|Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by NEHLIVE: 5:37pm
Port Harcourt-based business consultant, Winifred Iheoma Ofoegbu has declared herself as the Commissioner for Food and Drinks
Posting her official portrait in Facebook, she wrote:
"In a time when hunger and thirst are at an all time high, I will use my good office to ensure that people are well fed all the time and serve as an example to the world. And if you are one of these youth that are lacking ignorance and don't understand something then keep QUITE."
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-declares-herself-commissioner-for-food-drinks-shares-official-portrait
1 Like
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by majamajic(m): 5:39pm
haha
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by zinachidi(m): 5:41pm
na unemployment dey cause this one.
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:17pm
Unemployed
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by donstan18(m): 7:43pm
Rochas Okorocha succeeded in making IMO state a state of mockery, a state of statuses, a state of funny with much problems and a state that makes the most ugly, funny and strange news on NL.
My credit goes to the editor of the above picture of the lady..... The editor has more sense than Rochas Okorocha, thou the lady's nose looks like a small letter "M"
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by NwaAmaikpe: 10:09pm
I refuse to be left out;
I NwaAmaikpe wishes to be addressed as the Commissioner of ..............
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by TheHistorian(m): 10:10pm
If only big breast translate big brain.
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by python1: 10:10pm
Looking at those drinks on her chest, I think she is not far from the truth.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by miqos02(m): 10:10pm
OK oh
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Titto93(m): 10:10pm
Blame Rochas for this stupidity
1 Like
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by CharlieMaria(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by obajoey(m): 10:10pm
The End is near.
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Tosinex(m): 10:10pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Danelo(m): 10:10pm
.
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Ugoeze2016: 10:11pm
hehehehe Iheoma see your life...wey ur brother sef
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by ngwababe: 10:11pm
Na so
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by CairoCharles: 10:11pm
Lol
End time
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by DrMuzungu: 10:12pm
Titto93:
Indeed. You are right.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Obudupikin: 10:12pm
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:12pm
t
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Settingz321(m): 10:13pm
So Nigerians have started using this has their meme again?
In an advance countries, there had been protest right now for the Governor playing on peoples intelligence
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by bimbskele: 10:13pm
Lmao. No chill
Click on link to watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enm1hfyOwms
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by chuksbaby: 10:13pm
See what Imo governor has caused
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by tasceige(m): 10:14pm
Haha
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by Referendum50(f): 10:14pm
Titto93:
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by adadike281(f): 10:15pm
NwaAmaikpe:Women affairs!
|Re: Lady Declares Herself Commissioner For Food & Drinks, Shares Official Portrait by martineverest(m): 10:15pm
J
