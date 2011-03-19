₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by SSBN(m): 4:19pm On Dec 07
Turning on the TV today and watching the news coming out of Africa it suddenly dawned on me that, wait a minute, this is Africa. As recently as 8 years ago we associated suicide bombing and terrorist attacks with the middle east. Africa has lots of problems, but Islamic terrorism isnt ine of them. Even the northern parts was relatively stable. How did Africa eclipse the middle east as the haven for radical Islamic terrorism?
How did West Africa become the home of the world’s deadliest terrorist group? with various rival factions like Al-Queda and ISIS jostling fir position? How did Kenya go from a tourist haven to a country terrorized by Al-Shahab. How why did Islamic terrorism usurpe hunger, poverty and bad governance as the biggest existential threat facing the continent?
For answers, we must go back in time.
March 19, 2011
LIBYA
Under French pressure U.S President Barack Obama authorizes airstrikes in Libya in support of a ” REBELLION” to oust Muammar Gaddafi. By the end of the operation, 500,000 Libyans had lost their lives . Most by NATO airstrikes.
Months later the espionage arm of the United States repeated its 2005 prediction of a possible Nigeria breakup, this after Nigeria gave the crucial YES vote for actions against Libya in return for two Warships from the United States. A decision strongly opposed by South Africa.
In my research I discovered Gaddafi had plans to introduced the Gold Diner, a single African currency made from gold, a true sharing of the wealth.
Now this is one of the things that you have to plan almost in secrete, because as soon as you say you are going to change from the dollar to something else, you are going to be targeted. Taken over by his larger than life ego he hosted two conferences on this year’s before.
In the months leading to the attack intervention he called on African nations to join together to create this new currency that will rival the dollar and Euro. They will sell oil and other resources around the world only for gold diners.
Backed by a cumulative 110 billion in oil reserve, it will shift the economic balance in the world. A countries wealth will depend on How much gold they have, not how many dollars they trade. This ambition is staggering.
Libya has 144 tons of gold and has Africa’s largest oil reserve at 46.4 billion barrels.
South Africa holds about %50 of the world’s gold resources and 38%- of reserves.
Nigeria has 41 billion in oil reserves and a natural gas reserve estimated at 192 Trillion Cubic Feet.
Needless to say any move towards that will certainly not be welcomed by the power elite today whonae responsible for controlling the world’s Central Banks.
The consequences was swift. Gaddafi’s Golden Oil Plan was bombed away by NATO, led chiefly by France. Six years later Africa is unrecognizable. It’s happened before. In 2000 Saddam Hussein announce Iraqi oil will be traded with Euros, not dollars. Iraq became a nuclear power overnight out of the blue, Sanctions and an invasion followed.
NIGERIA
Africa’s resistance to AFRICOM was spearheaded by a nation that had emerged as the major economic and major cultural force in the continent with a GDP growth rate of %7.1, had swallowed up West Africa into its economic sphere and had been a torn to French ambition in the region for decades.
From the beginning Nigeria had been opposed to a foreign military presence in Africa, and for good reasons. It’s basically gone to war twice with its French speaking neighbors under the manipulation of France. Controlling 16 countries via the ECOWAS Nigeria’s huge oil wealth allowed it to not only create a West African economic and political integration but also to bankroll it.
Nigeria demonstrated that regional integration was possible without depending on the West. Nigeria create its own lending institutions independent of the IMF. The Nigerian Trust Fund for example was created by Nigeria with an initial capital of $80 million with the aim of assisting in the development efforts of the poorest AfDB members.
The NTF uses its resources to provide financing for projects of regional importance to further the economic and social development of the poorest of countries whose social conditions require financing on non-conventional terms, as they are simply too poor to taken serious by the IMF and World Bank. It lends at a 4% interest rate with a 25 year payment period, including a five year grace period.
West Africa, under Nigeria’s leadership is the most successful regional bloc, rather than a series of desperate individual nations that could be deal with one on one and set against each other. Leaving the French stuck with exploiting the already desperately poor Francophone ex colonies.
This antagonize France, that was in search of more French speaking colonies to boost the number of countries that pays colonial taxes to Paris.
For France to actualize its dream of economic colonialism it will have to get through Libya and Nigeria first, who by the way are not allies.
In March 2011, as the Arab spring spread through North Africa, France and the United States decided to act. Protecting human rights provided the justification lol.
This was AFRICOM’s first war.
In the words of the Obama administration the U.S position in the war against Libya was that of leading from behind, well at least thats what he told the American people. What is really interesting is the fact that the war was opened and directed first by AFRICOM, and then the mission was taken over by NATO.
The intervention in Libya was a way of sending a message to other powerful African States that should they pursue a course of such radical defiance, radical independence, nationalist anti imperialist course, that there could be ultimate consequences. It’s not even hypothetical anymore. It stands as a clear signal to big African nation states that these are the boundaries at which they are to operate. Boundaries that has been set the the Amerian and French military operations.
That threat is directed at Nigeria I kid ye not. Gaddafi is gone, so a major obstacle in the way of Franco-American military penetration of Africa has in fact been removed.
WE CAME, WE SAW , HE DIED… (laughter)
– Hillary Clinton.
Conclusion.
Now Libya, once amongst Africa’s richest states with a relatively good standard of living is a failed state. All the refugees fleeing out of Syria, fleeing out of Libya, tons of weapons funding their way South, ravaging West Africa is because of the policies of the governments of the Unite States and France.
The late Nelson Mandela, with a broken heart famously said Nigeria failed Africa. Oh how right he was. Powerful nations have two things in common :A
large and population .
Economic wealth.
Soft Power.
Large militaries.
Nigeria has these in abundance. A country like Nigeria is rare on the continent. We have everything we need to become a nation militarily powerful enough to stare down Western aggression. Because of our size and resource Africa looked up to Nigeria by default. In the 70’s and 80’s we played big brother with near perfection. Today our leaders are “genuinely” confused and clueless on the workings of being superpower.
https://defensenigeria.com/2017/12/07/why-nigeria-must-kick-france-out-of-west-africa/
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Jesse01(m): 4:24pm On Dec 07
who cares about africa not me, Nigerian should mind her business after all Nigeria is not d only africa country.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by cooljude(m): 5:21pm On Dec 07
A country like Nigeria is rare on the continent. We have everything we need to become a nation militarily powerful enough to stare down Western aggression. Because of our size and resource Africa looked up to Nigeria by default. In the 70's and 80's we played big brother with near perfection.
Don't deceive yourself, we never and I repeat never had the military might to sit at the same table with the west; talk less of staring down western aggression.
You can keep venting till eternity but France would always have dominance because they know what they intend exploiting and achieving. This country Nigeria has no mission statement and vision. We are on autopilot with no sense of direction. What is our projection in the next 50 years, what are we planning to achieve.
Until you clean your house, you would continue to invite lizards and intruders. Let us take responsibility for our own action instead of apportioning blame to external factors.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Nigeriadondie: 9:14pm On Dec 07
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Nowenuse: 10:54pm On Dec 07
Jesse01:
Just imagine your comment.
Don't you know that as the largest African nation, largest nation of black people in the world, also with the largest economy. ...... Nigeria owes the black race, both here in Africa and around the world and also the African continent a lot of responsibilities? Yes we do! .......and as it currently stands, we have woefully failed in our responsibilities!
Your comment can be likened to that of a senior son who says "what is my business with the success of my family". So unfortunate. This is the kind of mentality that has kept the black african race at the ground and made us the laughing stock of the world.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Igboid: 12:34am
Delusional thread.
Nigeria is a poor third world country, still under colonial British and now USA imperialist control.
She can't help herself, let alone any one else.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Jesse01(m): 12:38am
Nowenuse:Africans hate Nigerians wit grt passions, especially d southern and eastern african countries dey dere dey deceived ur self, Nigeria owns no one anything and mind u Nigeria can not even help herself talk less of others.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by tit(f): 12:43am
You wan die throway.
You never kick forein fulani terrorist comot, na france you wan kick
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by edoman2016: 2:24am
Why should Nigeria give a damn about poor african countries? Majority of African countries are ingrate and hate Nigerian citizens except Benin Republic.
As far as I am concerned, each country to its own. Africans have lost their spirit of brotherhood in this 21st century.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Ikengawo: 3:22am
Op, youre either American or a weed smoker without remorse. Had Nigeria handled Fulani from Gambia? Can nigeria purify water?
A country called niggerarea is against the black race. Stop talking like kids
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by kettykin: 6:04am
i pledge my undiluted and unalloyed loyalty, allegiance and support to France and any other western country that wants to free Nigeria.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Nowenuse: 11:06am
Jesse01:
There are some of them that hate us and some of them like us. It's not a one way thing.
Besides, i think many of them may hate us because of the stupid and criminal characters our people display abroad.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Sirheny007(m): 11:11am
Lol..
In what capacity would Nigeria kick France out?
As the giants of Africa?
In economy?
Resources??
Superior Military power??
Abi population only?
we all know who makes up 20% the so called 160Million Nigerians.
@ Op dont make me laugh.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by desreek9(f): 11:11am
The truth is we can boost of being the giant of africa during obasanjo and yar adua's regime not anymore because of the clueless ones we've had in power since then.
The west doesnt want we africans to progress, they want us to lick their ass continuously and be referred to as third world country to put us in our place. I remember when the news of the gold currency by gaddafi for africa was circulating, my dad said we shud watch and see how america wud quash it, that is exactly wat happened.
op ur right, but we need to be able to stand alone and reclaim being the giant of africa before we can make any move at all.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Bevista: 11:12am
cooljude:Well said! The US defense budget is 20x larger than Nigeria entire budget.
Amazes me how Africa still prides itself with the availability of natural resources, when in fact, advanced societies are driven by good leadership, innovation and technology (things we can only dream of). Even the natural resources we have, we lack the expertise to exploit them or add value (process) them to finished products.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by RIPEnglish: 11:12am
Kicked France out? Do you even has a senses at all?
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by gerreer72: 11:13am
fantastic!!!!!!!
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by ruggedised: 11:13am
me wia de plan enter France by January make Nigeria no bring back luck for me, before them ban us from entering Europe
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by emeka2847: 11:14am
Be careful o
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by grandstar(m): 11:14am
I laugh in Yoruba
The article you wrote about Libya is preposterous in all ramifications.
Libya wasn't rich. It was stuck as a middle income country.
Gaddafi was a tyrant and ruled with an iron fist. The majority of his people were glad to see him go.
The only problem was the West did not foresee the sectarian crisis his overthrow would bring. They probably assumed that because all Arabs speak the same language and share the same religion, it would be plain sailing.
Arabs are divided by religious sects and tribal clans.
Just imagine Yoruba land was a country and an Ijebu wanted to stay perpetually in power?
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by praiseneofingz(m): 11:15am
sneaking in..... I hope I haven't missed much
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Ermacc: 11:16am
tit:
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Sirheny007(m): 11:16am
Nowenuse:
You live in a world of illusions.
The worst thing a man can do is to lie to himself.
Keep lying unto thyself.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Xisnin: 11:16am
Day-dreamer of an author.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by vRendoh: 11:17am
....make I go for recess .....story so long
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by dremsin: 11:17am
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by 989900: 11:17am
Can't people just air their opinions without being disrespectful?
The OP was only looking for inputs . . . we don't all have to agree, but we can sure contribute meaningfully.
He has raised valid points, well maybe not all agreeable, but that is the whole essence of discussions in a forum.
Most times, it's always people with limited knowledge about a particular subject-matter that patronise the insult route to mask their deficiency.
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Dutchey(m): 11:17am
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Kendroid: 11:18am
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by Lalakas: 11:19am
|Re: Why Nigeria Must Kick France Out Of West Africa. by kay29000(m): 11:20am
Hmm
