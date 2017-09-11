₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by HeWrites(m): 1:02am
It’s December guys, and most guys are already dumping their girlfriends and giving weird reasons, and one victim of the season is a South African lady.
Twitter user @Miss_Neleh who shared screenshots of chats wrote; “wow. It’s really December guys”!!
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by okachie1(m): 1:34am
Bouncing a girl during the yuletide period is simply an act of cowardice and height of irresponsibility on the side of the dude that does that! #Endsars
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Macgreat(m): 1:41am
okachie1:
He said he is not feeling the relationship anymore.
Has nothing to do with Yuletide. So, he should hang in there because of Yuletide abi?
Nonsense , the world does not revolve around women.
Women should get over them self.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by ubunja(m): 2:16am
okachie1:and when girls abort babies its not?
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by KayDEAN(m): 8:45am
The funniest part is where he said and so?
ubunja:Is your head paining you, what's that to do with the topic
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by nairavsdollars: 8:45am
Direct her to Mrs Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner for Happiness and Couples Fulfillment, Imo state
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Luiz1: 8:45am
Issalie...
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by LoJ: 8:46am
Of course there is a reason. December Bae's fees which the guy can't afford, is the reason. Let her come back in January, there will be room for her again
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Ramos16(m): 8:46am
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by leksmedia: 8:46am
No one deserves to be treated this way. No one, if you want to break up. Man up but this is the most childish way to break up with a girl.
Children of these generations sef.
What do I know? I'm just a website designer
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Mightyraw(m): 8:47am
Eruku
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Sage7(m): 8:47am
I hate rejection after being led on.
Many ladies go through this trauma daily, but sometimes I no dey pity them....Someone will just feel like saying HI to a lady and them go carry face like say you carry horn for head.
In 'em University days, we do this to see if a lady will give in and give a goodbye wave....in most cases, You just want to see if they'd love to stay and remain in the relationship. It is usually not a good move tho'. It breaks heart!
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by benueguy(m): 8:47am
This happens when he has finished using her. Nothing will excite him anymore. Ladies, use your heads.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by dessz(m): 8:47am
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Damfostopper(m): 8:48am
Issa work o.... softwork
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by nrexzy(m): 8:48am
Malaysia guys go soon show d babe shouldn't worry
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Arsenalholic(m): 8:48am
I rind it difficult to read most of the stories I read online because of too many attention seekers. This could have been fabricated for all I care.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by ArchangeLucifer: 8:48am
Topic should be: Used Slay Queen Dumped
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by mikool007(m): 8:49am
Pple are just wicked
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Blackhawk01: 8:49am
Hahahaha
This is one of the benefits of being single. Except, you want to break up with yourself, ain't nobody breaking up with ya.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by DivinelyBlessed: 8:49am
Drop them like it's hot
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Tapout(m): 8:49am
"it has reached it's saturation point"
Kai... that one burst my head
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by shasha101(f): 8:50am
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by ebothom(m): 8:50am
yeah... it's that time of the year when we see this kind of cases.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Allwility: 8:50am
Bí ọkọ̀ kan ó re Ejínrín, ẹgbẹgbẹ̀rún ẹ̀ á lọ.
If one bus won't go to Ejinrin town, thousand others will go
Nne, biko clean your eyes and move on. No one is worth your tears and those who are will never make you cry.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by TOBIeee68(m): 8:51am
Bajinatu to lagbara lol. Almost using your joystick to kill her, she don't like that again.
|Re: It’s December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Moreoffaith(m): 8:51am
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Moreoffaith(m): 8:51am
Lol... The girl go don show am pepper for last year December. He doesn't want déjà vu to occur.
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by muller101(m): 8:52am
Singlehood is the best
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by jobbers: 8:52am
guys no wan spend
Re: It's December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason by Makaveli1166(m): 8:55am
Chinekeee
