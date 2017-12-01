Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State (4654 Views)

EIGHTY-SEVEN (87) REVERTED TO ISLAM IN AKURE !!!



When Eighty-Two (82) Non-Muslims embraced Islam in Modakeke, Osun State on 17th & 18th of November, 2017, Muslims worldwide were in joyous mood. The news went viral on social media. Well-wishers were therefore celebrating this monumental achievement in the City of Modakeke, Osun State. Many a Non-Muslim was asking... "Could this be true? but now, another 87 reverted in Ondo state.



Allahu Akbar

disgusting

outstanding

It's a very painful thing to leave light for dankness.





They have their life to live. It's their decision.

They converted Because they don't want to be prosecuted by the wicked Muslim set

That's good. so u mean there are so many traditional worshippers in west like that?

ALLAHU AKBAR

Allahu Akbar kabiran Walhamdullihi kasiran

Allah is the Greatest

They converted Because they don't want to be prosecuted by the wicked Muslim set

disgusting

disgusting



see how other Non-Muslims will come and start masturbating and para-ing on this thread.



i have nothing more to say than to thank the Creator and The Most High, Allaah who has kept us till this day.





Alhamdulillaah for these new reverts.



see how other Non-Muslims will come and start masturbating and para-ing on this thread.

i have nothing more to say than to thank the Creator and The Most High, Allaah who has kept us till this day.

Alhamdulillaah for these new reverts.

May Allaah grant them steadfastness upon this deen of Islam.

It's a very painful thing to leave light for dankness.





They have their life to live. It's their decision.

I see darkness in your post

Why must I be asked if I am a Muslim before I can comment on this trend. Seun,this is hypocrisy,but they can comment on a Christian trend without restrictions.



Abeg forget this whole publicity stunts. Do you no how many Muslims had converted to Christianity?... Go to Oka Akoko in that same Ondo State,the town that use to be Muslim dominated is now a Christian community. This is a fact which can not be disprove. But wait o, who asked you?

Maybe it's because of your killer English Some people right now
I see darkness in your post
But wait o, who asked you?
Maybe it's because of your killer English

The problem of religion intolerance we have in this country is not from the Muslim but Christian like you. I have read many Christian who converted to Islam here on nairaland and no Muslim commented about their faith.But when it comes to Muslim issue, you utter all sort of nonsense. Please lets learn to use our brain sometimes

Why must I be asked if I am a Muslim before I can comment on this trend. Seun,this is hypocrisy,but they can comment on a Christian trend without restrictions.



Abeg forget this whole publicity stunts. Do you no how many Muslims had converted to Christianity?... Go to Oka Akoko in that same Ondo State,the town that use to be Muslim dominated is now a Christian community. This is a fact which can not be disprove. 5 Likes

Lolll I swear,you are an idiot.

I do not believe that Allah is God

"I do not believe that Muhammad is God's Holy Prophet."

"I do not believe that Islam is the Only True Religion."

"lā ʾilāha ʾillā-llāh, muhammadun rasūlu-llāh - I do not believe this either.



I do not believe that Allah is God

"I do not believe that Muhammad is God's Holy Prophet."

"I do not believe that Islam is the Only True Religion."

"lā ʾilāha ʾillā-llāh, muhammadun rasūlu-llāh - I do not believe this either.

Having said that.. Do you know how many muslims give their lives to Jesus Christ on a daily basis? No you do not. Why? Because their lives will be in danger if it was published, like you do yours. Unlike you muslims, we do not go about trying to murder converts to islam. I hope you give this a thought and give Jesus Christ you life. That is where you find true freedom.

seems u are claiming knowledge of unseen! Anyway nothing like Muslim set o. Or u mean TV set?

This is normal for people of positive thinking about their Creator, purpose of their creation, essence of worship and true meaning of salvation.

Why must I be asked if I am a Muslim before I can comment on this trend. Seun,this is hypocrisy,but they can comment on a Christian trend without restrictions.



Abeg forget this whole publicity stunts. Do you no how many Muslims had converted to Christianity?... Go to Oka Akoko in that same Ondo State,the town that use to be Muslim dominated is now a Christian community. This is a fact which can not be disprove.



Any effect of that on economy? Get busy sir.

Ever wondered why some muslims feel ecstatic at conversion news?



It is because they are insecure about their beliefs, they subconsciously

question their beliefs because a lot of it are irrational.

But whenever there is a new convert, they get reassured that their

faith must be correct, they conclude :

my faith must be the right one, if not, there will be no new converts.

Nice One.



....Hihdina Siraatal Mustakeem. Siraatalladheena An'amta Allahim....

It's a very painful thing to leave light for dankness.





well, well,

Because of cover up truth that was exposed that baffled them to bow for true religion.