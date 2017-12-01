



Aguero did not come out for the second half of the friendly match as he suddenly developed illness and was rushed to the hospital for routine examination during the intermission. Before his unplanned substitution at half-time, the South Americans were leading 2-1 with the forward registering his name on the score-sheet in the 36th minute.



The striker told Lbero;



”The second half against Nigeria I could not see, because I was in the Hospital, but when they told me how it panned out, I asked, ‘what happened?”

”That happens sometimes, it was because they thought of me, they were scared, I do not know.”



Reacting to the World Cup draw where La Albiceleste will again face Super Eagles, Aguero said he was more concerned about Argentina’s first two opponents in Group D, saying, ”The rivals are not bad, but let’s not say it’s very good for us, Iceland is one of the debutants, they do not play badly, they are a very organized team and they have (Gylfi) Sigurðsson.



”They are the first two games, they are the most important, they will not be easy.



”Croatia have a great midfield, they have Modric, Rakitic, you have Perisic who plays outside and he’s very fast, Croatia is a bit more complete.”



Nigeria has surprising drawn Argentina for the fifth time at the World Cup on June 26, 2018 at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.





