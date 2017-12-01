₦airaland Forum

Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral

Romance / Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral

Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by zoba88: 8:31pm
Pre wedding  photoshoot taken to rail track by a couple.One word for them

cc; Lalasticlala, ijebabe

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/couple-take-their-pre-wedding.html?m=1

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Simplep(f): 8:33pm
Madness

2 Likes

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by ClitoPen: 8:34pm
Let's see what the person below me has to say....
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Elnino4ladies: 8:35pm
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Larrey(f): 8:36pm
I dey imagine how the guy go drop the lady if train dey come grin

5 Likes

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Ribajae(m): 8:52pm
i don tire for all dese pre-wedding pictures, make una marry in peace

1 Like

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by yanabazee: 9:07pm
I keep asking myself a question.... dude, when are you gonna get married




God bless this young couples!!!
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by SurefireFashion: 9:12pm
happy married life
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by directorXixXICK(m): 9:38pm
What's viral about this pics...

1 Like

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by chibike69: 10:05pm
grin




if train crush dem now

dem go say na village people
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by dontgiveupp(m): 10:06pm
I go love ooo
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Jesse01(m): 10:06pm
he go sweet if train just smash dere skulls mumu couples angry
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Ivimilly: 10:06pm
May thunder strike every skull miner on this thread
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by caseclosed(f): 10:07pm
lovely couples
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by enemyofprogress: 10:07pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew she no even fine self
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Nedfed(m): 10:07pm
directorXixXICK:
What's viral about this pics...
Toooooor
Seems Op is a local rapper

1 Like

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Spanner4(m): 10:07pm
cheesy


Immediately they hear the horn of a train......love no reach there o
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by obaataaokpaewu: 10:07pm
If snake no do like snake, children go use am tie firewood. Since train no dey pass through the rail, na to turn am to studio

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by caseclosed(f): 10:07pm
enemyofprogress:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew she no even fine self
na u dey marry am?
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by DivinelyBlessed: 10:08pm
Nollywood go call am "RAILWAY LOVE" grin
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by AccessME(m): 10:08pm
That Mechanic guy and his Girl friend Pre Wedding pics remain the best I have seen in a while!

1 Like

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by arherfish: 10:09pm
The girl fine sha
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by masada: 10:09pm
looked @ most of the comments up there and realized

so much hate men

why is everyone bitter undecided
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Titto93(m): 10:11pm
My only concern is that the railway track is not functioning. You can even sleep there, no train will meet you.
What a country!
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Spanner4(m): 10:11pm
lipsrsealed


enemyofprogress:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew she no even fine self


Your name said it all

1 Like

Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by forestdl: 10:11pm
Thats Lovely...
AB
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by BornAgainMay: 10:11pm
sad

ThankGod this ashawo later marry
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by syphonn93: 10:11pm
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by olawamide042(m): 10:11pm
I will shoot my pre-wedding shots at third mainland bridge..don't ask me why.......
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by davodyguy: 10:12pm
Spanner4:
lipsrsealed





Your name said it all

By their posts, we shall know them. tongue
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by davodyguy: 10:12pm
olawamide042:
I will shoot my pre-wedding shots at third mainland bridge..don't ask me why.......
On election day, very free
Re: Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral by Henrolla(m): 10:12pm
Alert..

