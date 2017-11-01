₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by lacemose(m): 7:52pm On Dec 06
''Yahoo Yahoo Saved My life, if not of Yahoo, Millions of
Nigerian Youths would be pushing wheelbarrows or be armed
robbers, Sars Police should stop disturbing us'' - Nigerian
Big Boy, Star Alexzy Markson
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qX9hXKiQ9vE
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by darkenkach(m): 7:54pm On Dec 06
I pity this guy..Sarz go start to dey look for am.
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by GavelSlam: 8:05pm On Dec 06
The boy dey para.
He made some points but I still believe the same laptop could be used positively.
There are a million learning aids online - from how to build shoes to cars to nuclear science.
One could learn to program, be a caligrapher, even write music notes.
We can do better than cyber crime.
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Mynd44: 9:27pm On Dec 06
Yen yen yen.
He is still a criminal
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by aaronson(m): 9:40pm On Dec 06
For some reason, he's was telling the bitter TRUTH but poor at articulating and buttressing his points. That's where education should have really helped him.
Who was he threatening? Government? The same government has the power to eradicate him and simply call it collateral damage. So that was an elementary approach yelling and threatening the impossible.
Yahoo has indeed helped some people who in their entire life wouldn't have able to lay claim to a million naira till they die but today, you would see Benz, Range Rover etc worth millions been used as toys by yahoo boys not even luxury to them anymore.
Nigeria needs to be broken apart to be efficiently cleansed then re-amalgated again. Impossible right? Yes, Guess what? That's was how the colonial masters invented the scam called Nigeria turned country.
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by miqos02(m): 10:24pm On Dec 06
OK o
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by TheHistorian(m): 10:24pm On Dec 06
I'm almost pushed to tears while watching the video.
Truth is this Country has really presented no hope for the coming generations.It's a very sad state we find ourselves today though seem redeemable but we need a thorough cleansing,reshaping and total overhaul of the system.
France was once like this before the French revolution.The rich was living fat on the sweats of the Poor.The Poor revolted this because they have had enough.
What Nigerians need to accept is that,Cyber Crime is a systemic revolution in this Country.Just imagined if the youths had no CyberSpace to dupe from.That honestly would have fasttracked the long awaited revolution.
You think it's the Political class only??...You own a Toyota car why I trek despite our similar educational status.You are a symbol of oppression too.
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:25pm On Dec 06
..
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by martineverest(m): 10:25pm On Dec 06
Idiot..... Am I the only one that thinks dude is being paid by Nigerian police to say this?
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by akeentech(m): 10:25pm On Dec 06
You don't have to do yahoo yahoo, there are several ways of making legitimate money online see my sig for more
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Ruggedfitness: 10:25pm On Dec 06
For some reason, he's was telling the bitter TRUTH but poor at articulating and buttressing his points. That's where education should have really helped him.
If someone believes that the young boy is telling the bitter TRUTH then Nigeria is doomed, what could have happened if people like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates went into scamming. There could have been no iPhone, no facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, no Microsoft or windows.
Things were also hard for Steve Jobs and in that hardship he excelled, so there is no excuse
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by iamleumas: 10:26pm On Dec 06
Hmm
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:26pm On Dec 06
Dem "9ice" people
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by RolaDiva(f): 10:26pm On Dec 06
It Is better he meet them in person and explain to them...
Stop disturbing social media for us ojere...
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Abfinest007(m): 10:27pm On Dec 06
reaping off someone of his/her hard earn money u call it business
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Pearlyakin(m): 10:27pm On Dec 06
He's making some points tho, but notwithstanding what is not good is not good
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by ivolt: 10:27pm On Dec 06
Dumb fraudster, your days are numbered
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by hollamanng(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
I hope you can defend this shii and you won't later say that is not your real face .
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by bakynes(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
Yahoo- Yahoo business the biggest employer of Labour in Nigeria. If no be yahoo-yahoo many youth for don die throwey.
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by mikool007(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
Big fool....this one is #bringbacksars movement ode!
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Bankyb10(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Xisnin: 10:28pm On Dec 06
Fool
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by sisisioge: 10:30pm On Dec 06
This is one of the reasons they shouldn't stop SARS
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by EmmaLege: 10:30pm On Dec 06
Hmmmm
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by hollamanng(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
K :j
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Nathan2016: 10:31pm On Dec 06
This dude don buy better market... Lol...
But in truth, he is speaking the raw truth. I mean how many Nigerian commit national cyber crime, apart from the hungry ones. The main international cyber crime is committed globally, go to Google and search cyber crime statistics in usa, you will be surprised with the results. Still nobody treats them like the way youths are being treated here.
International yahoo boys should be investigate by the International body not SARS
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by Koskio(m): 10:31pm On Dec 06
His village people just stepped up their game!
I wish him luck!
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by praiseneofingz(m): 10:31pm On Dec 06
Arrest fall on you (pon pon) handcuff fall on u (pon pon) kirikiri fall on u (pon pon) cos you be fool eey
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by olamil34(m): 10:31pm On Dec 06
Respecting your hustle
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by hobermener: 10:32pm On Dec 06
T
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by IVORY2009(m): 10:33pm On Dec 06
Nigeria gargar gargaaaaaa
Nigeria gargar gargaaaaaa
Kingsley Ade Bendel, na him dey feed every body
|Re: Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" by amunkita(m): 10:33pm On Dec 06
Hope we can see why they clamor to end SARS
Is Yahoo Yahoo a legit way of Life..
God help Nigeria.....
