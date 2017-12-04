Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen (4093 Views)

The mass murder of hundreds of indigenous Numan people in Adamawa state by Fulani herdsmen is barbaric and unacceptable. These animals are worse than Boko Haram and one day they will pay a heavy price for their butchery and barbaric behaviour. The day of reckoning is coming!



Hundreds of indigenous Numan Christians in Adamawa state were attacked and killed by jihadist Fulani herdsmen. When they tried to defend themselves the Buhari govt. sent in the Airforce to bomb hundreds of them and protect the Fulani aggressors. Is this fair? WORLD TAKE NOTE!



the APC will win Election in Adamawa



qoute me anywhere.



let me take you back memory lane



‘Killing Of Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Will Not Go Unpunished’ – Sultan Of Sokoto



http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/sultan-of-sokoto-blows-hot-over-killing-of-fulani-herdsmen-in-adamawa-says-it-will-not-go-unpunished/ the APC will win Election in Adamawaqoute me anywhere.let me take you back memory lane‘Killing Of Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Will Not Go Unpunished’ – Sultan Of Sokoto 6 Likes

I hope the world is seeing this. lalasticlala biko 3 Likes

It will never be well with Buhari's household. 18 Likes 2 Shares

adadike281:

I hope the world is seeing this. lalasticlala biko asa mara mma, kedu ije? asa mara mma, kedu ije?

I pray peace reigns in the land 1 Like 3 Shares

Is that what really happened @ the last tweet 1 Like

these country am short of words because different drama different day nothing postive about these country except u stay positive ur self 1 Like

The new number 1 human rights advocate in Nigeria.

I just love this man. 5 Likes

One would begin to think Femi Fani Kayode was omnipresent. He knows what happens everywhere in Nigeria and who causes everything everywhere. At this rate i am quite sure FFK knows what happens in our bedrooms. 2 Likes

dukie25:

It will never be well with Buhari's household. �



It is well with your own household? It is well with your own household? 2 Likes

Its high time we find a solution to this Fulani menace. My solution- let the farmers be armed. 2 Likes

PaulOgrady:

Now who are the real terrorists 1 Like

All notherners and Afonjas should enjoy their ONE NIGERIA! Biafrans like me aren't interested 1 Like

Afonjas issue again. 1 Like

Since we have been reacting has anything happened

This country is a Sh!t hole

Number 1 f00l u mean? Number 1 f00l u mean?

jordanobi73:

Is that what really happened @ the last tweet

Of course



You know the Sultan of Sokoto actually boasted to that effect Of courseYou know the Sultan of Sokoto actually boasted to that effect 1 Like

The Nigeria Army must give the Fulani terrorist Operation Cow kick before it is too.



Fulani terrorist are the most dangerous terrorist group on earth. 1 Like

Nwaisuochi:

All notherners and Afonjas should enjoy their ONE NIGERIA! Biafrans like me aren't interested

Last I checked the federal allocation money given to your state by the northern president wasn't refunded nor returned back into the Fed ggovt account na? Tell the biafra govs to always return the money. Then we will believe you ain't a Nigerian Last I checked the federal allocation money given to your state by the northern president wasn't refunded nor returned back into the Fed ggovt account na? Tell the biafra govs to always return the money. Then we will believe you ain't a Nigerian