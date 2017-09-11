Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / It’s December And This South African Lady Is Getting Dumped For No Reason (7002 Views)

Twitter user @Miss_Neleh who shared screenshots of chats wrote; “wow. It’s really December guys”!!



Bouncing a girl during the yuletide period is simply an act of cowardice and height of irresponsibility on the side of the dude that does that! #Endsars 8 Likes 1 Share

okachie1:

He said he is not feeling the relationship anymore.



Has nothing to do with Yuletide. So, he should hang in there because of Yuletide abi?



Nonsense , the world does not revolve around women.



Women should get over them self.



okachie1:

ubunja:



Is your head paining you, what's that to do with the topic The funniest part is where he said and so?

Direct her to Mrs Ogechi Ololo, Commissioner for Happiness and Couples Fulfillment, Imo state 35 Likes 3 Shares

Issalie...

Of course there is a reason. December Bae's fees which the guy can't afford, is the reason. Let her come back in January, there will be room for her again

.

No one deserves to be treated this way. No one, if you want to break up. Man up but this is the most childish way to break up with a girl.



Children of these generations sef.



What do I know? I'm just a website designer 1 Like

I hate rejection after being led on.



Many ladies go through this trauma daily, but sometimes I no dey pity them....Someone will just feel like saying HI to a lady and them go carry face like say you carry horn for head.



In 'em University days, we do this to see if a lady will give in and give a goodbye wave....in most cases, You just want to see if they'd love to stay and remain in the relationship. It is usually not a good move tho'. It breaks heart!

This happens when he has finished using her. Nothing will excite him anymore. Ladies, use your heads.

Malaysia guys go soon show d babe shouldn't worry

I rind it difficult to read most of the stories I read online because of too many attention seekers. This could have been fabricated for all I care.

Topic should be: Used Slay Queen Dumped 1 Like

Pple are just wicked





This is one of the benefits of being single. Except, you want to break up with yourself, ain't nobody breaking up with ya.

"it has reached it's saturation point"

Kai... that one burst my head

yeah... it's that time of the year when we see this kind of cases.

Bí ọkọ̀ kan ó re Ejínrín, ẹgbẹgbẹ̀rún ẹ̀ á lọ.



If one bus won't go to Ejinrin town, thousand others will go



Nne, biko clean your eyes and move on. No one is worth your tears and those who are will never make you cry.

Bajinatu to lagbara lol. Almost using your joystick to kill her, she don't like that again.

Lol... The girl go don show am pepper for last year December. He doesn't want déjà vu to occur.

Singlehood is the best

guys no wan spend