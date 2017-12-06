₦airaland Forum

Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Islie: 11:09am
Ade Adesomoju , Abuja



A suspect, Umar Abubakar , who , in September 2016 , allegedly led four others to kidnap Margaret, the wife of the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria , Mr. Godwin Emefiele , has died in police custody .

Abubakar , also known as Kerewa , was said to have died due to the injuries he sustained during a gun duel with policemen in his bid to evade arrest last year .

The deceased as well as Mohammed Yusuf , Edwin George , Musa Maidabara , and Ernest Uduefe , was to be arraigned before Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

But the arraignment could not proceed due to Abubakar ’ s death , which the lead prosecuting counsel , Mr. Aminu Alilu , announced to the judge during the proceedings .

Alilu of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, said , “ This charge was filed on October 7 , 2017 , but on October 24, we were informed of the demise of the first accused who died as a result of injuries he sustained while in the course of exchanging gunfire with the police . ”

Justice Quadri directed Alilu , an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, to amend the charges to reflect the new set of defendants.

He then adjourned until December 14 for the arraignment of the surviving defendants .

In the five counts filed against the defendants , the prosecution alleged that the late Abubakar and the four other defendants took hostage of Margaret along with others in her entourage – Odion Anthony , Ngozi Omoile , Uju Anthony and Gladys Omoile – at Ugoneki village , along the Benin/ Asaba Expressway on September 28, 2016 .

The AGF filed five counts under the Terrorism (Prevention ) (Amendment ) Act 2013 against the alleged kidnappers.

The defendants were said to have demanded N 100 m ransom from the victims ’ family members , but upon negotiation , reduced the ransom to N 80 m , which they allegedly took before releasing the victims .

All the five defendants were named in counts one to three which have to do with conspiracy and hostage taking .

But the trio of George , Maidabara, and Uduefe, were accused in count four of aiding and abetting the act of hostage taking .


http://punchng.com/alleged-kidnapper-of-cbn-governors-wife-dies-in-custody/
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:17am
Abubakar please say hi to my grandfather, tell him that Nigeria under Buhari don kpafuka las-las embarassed

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by stefanweeks: 11:21am
safe journey
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by TRADELYN: 11:21am
Too bad. undecided



Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by python1: 12:40pm
As a kidnapper, he is also a killer. So, No wahala. The thing be say, if to say na Evans die like dis for detention, some roaming Ugandan jews for no let us hear words again.

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by miqos02(m): 12:57pm
rest in pieces
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Elslim: 12:57pm
dem don... if u say kill am Na u Sabi

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by biomustry: 12:57pm
E don happen for am
He ended up dying in detention, like he did others
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by NwaAmaikpe: 12:57pm
shocked


He's lucky,
He died a famous man.
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by sportfolder: 12:58pm
By the time i win big on NaijaBet all my enemies will be like

Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Smartini: 12:58pm
The bullets kerewa-ed his destiny grin grin grin Idiot ... Straight to the hottest part of HELL.
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by RobertLBaile: 12:58pm
rest in pieces
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by onunwa21(m): 12:58pm
Oga on top hand follow!!!
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Mac2016(m): 12:58pm
wasted life..but police shd be more careful sha why must people in custody die? sad
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by onunwa21(m): 12:58pm
Oga on top hand follow!!! embarassed
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by 9iceboi(m): 12:58pm
I don't believe this story one bit. If he sustained injuries why wasn't he taken to hospital and be allowed to face his trial. I pray its not the normal silencing the boys and allowing the main oga to go scot free. End SARS
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by smithsydny(m): 12:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


He's lucky,
He died a famous man.
vomit
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by BornAgainMay: 12:59pm
shocked

God, why not kill all the APC Zombies and leave this kidnappers that do recover our fund from our polithiefians


My Hero,
Rest in Peace

Meet you in Next hundred years again

Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by mamaafrik(m): 1:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


He's lucky,
He died a famous man.
i tell u,datz a plus to his c.v when he gets to Hell.
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Jerrypolo(m): 1:01pm
The Kidnap was high profile and probably had a political backing.

Taking this into considerations, I would like to believe his "Release" has been negotiated and settled hence he is "Dead".

We all know we or the family won't have to see the corpse. I feel pity for the body double that must have been killed extra judicially killed.

That's how people die in this country.
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by mzHANA(f): 1:02pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by bedspread: 1:03pm
Too bad...
SARS WILL EXPLAIN MORE
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by 9jatatafo(m): 1:03pm
End sars abi
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by xxx9554: 1:04pm

Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by jericco1(m): 1:06pm
he might have been poisoned. you don't kidnap such people and expect to go scot free. RIP.
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by beautyhd: 1:08pm
Died or killed in custody

The guy get mind.
Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by donlucabrazi(m): 1:08pm
embarassed

