https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbRJA0HL690



The Volkswagen Golf is a small family car produced by the Germans since 1974.



This is one car we used to love in Nigeria back in the days. But something went wrong. However, the car still continues to set records in the international market as it is currently on its seventh generation.



The Golf is on of the most popular car models in the world and it's a pioneer of the hatchback body style as it arrived 2 years after the original Honda Civic hatchback.



Which of them do you love the most?



∆ Post the other pictures here no be everybody get data to dey watch youtube videos ∆ 8 Likes

I remember the Mark II which was owned by Fogman some years ago.



Very durable car. 1 Like 1 Share

uboma:

I remember the Mark II which was owned by Fogman some years ago.





Very durable car.





Very right. Bought that vehicle for transport biz, but got my finger burnt. The truth is that car is extremely strong. I used it to convey a very big cow almost close to Idiroko to Lagos conveniently. Very right. Bought that vehicle for transport biz, but got my finger burnt. The truth is that car is extremely strong. I used it to convey a very big cow almost close to Idiroko to Lagos conveniently. 2 Likes

Fogman:





Very right. Bought that vehicle for transport biz, but got my finger burnt. The truth is that car is extremely strong. I used it to convey a very big cow almost close to Idiroko to Lagos conveniently.





You did not send my own share of the Cow meat.





I think Mark II and III are the best durable models so far.





the Mark IV, though with a better shape, has a lot of electrical issues..... You did not send my own share of the Cow meat.I think Mark II and III are the best durable models so far.the Mark IV, though with a better shape, has a lot of electrical issues..... 1 Like

Cool. I loved Golf 2 (MK2) back in the day.

kay29000:

Cool.

i hate this car eh i hate this car eh 1 Like

Volkswagen na volkswagen no matter what



YoungMILITANT:





i hate this car eh

Why na? I loved Golf 2 and Golf 4. Why na? I loved Golf 2 and Golf 4.

Fogman:





Very right. Bought that vehicle for transport biz, but got my finger burnt. The truth is that car is extremely strong. I used it to convey a very big cow almost close to Idiroko to Lagos conveniently.



CONVEY A COW??....WOW!!! ...HOW? CONVEY A COW??....WOW!!! ...HOW?

Stupid good car

either golf 1, 2 or 4..... even golf 0. Me never use any!

nice car all the same, those using it speaks highly of it.

Alot of pple, including mechanics discouraged me from golf 4, and they all gave the same reason which is the electrical issues.

I no see any any evolution ooo... Or maybe I have eye problem 1 Like

Has Anyone Noticed Golf 2 Is More Beautiful Dan Golf 3. I Love Golf 4 The Car Get Speed And Fuel Economy

I have used the Golf MK6 3 different times and they never failed me. 2012 was my first Golf 6 (1.6L TSI), 2014 was my second Golf 6 2.0L TDI) and 3rd Golf 6 was a 2.5L V5 TFSI.



They were all great cars. 1 Like





Golf dey fall hands for big boys level...

And this made front page... nairaland has finally lost it.

Royalfurnitures:

Volkswagen na volkswagen no matter what



My brotther you are yet to notice ur signature no longer exist in NL