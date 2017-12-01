Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Woman Racially Abused A White Man On Train Going To London (Pictures) (5137 Views)

This Little Girl Headed To London All By Herself(pic) / Emmanuel Ugochukwu Stowed Away In Medview Flight Wheels From Lagos To London / Nigerian Woman Saw Danfo In Houston, Texas (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man in furious train row with woman who put her muddy feet on his seat and wiped them on his suit is Tory councillor responsible for capital's TRANSPORT



Two commuters travelling from Dartford to London break out into a racial row

Keith Prince, from the London Assembly, became embroiled in the dispute

The fight began after a woman apparently put her 'dirty' feet on Mr Prince's suit

Video shows the fight escalating with the woman calling him a 'white idiot'

Mr Prince, who chairs the transport committee at the London Assembly, reacted

He later apologised for disturbing other passengers and regretted the 'petty' row



The man who was filmed in a furious race row over feet on seats on a busy commuter train is a Tory councillor responsible for the capital's transport, MailOnline can reveal.

Keith Prince, of the London Assembly, has apologised for the 'petty' argument getting out of hand which pretty quickly 'got personal'.

The politician was filmed by a fellow commuter in a dispute which began with an intrusion of space and quickly turned 'racist'.

Mr Prince, who is married to Nigerian Temitayo, apologised for disturbing his fellow passengers and added that by the end of the row he and the woman had resolved their differences.

'I regret getting involved in such a petty dispute.' he said. 'This is one of those situations in which it is better to simply walk away.

'By the end of the journey we were joking with each other and having a pleasant conversation. That said, I'd like to apologise to my fellow commuters for the disturbance our initial disagreement caused.'





Video posted on the Dartford Rail Travellers Association Facebook page shows the moment the altercation occurred after a young woman seems to have put her feet on Mr Prince's seat.

The video doesn't show the start of the argument but a witness said: 'It started because she had her feet on his chair as he went over to sit down.'

'You're an idiot,' she tells Mr Prince. 'I'll f***king slap you.'





It's true. Nearing the end of the video, the woman tells Mr Prince, 'my feet is literally by your balls, I'm literally grabbing you by your balls'.

The woman then goes to her phone, looking like she's about to post her experience on social media, saying out loud, 'So I get on the train and this white idiot..'







Read more: Two commuters travelling from Dartford to London break out into a racial rowKeith Prince, from the London Assembly, became embroiled in the disputeThe fight began after a woman apparently put her 'dirty' feet on Mr Prince's suitVideo shows the fight escalating with the woman calling him a 'white idiot'Mr Prince, who chairs the transport committee at the London Assembly, reactedHe later apologised for disturbing other passengers and regretted the 'petty' rowThe man who was filmed in a furious race row over feet on seats on a busy commuter train is a Tory councillor responsible for the capital's transport, MailOnline can reveal.Keith Prince, of the London Assembly, has apologised for the 'petty' argument getting out of hand which pretty quickly 'got personal'.The politician was filmed by a fellow commuter in a dispute which began with an intrusion of space and quickly turned 'racist'.Mr Prince, who is married to Nigerian Temitayo, apologised for disturbing his fellow passengers and added that by the end of the row he and the woman had resolved their differences.'I regret getting involved in such a petty dispute.' he said. 'This is one of those situations in which it is better to simply walk away.'By the end of the journey we were joking with each other and having a pleasant conversation. That said, I'd like to apologise to my fellow commuters for the disturbance our initial disagreement caused.'Video posted on the Dartford Rail Travellers Association Facebook page shows the moment the altercation occurred after a young woman seems to have put her feet on Mr Prince's seat.The video doesn't show the start of the argument but a witness said: 'It started because she had her feet on his chair as he went over to sit down.'Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5158977/Racial-row-erupts-Southeastern-train.html#ixzz50gK6oYsO 1 Like

The politician was filmed by a fellow commuter in a dispute which began with an intrusion of space and quickly turned 'racist' and the woman was heard describing him as a 'white idiot'. Pictured: Mr Prince with his Nigerian wife Temitayo



The argument on the train is said to have started because the woman, pictured, had her feet on a seat that Mr Prince wanted 1 Like

Mods pls I want you people to pass this bill for me











ANYBODY THAT IS CREATING A TOPIC MUST CREAT IT WITH SIMPLE AND UNDERSTANDING ENGLISH 14 Likes

DOUBLEWAHALA:

Mods pls I want you people to pass this bill for me











ANYBODY THAT IS CREATING A TOPIC MUST CREAT IT WITH SIMPLE AND UNDERSTANDING ENGLISH

you see your life mr i too know.come back when you know how to spell create..you just shoot yourself you see your life mr i too know.come back when you know how to spell..you just shoot yourself 14 Likes

DOUBLEWAHALA:

Mods pls I want you people to pass this bill for me











ANYBODY THAT IS CREATING A TOPIC MUST CREAT IT WITH SIMPLE AND UNDERSTANDING ENGLISH

. 1 Like

There r always notices on the trains advising commuters not to place their feet on the chairs so why did she carry her stupid African mentality to there and even get mouth to insult him?



And the fracass ended just there afterall....Let her try it with ordinary Nigerian LG chairman or commissioner ....

That's y Nigeria politicians won't condescend so low to be with the masses to avoid insults.... 7 Likes

E be like say she don bleach her hair even bleach her sense join....why look for the man's troubles by placing her feet on his chair? 1 Like 1 Share

ClitoPen:

There r always notices on the trains advising commuters not to place their feet on the chairs so why did she carry her stupid African mentality to there and even get mouth to insult him?



And the fracass ended just their afterall....Let her try it with ordinary Nigerian LG chairman or commissioner ....

That's y Nigeria politicians won't condescend so low to be with the masses to avoid insults....

me sef i weak when i watched the video.i learnt a life lesson..we should always be careful because we no no who bi who me sef i weak when i watched the video.i learnt a life lesson.. 2 Likes

...the blue small sign on the train carriage window clearly showed that passengers should not put their feet on the seats...



...this lady's history will be dug out by the UK media...



...the lady clearly lacked manners, her attitude is very disgusting to say the least, she should just know that her life in the UK will be very miserable because reference will be made to the video by potential employers or business clients.



...i give respect to the man, despite his position as a transport councillor for London Assembly he maintained his cool - funny thing is, he is married to a Nigerian lady...what an irony... 9 Likes

T

This space is specially reserved for NwaAmikpa

as usual no fuzz will be made, but if it was the oda way, the race card BS will be blown in full force. blacks wey dey tribalist go dey scream racism. disgusting i must say. how dem take know say d woman na nigerian na 4 Likes

A Nigerian racially abusing a white man... What a strong nerve.. Should we call this a good development?

OK o, meanwhile...

So they con marry their selves or what.. Lol white idiot





Dating a married man is really fun





until you discover he saved your number with spare tyre





1 Like

Hmm

I know that girl

This is a trending topic via Daily mail vid on facebook. This morally courrpt girl isn't a representation of us Nigerians. 2 Likes

I watched the video and I was very ashamed of that lady. There are some ladies that do not want to be corrected. And God so good, the man is married to a well-mannered Yoruba lady who doesn't act like a tout.



Why should you put your feet on someone's seat, that's just rude. 4 Likes

DOUBLEWAHALA:

Mods pls I want you people to pass this bill for me











ANYBODY THAT IS CREATING A TOPIC MUST CREAT IT WITH SIMPLE AND UNDERSTANDING ENGLISH I wish I understood d writeup,..cos some of the pics showed d lady taking pics n smiling with d bald dude I wish I understood d writeup,..cos some of the pics showed d lady taking pics n smiling with d bald dude

Buhari: Bring her Home.

See how everything ended..... Imagine if it was the white man who racially abuse the black woman, social media would have been on fire...

K



Anyways, check out the new date for the sales of TSTV decoder nationwide.

http://www.nairaland.com/4222873/tstv-finally-announces-date-sale



http://michaelsundaym.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/tstv-finally-announces-date-for-sale-of.html?m=1 Too bad, she might be frustrated with life.Anyways, check out the new date for the sales of TSTV decoder nationwide.

Such uncouth behaviour is known with women of easy virtue.



Zoological republic for you.

Hmm.Zoological republic for you. 1 Like

See troublesome woman typical angry Nigerian 2 Likes