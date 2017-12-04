₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,500 members, 3,953,886 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen (4093 Views)
Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Trump's Appointment Of Adebayo Ogunlesi, A Nigerian (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by 40ng: 9:51am
@VIVIANGIST
Shared via Twitter with caption ..
The mass murder of hundreds of indigenous Numan people in Adamawa state by Fulani herdsmen is barbaric and unacceptable. These animals are worse than Boko Haram and one day they will pay a heavy price for their butchery and barbaric behaviour. The day of reckoning is coming!
Hundreds of indigenous Numan Christians in Adamawa state were attacked and killed by jihadist Fulani herdsmen. When they tried to defend themselves the Buhari govt. sent in the Airforce to bomb hundreds of them and protect the Fulani aggressors. Is this fair? WORLD TAKE NOTE!
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/femi-fani-kayode-reacts-to-adamawa-killings-by-suspected-fulani-herdsmen/
cc; lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 9:52am
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by fellowman: 9:54am
APC
change
the APC will win Election in Adamawa
qoute me anywhere.
let me take you back memory lane
‘Killing Of Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Will Not Go Unpunished’ – Sultan Of Sokoto
http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/sultan-of-sokoto-blows-hot-over-killing-of-fulani-herdsmen-in-adamawa-says-it-will-not-go-unpunished/
6 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by adadike281(f): 10:19am
I hope the world is seeing this. lalasticlala biko
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by dukie25: 10:47am
It will never be well with Buhari's household.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Deathslater: 11:13am
adadike281:asa mara mma, kedu ije?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Kingofrudy: 11:44am
I pray peace reigns in the land
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by miqos02(m): 12:23pm
Yes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by jordanobi73(m): 12:23pm
Is that what really happened @ the last tweet
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by pointstores(m): 12:24pm
these country am short of words because different drama different day nothing postive about these country except u stay positive ur self
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by PaulOgrady: 12:25pm
Femoooooooooo
The new number 1 human rights advocate in Nigeria.
I just love this man.
5 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by blackbeau1(f): 12:25pm
It's so scary
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by tesppidd: 12:25pm
One would begin to think Femi Fani Kayode was omnipresent. He knows what happens everywhere in Nigeria and who causes everything everywhere. At this rate i am quite sure FFK knows what happens in our bedrooms.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by efighter: 12:25pm
dukie25:�
It is well with your own household?
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by 9iceboi(m): 12:25pm
Its high time we find a solution to this Fulani menace. My solution- let the farmers be armed.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by ollyson2018: 12:26pm
pls let's be our brodas keepers
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Queenserah26(f): 12:26pm
It's so sad...
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by efighter: 12:26pm
PaulOgrady:
He is actually the number half.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by PaulOgrady: 12:27pm
efighter:
Whateverrrrrrr
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Built2last: 12:27pm
ok
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by HugeDan(m): 12:27pm
Now who are the real terrorists
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Nwaisuochi(m): 12:27pm
All notherners and Afonjas should enjoy their ONE NIGERIA! Biafrans like me aren't interested
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by seunlly(m): 12:29pm
Afonjas issue again.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by oshe111(m): 12:29pm
Since we have been reacting has anything happened
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by manci(m): 12:30pm
see
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Lothario(m): 12:31pm
This country is a Sh!t hole
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by ifeci: 12:31pm
PaulOgrady:
Number 1 f00l u mean?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by Mysselff2: 12:32pm
jordanobi73:
Of course
You know the Sultan of Sokoto actually boasted to that effect
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by madridguy(m): 12:32pm
The Nigeria Army must give the Fulani terrorist Operation Cow kick before it is too.
Fulani terrorist are the most dangerous terrorist group on earth.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by chloedogie: 12:32pm
Nwaisuochi:
Last I checked the federal allocation money given to your state by the northern president wasn't refunded nor returned back into the Fed ggovt account na? Tell the biafra govs to always return the money. Then we will believe you ain't a Nigerian
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Numan Adamawa Killings By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen by alfredo4u(m): 12:33pm
Lol
More Bombs Rock Borno State / Sss Arrests Serving Senator Over Boko Haram Link / Nominate Your 2015 Presidential Candidate....5 Backup Reason
Viewing this topic: oladapo123, yulaw1, Xlad(m), dozymars(m), Ogaihe(m), Trut(m), shedesire(f), bigfish3k, ev4real(m), Muyesky(m), vani86, ican2020, authenticman(m), Gomeromo1(m), Bombastik, BamBella(m), MISSCONGENIALITY(f), Mayydayy(m), balogz(m), Afritop(m), Chizua(m), Esji80(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17