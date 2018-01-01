Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Woman Confronts A White Man On Train In London (Pics, Video) (2725 Views)

Comedian AY Poses With White G-Wagon / Bisola Aiyeola Poses With White Policemen In New York City (Photos) / Kechi Okwuchi Poses With White Fan (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.ebalsblog.com/2018/01/videonigerian-woman-fight-with-white.html



[ url=

[/url] VIDEO:Nigerian Woman Fight With White Man On Train In London[ url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPUqn-VB1rw&feature=youtu.be [/url] 1 Like

Arresting in jesus name.... 1 Like





Arresting in Jesus name.



London and it's very many weirdos HahahaArresting in Jesus name.London and it's very many weirdos 5 Likes

ifyalways:

Hahaha



Arresting in Jesus name.



London and it's very many weirdos







Noticed how the guy humbled himself like she brought all the fire power in london to dismantle his ministry?



This one go work for all the devils looking for my trouble this 2018. I command you to go and die DIE Hahahaha. Anty don catch devil!Noticed how the guy humbled himself like she brought all the fire power in london to dismantle his ministry?This one go work for all the devils looking for my trouble this 2018. I command you to go and dieDIE

Lol

Someone narrate the video. I don't have MB 5 Likes 2 Shares

Kobicove:





Shut up your dirty stinking mouth



Keep your face away from me.



Go away from him you devil in Jesus name.



Go and dye with Mark of Satan, 666 on your forehead



Sharrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrap, you devil



Who are you?



You are an idiot, bastard.



Omgosh, this just made my Monday morning The woman get neither joy nor chill.



Serves the poke nosing Oyibo man right. Who invite am, amebo. He thought he's crazy, as the woman werey jump up go meet am, see as he quietly crawl back into his shell Shut up your dirty stinking mouthKeep your face away from me.Go away from him you devil in Jesus name.Go and dye with Mark of Satan, 666 on your forehead, you devilWho are you?You are an idiot, bastard.Omgosh, this just made my Monday morningThe woman get neither joy nor chill.Serves the poke nosing Oyibo man right. Who invite am, amebo. He thought he's crazy, as the woman werey jump up go meet am, see as he quietly crawl back into his shell 6 Likes

it takes a devil to recognise another 1 Like

Na wa

Men are scum

She dey craze...

I remember someone telling me London is no different from Lagos/Abuja, it's just the electricity that makes it different. Perhaps she was right.... 2 Likes

Hahahahahahahahaha

Thank your star you did that in a sane environment.



Come your country come follow one sad and frustrated person yarn like that.......hehe na hospital you go land







She better come back to her poo hole country n stop disgracing herself.





Stewpid 1 Like

Wahala dey o



This is total madness .. serious one

Owkay.

Nobody Asked;

Waitin The Man Do.....??

Sha,all These Developed White Guys,I Love Their Way.

Women And Their Bad Mouth....She Get Luck Sey No Be Africa,na She For Dey Narrate The Story,desiring Sympathy.

women get wahala oo.

I bind u in the name of Jesus

Boys882:

Men are scum

Is your father scum too Is your father scum too 2 Likes

Why is it always in London Nigerians fight in trains?



I’ve never seen a Nigerian cause a stir on the train in America. So so London. Kilode?

ifyalways:



Shut up your dirty stinking mouth



Keep your face away from me.



Go away from him you devil in Jesus name.



Go and dye with Mark of Satan, 666 on your forehead



Sharrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrap, you devil



Who are you?



You are an idiot, bastard.



Omgosh, this just made my Monday morning



The woman get neither joy nor chill.



Buhari frustration effect both home and abroad base Buhari frustration effect both home and abroad base 2 Likes 1 Share

Shameless ignorant woman

Nigerians shaaaa

A person of Nigerian decent is angry by default. Don't ask me why 3 Likes

What did the man do. Psycho woman when they treat her fork up she will cry racism 1 Like

Nigerians disgracing themselves worldwide

What the Bleep was that circus fiasco from the lady

See as religion bleach her brain 1 Like

Lol...

If this one see devil she go fit open mouth...



But in all honesty, shame dey catch me sha on behalf of this woman and her family



Maybe she think say she still dey MFM house of prayer



Kabashing someone because of small disagreement... *smh*



Just shows what religion is all about for most Africans...



Just causing public nuisance...

The woman might be frustrated by the policy of the white devils over there.