|Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Ebal: 1:35am
VIDEO:Nigerian Woman Fight With White Man On Train In London
http://www.ebalsblog.com/2018/01/videonigerian-woman-fight-with-white.html
[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPUqn-VB1rw&feature=youtu.be[/url]
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by doyinisaac(m): 1:50am
Arresting in jesus name....
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by ifyalways(f): 3:47am
Hahaha
Arresting in Jesus name.
London and it's very many weirdos
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Kobicove(m): 5:16am
ifyalways:
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by xbalm(m): 5:21am
Hahahaha. Anty don catch devil!
Noticed how the guy humbled himself like she brought all the fire power in london to dismantle his ministry?
This one go work for all the devils looking for my trouble this 2018. I command you to go and die DIE
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by AvailableCofOLa(m): 6:06am
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by LisaAnne(f): 6:39am
Someone narrate the video. I don't have MB
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by hacmond(m): 6:57am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by ifyalways(f): 9:57am
Kobicove:Shut up your dirty stinking mouth
Keep your face away from me.
Go away from him you devil in Jesus name.
Go and dye with Mark of Satan, 666 on your forehead
Sharrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrap, you devil
Who are you?
You are an idiot, bastard.
Omgosh, this just made my Monday morning The woman get neither joy nor chill.
Serves the poke nosing Oyibo man right. Who invite am, amebo. He thought he's crazy, as the woman werey jump up go meet am, see as he quietly crawl back into his shell
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Jostico: 10:05am
it takes a devil to recognise another
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Brendaniel: 10:06am
Na wa
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Boys882: 10:06am
Men are scum
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Sunofgod(m): 10:06am
She dey craze...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Gungnir: 10:07am
I remember someone telling me London is no different from Lagos/Abuja, it's just the electricity that makes it different. Perhaps she was right....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Generalkaycee(m): 10:07am
Hahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by SirLakes: 10:07am
Thank your star you did that in a sane environment.
Come your country come follow one sad and frustrated person yarn like that.......hehe na hospital you go land
She better come back to her poo hole country n stop disgracing herself.
Stewpid
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by sherif4owo(m): 10:07am
Wahala dey o
This is total madness .. serious one
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by willi926(m): 10:08am
Owkay.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Edonojie007(m): 10:08am
Nobody Asked;
Waitin The Man Do.....??
Sha,all These Developed White Guys,I Love Their Way.
Women And Their Bad Mouth....She Get Luck Sey No Be Africa,na She For Dey Narrate The Story,desiring Sympathy.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Phygo(m): 10:08am
women get wahala oo.
I bind u in the name of Jesus
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by BlackAfrican: 10:08am
Boys882:
Is your father scum too
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 10:08am
Why is it always in London Nigerians fight in trains?
I’ve never seen a Nigerian cause a stir on the train in America. So so London. Kilode?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by emmabest2000(m): 10:09am
ifyalways:
Buhari frustration effect both home and abroad base
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by DemonInSiege: 10:09am
Shameless ignorant woman
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by LMAyedun(m): 10:09am
Nigerians shaaaa
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by sotall(m): 10:09am
A person of Nigerian decent is angry by default. Don't ask me why
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by Mznaett(f): 10:10am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by ERockson: 10:10am
What did the man do. Psycho woman when they treat her fork up she will cry racism
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by jonbellion(m): 10:10am
Nigerians disgracing themselves worldwide
What the Bleep was that circus fiasco from the lady
See as religion bleach her brain
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by potbelly(m): 10:10am
Lol...
If this one see devil she go fit open mouth...
But in all honesty, shame dey catch me sha on behalf of this woman and her family
Maybe she think say she still dey MFM house of prayer
Kabashing someone because of small disagreement... *smh*
Just shows what religion is all about for most Africans...
Just causing public nuisance...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by lastempero: 10:12am
The woman might be frustrated by the policy of the white devils over there.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) by anyimontana(m): 10:12am
LisaAnne:lol..oya receive Mb
2 Likes
