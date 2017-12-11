₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by thelostchronicl: 8:22pm On Dec 05
"Dear Nairalanders
My name is Buchi, a 28-year-old married. I must say that I am very unlucky in marriage as my husband who lives in Asia has been away for the past two years, leaving me all alone.
I met Dominic through his sister who is my good friend. Mary had told me that her brother who had been out of the country for many years needed a wife as their family had been on his neck to come home and get married.
They did not want him to get married to a foreigner and so, they were on the lookout for a wife for him, particularly an Igbo woman.
I had been friends with Mary since our university days and she felt I would be the right woman for her husband. I was not particularly interested in an arranged marriage, especially to a man I knew nothing about.
But Mary kept assuring me that Dominic was a good man and would make a good husband for me. Aside from that, she also told me he would take me abroad as soon as we got married. »
I told her that I would like to hear from Dominic himself and after she sent him my number, he started calling me and we would speak for hours. We also connected on the social media and would spend the whole night chatting and exchanging pictures.
Dominic changed my mind about dating someone I had never met before as he proved to be very caring. He would wake me up with his calls and text messages and before going to bed, he would call just to say good night.
Gradually, I began to fall in love with him and would wait breathlessly for his calls just to hear his voice.
Two years ago, he came to Nigeria and came to meet my parents. He wanted us to get married before going back and within two months, we got married and he left a month later.
And for two years now, the man I got married to has made no attempt to come back. His calls have been infrequent, neither does he send me money like he used to do.
It could take six months before Dominic would send me money and whenever I call, he would be evasive, telling me he would call and would go for weeks without calling.
As if that is not enough, he has left me sex-starved and needing attention like every woman. When I tell Dominic that I am Hot, he would tell me to endure it just like he is doing but I know he has been sleeping with women wherever he is.
There is this guy in my office who has been asking me out and with the way things are and the way I am sexually starved » , I am tempted to give this guy a chance, at least to have someone to satisfy my sexual urge.
I have tried some intimacy gadgets but nothing can be as satisfying as having the feel of a real man inside of a woman.
I know many people out there will say sex is not food but I am still a young woman and I have sexual urges too. I am married but it seems I am not.
I need help fast.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by CrescentMoon(m): 8:30pm On Dec 05
Sorry to say this, you're not yet married. Find another man and divorce your husband.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Keneking: 8:30pm On Dec 05
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by KardinalZik(m): 8:40pm On Dec 05
Arranged Marriage is not too good.
You married someone someone you barely knew just so he can take you abroad or so he could become your Money-Making-Machine. Now the opposite is the result. Worse still, you are about to tow another wrong path just to satisfy your sex urge. TWO WRONGS, THEY SAY, DO NOT MAKE A RIGHT.
The guy just married you to stop disturbance from his family.
STOP FALLING IN LOVE FOR MATERIAL GAINS!
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Tallesty1(m): 8:57pm On Dec 05
You've my blessings
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:00pm On Dec 05
my advice
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Tosinex(m): 10:47pm On Dec 05
call your husband to order, and if he doesn't bother, go to court and take an order. Probably he's still enjoying his American wife without border and doesn't want to miss having an African wife like no other
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by TheManofTomorrow(m): 11:30pm On Dec 05
I am really sorry for your plight. It would be wise to tell him (Dominic) to either come for you or u file a divorce against him. There is a good chance he gat another wife abroad.
And the other man, it will be foolish if you only accept him to satisfy your sexual urges. Access him and see if he is not only after your dough. You are to young to act a widow.
Be wise in your decision
BTW_ what does this Dominic do abroad?
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by habsydiamond(m): 11:37pm On Dec 05
a good wife will always stick to her husband in any condition...if Ur husband is misbehaving, let him understand what he has done correctly him and move on from it....having sex with a man u is not Ur husband is a sin....so don't indulge in it....
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by thelostchronicl: 11:41pm On Dec 05
TheManofTomorrow:According to him "he's a business man"
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Oyindidi(f): 11:41pm On Dec 05
Na wa o
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by chidelacreme(f): 12:22am On Dec 06
Na real wa
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Artzdanielsz(m): 12:37am On Dec 06
someone should summerize for me. according to the topic.why you come dey announce say you want cheat? Nothing person no good see for nairaland
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by dirtydiva(m): 1:26am On Dec 06
thelostchronicl:business man my foot. if he truly loves you then he will come get you but he prove otherwise to show that he married you to stop unnecessary disturbance from parent then on the issue of looking for who to bleep you my dear open eye well before they make matter worst for you.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Dimples129(f): 1:40am On Dec 06
I really tried to read it but lost concentration at Dominic, pls summerise....
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by obyrich(m): 2:57am On Dec 06
Dimples129:Dominic marry am. Then leave am for naija go yankee. Dominic no come day show interest again, no dey give money as usual and now she don dey hungry for prick. She wan collect prick from one guy wey dey torchlight her for office. Abi make she do or not?
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by ibkkk(f): 3:19am On Dec 06
How can a man i married leave me for 2 whole years?
Please, tell him to not waste your time and life.If he doesn't want you, you people should get divorced.
Please, make do with the gadgets for now.Manage am till you two are able to sort things out.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by kazyzy(m): 4:10am On Dec 06
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by CaptainJeffry: 4:17am On Dec 06
If any obodo oyibo man comes back to marry you without any attempt at bringing you over asap, sister please run.
Attempts like going back with some of your documents like copies of statutory wedding certificate, birth certs, passport numbers etc.
Please sisters, be smart and don't fall victims.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by lefulefu(m): 4:28am On Dec 06
thelostchronicl:chai!
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by Hector09(m): 4:58am On Dec 06
U married him cus he promise to take u abroad, and u divoice ur current boy frnd in other to marry a yankee base, enjoy urself
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by TheManofTomorrow(m): 6:26am On Dec 06
thelostchronicl:And I am sure you don't know the specific business he does. He doesn't see you as a wife, just a license to legal sex, a gateway to free himself from pressures of marriage or perherps just the mother of his kids.
Find a way to discuss with him preferable off line. And talk about where your marriage is going. If he doesnt change? You may remain with him if you a comfy being any of the above or board the next available bus out of the marriage and find your compatible partner.
You aren't pregnant or already with a baby for him. Are you?
And it would be wise to change your topic course of those that won't bother to read the content and react negatively. It's not cheating if you wanna divorce him legally and he is not taking any step to progress your marriage.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by major911(m): 7:08am On Dec 06
this is serious...GOD knows I can't do this I am somehere and my wife is somewhere else.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by PenlsCaP: 9:29am On Dec 06
Hm
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by newslifeop: 9:33am On Dec 06
Do it
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by teresafaith(f): 11:23am On Dec 06
This one nah real wa
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by pedrilo: 12:22pm On Dec 06
girls with cravings for material things will continue to suffer unhappiness in their marriage.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by PianoWizard: 1:14pm On Dec 06
thelostchronicl:sister don't do it,, listen to me.
Call your husband and talk to him. Don't do it.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by thelostchronicl: 2:49pm On Dec 10
Lalasticlala biko epp me
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by chigoizie7(m): 3:59pm On Dec 10
Material people.
Always looking for what to gain and. Or what to offer.
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by tracyfemmmm: 4:11pm On Dec 10
I think you should file for divorce a d marry someone else. You are still young and you have to make haste while the sun shines to disentangle yourself from the mistake you already made
|Re: 'I Want To Cheat On My Runaway Husband' by dukeprince50(m): 8:03pm On Dec 10
"Dear Nairalanders
My name is Buchi, a 28-year-old married.
i did not read beyond this post
modified
@pianowizard
hat do you mean she should not do it, the mofo
left her for two years. 2 freaking years, 730 days.
some can't hold it for 2 weeks yet this lady has
endured for 2years
she is a lady and if she cheats, its understandable,
she is a good woman to even seek help, if im a
woman, I'll just divorce sharply, is it when she's
60years that she will start having sex, she is a
human goddamit, he will wait for weeks to call, he
will wait for months to send her money, who
marries a man lime that?
