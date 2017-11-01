Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Alexzy Markson: "Yahoo Yahoo Saved My Life, SARS Should Stop Disturbing Us" (12088 Views)

Nigerian Youths would be pushing wheelbarrows or be armed

robbers, Sars Police should stop disturbing us'' - Nigerian

Big Boy, Star Alexzy Markson





see video



''Yahoo Yahoo Saved My life, if not of Yahoo, Millions of Nigerian Youths would be pushing wheelbarrows or be armed robbers, Sars Police should stop disturbing us'' - Nigerian Big Boy, Star Alexzy Markson

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qX9hXKiQ9vE

I pity this guy..Sarz go start to dey look for am. 11 Likes

The boy dey para.



He made some points but I still believe the same laptop could be used positively.



There are a million learning aids online - from how to build shoes to cars to nuclear science.



One could learn to program, be a caligrapher, even write music notes.



We can do better than cyber crime. 61 Likes 1 Share

Yen yen yen.



He is still a criminal 6 Likes

For some reason, he's was telling the bitter TRUTH but poor at articulating and buttressing his points. That's where education should have really helped him.



Who was he threatening? Government? The same government has the power to eradicate him and simply call it collateral damage. So that was an elementary approach yelling and threatening the impossible.



Yahoo has indeed helped some people who in their entire life wouldn't have able to lay claim to a million naira till they die but today, you would see Benz, Range Rover etc worth millions been used as toys by yahoo boys not even luxury to them anymore.



Nigeria needs to be broken apart to be efficiently cleansed then re-amalgated again. Impossible right? Yes, Guess what? That's was how the colonial masters invented the scam called Nigeria turned country. 25 Likes 1 Share

OK o 1 Like

I'm almost pushed to tears while watching the video.



Truth is this Country has really presented no hope for the coming generations.It's a very sad state we find ourselves today though seem redeemable but we need a thorough cleansing,reshaping and total overhaul of the system.



France was once like this before the French revolution.The rich was living fat on the sweats of the Poor.The Poor revolted this because they have had enough.



What Nigerians need to accept is that,Cyber Crime is a systemic revolution in this Country.Just imagined if the youths had no CyberSpace to dupe from.That honestly would have fasttracked the long awaited revolution.



You think it's the Political class only??...You own a Toyota car why I trek despite our similar educational status.You are a symbol of oppression too. 20 Likes 3 Shares

..

Idiot..... Am I the only one that thinks dude is being paid by Nigerian police to say this? 6 Likes

You don't have to do yahoo yahoo, there are several ways of making legitimate money online see my sig for more 1 Like

For some reason, he's was telling the bitter TRUTH but poor at articulating and buttressing his points. That's where education should have really helped him.



Who was threatening? Government? The same government has the power to eradicate him and call simply call it collateral damage. So that was an elementary approach yelling and threatening the impossible.

If someone believes that the young boy is telling the bitter TRUTH then Nigeria is doomed, what could have happened if people like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates went into scamming. There could have been no iPhone, no facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, no Microsoft or windows.



Things were also hard for Steve Jobs and in that hardship he excelled, so there is no excuse



Dem "9ice" people 1 Like

It Is better he meet them in person and explain to them...



Stop disturbing social media for us ojere... 9 Likes

reaping off someone of his/her hard earn money u call it business 5 Likes 2 Shares

He's making some points tho, but notwithstanding what is not good is not good 4 Likes

Dumb fraudster, your days are numbered 1 Like 1 Share

I hope you can defend this shii and you won't later say that is not your real face . 2 Likes

Yahoo- Yahoo business the biggest employer of Labour in Nigeria. If no be yahoo-yahoo many youth for don die throwey. 29 Likes 1 Share

Big fool....this one is #bringbacksars movement ode! 3 Likes

Fool 1 Like

This is one of the reasons they shouldn't stop SARS 2 Likes

This dude don buy better market... Lol...



But in truth, he is speaking the raw truth. I mean how many Nigerian commit national cyber crime, apart from the hungry ones. The main international cyber crime is committed globally, go to Google and search cyber crime statistics in usa, you will be surprised with the results. Still nobody treats them like the way youths are being treated here.



International yahoo boys should be investigate by the International body not SARS 9 Likes







His village people just stepped up their game!





I wish him luck! His village people just stepped up their game!I wish him luck! 3 Likes 1 Share

Arrest fall on you (pon pon) handcuff fall on u (pon pon) kirikiri fall on u (pon pon) cos you be fool eey 2 Likes

Respecting your hustle 2 Likes

Nigeria gargar gargaaaaaa



Kingsley Ade Bendel, na him dey feed every body Nigeria gargar gargaaaaaaNigeria gargar gargaaaaaaKingsley Ade Bendel, na him dey feed every body