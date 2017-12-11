₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by killmenow: 3:04am On Dec 08
THE Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria has denied a report that it planned to undertake mass recruitment into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
Deputy Director, public affairs of the Commission, Dr Joel Oruche, told Nigerian Tribune on Thursday night the report was fake and did not emanate from his office.
The purported statement had directed all qualified Nigerians who currently hold OND, HND, BA/BSc to apply on the commission’s website.
But Dr Oruche, said no such information was sent out from his office and urged Nigerians to discard it.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/fcsc-denies-reports-mass-mass-recruitment/
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by beewhy009(m): 4:21am On Dec 08
Iyen deep... Hustlers everywhere, some people already used that wrong info to make money. State of Naija
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Teacher1776(m): 4:37am On Dec 08
People are retiring from the service daily, yet no one is recruiting. Or are u thinking what am thinking? They are codedly recruiting their children, friends and family members to fill those vacant spots.
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Darnheykhey: 4:41am On Dec 08
Teacher1776:. I guess that's what is happening
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by umar12810(m): 5:12am On Dec 08
Honestly you are right
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by uwa244(m): 5:57am On Dec 08
But there must be an atom of truth in it. I believed an insider just leaked it. Probably, a coded recruitment. It is well
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Keneking: 6:22am On Dec 08
Mynd44 day has broken in Aso rock
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by kalu61(m): 6:47am On Dec 08
Hmm.Nawao l do happy since last night.was planning to write saraki chai.
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by jericco1(m): 7:07am On Dec 08
shame
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by prodiG(m): 7:15am On Dec 08
I tire for this country i swear.Anybody that can survive in this hellhole of a country will definitely survive anywhere
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by prodiG(m): 7:17am On Dec 08
Mynd44 oya move to permanent site
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by LessNoise(m): 8:08am On Dec 08
After the hope giving to us buh wat do this bloggers get from dishing out fake news
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by DONADAMS(m): 8:19am On Dec 08
na wa for thus country
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Estellar: 8:26am On Dec 08
Hmmmmmm
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Alexgeneration(m): 10:51am On Dec 08
SOURCE PLEASE
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by nkwuocha1: 11:19am On Dec 08
Teacher1776:
You're correct with your assertions.CVS were submitted secretly in October. I know this for sure.Nigeria is a joke
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by money121(m): 1:57pm
Ok
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by jericco1(m): 1:58pm
here's the government that promised to create 3million jobs.
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by twosquare: 1:58pm
Secret recruitment dey go on... Deny deny government... Na fake, na scammers, but we know the truth, padi padi government (in Fela's voice).
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by three: 1:58pm
Most jobs claimed to have been created by this administration are also fake.
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Benjom(m): 1:59pm
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by chyy5(m): 2:00pm
Oga when will they recruit? Thunder fire your head there. Nigeria is a joke. Even d npower for d poor is also politicized. Smh
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by ElPadrino33: 2:00pm
We don hear na. Stop rubbing our unemployment in our faces
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Lanretoye(m): 2:01pm
yeee yeba..
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by stonemind(m): 2:02pm
I want piss abeg
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by sprintscr7: 2:04pm
please where is Nigeria going..can somebody tell me
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by sunbbo(m): 2:04pm
Fake news everywhere..
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by sprintscr7: 2:06pm
prodiG:best comments so far..was watching Fanzone on supersport saw a Nigerian calling from Afghanistan...infact they can survive inside pluto
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by imstrong1: 2:06pm
And what is the outcome of previous 'real' recruitment. Politicians are learners when it comes to their shoddy deals
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by holluphemydavid(m): 2:07pm
jericco1:every year
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by jericco1(m): 2:09pm
holluphemydavid:it's just appalling. only God knows how people feed.
|Re: FCSC Denies Reports On Mass Recruitment (DETAILS) by Fmartin(m): 2:13pm
Estellar:The fight between davido and wizkid,if it were to be a korean film,the two of them will fall in love with the same girl.If it were to be a Philippine film, they will both discover that they were brothers separated from birth.if it were to be yoruba movie nko? Lightning will strike and wizkid will start to confess that he was d one that turn davido's voice to a frog voice
