-Machine. Now the opposite is the result. Worse still, you are about to tow another wrong path just to satisfy your sex urge. TWO WRONGS, THEY SAY, DO NOT MAKE A RIGHT.



The guy just married you to stop disturbance from his family.



STOP FALLING IN LOVE FOR MATERIAL GAINS! 16 Likes

You've my blessings 1 Like

my advice 16 Likes 1 Share

call your husband to order, and if he doesn't bother, go to court and take an order. Probably he's still enjoying his American wife without border and doesn't want to miss having an African wife like no other call your husband to order, and if he doesn't bother, go to court and take an order. Probably he's still enjoying his American wife without border and doesn't want to miss having an African wife like no other 1 Like

I am really sorry for your plight. It would be wise to tell him (Dominic) to either come for you or u file a divorce against him. There is a good chance he gat another wife abroad.



And the other man, it will be foolish if you only accept him to satisfy your sexual urges. Access him and see if he is not only after your dough. You are to young to act a widow.

Be wise in your decision

BTW_ what does this Dominic do abroad? 12 Likes

a good wife will always stick to her husband in any condition...if Ur husband is misbehaving, let him understand what he has done correctly him and move on from it....having sex with a man u is not Ur husband is a sin....so don't indulge in it.... 5 Likes 1 Share

TheManofTomorrow:

I am really sorry for your plight. It would be wise to tell him (Dominic) to either come for you or u file a divorce against him. There is a good chance he gat another wife abroad.



And the other man, it will be foolish if you only accept him to satisfy your sexual urges. Access him and see if he is not only after your dough. You are to young to act a widow.

Be wise in your decision

BTW_ what does this Dominic do abroad? According to him "he's a business man" According to him "he's a business man" 2 Likes

thelostchronicl:



According to him "he's a business man" business man my foot. if he truly loves you then he will come get you but he prove otherwise to show that he married you to stop unnecessary disturbance from parent then on the issue of looking for who to bleep you my dear open eye well before they make matter worst for you. business man my foot. if he truly loves you then he will come get you but he prove otherwise to show that he married you to stop unnecessary disturbance from parent then on the issue of looking for who to bleep you my dear open eye well before they make matter worst for you. 3 Likes 1 Share

I really tried to read it but lost concentration at Dominic, pls summerise.... 1 Like

Dimples129:

I really tried to read it but lost concentration at Dominic, pls summerise.... Dominic marry am. Then leave am for naija go yankee. Dominic no come day show interest again, no dey give money as usual and now she don dey hungry for prick. She wan collect prick from one guy wey dey torchlight her for office. Abi make she do or not? Dominic marry am. Then leave am for naija go yankee. Dominic no come day show interest again, no dey give money as usual and now she don dey hungry for prick. She wan collect prick from one guy wey dey torchlight her for office. Abi make she do or not? 56 Likes 3 Shares



Please, tell him to not waste your time and life.If he doesn't want you, you people should get divorced.

Please, make do with the gadgets for now.Manage am till you two are able to sort things out. How can a man i married leave me for 2 whole years?Please, tell him to not waste your time and life.If he doesn't want you, you people should get divorced.Please, make do with the gadgets for now.Manage amtill you two are able to sort things out.





If any obodo oyibo man comes back to marry you without any attempt at bringing you over asap, sister please run.



Attempts like going back with some of your documents like copies of statutory wedding certificate, birth certs, passport numbers etc.



Please sisters, be smart and don't fall victims. 1 Like

thelostchronicl:

"Dear Nairalanders



As if that is not enough, he has left me sex-starved and needing attention like every woman. When I tell Dominic that I am Hot, he would tell me to endure it just like he is doing but I know he has been sleeping with women wherever he is.

There is this guy in my office who has been asking me out and with the way things are and the way I am sexually starved » , I am tempted to give this guy a chance, at least to have someone to satisfy my sexual urge.

I have tried some intimacy gadgets but nothing can be as satisfying as having the feel of a real man inside of a woman.

I need help fast.

U married him cus he promise to take u abroad, and u divoice ur current boy frnd in other to marry a yankee base, enjoy urself 4 Likes

thelostchronicl:



According to him "he's a business man" And I am sure you don't know the specific business he does. He doesn't see you as a wife, just a license to legal sex, a gateway to free himself from pressures of marriage or perherps just the mother of his kids.



Find a way to discuss with him preferable off line. And talk about where your marriage is going. If he doesnt change? You may remain with him if you a comfy being any of the above or board the next available bus out of the marriage and find your compatible partner.

You aren't pregnant or already with a baby for him. Are you?



And it would be wise to change your topic course of those that won't bother to read the content and react negatively. It's not cheating if you wanna divorce him legally and he is not taking any step to progress your marriage. And I am sure you don't know the specific business he does. He doesn't see you as a wife, just a license to legal sex, a gateway to free himself from pressures of marriage or perherps just the mother of his kids.Find a way to discuss with him preferable off line. And talk about where your marriage is going. If he doesnt change? You may remain with him if you a comfy being any of the above or board the next available bus out of the marriage and find your compatible partner.You aren't pregnant or already with a baby for him. Are you?And it would be wise to change your topic course of those that won't bother to read the content and react negatively. It's not cheating if you wanna divorce him legally and he is not taking any step to progress your marriage. 1 Like

this is serious...GOD knows I can't do this I am somehere and my wife is somewhere else.

girls with cravings for material things will continue to suffer unhappiness in their marriage.

sister don't do it,, listen to me.

Call your husband and talk to him. Don't do it. sister don't do it,, listen to me.Call your husband and talk to him. Don't do it.

Always looking for what to gain and. Or what to offer.

I think you should file for divorce a d marry someone else. You are still young and you have to make haste while the sun shines to disentangle yourself from the mistake you already made 1 Like