Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri (9965 Views)

IPOB In Solidarity March For Donald Trump / Reno Omokri Reacts To Buhari's Wife In Kitchen Comment With These Photos / Reno Omokri With Air Hostesses At Sofitel Heathrow (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)







His quote:



Has Donald J. Trump fulfilled biblical prophesy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital? I have been praying for this day for long and if I supported Donald Trump before, today, I go one step further and declare that I am even willing to take a bullet for him.

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/938485574079352832



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/jerusalem-willing-take-bullet-donald-trump-reno-omokri.html Reno Omokri, via a Facebook post, has declared that he is willing to take a bullet for Donald Trump after the US President recognized Jerusalem as Israel's Capital.His quote: 9 Likes

make una calm down naaa 1 Like 1 Share

Moslems have no business fighting over Jerusalem anymore than Christians have over mecca. 48 Likes 2 Shares

One problem i have with this religion(Islam) is that they take offense at everything but take responsibility of nothing 67 Likes 5 Shares

Trump is the real deal for Christians around the World. He has further consolidated his base with this decision. I want to see what that hot head called Erdogan will do about it. He was just lucky to have escaped the coup now he wants to rally Muslims worldwide to carry out the 3rd intifada. We are waiting for them tomorrow. 26 Likes 2 Shares

a yroouba man willing to take bullet for Trump please run away ooooooh and don't look back. a yroouba man willing to take bullet for Trump please run away ooooooh and don't look back. 5 Likes 1 Share

Tomorrow you will ask Northerners to vote you and your party? So that you can declare Sokoto capital of Biafra?



Ndi ara! 21 Likes 4 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

Tomorrow you will ask Northerners to vote you and your party? So that you can declare Sokoto capital of Biafra?



Ndi ara! lauretta onochie you will die on top of IPOB matter ooooooh lauretta onochie you will die on top of IPOB matter ooooooh 67 Likes 9 Shares

.

NgeneUkwenu:

Tomorrow you will ask Northerners to vote you and your party? So that you can declare Sokoto capital of Biafra?



Ndi ara! u just earned three naira for this post. three naira per post nigga. u just earned three naira for this post. three naira per post nigga. 22 Likes

Really?

This man well so 1 Like

princechurchill:

One problem i have with this religion is that they take offense at everything but take responsibility of nothing

They call for war and if Muslims react now, they will call them violent after all Christianity kills more than any religion They call for war and if Muslims react now, they will call them violent after all Christianity kills more than any religion 7 Likes 3 Shares

Trump and the USA will regret their actions. 5 Likes 2 Shares

nedu666:

u just earned three naira for this post. three naira per post nigga.

Can anyone please tell me what the Biblical prophesy is (with quotes)? Amazes me how folks try to justify a political decision (using the Bible) simply because it validates their religious prejudices.

---

To the best of my knowledge, Israelis are predominantly Jews (practising Judaism). Christians are an insignificant minority in Israel (< 3%), much less than Muslims (~37%). Israelis and Palestinians see Jesus only as economic messiah and not a spiritual messiah as most Christians do. They make a lot of money from Christian tourist and pilgrims (just like Saudi Arabia does with Muslims using Mecca).

---

Bethlehem (the Biblical birth place of Jesus) is even a Palestinian city. Read about The Church of Nativity. 37 Likes 5 Shares

Bari22:





They call for war and if Muslims react now, they will call them violent after all Christianity kills more than any religion

Muslims have been reacting since the days of Mohammed, so don't u dare think they have monopoly of violence over anyone, am happy Trump made that statement if u hate it go and bring ur weapons Isreal can tame their stupidity let alone US joining Muslims have been reacting since the days of Mohammed, so don't u dare think they have monopoly of violence over anyone, am happy Trump made that statement if u hate it go and bring ur weapons Isreal can tame their stupidity let alone US joining 10 Likes

MasViews:

Trump and the USA will regret their actions. e pain this one well well e pain this one well well 12 Likes 3 Shares

MasViews:

Trump and the USA will regret their actions. Jerusalem is the capital of Isreal for over 3000 years if u hate it go and die Jerusalem is the capital of Isreal for over 3000 years if u hate it go and die 10 Likes 2 Shares

princechurchill:





Muslims have been reacting since the days of Mohammed, so don't u dare think they have monopoly of violence over anyone, am happy Trump made that statement if u hate it go and bring ur weapons Isreal can tame their stupidity let alone US joining

Is this what Christianity is all about? oppressing the already weak people? Is this what Christianity is all about? oppressing the already weak people? 3 Likes

princechurchill:



Jerusalem is the capital of Isreal for over 3000 years if u hate it go and die

Isra'el that was created 1948 or which Isra'el are you talking about? Isra'el that was created 1948 or which Isra'el are you talking about? 7 Likes

Bari22:





Is this what Christianity is all about? oppressing the already weak people? So Wats Islam all about,don't tell me peace please So Wats Islam all about,don't tell me peace please 6 Likes

I stand with Reno on this. 7 Likes 1 Share

Bari22:





Isra'el that was created 1948 or which Isra'el are you talking about?

The City of David long before Islam came into existence right from the fall of Ottoman empire The City of David long before Islam came into existence right from the fall of Ottoman empire 5 Likes

princechurchill:

So Wats Islam all about,don't tell me peace please Have you answer my question?? Have you answer my question?? 1 Like

Bari22:





Have you answer my question?? Christianity doesn't oppress,if u want to know wat oppression is all about go to Saudi Christianity doesn't oppress,if u want to know wat oppression is all about go to Saudi 12 Likes

Truely, Our God Reigns In The Affairs Of Men. God Bless Donald Trump. God Bless Pence. God Bless America. God Bless Nigeria. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Trump has further cemented himself with his base. CNN, NYT, MSNBC, Huff. Post and the many others will try their luck again in 2020. 4 Likes

hucienda:

Trump has further cemented himself with his base. CNN, NYT, MSNBC, Huff. Post and the many others will try their luck again in 2020.

Who dem be? Dem no get mouth! Trump for 2nd term. Pastor pence for an uninterrupted 8 years. Democratic Party don enter wahala. Who dem be? Dem no get mouth! Trump for 2nd term. Pastor pence for an uninterrupted 8 years. Democratic Party don enter wahala. 10 Likes

princechurchill:



Christianity doesn't oppress,if u want to know wat oppression is all about go to Saudi

Then you don't know what oppression is or you are ignorant about truth. Any Muslim residing in Saudi must follow Islamic rules that is not applied to non Muslims. Then you don't know what oppression is or you are ignorant about truth. Any Muslim residing in Saudi must follow Islamic rules that is not applied to non Muslims. 1 Like 1 Share

Bari22:





Then you don't know what oppression is or you are ignorant about truth. Any Muslim residing in Saudi must follow Islamic rules that is not applied to non Muslims. Same with a Muslim residing in Isreal u must follow their rule Same with a Muslim residing in Isreal u must follow their rule 2 Likes