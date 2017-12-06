₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Islie: 11:09am
Ade Adesomoju , Abuja
http://punchng.com/alleged-kidnapper-of-cbn-governors-wife-dies-in-custody/
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:17am
Abubakar please say hi to my grandfather, tell him that Nigeria under Buhari don kpafuka las-las
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by stefanweeks: 11:21am
safe journey
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by TRADELYN: 11:21am
Too bad.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by python1: 12:40pm
As a kidnapper, he is also a killer. So, No wahala. The thing be say, if to say na Evans die like dis for detention, some roaming Ugandan jews for no let us hear words again.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by miqos02(m): 12:57pm
rest in pieces
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Elslim: 12:57pm
dem don... if u say kill am Na u Sabi
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by biomustry: 12:57pm
E don happen for am
He ended up dying in detention, like he did others
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by NwaAmaikpe: 12:57pm
He's lucky,
He died a famous man.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by sportfolder: 12:58pm
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Smartini: 12:58pm
The bullets kerewa-ed his destiny Idiot ... Straight to the hottest part of HELL.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by RobertLBaile: 12:58pm
rest in pieces
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by onunwa21(m): 12:58pm
Oga on top hand follow!!!
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Mac2016(m): 12:58pm
wasted life..but police shd be more careful sha why must people in custody die?
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by onunwa21(m): 12:58pm
Oga on top hand follow!!!
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by 9iceboi(m): 12:58pm
I don't believe this story one bit. If he sustained injuries why wasn't he taken to hospital and be allowed to face his trial. I pray its not the normal silencing the boys and allowing the main oga to go scot free. End SARS
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by smithsydny(m): 12:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:vomit
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by BornAgainMay: 12:59pm
God, why not kill all the APC Zombies and leave this kidnappers that do recover our fund from our polithiefians
My Hero,
Rest in Peace
Meet you in Next hundred years again
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by mamaafrik(m): 1:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:i tell u,datz a plus to his c.v when he gets to Hell.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by Jerrypolo(m): 1:01pm
The Kidnap was high profile and probably had a political backing.
Taking this into considerations, I would like to believe his "Release" has been negotiated and settled hence he is "Dead".
We all know we or the family won't have to see the corpse. I feel pity for the body double that must have been killed extra judicially killed.
That's how people die in this country.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by mzHANA(f): 1:02pm
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by bedspread: 1:03pm
Too bad...
SARS WILL EXPLAIN MORE
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by 9jatatafo(m): 1:03pm
End sars abi
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by xxx9554: 1:04pm
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by jericco1(m): 1:06pm
he might have been poisoned. you don't kidnap such people and expect to go scot free. RIP.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by beautyhd: 1:08pm
Died or killed in custody
The guy get mind.
|Re: Kidnapper Of Margaret Emefiele Dies In Custody by donlucabrazi(m): 1:08pm
