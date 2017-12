Man in furious train row with woman who put her muddy feet on his seat and wiped them on his suit is Tory councillor responsible for capital's TRANSPORT



Two commuters travelling from Dartford to London break out into a racial row

Keith Prince, from the London Assembly, became embroiled in the dispute

The fight began after a woman apparently put her 'dirty' feet on Mr Prince's suit

Video shows the fight escalating with the woman calling him a 'white idiot'

Mr Prince, who chairs the transport committee at the London Assembly, reacted

He later apologised for disturbing other passengers and regretted the 'petty' row



The man who was filmed in a furious race row over feet on seats on a busy commuter train is a Tory councillor responsible for the capital's transport, MailOnline can reveal.

Keith Prince, of the London Assembly, has apologised for the 'petty' argument getting out of hand which pretty quickly 'got personal'.

The politician was filmed by a fellow commuter in a dispute which began with an intrusion of space and quickly turned 'racist'.

Mr Prince, who is married to Nigerian Temitayo, apologised for disturbing his fellow passengers and added that by the end of the row he and the woman had resolved their differences.

'I regret getting involved in such a petty dispute.' he said. 'This is one of those situations in which it is better to simply walk away.

'By the end of the journey we were joking with each other and having a pleasant conversation. That said, I'd like to apologise to my fellow commuters for the disturbance our initial disagreement caused.'





Video posted on the Dartford Rail Travellers Association Facebook page shows the moment the altercation occurred after a young woman seems to have put her feet on Mr Prince's seat.

The video doesn't show the start of the argument but a witness said: 'It started because she had her feet on his chair as he went over to sit down.'

'You're an idiot,' she tells Mr Prince. 'I'll f***king slap you.'





It's true. Nearing the end of the video, the woman tells Mr Prince, 'my feet is literally by your balls, I'm literally grabbing you by your balls'.

The woman then goes to her phone, looking like she's about to post her experience on social media, saying out loud, 'So I get on the train and this white idiot..'







