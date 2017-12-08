₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by AutoJoshNG: 11:37am On Dec 06
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbRJA0HL690
The Volkswagen Golf is a small family car produced by the Germans since 1974.
This is one car we used to love in Nigeria back in the days. But something went wrong. However, the car still continues to set records in the international market as it is currently on its seventh generation.
The Golf is on of the most popular car models in the world and it's a pioneer of the hatchback body style as it arrived 2 years after the original Honda Civic hatchback.
Which of them do you love the most?
https://autojosh.com/check-43-years-evolution-volkswagen-golf-mk1-m/
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by OrestesDante(m): 11:53am On Dec 06
∆ Post the other pictures here no be everybody get data to dey watch youtube videos ∆
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by uboma(m): 5:57pm On Dec 06
I remember the Mark II which was owned by Fogman some years ago.
Very durable car.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by Fogman(m): 6:16pm On Dec 06
uboma:
Very right. Bought that vehicle for transport biz, but got my finger burnt. The truth is that car is extremely strong. I used it to convey a very big cow almost close to Idiroko to Lagos conveniently.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by uboma(m): 7:27pm On Dec 06
Fogman:
You did not send my own share of the Cow meat.
I think Mark II and III are the best durable models so far.
the Mark IV, though with a better shape, has a lot of electrical issues.....
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by kay29000(m): 6:45am
Cool. I loved Golf 2 (MK2) back in the day.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by YoungMILITANT: 6:47am
kay29000:
i hate this car eh
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by Offpoint: 6:49am
Volkswagen na volkswagen no matter what
Volkswagen na volkswagen no matter what
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by kay29000(m): 6:51am
YoungMILITANT:
Why na? I loved Golf 2 and Golf 4.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by addikt(m): 6:51am
Fogman:
CONVEY A COW??....WOW!!! ...HOW?
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by Diso60090(m): 6:51am
Stupid good car
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by chloroform: 6:55am
either golf 1, 2 or 4..... even golf 0. Me never use any!
nice car all the same, those using it speaks highly of it.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by psalmson001: 6:58am
Alot of pple, including mechanics discouraged me from golf 4, and they all gave the same reason which is the electrical issues.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by Nonnyflex(m): 7:00am
I no see any any evolution ooo... Or maybe I have eye problem
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by Tender1(m): 7:05am
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by wildcatter23(m): 7:10am
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by loverboi97(m): 7:10am
Has Anyone Noticed Golf 2 Is More Beautiful Dan Golf 3. I Love Golf 4 The Car Get Speed And Fuel Economy
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by obinna222: 7:20am
I have used the Golf MK6 3 different times and they never failed me. 2012 was my first Golf 6 (1.6L TSI), 2014 was my second Golf 6 2.0L TDI) and 3rd Golf 6 was a 2.5L V5 TFSI.
They were all great cars.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by Macgreat(m): 7:25am
We'll see more advancement in the future
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by firstolalekan(m): 7:37am
Golf dey fall hands for big boys level...
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by dayleke(m): 7:44am
Golf for Golfers
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by AnodaIT(m): 7:48am
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by damoneymag(m): 7:50am
And this made front page... nairaland has finally lost it.
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by kybee(m): 8:00am
My brotther you are yet to notice ur signature no longer exist in NL
Royalfurnitures:
|Re: Check Out The 43 Years Evolution Of Volkswagen Golf From MK1 To MK7 by donqx: 8:03am
