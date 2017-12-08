Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York (3430 Views)

As the only African on the Bloomberg 50 list of this year’s most influential people, a photo of Dangote was displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York after he was selected to make the list.



The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world.



It’s the largest continuous sign in Times Square. It has close to 9,000 square feet of display space — about a quarter of an acre.



Look out for him in 2020. He will make it back to top 20 richest in the world.







Not amazing..... Wor do you expect as the richest black man.

To say na Seun Osewa dey der now; we for consider it amazing

A good assurance that op can also get featured some days if you work hard and stop bn wakeful to fight for front page on Nl





Stop fighting OP ....



And for your info ... Only working hard is not enough!

That's awesome

developers dem no go like this 4 Likes

All nairalanders will get there soonest.

I beta start looking for the place ds man pays his tithe and start paying mine 1 Like

Impressive!

You will not hear anyone call him a herdsman now.



Alhaji Aliko keep doing Nigeria proud our dear Aboki.

The guy has tried for himself

nice one for dangote and his business empire

I always wondered why top looters like IBB AND OBASANJO are never acknowledged in terms of wealth in this day and age. Bank accounts can not be hidden.

And what if he doesn't pay tithe at all, you'll stop paying yours? So, tithing is now a "subtle bribe" to God, so as to become rich?







The importation waivers and waivers he gets from every FG in $$ trading is enough to make him the richest man in the world, he's really a fortunate man and his family background helped him achieve that great feat.



I would be more pleased to see a Nigerian youth from a humble beginning and with no government connection achieving such feat maybe via technology invention like Seun Osewa, Innoson Motors, and some tech startup gurus not a rich kid favoured by every government, not hating though congrats Aliko Dangote Dangote, the lucky and smart man every Nigerian president used to siphon and invest Nigerian masses money.The importation waivers and waivers he gets from every FG in $$ trading is enough to make him the richest man in the world, he's really a fortunate man and his family background helped him achieve that great feat.I would be more pleased to see a Nigerian youth from a humble beginning and with no government connection achieving such feat maybe via technology invention like Seun Osewa, Innoson Motors, and some tech startup gurus not a rich kid favoured by every government, not hating though congrats Aliko Dangote 2 Likes

what is your own.





Cool. I'll be on one of those Time Square billboards very soon... As the most successful author in Africa.

You will not hear anyone call him a herdsman now.



Alhaji Aliko keep doing Nigeria proud our dear Aboki.





You won't know how painful it is because it's neither Ifeanyi Ubah nor any other flatichukwu 1 Like

A good assurance that op can also get featured some days if you work hard and stop bn wakeful to fight for front page on Nl





abuse if you like

Point of correction!



Work smart, not hard.



Point of correction!

Work smart, not hard.

If working hard is what it takes, truck pushers would be among the rich.

because Nigerians like food

That's good.

I don't think so.People in tech industry will take over the top 20

developers dem no go like this like what. As long as 80% of Nigerian are still living in poverty, I will pass. like what. As long as 80% of Nigerian are still living in poverty, I will pass.