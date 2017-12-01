₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by 40ng: 10:07am
The wife of a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli, has delivered triplets after 24 years of marriage.
“Both the mother and the babies are all hale and hearty,” said the new father on Wednesday in a statement.
“We found out we were having triplets; I am proud and grateful that after nearly 24 years of marriage, my wife delivered three healthy, beautiful babies.
“I can’t express the pure happiness of having a baby,” the excited lawmaker, who represents Demsa Local Government Area, said.
Mr. Dilli’s wife also spoke about the good news.
“The lord is good as today Mr. and Mrs. Lumsambani Mijah Dilli are blessed with triplets after 24 years of marriage without bearing a child, glory be to God,” she said.
More Pictures By : http://www.viviangist.ng/lumsambani-dilli-triplets/
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by gentility16(m): 10:12am
In His time, He makes all things beautiful. Congratulations to the parents.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by EastGold(m): 10:27am
Great God
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:47am
Thanks to the Creator for this...
24years nor be beans o...
I rejoice with the family...
(even though I dey vex for politicians ni)
I still celebrate success / good things...
#happyforthem
#moreblessings to the family
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by mickeymimi: 10:49am
wow.....when you put your trust in God only ...... God is able
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Bitcoin1000(f): 10:49am
Babies he bought
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Ayopredict: 10:49am
Why is my mind telling me they bought those children
Don't trust politicians
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by lekahm(m): 10:50am
Dem go enjoy..... ehn over pamper fit kill them!
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Ayemileto(m): 10:50am
Congregations to them.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by lekahm(m): 10:50am
Bitcoin1000:Fear God, Hw you take know
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 10:50am
IVF, it's science, not Allah something. If u see any woman who has stayed for years without a child, then delivers twins, triplet or more, it's IVF until proven otherwise
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by eulogy: 10:50am
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 10:50am
the parents right now...
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 10:50am
Wow
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by kswarthy: 10:51am
IVR things! thank God.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by ifyain: 10:51am
gentility16:IVF, in his time makes all things beautiful.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Wynnah(m): 10:51am
This is GOOD NEWS. May People Hear GOOD NEWS about us oo
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:52am
God Is Good
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Mjshexy(f): 10:52am
Wow...this is absolutely beautiful, God is great
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Olypeppy(f): 10:52am
Bitcoin1000:you see your life.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:52am
IVF
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by jericco1(m): 10:52am
congrats to him. to some it's a curse, and others, it's a blessing.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Femsyn(m): 10:52am
Childlessness is more popular than we think, even among the elites.
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Olypeppy(f): 10:52am
Thank God for his blessings
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by joenor(m): 10:53am
Wow this call for a party... God be praise!
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 10:53am
congratulations, triplets wow, that is the real deal, dilli
In nwaamaikpe's logic the woman might have played away match(there's actually a 3-10% truth in his kind of thinking)
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 10:54am
Amazing
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by PrinceGallant: 10:54am
[quote author=Primusinterpares post=63058293]Thanks to the Creator for this...
24years nor be beans o...
I rejoice with the family...
(even though I dey vex for politicians ni)
I still celebrate success / good things...
#happyforthem
#moreblessings to the family[/quo]
Even two years no be beans
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 10:55am
yhe Lord giveth
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Soloton01: 10:56am
Wawu!
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:57am
[quote author=PrinceGallant post=63058507][/quote]I swear
|Re: Lumsambani Dilli And Wife Welcome Triplets After 24 Years Of Marriage (Photos) by sped1oro(m): 10:58am
So awesome, you can only know this if you had been waiting for the fruits too. I had this experience but not as long as 24years. So when God says you should wait, believe me, it will be worth the wait. Congratulations to the family
