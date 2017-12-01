Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Take Their Prewedding Photos To Rail Track,Photos Go Viral (4226 Views)

cc; Lalasticlala, ijebabe



Source: Pre wedding photoshoot taken to rail track by a couple.One word for them

Madness 2 Likes

Let's see what the person below me has to say....

Make I no talk wetin dey my mind

I dey imagine how the guy go drop the lady if train dey come 5 Likes

i don tire for all dese pre-wedding pictures, make una marry in peace 1 Like











God bless this young couples!!! I keep asking myself a question.... dude, when are you gonna get married

happy married life

What's viral about this pics... 1 Like











if train crush dem now



if train crush dem now dem go say na village people



he go sweet if train just smash dere skulls mumu couples

May thunder strike every skull miner on this thread

lovely couples

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew she no even fine self

directorXixXICK:

What's viral about this pics... Toooooor

Seems Op is a local rapper







Immediately they hear the horn of a train......love no reach there o Immediately they hear the horn of a train......love no reach there o

If snake no do like snake, children go use am tie firewood. Since train no dey pass through the rail, na to turn am to studio 1 Like 1 Share

enemyofprogress:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew she no even fine self

Nollywood go call am "RAILWAY LOVE"

That Mechanic guy and his Girl friend Pre Wedding pics remain the best I have seen in a while! 1 Like

The girl fine sha





so much hate men



why is everyone bitter looked @ most of the comments up there and realized so much hate men

My only concern is that the railway track is not functioning. You can even sleep there, no train will meet you.

What a country!







enemyofprogress:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew she no even fine self



Your name said it all



AB Thats Lovely...





ThankGod this ashawo later marry ThankGod this ashawo later marry

I will shoot my pre-wedding shots at third mainland bridge..don't ask me why.......

Spanner4:













Your name said it all

By their posts, we shall know them.

olawamide042:

I will shoot my pre-wedding shots at third mainland bridge..don't ask me why....... On election day, very free