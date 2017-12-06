₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Alex Ekwueme's State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Anstalk(f): 6:18am
The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-member committee for the state burial for late former vice-president Alex Ekwueme.
What happened:
Ekwueme had died in a London hospital while receiving treatment.
The former Vice President was flown to London after President Buhari ordered his treatment abroad.
Ekwueme was first admitted at an hospital in Enugu State after he developed heart disease.
What is happening:
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the committee, urged them to ensure a befitting state burial for Ekwueme.
Mustapha said: “Owing to the top public office he once held in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari thought it befitting to organise a state burial for him.
“This is also in keeping with the tradition in that regard as was done to the late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, former Chief of General staff that died in 201.
“Same for the late Admiral Mike Akhigbe, former Chief of General staff who died in 2013.
“The only difference now is the absence of the Nigerian Navy in the burial committee.
“The Nigerian Navy had played prominent roles in the burial activities of former chiefs of general staff, who incidentally were both at different time, chiefs of naval staff.”
Members of the committee are Roy Ugo, secretary of the committee; Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing; Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance; Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment.
Other members are Willie Obiano, govenor of Anambra; Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Security Service (DSS); Goodheart Obi Ekwueme and Osita Chukwulobelu.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by harffie(m): 9:18am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by TheHistorian(m): 9:18am
Is he a state property!?
FG has no business with any past leader burial arrangement.He is a private citizen like every other person.
All these mundane activities slow down the efficiency of Government.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by bright007(f): 9:19am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 9:20am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Emmytes(m): 9:20am
Common burial, them go still inaugurate committee.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by three: 9:20am
How does a government find it in their consciousness to PUBLICISE the inauguration of a committee to organise a state funeral?
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Jh0wsef(m): 9:20am
committee for burial again.
I hope there wont be a commissioner for burial and funeral rites.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Macgreat(m): 9:20am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by kay29000(m): 9:20am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by wunmi590(m): 9:21am
Another money would be wasted on deady body again.
When the living have not eaten.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by datola: 9:22am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Taremabel: 9:22am
How much for burial committee
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Antoeni(m): 9:22am
The true Elder State man
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by fablani(m): 9:22am
This is one of the federal presence in South east. argue with liar Mohammed
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Seanixking: 9:23am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by Sirheny007(m): 9:23am
|Re: Alex Ekwueme’s State Burial: FG Inaugurates Committee by brainpulse: 9:23am
