Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) (3056 Views)

Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2017: FCSC Denies Online Job Advertisement / FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! / FCSC Denies Current Recruitment Exercise (August) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Deputy Director, public affairs of the Commission, Dr Joel Oruche, told Nigerian Tribune on Thursday night the report was fake and did not emanate from his office.



The purported statement had directed all qualified Nigerians who currently hold OND, HND, BA/BSc to apply on the commission’s website.

But Dr Oruche, said no such information was sent out from his office and urged Nigerians to discard it.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/fcsc-denies-reports-mass-mass-recruitment/ THE Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria has denied a report that it planned to undertake mass recruitment into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).Deputy Director, public affairs of the Commission, Dr Joel Oruche, told Nigerian Tribune on Thursday night the report was fake and did not emanate from his office.The purported statement had directed all qualified Nigerians who currently hold OND, HND, BA/BSc to apply on the commission’s website.But Dr Oruche, said no such information was sent out from his office and urged Nigerians to discard it.

Iyen deep... Hustlers everywhere, some people already used that wrong info to make money. State of Naija 2 Likes

People are retiring from the service daily, yet no one is recruiting. Or are u thinking what am thinking? They are codedly recruiting their children, friends and family members to fill those vacant spots. 6 Likes

Teacher1776:

People are retiring from the service daily, yet no one is recruiting. Or are u thinking what am thinking? They are codedly recruiting their children, friends and family members to fill those vacant spots. . I guess that's what is happening . I guess that's what is happening 1 Like

Honestly you are right

But there must be an atom of truth in it. I believed an insider just leaked it. Probably, a coded recruitment. It is well

Mynd44 day has broken in Aso rock

Hmm.Nawao l do happy since last night.was planning to write saraki chai.

shame

I tire for this country i swear.Anybody that can survive in this hellhole of a country will definitely survive anywhere

Mynd44 oya move to permanent site

After the hope giving to us buh wat do this bloggers get from dishing out fake news

na wa for thus country

Hmmmmmm

SOURCE PLEASE

Teacher1776:

People are retiring from the service daily, yet no one is recruiting. Or are u thinking what am thinking? They are codedly recruiting their children, friends and family members to fill those vacant spots.

You're correct with your assertions.CVS were submitted secretly in October. I know this for sure.Nigeria is a joke You're correct with your assertions.CVS were submitted secretly in October. I know this for sure.Nigeria is a joke

Ok

here's the government that promised to create 3million jobs.

Secret recruitment dey go on... Deny deny government... Na fake, na scammers, but we know the truth, padi padi government (in Fela's voice).

Most jobs claimed to have been created by this administration are also fake.

Oga when will they recruit? Thunder fire your head there. Nigeria is a joke. Even d npower for d poor is also politicized. Smh

We don hear na. Stop rubbing our unemployment in our faces

yeee yeba..

I want piss abeg

please where is Nigeria going..can somebody tell me





Latest Job Recruitment At Jumia Group (4 Positions)



Jumia Group is a leading global incubator of start-ups. We started operating in Africa in 2012 and since then have launched multiple successful companies, such as Jumia, Jumia Market, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs, Jumia Car, Jumia Services. Africa is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, offering excellent opportunities in a vibrant and booming environment. Its economic growth has enabled innovative businesses to flourish and this is where Jumia steps in. Jumia Group Latest Job Recruitment (4 Positions) as follows;



1.) Social Media Associate



Click Here To View Details



2.) Senior PHP Developer



Click Here To View Details



3.) Local Affiliate Manager - Digital Marketing



Click Here To View Details



4.) Software Quality Assurance Engineer



Click Here To View Details



Application Closing Date: Not Specified



Source: Fake news everywhere..Jumia Group is a leading global incubator of start-ups. We started operating in Africa in 2012 and since then have launched multiple successful companies, such as Jumia, Jumia Market, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs, Jumia Car, Jumia Services. Africa is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, offering excellent opportunities in a vibrant and booming environment. Its economic growth has enabled innovative businesses to flourish and this is where Jumia steps in. Jumia Group Latest Job Recruitment (4 Positions) as follows;Application Closing Date: Not SpecifiedSource: http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/12/11/jumia-group-latest-job/

prodiG:

I tire for this country i swear.Anybody that can survive in this hellhole of a country will definitely survive anywhere best comments so far..was watching Fanzone on supersport saw a Nigerian calling from Afghanistan...infact they can survive inside pluto best comments so far..was watching Fanzone on supersport saw a Nigerian calling from Afghanistan...infact they can survive inside pluto

And what is the outcome of previous 'real' recruitment. Politicians are learners when it comes to their shoddy deals

jericco1:

here's the government that promised to create 3million jobs. every year every year

holluphemydavid:

every year it's just appalling. only God knows how people feed. it's just appalling. only God knows how people feed.