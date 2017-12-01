₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by WotzupNG: 12:16pm
Reno Omokri, via a Facebook post, has declared that he is willing to take a bullet for Donald Trump after the US President recognized Jerusalem as Israel's Capital.
His quote:
Has Donald J. Trump fulfilled biblical prophesy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital? I have been praying for this day for long and if I supported Donald Trump before, today, I go one step further and declare that I am even willing to take a bullet for him.
https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/938485574079352832
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/jerusalem-willing-take-bullet-donald-trump-reno-omokri.html
9 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by fellowman: 12:22pm
make una calm down naaa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Rotimik: 12:22pm
Moslems have no business fighting over Jerusalem anymore than Christians have over mecca.
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 12:26pm
One problem i have with this religion(Islam) is that they take offense at everything but take responsibility of nothing
67 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Alcatraz005: 12:26pm
Trump is the real deal for Christians around the World. He has further consolidated his base with this decision. I want to see what that hot head called Erdogan will do about it. He was just lucky to have escaped the coup now he wants to rally Muslims worldwide to carry out the 3rd intifada. We are waiting for them tomorrow.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Kokolet11: 12:28pm
a yroouba man willing to take bullet for Trump please run away ooooooh and don't look back.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:28pm
Tomorrow you will ask Northerners to vote you and your party? So that you can declare Sokoto capital of Biafra?
Ndi ara!
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Kokolet11: 12:35pm
NgeneUkwenu:lauretta onochie you will die on top of IPOB matter ooooooh
67 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bari22(m): 12:35pm
.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by nedu666: 12:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:u just earned three naira for this post. three naira per post nigga.
22 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by okachie1(m): 12:36pm
Really?
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by osazeeblue01: 12:37pm
This man well so
1 Like
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bari22(m): 12:37pm
princechurchill:
They call for war and if Muslims react now, they will call them violent after all Christianity kills more than any religion
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by MasViews: 12:37pm
Trump and the USA will regret their actions.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Kokolet11: 12:39pm
nedu666:
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bevista: 12:39pm
Can anyone please tell me what the Biblical prophesy is (with quotes)? Amazes me how folks try to justify a political decision (using the Bible) simply because it validates their religious prejudices.
---
To the best of my knowledge, Israelis are predominantly Jews (practising Judaism). Christians are an insignificant minority in Israel (< 3%), much less than Muslims (~37%). Israelis and Palestinians see Jesus only as economic messiah and not a spiritual messiah as most Christians do. They make a lot of money from Christian tourist and pilgrims (just like Saudi Arabia does with Muslims using Mecca).
---
Bethlehem (the Biblical birth place of Jesus) is even a Palestinian city. Read about The Church of Nativity.
37 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 12:40pm
Bari22:
Muslims have been reacting since the days of Mohammed, so don't u dare think they have monopoly of violence over anyone, am happy Trump made that statement if u hate it go and bring ur weapons Isreal can tame their stupidity let alone US joining
10 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Kokolet11: 12:40pm
MasViews:e pain this one well well
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 12:42pm
MasViews:Jerusalem is the capital of Isreal for over 3000 years if u hate it go and die
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bari22(m): 12:43pm
princechurchill:
Is this what Christianity is all about? oppressing the already weak people?
3 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bari22(m): 12:45pm
princechurchill:
Isra'el that was created 1948 or which Isra'el are you talking about?
7 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 12:47pm
Bari22:So Wats Islam all about,don't tell me peace please
6 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by adadike281(f): 12:48pm
I stand with Reno on this.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 12:48pm
Bari22:
The City of David long before Islam came into existence right from the fall of Ottoman empire
5 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bari22(m): 12:48pm
princechurchill:Have you answer my question??
1 Like
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 12:56pm
Bari22:Christianity doesn't oppress,if u want to know wat oppression is all about go to Saudi
12 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by dodelight(m): 12:56pm
Truely, Our God Reigns In The Affairs Of Men. God Bless Donald Trump. God Bless Pence. God Bless America. God Bless Nigeria.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by hucienda: 12:56pm
Trump has further cemented himself with his base. CNN, NYT, MSNBC, Huff. Post and the many others will try their luck again in 2020.
4 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Alcatraz005: 1:00pm
hucienda:
Who dem be? Dem no get mouth! Trump for 2nd term. Pastor pence for an uninterrupted 8 years. Democratic Party don enter wahala.
10 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by Bari22(m): 1:03pm
princechurchill:
Then you don't know what oppression is or you are ignorant about truth. Any Muslim residing in Saudi must follow Islamic rules that is not applied to non Muslims.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by princechurchill(m): 1:18pm
Bari22:Same with a Muslim residing in Isreal u must follow their rule
2 Likes
|Re: Jerusalem: ''I Am Willing To Take A Bullet For Donald Trump'' - Reno Omokri by abdelrahman: 1:22pm
typical nigeria christians can't die on top of israel matter.
4 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
