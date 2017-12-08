₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, was on Wednesday featured on NASDAQ tower in Times Square, New York as one of the 50 most influential people.
As the only African on the Bloomberg 50 list of this year’s most influential people, a photo of Dangote was displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York after he was selected to make the list.
The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world.
It’s the largest continuous sign in Times Square. It has close to 9,000 square feet of display space — about a quarter of an acre.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Look out for him in 2020. He will make it back to top 20 richest in the world.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
A good assurance that op can also get featured some days if you work hard and stop bn wakeful to fight for front page on Nl
abuse if you like
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Not amazing..... Wor do you expect as the richest black man.
To say na Seun Osewa dey der now; we for consider it amazing
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Onlinephobia:
Stop fighting OP ....
And for your info ... Only working hard is not enough!
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
That's awesome
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
developers dem no go like this
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
All nairalanders will get there soonest.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
I beta start looking for the place ds man pays his tithe and start paying mine
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Impressive!
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
You will not hear anyone call him a herdsman now.
Alhaji Aliko keep doing Nigeria proud our dear Aboki.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
The guy has tried for himself
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
nice one for dangote and his business empire
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
I always wondered why top looters like IBB AND OBASANJO are never acknowledged in terms of wealth in this day and age. Bank accounts can not be hidden.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
guywitzerogal:And what if he doesn't pay tithe at all, you'll stop paying yours? So, tithing is now a "subtle bribe" to God, so as to become rich?
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Dangote, the lucky and smart man every Nigerian president used to siphon and invest Nigerian masses money.
The importation waivers and waivers he gets from every FG in $$ trading is enough to make him the richest man in the world, he's really a fortunate man and his family background helped him achieve that great feat.
I would be more pleased to see a Nigerian youth from a humble beginning and with no government connection achieving such feat maybe via technology invention like Seun Osewa, Innoson Motors, and some tech startup gurus not a rich kid favoured by every government, not hating though congrats Aliko Dangote
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
sonsomegrigbo:what is your own.
|Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York by realone2012: 7:38am
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Cool. I'll be on one of those Time Square billboards very soon... As the most successful author in Africa.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
QuotaSystem:
You won't know how painful it is because it's neither Ifeanyi Ubah nor any other flatichukwu
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Onlinephobia:
Point of correction!
Work smart, not hard.
If working hard is what it takes, truck pushers would be among the rich.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
ok
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
N
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
because Nigerians like food
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
That's good.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
omoola007:I don’t think so.People in tech industry will take over the top 20
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
ok
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
sonsomegrigbo:like what. As long as 80% of Nigerian are still living in poverty, I will pass.
Re: Dangote Features On Nasdaq Tower, New York
I have a big question for all our G.Os and Fathers in the Lord who are the levites of our time....
Do Dangote pay tithe?
If not , why is he still so financially & material blessed, since we are all made to believe that we can only be blessed and avoid devourers in our lifes only through tithing, and not freewill giving to the poor and needy?
I need explanation pls..
