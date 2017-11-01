₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 2:22pm
JUST like the nomadic cattle herders in Nigeria, the Ijaws are another itinerant ethnic nationality in the over 250 ethnic groups in the country.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/ijaws-rest-us-edo/
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 2:23pm
Lool fishermen migrating from their hectare of land bayelsa selling ogogoro and scnapps ..... Edo na flat land make I see as una wan take play your hide and seek play 21 days from now , Una go enta Edo but Una norgo Come out !
No wonder Jonathan was such an ineffectual Buffon
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Kingofrudy: 2:33pm
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by bounty007(m): 2:43pm
nigerians una don see am finish..
na Edo bini people start to provoke ijaw..while ijaws are stating history n facts.
no be tomorrow na..when matter don hot..some people with afonja Dna go start to draw sympathy and sentiments.
matter go soon start..
meanwhile..i don't even understand the noise from bini folks..
wetin una dey wait.. will the way unadey hot..
una for don enter gelegele..dispose the new king and burn down his palace..
or make oba of bini make him declaration.
then we go knw say una serious..
don't like all this media noise..
abi make we fry beans with am ni?
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by raker300: 2:48pm
This is the same party canvassing for 1 Nigerian..
Lol.
So someone can not migrate from his ancestral home and settle in another state within the same country and call it home?
Chai!!
This country is full of nitwits
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by clevvermind(m): 2:49pm
Apc always talking trash.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 2:53pm
bounty007:
You spent 30mins to type all that epistle and you still didn't make any sense!
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 2:54pm
clevvermind:
Still better than your PDP by a million miles!
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Jesusloveyou(m): 2:56pm
Ogogoro people like their ineffectual buffoon of ogogoro master
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 2:56pm
raker300:
You can call it home but not call it your ancestral land and make your self a king without portfolio
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:28pm
bounty007:how can you get ijaw state inside Edo state?
You can see how idiotic flat heads cannot reason well.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by bounty007(m): 3:45pm
AxxeMan:
truth is bitter..but must be said.
if you no like am..Omo go hug Oba.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by bounty007(m): 3:46pm
Jesusloveyou:
see wia you brain reach na..
na state dem want?
afonjaic Zom.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 3:49pm
bounty007:
Now you are shouting Afonjaa.....
Ijaw kid you are still not making sense
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by beamtopola: 5:32pm
you people should stop talking and take action. coward. Fulani are there raping your prostitute sister and mother and you can't say anything, here ranting to fight ijaw. never heard of any romor of Fulani killing people in bayelsa, instead bayelsans kill them .
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AdaFonju: 6:19pm
Wrong, there are many Ijaw communities indegenous to Edo state
gelegele-Ijaw is just one community, channels tv visited there recently
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC7Q_0I3-yw
PEOPLE AND DEMOGRAPHY
The main ethnic groups in Edo State are: Edos, Afemais, Esans, Owans and Akoko Edos. Virtually all the groups traced their origin to Benin City hence the dialects of the groups vary with their distance from Benin City. The Bini speaking people who occupy seven out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state constitute 57.54% while others Esan (17.14%) Afemai compirising of Etsako (12.19%), Owan (7.43%), and Akoko Edo (5.70%). However, the Igbira speaking communities exist in Akoko Edo as well as Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris communities in Ovia North East and South West Local Government Areas especially in the borderlands. Also, Ika speaking communities exist in Igbanke in Orhionmwon LGA.
http://www.edostate.gov.ng/edo-people/
Stop spreading falsehood
Google is your friend ignorance is your enemy repeat
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AdaFonju: 6:20pm
Lalasticlala , Mynd44 is it dat nairaland supports this Anti-Ijaw statements and protest that they keep promoting falsehood through this bini propagandist
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 6:38pm
[
AdaFonju:
The ijaw tenants in Edo are not even up to 0.5% of the state
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AdaFonju: 6:46pm
The writer failed to state the historic fact that the Ijaws were in Edo state before the arrival of the Efa [Bini speaking people] as written by their own renown author - Sir Jacob Eghareva and others. What the writer wrote is shallow and meaningless in the context of the installation of the Pere of Olodiama. The attempt by Oba Ewuare II to use the government of Edo state to intimidate the Ijaws of Edo is a waste of time and lean resources because the Ijaws are autochthonous and aborigines of Edo and no amount of the twisting of the history of the state can change that. The earlier the Binis accept the fact that, the Ijaws and the Binis have lived together in peace and harmony for centuries [ Ijaws being indigenous in Edo before the arrival of the Binis ] and that the traditional institution of the Ijaws is distinct and should be respected and allowed to function without the interference of the Obas palace, the better for all. Let justice, equity, fairness and love reign in the hearts of men for sustainable peace.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 6:46pm
Jesusloveyou:
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AdaFonju: 6:47pm
What a qualification to spew utter nonsense "apc chieftain" total bs
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AdaFonju: 6:48pm
AxxeMan:Wrong, there are many Ijaw communities indegenous to Edo state
gelegele-Ijaw is just one community, channels tv visited there recently
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC7Q_0I3-yw
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by ruggedised: 6:49pm
is their mama and papa who's the ogorogo sellers. Stupid apc
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 6:50pm
AdaFonju:
Go back to bayelsa your 1 plot of land with meager population of 1million ijaw indigines
Ijaws are tenants and that status would forever remain , try rubbish and get booted out
Capish?
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Nobody: 7:03pm
AdaFonju:
Thank you for this post.There is a deliberate attempt by some unscrupulous elements to wipe off the existence of indigenous Ijaws from the map of Edo State.
For those folks,you won't know what hit you when the time comes.The shadows are gathering in the creeks and watching with keen interest.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 7:04pm
Calmpoacher:
Thank God you said shadows, na koboko we go use flog una black yanch
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Nobody: 7:05pm
AxxeMan:Oporopo no matter how much you tell that lie,it won't make it the truth.Ijaws are indigenous to Rivers, Bayelsa,Edo,Delta,Ondo and Akwaibom.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Nobody: 7:07pm
AxxeMan:Athink Na oil wey dey enter una eyes dey make una mumu?That mumu go soon ripe.
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by AxxeMan: 7:11pm
Calmpoacher:
Hahaha norbe only indeginous in fact una be engine join
For your info
Delta - Urhobo + isoko 65% Itshekiri 35% ( Both tribe are even EDIOD Clans)
Ondo - 100% Yoruba
Akwa Ibom - 100% Efik
Edo - 100% Edo's and those of Edo rich Ancestry and Heritage
Bayelsa - Tiny state full off 100% Ijaw indigines
SO IJAW BOY CUT THE CAT TRAP , AND STOP TRYING TO GRAP LANDS BEFORE YOU PAY THE ULTIMATE PRICE
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by nonsobaba: 7:12pm
Have no intention of poke-nosing, but from my vast knowledge of economics, supply usually goes to where demand is. So if the Ijaws of Edo state are ogogoro sellers according to the APC man, it means that the Binis are ogogoro dr.......!
|Re: Ijaws Are Ogogoro Sellers Who Migrated From Bayelsa - Dan Owegie, APC Chieftain by Nobody: 7:16pm
AxxeMan:http://www.nairaland.com/4221267/press-release-ijaws-egbema-clan#4221267.24
You can educate yourself with that thread,but I doubt if you've got the mental stamina to go through the entire piece.As always folks like you have a brain the size of a pea.
