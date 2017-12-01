₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by morereb10: 5:51pm
Argentina and Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, has spoken for the first time after he reportedly fainted during Nigeria Vs Argentina match which Argentina surprisingly lost 4-2 to Nigeria in an international friendly in Krasnodar on November 14, 2017.
Aguero did not come out for the second half of the friendly match as he suddenly developed illness and was rushed to the hospital for routine examination during the intermission. Before his unplanned substitution at half-time, the South Americans were leading 2-1 with the forward registering his name on the score-sheet in the 36th minute.
The striker told Lbero;
”The second half against Nigeria I could not see, because I was in the Hospital, but when they told me how it panned out, I asked, ‘what happened?”
”That happens sometimes, it was because they thought of me, they were scared, I do not know.”
Reacting to the World Cup draw where La Albiceleste will again face Super Eagles, Aguero said he was more concerned about Argentina’s first two opponents in Group D, saying, ”The rivals are not bad, but let’s not say it’s very good for us, Iceland is one of the debutants, they do not play badly, they are a very organized team and they have (Gylfi) Sigurðsson.
”They are the first two games, they are the most important, they will not be easy.
”Croatia have a great midfield, they have Modric, Rakitic, you have Perisic who plays outside and he’s very fast, Croatia is a bit more complete.”
Nigeria has surprising drawn Argentina for the fifth time at the World Cup on June 26, 2018 at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:56pm
Haaaaa Kün! Lair Mohammeder's are liable to go to hell oh
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Paulosky1900: 5:58pm
so nigeria no follow for una threat abi..dont worry we are coming with our army koboko this time na PYTHON DANCE WE GO DANCE ON TOP UNA HEAD.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Dannieln1(m): 6:07pm
Come 2018 you will still faint
Fainting will become ur hobby
Since Nigeria no follow for threat
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by chibike69: 7:15pm
U neva start
U go faint again for Russia
Abeg shift make i faint
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by WebSurfer(m): 7:15pm
You will faint very well again when we meet again at the World Cup
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by FisifunKododada: 7:15pm
Aguero - what if you lose to Nigeria again? Will you then consider us a threat?
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by johnstar(m): 7:16pm
Lol
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by john4reala(m): 7:16pm
Just like that
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by lexyman(m): 7:16pm
i know the first one is filmtrick , you will see the real one come next year , this time dont faint just we will still beat you guys, we re coming out with 7points
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by nairavsdollars: 7:17pm
Lies
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Dayoto: 7:17pm
Or you fainted from the consequence of too much bleeping with the belief in your mind that Nigeria were too small for you and you would quickly defeat them, but the table turned around?
I see
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Johnbosco77(m): 7:17pm
Hope u won't faint again in 2018 wen Nigeria go hammer una
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Promismike(m): 7:17pm
You remain one of the finest footballer presently.
You guys shoudnt underrate Nigeria again. That could spell doom again if you do.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by lovelylad(m): 7:17pm
Ok
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Pavore9: 7:18pm
Yabbing loading.......
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Nonnyflex(m): 7:18pm
Wait ooo... U guys lost because they were thinking of you.... And I thought Lai Mohammed was only in Nigeria...
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by KxngKrypt(m): 7:18pm
.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by xxx42111: 7:18pm
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by MrImole(m): 7:18pm
So?
What can Nigerians do for you?
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by 9jatatafo(m): 7:18pm
You shock say naija play una ball thats y
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Deepfreezer(m): 7:19pm
Oh we are not threats abi ? OK
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by twentyk(m): 7:19pm
Nigeria 1-0 iceland
Croatia 1-2 Nigeria
Argentina 2-2 Nigeria.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:19pm
It is well.
Time has a nagging habit of settling everything.
This will be no exception.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Kaxmytex(m): 7:19pm
i love when ladies underrate me...
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by ANBAKO: 7:19pm
Toooooooooo
Please repeat same when you play us again.
Looser!
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by bareal(m): 7:20pm
He still didn't mention the reason why he fainted.... Or is it the headline that's misleading?
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Stevengold(m): 7:20pm
Abeg.
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by miniziter(m): 7:20pm
Where's the reason he fainted?
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by bayocanny: 7:21pm
No worry ehn, the one u fainted is a fake faint
When we meet at the group stage u will experience the real faint, so brace up for it lol
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by Gboyeboy(m): 7:21pm
No worry. Na coma you go enter for World Cup
|Re: Sergio Aguero: Why I Fainted During Nigeria Vs Argentina Game by meliziz12(m): 7:21pm
Why is it that every World Cup Argentina will be given a group so possible to scale through, but I think Nigeria and Argentina should come together and know whether the gods have placed something so common between them,we have played mostly our international friendly match with them and have met them almost every word cup,by the way check this out..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw91ffVsR_c
