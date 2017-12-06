







What happened:



Ekwueme had died in a London hospital while receiving treatment.



The former Vice President was flown to London after President Buhari ordered his treatment abroad.



Ekwueme was first admitted at an hospital in Enugu State after he developed heart disease.





What is happening:



Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the committee, urged them to ensure a befitting state burial for Ekwueme.





Mustapha said: “Owing to the top public office he once held in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari thought it befitting to organise a state burial for him.



“This is also in keeping with the tradition in that regard as was done to the late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, former Chief of General staff that died in 201.



“Same for the late Admiral Mike Akhigbe, former Chief of General staff who died in 2013.



“The only difference now is the absence of the Nigerian Navy in the burial committee.





“The Nigerian Navy had played prominent roles in the burial activities of former chiefs of general staff, who incidentally were both at different time, chiefs of naval staff.”



Members of the committee are Roy Ugo, secretary of the committee; Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing; Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance; Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment.



Other members are Willie Obiano, govenor of Anambra; Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Security Service (DSS); Goodheart Obi Ekwueme and Osita Chukwulobelu.







http://anstalk.com/fg-inaugurates-committee-for-ekwuemes-state-burial/ The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-member committee for the state burial for late former vice-president Alex Ekwueme.Ekwueme had died in a London hospital while receiving treatment.The former Vice President was flown to London after President Buhari ordered his treatment abroad.Ekwueme was first admitted at an hospital in Enugu State after he developed heart disease.Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the committee, urged them to ensure a befitting state burial for Ekwueme.Mustapha said: “Owing to the top public office he once held in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari thought it befitting to organise a state burial for him.“This is also in keeping with the tradition in that regard as was done to the late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, former Chief of General staff that died in 201.“Same for the late Admiral Mike Akhigbe, former Chief of General staff who died in 2013.“The only difference now is the absence of the Nigerian Navy in the burial committee.“The Nigerian Navy had played prominent roles in the burial activities of former chiefs of general staff, who incidentally were both at different time, chiefs of naval staff.”Members of the committee are Roy Ugo, secretary of the committee; Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing; Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance; Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment.Other members are Willie Obiano, govenor of Anambra; Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Security Service (DSS); Goodheart Obi Ekwueme and Osita Chukwulobelu.