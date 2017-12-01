₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,726 members, 3,954,789 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It (6752 Views)
Renowned Professor L.A Salami Of Uniben Is Dead / Before You Jump On The Plane To Study Abroad， What You Should Know / Full Biography Of Emeritus Professor Umar Shehu CFR (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by ChangeIsCostant: 8:01pm
A Nigerian man, Patrick O. Okigbo III, has shared his encounter with 79-year-old Professor Emeritus, Alexander Animalu of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), whom he met on a flight from Enugu to Abuja.
The renowned professor Animalu is a physicist of international repute, member of the highest advisory body on Science and Technology to the Nigerian government, a pioneer of solar energy in Nigeria, the only African member to date of the Advisory Board of the Euro-Journal Physics and the only African member of the Editorial Board of the Hadronic Journal.
Below is what the excited man posted on Facebook after his meeting with the aged professor.
GOOD NAME
I am on the Air Peace flight from Enugu to Abuja. As usual, it is packed with a good mix of Ndigbo leaving the region to hustle in other parts of Nigeria and probably the world. It is always a good place to meet people and to get a sense for what’s happening in the region. You are sure to pick up interesting conversations.
As I walked to my seat towards the back of the plane, I was pleasantly surprised to see that I have been assigned a seat across the aisle from Prof. Alexander Animalu, the renowned theoretical physicist. He was already holding court with some of the people seated around him. He regaled them with stories from his days at the then-prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) also referred to, by rivals, as “Does Monkey Go to School”. Animalu was in the graduating class of 1957. There were two other “DenGramites” around us and they were in awe of the man. They had only heard stories of Animalu’s academic prowess but never had a chance to meet him in person.
Prof. Animalu told us stories of how he arrived in the USA on January 01, 1966 to study physics at MIT on a Shell-BP scholarship. I told him that it was coincidental that my dad arrived London on the same day to study accountancy on a scholarship from Eastern Nigeria Development Commission.
He mentioned that he is from Oba in Anambra state. I told him that I am from next door, Ojoto. He spoke about some of my uncles who were his contemporaries: Pius, Bede, Chris. At the mention of Chris, the discussion went to the War.
As is often the case, Biafra makes a cameo in these conversations. Prof. Animalu did not fight in the war because he was in the States. Like most people from the region, he lost many friends and family members.
We spoke about his academic career and how much goodwill he still enjoys. Most of the people on the plane who recognized him came by to shake his hands. Even some politicians came from the front of the plane to greet him.
I thought of all the big Ogas on this plane: current National Chairman of a political party, two candidates in the January 2018 Senatorial elections in Anambra, a former Honourable Minister, etc. None had the same level of genuine admiration as this reputed emeritus professor who sat at the back of the plane, hoping to remain incognito, but whose academic accomplishments, life’s work, and good name caused for a long procession of people who just wanted to shake his hands. I kept thinking, “eziafa ka ego” (good name is better than money).
As the air hostess announced (in a jumble of accents) that we should switch off our phones and get ready for departure, I asked Prof. Animalu for a selfie. He obliged. I captured the moment to use it to teach my kids that good name is better than silver and gold.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-shares-his-experiience-after-encounter-with-prof-animalu-alexander-o-e.html
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Keneking: 8:05pm
Economy class(room)
1 Like
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Evablizin(f): 8:16pm
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by OrestesDante(m): 8:22pm
∆ The man's face dey scare me self... ∆
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by allstarcomic(m): 9:46pm
Please driver lets go.
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Dannieln1(m): 9:47pm
me that don't even know the professor lemme don't waste this FP
lemme just kukuli say something that's been bothering me but thankGod our youth have taken a giant step to curb it
if you want the end of Reign of SARS please and please click like
because together we can:
#ENDSARS
#dropYourGunFaceMeOneOnOneSee
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by BruncleZuma: 9:47pm
This is much better than Ebuka's agbada or danshiki or babanriga...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Grafixnuel(m): 9:47pm
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by MicNz(m): 9:47pm
.
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by emeijeh(m): 9:48pm
That means if he meets Anthony Joshua, he will just
1 Like
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by kn23h(m): 9:48pm
Iyama. See face like chuku abiamala sacrifice.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Daminaj1(f): 9:48pm
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Sunofgod(m): 9:49pm
Meets...... or harasses?
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by imstrong1: 9:50pm
Keneking:
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:50pm
OrestesDante:
Resist the temptation to be shallow. The point of the article is not the man's looks.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by AntiWailer: 9:50pm
Prof
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by tolugar: 9:51pm
grew up knowing him.
respected him the day i googled that name.
living a simple life till date.
if you hear the achievements of his children and grand children, in the US you will bow
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by allstarcomic(m): 9:51pm
emeijeh:
Even you too you have joined them.
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Lothario(m): 9:51pm
That's a Living Legend
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by AntiWailer: 9:51pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Even if it is the man's look. Tell the guy to show us his father.
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by sirAliyu(m): 9:52pm
Nice write up tho
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by SeniorZato(m): 9:52pm
Alexander fleming?
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by hadassah4: 9:52pm
at least, this one is better than all d useless posts that make FP nowadays
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by leezzz: 9:52pm
kn23h:
3 Likes
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by jagaboss(m): 9:54pm
proud to be a dengramite RIP ARALU
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by sirusX(m): 9:55pm
OrestesDante:But you would have to be understanding that everyone gets old....and words like yours ain’t necessary
Keneking:Well, we all get to the same destination at the same time...if one can, why not save that money for other things that might be priority
lloyds:
Like the original poster said...a good name is better than money
I do believe most people from years back that went into academia sought knowledge to do things and pass it on...not the quest for money
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Tartie(m): 9:55pm
Wit dat face,if dat prof na ur project supervisor na die b dat o
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by Alexander001(m): 9:55pm
Savage
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by lloyds(m): 9:55pm
With all him mighty CV and achievements, the Prof cannot even wear a nice tie and shirt.
I don't envy the life of academics sometimes really.
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by ClitoPen: 9:55pm
So old ppl are also on NL @op!.....and we were on same flight!
1 Like
|Re: Man Meets Professor Alexander Animalu On A Plane To Abuja & Is Excited About It by teadrake(m): 9:56pm
An epitome of excellence that we should all be proud of and yet someone is complaining about the man's look.
Institute Of Management Technology, Enugu Latest Pume Dates. / Futaminna, Second Choice Candidates, Post-utme Result 2012 Is Out-check It Here! / Strategy X
Viewing this topic: titusenes, iliyasani(m), Valarmoghulis(m), Olarewajub, Kokopos(m), slodot2000, OMANBALA1, Science4me(m), Ferdinandr, Rightdan(m), euwajeh(m), Lucid1(m), STOKLOSA, bjnice(m), NaijaTalkTown(m), platinum131, octoroon, CircleOfWilis, UfuomaUN(m), Abayomiar(m), wykcool(m), freshyoladipupo(m), yesorno, meetvic, wasbas(f), justin19(m), ugwusunday(m), honey001(m), weareok, Lecturerbaba(m), dingdung, Fosi, gbaby4live, ABIOLAY2J(f), iRyan(m), dennisworld1(m), freemandgenius(m), ClitoPen, PhilJames, emperordelis(m), Hardexx(m), ecksplizit(m), carzeem1, tolufase(m), milloguy, abdulkayus(m), jovincyy10(m), olaskul(m), Mistahmiles, DanNafada, stalicia(f), Bakrabas, wehla(m), skotch(m), AceRoot(m), cle62000(m), inisleek, JSparrow(m), olatunjin(m), blezdBen, Haryormideh(m), skimmer01(m), skymaxnig, busky101(m), bayocanny, DelePhd, FBIL, 12507, oyatake200, megaexpo, Throwback, SpeedndAccuracy(m), flexclusive(m), SirDurkheim, stankezzy, Mattin(m), sirssb(m), chigoziemi(m), emblexxx(m), ogedozie, ammyluv2002(f), melaniga, 042gist, onosprince(m), olaolayink(m), wandeay, Yinka455(m), akeentech(m), Fuadx1(m), munalight(f), frankanes, greatestofall, Collinzo4chizi, Babmorogy(m), Adaomalight(f), Gozieekenkwo(m), Goodgate111(f), Julivas(m), Cmarketer(m), viciati(m), momodub, uyplus(m), InfinixMine(m), igho003(m), KingDizzle(m), chinwemine(m), vinc, faizsanusi(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23