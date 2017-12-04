₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Beress(m): 11:27pm On Dec 05
A former Minister of Women Affairs and aspirant for the office of Deputy National Chairman (North) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajia Myriam Inna Ciroma, has said Nigerians will not hesitate to vote for the party in 2019 elections because of the ugly experience they have had in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The wife of the former Minister of Finance and elder statesman, Adamu Ciroma, described the defeat suffered by the party in the 2015 presidential election as a blessing in disguise.
According to her, the development has enabled Nigerians to experience life under a different political party, the APC and has given them chance to see the difference.
Speaking in an interview with THISDAY in Abuja, Ciroma said Nigerians are now urging for the PDP to return to power, adding that come 2019, the electorate who are now better informed, would vote for a PDP candidate.
Ciroma said she is seeking for the office of the Deputy National Chairman (North) at the Saturday’s national convention of the PDP so as to help reposition the party to be able to deliver good governance to Nigerians from 2019.
On how the party can get back to power, she said: “First and foremost, everybody knows that PDP is the party to beat, everybody knows that it is the party formed by Nigerians and it has more cohesion and has existing structures everywhere in Nigeria.
“We were able to be in power for the past 16 years but I can tell you very proudly that PDP has done so much for this country. Those who will say that PDP has done nothing are just playing politics.
“It was a good thing that PDP lost in that election because now, we are feeling the pinch; Nigerians are feeling the pinch. PDP is the party to beat because it is the party that is in every part of Nigeria. That was why we were in power for 16 years.
“Nigerians have seen the difference and they are saying we have seen the difference. Nigerians are saying let’s go back to the PDP. Ordinary Nigerians are asking PDP to come back,” she stated.
Going down memory lane, Inna Ciroma said: “The dream of the founding fathers, I know what they stand for; I know what they wish for Nigeria and I know when the politicians irrespective of where they come from, irrespective of their religious persuasions, politicians decided they will be in one party and the Nigerian military will be one party so that can now confront them squarely.
“When they were kicked out of office in 1984 and they were all clamped in the prisons in Kririkiri, there was no difference whether you are from the conservative or progressive party, all were politicians and so they clamped together.
“It was from there that they came up with forming a national party, accepted by everybody. That when they formed the G-34 and the group came up with a robust policy, a nationally accepted grassroots policy and that was the name of the party became the PDP and the umbrella means that it can take everybody.
“So I know the ideals and the reason why this party was formed and now we are having some challenges and I felt that knowing the history of this party and having participated in mainstreaming of this party and having also participated in governance in Nigeria I have what it takes to help reposition our party, that is the reason for my aspiration to become the national deputy chairman (North).
Asked if she wasn’t intimidated in the male-dominated world of politics, Ciroma responded: “Do I look like someone that can be intimidated? I grew up within a political movement. If I could chair a governing board in Nigeria, why not in politics?” she asked rhetorically.
Ciroma who noted that behind every successful man is his wife, vowed that with the support of her husband and elder statesman, Mallam Ciroma; the sky would be her limit.
“I am a professional politician and politics is a career I have chosen. If my husband does not have problem with that, I don’t see why someone else should be worried,” she said.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/04/ciroma-why-pdp-will-retake-power-in-2019/
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Beress(m): 11:29pm On Dec 05
Lalasticlala you can use this one to wake zombies up tomorrow...more traffic, more money
Atiku is ok!
12 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by CharlotteFlair(f): 11:30pm On Dec 05
Sending the Grand Patron of Myetti Allah who kill and roast their victims back to his 150 cows is a task that must be done.
15 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Jilo83(m): 11:31pm On Dec 05
We are giving APC 16years too and then we will assess.
10 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Oluwabusobomi(f): 11:33pm On Dec 05
My love for Atiku growing day by day!
Here in Orita Bashorun Ibadan, it is either Atiku or no election!
Go Atiku go!!!
13 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Beress(m): 11:36pm On Dec 05
Jilo83:
You mean we should be in this condition for the next 16 years?
You must be a hopeless human being!
18 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by yanabasee(m): 11:37pm On Dec 05
Anything other than Daura high chief messenger...
Jilo83:
Dude, I'm not gonna suffer like this till any stupid 16yrs from now.... no just try me oh!!!
5 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by LudaChriz(m): 11:47pm On Dec 05
PDP is back finally!
Atikulation on the move!!
7 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Homeboiy(m): 11:49pm On Dec 05
Is that the
Ciroma chukwuma adenkuke wey follow us write waec ?
4 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Booby88(m): 11:50pm On Dec 05
Oluwabusobomi:
So na Ib you de... I beg we need reason
On Atiku2019 I stand with you here in Bodija
1 Like
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by TrueSenator(m): 12:00am
This is what I call post recession recovery
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Atiku2019: 12:01am
Atiku let's go there
7 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by yarimo(m): 12:08am
Madam ciroma keep dreaming it's a shame both you and your husband can't make PDP win in your state , YOBE and MAIDUGURI since 1999 A.D
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by mercyp001(f): 1:41am
Atiku is the right man for d job. Atiku2019. PDP Power!!!! 2019 we will change d fake change.
5 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Jilo83(m): 5:32am
Beress:Thank you Mr hope. Where were you when evil party destroying Nigeria. Do you mean buhari/apc brought the hardship? Reset you brain.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by dodelight(m): 5:40am
Jilo83:'We'? Who? Just speak for yourself. You are giving APC 16years of your lifetime, not of our country time!
5 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by dodelight(m): 5:42am
Jilo83:Mr, it's actually your own brain that needs an urgent transplant. You're malfunctioning already!
4 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by IamPatriotic(m): 7:15am
Oluwabusobomi:
Are you sure you're in Ibadan or Anambra? Because an average omoluabi don't chest beat, meanwhile, not everyone with Yoruba name is Yoruba, and not all Yorubas are omoluabi.
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Offpoint: 9:00am
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by LordPOSEIDON: 9:00am
Are U the mother of that boy who never passes WAEC exams.. ADEKUNLE CHUKWUMA CIROMA??
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by DLondonboiy: 9:00am
Hajia Myriam Inna Ciroma is an IPOB yoot - ngeneukene.
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by EMMAUGOH(m): 9:01am
CharlotteFlair:Well I agree
2 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by webgenius234(m): 9:01am
i just wanna rest my case.....
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by biomustry: 9:02am
It's all about power in the end
Let them retake it na, we go see
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Sirheny007(m): 9:02am
CharlotteFlair:
3 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Jigba(f): 9:02am
Well, I hope not
We all know pdp is corrupt, same with apc.
Anything but pdp and apc is good to go!
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by massinola(m): 9:03am
Anything apart from this evil called apc is a welcome development
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by kay29000(m): 9:04am
Okay.
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by Billyonaire: 9:07am
Why should anyone vote for Buhari again if not deep rooted stupidity ?
1 Like
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by careytommy7(m): 9:08am
Rubbish.... No vacancy
bubu till 2023..
Sai bubu
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by demefa(m): 9:09am
Oluwabusobomi:Another IPOB in disguise. That's how u people shouted no election Com 2017 in Anambra, election came and have gone. IPOBS are known for noise making
3 Likes
Re: Ciroma: Why PDP Will Retake Power In 2019 by kay29000(m): 9:09am
Jilo83:
I love you this.
4 Likes
