₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,621 members, 3,957,830 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 11:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State (4654 Views)
Igbo Woman Proud To Convert To Islam: Says "Islam Has Come To Stay In Igboland" / Three American Lecturers In Atiku's University Convert To Islam In Adamawa. PICS / Three Brothers Convert To Islam In Imo State. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Lukgaf(m): 6:44am
EIGHTY-SEVEN (87) REVERTED TO ISLAM IN AKURE !!!
When Eighty-Two (82) Non-Muslims embraced Islam in Modakeke, Osun State on 17th & 18th of November, 2017, Muslims worldwide were in joyous mood. The news went viral on social media. Well-wishers were therefore celebrating this monumental achievement in the City of Modakeke, Osun State. Many a Non-Muslim was asking... "Could this be true? but now, another 87 reverted in Ondo state.
source: Acadip page
3 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Lukgaf(m): 6:52am
Lukgaf:
1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by handsomeclouds(m): 10:04am
Allahu Akbar
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by rastaLivity: 10:05am
disgusting
26 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by gerreer73: 10:05am
outstanding
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Nltaliban(m): 10:06am
It's a very painful thing to leave light for dankness.
They have their life to live. It's their decision.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Waxus: 10:07am
They converted Because they don't want to be prosecuted by the wicked Muslim set
21 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Quality20(m): 10:07am
That's good. so u mean there are so many traditional worshippers in west like that?
13 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by DaBillionnaire: 10:07am
k
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by saraki2019(m): 10:08am
ALLAHU AKBAR
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by abdullrahman93(m): 10:08am
Allahu Akbar kabiran Walhamdullihi kasiran
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by trustyshoess(f): 10:09am
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by gerreer73: 10:09am
nice
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Wasmillar14: 10:09am
Allah is the Greatest
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by ollah1: 10:11am
Round two FIGHT
1 Like
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by DaBillionnaire: 10:11am
Waxus:
rastaLivity:
see how other Non-Muslims will come and start masturbating and para-ing on this thread.
btw
i have nothing more to say than to thank the Creator and The Most High, Allaah who has kept us till this day.
Alhamdulillaah for these new reverts.
May Allaah grant them steadfastness upon this deen of Islam.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by biomustry: 10:11am
Some people right now
Nltaliban:I see darkness in your post
stfadaanthony:But wait o, who asked you?
Maybe it's because of your killer English
5 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by saibop(m): 10:11am
[quote author=Waxus post=63087662]They converted Because they don't want to be prosecuted by the wicked Muslim set [/quote
The problem of religion intolerance we have in this country is not from the Muslim but Christian like you. I have read many Christian who converted to Islam here on nairaland and no Muslim commented about their faith.But when it comes to Muslim issue, you utter all sort of nonsense. Please lets learn to use our brain sometimes
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by stfadaanthony(m): 10:12am
Why must I be asked if I am a Muslim before I can comment on this trend. Seun,this is hypocrisy,but they can comment on a Christian trend without restrictions.
Abeg forget this whole publicity stunts. Do you no how many Muslims had converted to Christianity?... Go to Oka Akoko in that same Ondo State,the town that use to be Muslim dominated is now a Christian community. This is a fact which can not be disprove.
5 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by deariekay(m): 10:12am
rastaLivity
Lolll I swear,you are an idiot.
1 Like
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by wordsbase(m): 10:12am
Lukgaf:
I do not believe that Allah is God
"I do not believe that Muhammad is God's Holy Prophet."
"I do not believe that Islam is the Only True Religion."
"lā ʾilāha ʾillā-llāh, muhammadun rasūlu-llāh - I do not believe this either.
Having said that.. Do you know how many muslims give their lives to Jesus Christ on a daily basis? No you do not. Why? Because their lives will be in danger if it was published, like you do yours. Unlike you muslims, we do not go about trying to murder converts to islam. I hope you give this a thought and give Jesus Christ you life. That is where you find true freedom.
10 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Quality20(m): 10:13am
Waxus:seems u are claiming knowledge of unseen! Anyway nothing like Muslim set o. Or u mean TV set?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by gaskiyamagana: 10:13am
This is normal for people of positive thinking about their Creator, purpose of their creation, essence of worship and true meaning of salvation.
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by ivolt: 10:13am
Attention
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by deariekay(m): 10:13am
stfadaanthony:
Any effect of that on economy? Get busy sir.
1 Like
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Xisnin: 10:14am
Ever wondered why some muslims feel ecstatic at conversion news?
It is because they are insecure about their beliefs, they subconsciously
question their beliefs because a lot of it are irrational.
But whenever there is a new convert, they get reassured that their
faith must be correct, they conclude :
my faith must be the right one, if not, there will be no new converts.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by FreeConCiencE: 10:15am
Ok
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by yakwas(m): 10:17am
Nice One.
....Hihdina Siraatal Mustakeem. Siraatalladheena An'amta Allahim....
4 Likes
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by eminikansoso(m): 10:17am
Nltaliban:well,
1 Like
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by gaskiyamagana: 10:18am
rastaLivity:Because of cover up truth that was exposed that baffled them to bow for true religion.
1 Like
|Re: 87 Non-Muslims Convert To Islam In Akure, Ondo State by Zaikon(m): 10:18am
and counting
How Singles Should Prepare For Ramadan / Why Are Yoruba Muslims Peaceful / Muhammed Imagined That Abraham Built The Kaaba!
Viewing this topic: kayzee2374(m), Sexydon3, Chipappii(m), onilpee, propanet(m), Visible007, VitoCorleone, rfnextar8, Kingfanak(m), Xisnin, ramonistk(m), oladapo123, Niyinficient(m), Worthie(m), maasoap(m), Alao046(m), kenben, soloj1(m), heo88(m), sadamawwal772 and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23